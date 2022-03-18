You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin
Biden has labelled Putin a "war criminal" and a "murderous dictator" in recent days after the Russian leader last month sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/9v4wn

Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin

Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin
  • Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

The Kremlin on Friday called comments by US President Joe Biden about his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin “personal insults” and said Biden’s remarks appeared to have been fueled by irritation, fatigue and forgetfulness.
Biden has labelled Putin a “war criminal” and a “murderous dictator” in recent days after the Russian leader last month sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a special operation to degrade its military capabilities and root out people he called dangerous nationalists.
“We hear and see statements that are actually personal insults to President Putin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
“Given such irritability from Mr.Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness...fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression.”
Ukrainian forces have mounted stiff resistance against Russian forces and the West has imposed sweeping sanctions on Moscow in an effort to force it to withdraw.

Topics: Russia Joe Biden Vladimir Putin

Related

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
World
Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
UK media regulator revokes Russian-backed television channel RT’s license
Media
UK media regulator revokes Russian-backed television channel RT’s license

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell

Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
  • ‘We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia’
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters
LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday said he had spoken with the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about a further package of sanctions against Russia over the war in Ukraine.
“We discussed the preparation of the 5th EU sanctions package on Russia. Pressure will keep mounting as long as it is needed to stop Russian barbarism. We also discussed protection and help for Ukrainians who fled from Russian bombs to the EU,” he said on Twitter.

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions
Updated 55 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions

Hong Kong reports 20,082 new COVID-19 cases as city promised fewer restrictions
  • Densely populated Hong Kong has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks
Updated 55 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong reported about 20,000 new coronavirus cases on Friday as health experts called for a clear way out of a “zero COVID” policy that has left the city isolated.
Densely populated Hong Kong has registered the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks.
But restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries such as Britain and the United States, quarantine of up to 14 days for residents returning to Hong Kong, and the closure of schools, gyms, beaches and other venues, have frustrated many.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she would provide an update on restrictions around March 20-21 rather than wait for them to expire on April 20. She acknowledged financial institutions were “losing patience” with COVID-19 policies.
On Friday, health authorities reported 20,082 COVID-19 cases, and 206 deaths. Daily cases have been hovering around 20,000-30,000 in recent days, although some experts say the real figure is significantly higher as many people test positive at home and do not report their result to the government.
There have so far been more than 1 million confirmed cases, and more than 5,000 deaths. But about half of the city’s 7.4 million residents have likely been infected, a study from the University of Hong Kong estimated this week.
Many of the recent deaths are due to a large proportion of elderly people being caught unvaccinated after living in a relatively virus-free city for two years before the omicron variant emerged.
With future outbreaks seen as inevitable, Hong Kong must make plans to eventually live with the virus, rather than insisting on eradicating all outbreaks, some epidemiologists say.
Mainland China, which has similar COVID-19 policies, is also battling its worst outbreak since the virus first emerged in Wuhan in 2020. It reported 2,388 new local cases with confirmed symptoms on Thursday, almost double the count a day earlier.
President Xi Jinping signaled on Thursday that the “dynamic clearance” policy to contain the outbreak would not be ditched.

Topics: Hong Kong Coronavirus

Related

Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten COVID-19 social distancing measures
World
Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten COVID-19 social distancing measures
Hong Kong leader says city is not yet past COVID-19 peak
World
Hong Kong leader says city is not yet past COVID-19 peak

ADB to help Indonesia raise funding for new $32bn capital city

ADB to help Indonesia raise funding for new $32bn capital city
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

ADB to help Indonesia raise funding for new $32bn capital city

ADB to help Indonesia raise funding for new $32bn capital city
  • Multilateral bank says it will also help with the design of the new city, Nusantara
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

JAKARTA: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will assist in Indonesia’s planned $32 billion capital city relocation by mobilizing financing and assessing the project’s environmental and social impacts, the Manila-based lender said on Friday.
The multilateral bank said in a statement it will also help with the design of the new city, Nusantara, that President Joko Widodo wants to build in the eastern part of forested Borneo island.
When asked whether the ADB will extend a loan to Indonesia for the relocation, the lender said its support will be “technical, including in setting up an international conference” but did not provide further details.
“ADB will share international lessons learned to help NNCA design and fund construction of the new capital,” said senior ADB official Ahmed M. Saeed, referring to Nusantara National Capital Authority, a government agency in charge of the project.
The bank’s statement followed an announcement from Japan’s Softbank Group that it would not invest in Nusantara, despite previous remarks by an Indonesian minister that the group had offered billions of dollars for the project.
The NNCA is headed by Bambang Susantono, a former vice president for ADB and former deputy transport minister for Indonesia.
Susantono was quoted in Friday’s ADB statement as saying he was keen to learn about others’ experiences in creating carbon-neutral and inclusive cities.
Jokowi, as the president is commonly known, has said he wants the government to finance only about a fifth of the cost of the new capital city, and that private and foreign investors should bankroll the rest.
Indonesia’s sovereign wealth fund will invest in the new capital city if it sees the project as commercially viable, the head of the fund told Reuters this week.
The government aims to start construction soon and civil servants are expected to move from the current capital, Jakarta, to Nusantara in 2024.

Topics: Indonesia

Related

Special Indonesia capital move to remote Borneo sparks rights concerns
World
Indonesia capital move to remote Borneo sparks rights concerns
Special Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel
World
Indonesia kicks off Bali trial of quarantine-free travel

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station

Russian cosmonauts set for Friday launch to International Space Station
  • Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team set for lift-off at 1555 GMT
  • Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev will lead the team, joined by two spaceflight rookies
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

Three Russian cosmonauts were due for launch on Friday to the International Space Station (ISS), continuing a two-decade-plus shared Russian-US presence aboard the orbiting outpost despite heightened terrestrial tensions between Moscow and Washington.
The Soyuz spacecraft carrying the new cosmonaut team was set for lift-off at 1555 GMT (11:55 a.m. Eastern time) from Russia’s Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan to begin a three-hour-plus ride to the space station.
Soyuz commander Oleg Artemyev will lead the team, joined by two spaceflight rookies, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, on a science mission aboard ISS set to last six and half months.
They will join the station’s current seven-member crew to replace three who are scheduled to fly back to Earth on March 30 — cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov and Anton Shkaplerov and US NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei.
Vande Hei will have logged a NASA record-breaking 355 days in orbit by the time he returns to Kazakhstan aboard a Soyuz capsule with his two cosmonaut peers.
Remaining aboard the ISS with the newcomers until the next rotation a couple months later are three NASA astronauts — Tom Marshburn, Raja Chari and Kayla Barron — and German crewmate Matthias Maurer of the European Space Agency.
Those four crew members arrived together in November aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon craft launched from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida to begin a six-month stint in orbit.
Launched in 1998, the research platform orbiting some 400 kilometers above Earth has been continuously occupied since November 2000 while operated by a US-Russian-led partnership including Canada, Japan and 11 European countries.
The latest change in ISS personnel comes as the durability of longstanding US-Russian collaboration in space is tested by heightened antagonism between the two former Cold War adversaries over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
As part of US economic sanctions against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government last month, US President Joe Biden ordered high-tech export restrictions against Moscow that he said were designed to “degrade” Russia’s aerospace industry, including its space program.
Dmitry Rogozin, director-general of Russian space agency Roscosmos, immediately lashed out in a series of tweets suggesting the US sanctions could “destroy” ISS teamwork and lead to the space station itself falling out of orbit.
A week later, Rogozin retaliated by announcing Russia would stop supplying or servicing Russian-made rocket engines used by two US aerospace NASA suppliers, suggesting US astronauts could use “broomsticks” to get to orbit.
At about the same time, Moscow said it had ceased joint ISS research with Germany and forced the 11th-hour cancelation of a British satellite launch from Baikonur.
The Roscosmos chief also said last month that Russia was suspending its cooperation with European launch operations at the European Spaceport in French Guiana.
The ISS itself was born in part from a foreign policy initiative to improve US-Russian relations following the collapse of the Soviet Union and the Cold War hostility that spurred the original US-Soviet space race.
But Rogozin’s recent actions have prompted some in the US space industry to rethink the NASA-Roscosmos partnership.
Ann Kapusta, executive director of nonprofit space advocacy group the Space Frontier Foundation, said in a recent statement that the United States should end its ISS collaboration with Russia.
Kapusta, a onetime ISS research operations lead for NASA, said “toxic behavior” by Rogozin “shows there is no distance between Roscosmos and Putin’s war machine,” and that Russia can no longer be trusted to safely cooperate in space.
NASA officials, for their part, insist that US and Russian ISS crew, while aware of events on Earth, were still working together professionally and that geopolitical tensions had not infected the space station.
Addressing the US space agency’s 60,000 employees in a video “town hall” on Monday, NASA chief Bill Nelson said: “NASA continues working with all our international partners, including State Space Corporation Roscosmos, for the ongoing safe operations” of the space station.
NASA this week posted a fact sheet outlining the technical interdependency of the US and Russian segments of the space station.
For example, while US gyroscopes provide day-to-day control over ISS orientation in space and US solar arrays augment power supplies to the Russian module, Russia provides the propulsion used to keep the station in orbit.

Related

Cosmonauts start spacewalk from ISS to examine mystery hole
World
Cosmonauts start spacewalk from ISS to examine mystery hole
American, Russians dock at ISS in flight honoring first man in space
World
American, Russians dock at ISS in flight honoring first man in space

South Korea president-elect’s pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate

South Korea president-elect’s pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

South Korea president-elect’s pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate

South Korea president-elect’s pledge to shutter gender ministry stirs debate
  • Yoon Suk-yeol had promised to abolish the government’s gender ministry
  • Pledge helped engage young male voters spearheading a backlash against feminism
Updated 18 March 2022
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s decision to use the country’s gender wars as a campaign platform for his successful election earlier this month may have backfired.
Yoon, who won an unprecedented tight March 9 election, had promised to abolish the government’s gender ministry, a pledge that helped engage young male voters spearheading a backlash against feminism in South Korea.
Fulfilling the pledge, however, requires approval from parliament, which is controlled by the Democrats, who currently oppose the idea. Opinion within his own People Power Party (PPP), meanwhile, is split amid concerns about further alienating women ahead of key local elections in June.
Cho Eun-hee, a newly elected female PPP lawmaker, is among those calling for the Ministry of Gender Equality & Family’s mandate to be boosted, via the creation of a new agency if necessary.
“Despite its numerous positive functions, the ministry has been criticized for fueling gender conflicts ... but it’s not all or nothing, we need to gather wisdom to find a forward-looking alternative,” Cho said.
The ministry has become a lightning rod for an increasingly acrimonious gender debate in the country of 52 million where several inequalities remain — the women’s labor market participation rate is below the OECD average and it has the worst gender pay gap in the same group.
However, in a post-pandemic cutthroat job market, some young men feel that attempts to redress the balance have gone too far. Mandatory military service for young men — and not women — has come under the spotlight, while measures such as financial subsidies for women living alone have been dubbed “reverse discrimination.”
Yoon, who also vowed to raise wages for military conscripts and scrap gender quotas for public sector jobs after he takes office in May, was backed by around 60 percent of male voters in their 20s.
On the flipside, just 34 percent of women in their 20s voted for Yoon, defying pre-election polls projecting much higher support among that demographic.
The Democratic Party, eyeing the gender issue as a driving force to regroup following the election defeat, has appointed as its new interim leader a 26-year-old feminist who has been a sharp critic of Yoon’s policies.
The origins of the ministry date back to 1988 when an office was set up under the prime minister to promote women’s status in a male-dominated Confucian society, before it was scaled up in 2010 to incorporate broader gender and family affairs.
While some blame its “feminist” rhetoric for stoking anti-men sentiment, it has also come under fire across the political spectrum in recent years for defending high-profile ruling party politicians accused of sex abuses. It was also criticized for helping the outgoing Democrat Party devise policies during the election campaign, instead of remaining neutral.
A Realmeter poll released in January showed around 52 percent of Koreans supported shuttering or refurbishing the ministry.
“The ministry had failed to address calls for reform, which eroded public trust and raised concerns about intensifying gender divide,” said Koo Jeong-woo, a sociology professor at Sungkyunkwan University.
“Some people fear that they might lose their benefits and indispensable help, and that’s where the president-elect should play his role, to alleviate their concerns.”
The ministry also works to prevent sex crimes and domestic violence and protect victims, and support children, single parent and other needy families — programs supporters say would be undercut if parcelled out to other ministries.
Many women are concerned scrapping the ministry would be regressive at a time when more work was needed on gender equality.
“The ministry should be gone one day, but we are not there yet,” said Kim Ji-yun, 22, who voted against Yoon.

Topics: South Korea Yoon Suk-yeol

Related

#MeToo reenergizes other feminist movements in South Korea
World
#MeToo reenergizes other feminist movements in South Korea
South Korean women begin to resist intense beauty pressure
Fashion
South Korean women begin to resist intense beauty pressure

Latest updates

World to miss carbon zero target on current trajectory: BP
World to miss carbon zero target on current trajectory: BP
Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin
Kremlin calls Biden irritable and forgetful, says he insulted Putin
Lebanon PM Najib Mikati says some judges stoking tension within country
Lebanon PM Najib Mikati says some judges stoking tension within country
Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
Ukraine foreign minister says he discussed further Russian sanctions with EU’s Borrell
Coach’s strife with players distracts from Morocco’s World Cup mission
Coach’s strife with players distracts from Morocco’s World Cup mission

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.