Lebanon PM Najib Mikati says some judges stoking tension within country

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that the course of action taken by some judges was heightening tensions in the country. (AFP)
  • Statement makes reference to judicial investigations into the banking sector, including attempts to restore depositors’ rights
BEIRUT: Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Friday that actions taken by some judges were heightening tensions in Lebanon, warning of potentially serious consequences for a country mired in a major financial collapse.

His statement followed judicial orders since March 14 that froze the assets of seven banks in three separate legal actions.

On Thursday, the brother of the central bank governor was arrested on a charge of “complicity in illicit enrichment” in a case a judicial source said also involved Governor Riad Salameh.

A lawyer for Raja Salameh declined to comment on the case on Friday, while the office of Riad Salameh’s lawyer said he was not available for comment.

Without referring to any specific case, Mikati said the course of action taken by some judges was “pushing toward ominous tensions, and there are attempts to use this tension in election campaigns,” referring to a parliamentary election in May.

“This is a dangerous matter we have previously warned against,” Mikati said, in a statement from his office.

Mikati has previously offered public support to Governor Salameh, who faces embezzlement probes at home and abroad, saying in December “one does not change their officers during a war.” Salameh has denied any wrongdoing.

Mikati and Justice Minister Henry Khoury agreed to ask the country’s public prosecutor to take “appropriate measures on this (issue),” the statement said, without specifying what issue or elaborating on the measures.

Ghada Aoun, the judge who ordered Raja Salameh’s arrest and froze the assets of six banks this month, is politically backed by the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), founded by President Michel Aoun.

The FPM has sought the removal of Governor Salameh, who has described accusations against him as politically motivated.

He faces investigations in Lebanon and at least five European countries including Switzerland over allegations of money laundering and embezzlement of hundreds of millions of dollars at the central bank — investigations in which his younger brother Raja is also implicated.

Lebanon is grappling with a deep economic crisis after successive governments piled up debt. Savers have been locked out of dollar accounts or told that funds they can access are now worth a fraction of their original value. The currency has crashed, driving a swathe of the population into poverty.

Prisoner left in Iran being used as a pawn, says family

Prisoner left in Iran being used as a pawn, says family
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Prisoner left in Iran being used as a pawn, says family

Prisoner left in Iran being used as a pawn, says family
  • Morad Tahbaz, 66, was arrested on a wildlife conservation trip in 2018
  • Newly released Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe raised his plight when she returned from captivity
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Relatives of a British prisoner who remains trapped in Iran say he is being used as a political pawn by the Iranian authorities.

The family of Morad Tahbaz, 66, hoped he would be released alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashori this week — but were left facing silence and disappointment.

Tahbaz, a joint British, US and Iranian citizen, is being used as a “pawn,” relatives told The Times.

His sister, Tarana Ahbaz, said: “We were in touch with them right up until two days before, when they told us there was great hope that all three were coming together. There was this build-up and then suddenly silence. The big conundrum now is that they have paid this debt and where does that leave my brother? What card do they have to play? You get a feeling after all this that he is a pawn.”

Tahbaz was arrested in Iran in 2018 while in the country for a wildlife conservation trip. He was accused of spying for the US.

The father of three has been released under house arrest and the UK government has vowed to secure his release. Iran is treating him as an American.

His sister said that the family is beginning to doubt British authorities’ ability to bring the Londoner home.

“It really has made us lose confidence in the Foreign Office’s efforts towards us,” she said.

When Zaghari-Ratcliffe returned to the UK, she used the widespread attention she was receiving to highlight Tahbaz’s plight.

She raised the issue of his captivity in a meeting with her local MP Tulip Siddiq.

Siddiq tweeted: “So lovely to have uplifting conversations with Richard and Nazanin today. They are both relentless in their pursuit of justice and raised the plight of Morad Tahbaz with me. Here I was hoping to sleep for a week…”

Foreign Office minister James Cleverly told BBC Breakfast on Thursday that the government was working to secure the return of Tahbaz.

He said: “He also has American nationality, which has, in the eyes of the Iranians – not in ours, made his case more complicated.”

Cleverly added: “We will continue to work to secure his release and, obviously, we work in close coordination with the US on these issues as well.”

Crewman feared drowned after UAE cargo vessel capsizes, sinks in Gulf

Crewman feared drowned after UAE cargo vessel capsizes, sinks in Gulf
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Crewman feared drowned after UAE cargo vessel capsizes, sinks in Gulf

Crewman feared drowned after UAE cargo vessel capsizes, sinks in Gulf
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: A crewman was still missing presumed drowned late on Thursday after a UAE cargo ship capsized and sank in a storm at sea in the Arabian Gulf.
A massive search and rescue operation recovered all but one of the 30 crew of the Al Salmy 6, which had been transporting a cargo of cars from Dubai to Umm Qasr port in southern Iraq.
The vessel encountered a storm 50 km off the coast of Asalouyeh in southern Iran, with wind gusting at more than 70kph and waves as high as 4.4 meters.
The choppy waters forced the vessel to list at a precarious angle and within hours it was fully submerged, said Capt. Nizar Qaddoura, operations manager of the company that owns the ship, Salem Al-Makrani Cargo in Dubai.
Emergency workers sent from Iran initially saved 16 crew members, Qaddoura said, and civilian ships had been asked to help with the rescue efforts.
A further 11 survivors made it into life rafts, and two were plucked from the water by a nearby tanker.
The crew consisted of nationals from Sudan, India, Pakistan, Uganda, Tanzania and Ethiopia, Qaddoura said.
“All but one of the 30 crew members have been rescued,” the crisis management director for Bushehr province on Iran’s Gulf coast said.
He said the search was continuing for the final missing crew member with two rescue vessels combing the waters.
Iran’s weather service had put out a red alert on Wednesday for high winds and heavy seas in the waters off Asalouyeh.
As well as a port, Asalouyeh is a major petrochemicals center on the Gulf coast southeast of the city of Bushehr.
Vessels sinking are rare in the Gulf, but poor weather sweeps across the region as the season changes from winter to summer.

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump
Updated 18 March 2022
AFP

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump

Yemen war turns nature reserve back into waste dump
Updated 18 March 2022
AFP

ADEN: Yemen’s Al-Heswa nature reserve was once hailed as a beacon of conservation efforts by the United Nations, but civil war has turned it into a rubbish-strewn wasteland reeking of sewage.

The ticket office has been abandoned at the entrance to the 19-hectare  site in Yemen’s southern city of Aden, where trees have been cut down and construction waste dumped.

What was long a haven for flamingos and other migratory birds is now swarmed by crows.

“Al-Heswa used to be a recreational outlet for residents and tourists,” said Aden resident Ibrahim Suhail. “It has now become a rubbish dump, full of insects and sewage.”

Declared a nature reserve in 2006, Al-Heswa was one of 35 initiatives awarded the UN’s Equator Prize in 2014 for meeting climate and development challenges through sustainable use of nature.

Wastewater that had previously flown into the sea was treated and redirected to create an artificial wetland on the site of a former garbage dump, attracting the migratory birds.

The initiative was the first of its kind in Yemen, improving livelihoods, creating jobs and generating about $96,000 in revenue in 2012.

“The communities behind Al-Heswa Wetland Protected Area have successfully transformed a garbage dump into a functioning wetland ecosystem that provides a breeding site to more than 100 migratory bird species,” the UN Development Programme said at the time. But since 2014, Yemen, already the region’s poorest country, has been embroiled in a conflict between the government, supported by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, and the Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

The reserve has been left in ruins by the fighting.

The director of Yemen’s department of nature reserves, Salem Bseis, said the wastewater treatment tanks had not been serviced since 2015.

Some nearby residents have seized parts for their personal use.

“This led to a disruption in the maintenance and treatment of sewage,” Bseis said. While visitors have mostly stayed away, some parts of the reserve have been used as an “informal waste dump,” according to the UK-based Conflict and Environment Observatory.

The UN considers war-torn Yemen the world’s worst humanitarian disaster, and estimates hundreds of thousands of people have been killed, directly or indirectly, by the war.

Millions have been forced from their homes by fighting, pushing the country to the brink of famine.

“Insecurity from violence, war and conflict poses the most significant threat to the long-term sustainability of this initiative,” the UNDP Development Programme said.

“Since the intensification of the conflict in Yemen, visitor levels have dropped to zero.”

But the UN believes that all does not have to be lost.

“When peace is restored, the community is committed to working with government officials to enhance the economic and environmental services provided by the protected areas,” it added.

Houthis reject proposed GCC peace talks in Riyadh

Houthis reject proposed GCC peace talks in Riyadh
Updated 17 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis reject proposed GCC peace talks in Riyadh

Houthis reject proposed GCC peace talks in Riyadh
  • Hundreds of Yemeni politicians, activists, and civil society leaders will be invited to the conference
  • Houthi media quoted an anonymous official as saying the movement rejected holding peace talks in Riyadh
Updated 17 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The Iran-backed Houthis have dashed hopes of ending the war in Yemen by rejecting the latest Gulf Cooperation Council offer to broker comprehensive peace talks in Riyadh between the warring factions.

Yemeni government officials told Arab News on Tuesday that the GCC had offered to sponsor the talks in the Saudi capital to achieve a peace deal.  

Hundreds of Yemeni politicians, activists, civil society leaders, and even outspoken politicians will be invited to the conference, which will begin on March 29 and end on April 7.

But Houthi media quoted an anonymous official as saying the movement rejected holding peace talks in Riyadh and demanded that the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen eased alleged restrictions on Sanaa airport and Hodeidah seaport.

Aid workers and officials have warned that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen is intensifying.

Yemeni officials said they predicted the Houthis would turn down the offer, citing the movement’s track record of derailing peace efforts.  

“The Houthi militia's refusal is expected,” Abdul Baset Al-Qaedi, undersecretary at Yemen’s Information Ministry, told Arab News. “These militias would have surprised the Yemenis if they agreed, but this militia constantly proves that it is malignant cancer that must be eradicated in order for Yemen to be stable.”

The government had positively responded to the GCC’s offer and pledged to support any peace initiative, including the current UN-brokered peace efforts.

Al-Qaedi said that Houthi leaders who had racked up millions of dollars during the war would resist calls for achieving peace in Yemen.

“The Houthi militia cling to the option of war because they benefit from it by accumulating wealth, looting Yemeni property and usurping power in areas under their control.”

Abdulmalik Al-Mekhlafi, Yemen's former deputy prime minister and an adviser to the country's president, called for collective and strong pressure by the international community on the Houthis to force them to accept peace plans and proposed putting into place a humanitarian truce during Ramadan.

“Ramadan is the month of mercy and peace for the Yemenis, and it is the month of death and killing, according to the Houthis. The Houthis are the enemy of the Yemenis and the enemy of peace and humanity,” Al-Mekhlafi tweeted.

The Houthi rejection came as local aid workers sent a fresh and desperate plea to international donors to step up their humanitarian assistance to war-torn Yemen, expressing concerns that the country’s crisis had been put on the backburner since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.

There is fear that the growing humanitarian crisis in Ukraine might absorb funds from international donors allocated for Yemen.

Jamal Balfakih, the general coordinator of the Yemeni government’s High Relief Committee, said the protracted war had had a destructive impact on people, mainly the thousands of internally displaced, amid a falling currency and a crumbling economy.

“Yemen is experiencing a real tragedy through the war and its impact on the economy and currency,” Balfakih said, calling for a fair and transparent distribution of the latest funds from international donors.

He suggested supporting the fishery and agriculture sectors to help the country secure its food.

“People will not benefit from this relief if it is not organized and if their real needs are not taken into account," he said.

Other Yemeni relief workers, such as Saeed Munef who deals with several thousand people who fled their homes in Marib province’s southern districts, said that international aid organizations had already reduced food baskets and cash to displaced people.

Munef said that less than 30 percent of displaced people from Maheia, Al-Abedia, and Juba districts had received humanitarian assistance from international organizations.

“The world has quickly and extensively sent aid to Ukraine during the war that started 17 days ago and turned its back to Yemen’s eight-year-old crisis,” Munef told Arab News. “We are in need of help to address malnutrition, landmines, and large displacement.”

Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks

Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
Updated 17 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks

Investors pay high price as judges target Lebanese banks
  • Banking sector hits out at ‘arbitrary measures’ after Creditbank boss hit with travel ban
  • Prime minister voices concern over ‘irrational judicial proceedings’
Updated 17 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge has issued a travel ban against Creditbank Chairman Tarek Khalife and frozen the bank’s assets, including properties and vehicles, as part of an investigation into alleged money laundering.

Mount Lebanon Public Prosecutor Judge Ghada Aoun issued the order after activists filed a lawsuit against several Lebanese banks. 

Creditbank is the sixth lender Aoun has taken action against after Bank of Beirut, SGBL, Bankmed, Bank Audi and Blom Bank.

It is the second judicial measure taken within 24 hours against banks in Lebanon.

Earlier, Judge Miriana Anani, head of the Enforcement Department in Beirut, seized all the shares, properties and assets of one of Lebanon’s largest banks, Fransabank.

The assets will be auctioned if the bank fails to return a deposit belonging to Ayad Garbawy Ibrahim, an Egyptian national who is among hundreds of depositors unable to access his funds at Fransabank.

Ibrahim is taking legal action against the bank to recover the $35,000 he claims is owing.

Judge Aoun on Thursday also issued an arrest warrant for Raja Salameh, brother of the governor of the central bank, Riad Salameh, following an investigation.

The Pioneers of Truth activist group said that Salameh had been arrested on the basis of a complaint it filed 10 days ago accusing him of money laundering through fake companies.

The judicial proceedings have angered the banking sector, and the Association of Banks is expected to discuss strike action at a general assembly on Friday.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati described the judges’ decisions as “arbitrary and irrational judicial proceedings.”

“With all due respect to the judiciary, there is a general impression that some of what is happening does not conform with the judicial norms,” he said.

“The rights of depositors are our priority. However, the exaggerated way through which the judicial rights and issues related to banks are being tackled is dangerous and could undermine the remaining confidence in the banking system.”

Mikati said: “The depositors will, once again, pay the price, and I am afraid things will escalate if defects are not addressed.”

Lebanon’s financial crisis is worsening in the absence of any reforms to alleviate it.

Banks have continued to seize the funds of dollar depositors and prevent transfers, and Lebanon has stopped paying all maturing Eurobonds.

However, the Association of Banks said that it rejects “unlawful actions and abusive practices against them.”

The association warned that “continued arbitrary and illegal measures against banks are damaging the banking sector and the interests of depositors are most adversely affected, especially in the light of the negative repercussions of their relations with foreign correspondent banks.”

It described these measures as “the blow to the remainder of the Lebanese economy.”

Experts say that the seizure of Fransabank assets could have repercussions for all banks.

“Unfortunately, the victim of what is happening is the depositor,“ financial expert Dr. Walid Abou Sleiman told Arab News.

The judicial decisions, if implemented by banks, “will result in the confiscation of the depositors’ funds allowed by the bank,” he added.

He said that the banking supervisory committee must act fairly with depositors, and banks must address depositors and reassure them regarding their deposits.

Abou Sleiman called for an end to “false promises and vague slogans,” adding: “Deposits are confiscated, capital control has not been approved and withdrawal funds from IMF are being obfuscated.”

Charles Arbid, head of Lebanon’s Economic and Social Council, supported the call for banks to “open up to their depositors regarding their deposits and develop a road map for their return to be implemented.”

He said the silence of the banks was unacceptable. “Obstinacy is hurtful and irresponsible. A just and balanced understanding is required.”

In its statement, the Association of Depositors said that “banks will not return the deposits in friendly ways and, accordingly, there is no choice but to turn to the judiciary and seize the property of banks that have been humiliating and robbing depositors for two years.”

