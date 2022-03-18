What We Are Buying Today: Nana

Too busy to go to the supermarket? Let Nana complete your errands with the click of a button.
Simply select your desired supermarket and grocery items, and this mobile app and website (nana.sa) will send a shopper to fulfill your order.
The Nana app provides you with a full list of groceries and home essentials that are neatly and conveniently classified.
The grocery shopping app was highly convenient when I tested it, with all the requested items delivered to my doorstep within an hour. It gives you the option to pay in cash or online through the app. Aside from the quick service, I admired the communication skills and commitment to my order.
The shopper communicates with the buyer via WhatsApp if any item is unavailable, while the app’s friendly customer service has raised the standard for online shopping.
One of the interesting features of the app is that you can prepare your e-cart and schedule the delivery whenever it fits you. The service is available in cities including Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam, Al-Kharj, Madinah, Taif, Buraidah, Onaizah, Alkhobar, Jubail, Al-Hofuf, Yanbu, Makkah, and Al-Ahsa.
Nana, pronounced “Na’naa,” means mint in Arabic. In the Arab world, mint is associated with relaxation, refreshment, and comfort. The app did just that for me with its excellent service.
E-commerce soared in popularity during the pandemic lockdowns, and shoppers have continued to take advantage of its convenience. Now your supermarket order is just a click of a button away.
What We Are Reading Today: Waterloo Sunrise: London from the Sixties to Thatcher
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News
Author: John Davis
Waterloo Sunrise is a panoramic and multifaceted account of modern London during the transformative years of the sixties and seventies, when a city still bearing the scars of war emerged as a vibrant yet divided metropolis. John Davis paints lively and colorful portraits of life in the British capital, covering topics as varied as the rise and fall of boutique fashion, Soho and the sex trade, eating out in London, cabbies and tourists, gentrification, conservation, suburbia and the welfare state.
With vivid and immersive scene-setting, Davis traces how “swinging London” captured the world’s attention in the mid-sixties, discarding postwar austerity as it built a global reputation for youthful confidence and innovative music and fashion. He charts the slow erosion of mid-sixties optimism, showing how a newly prosperous city grappled with problems of deindustrialisation, inner-city blight and racial friction.
Davis reveals how London underwent a complex evolution that reflected an underlying tension between majority affluence and minority deprivation.
Gaga, whose blonde hair was styled in an updo, accessorized her look with earrings in platinum with diamonds and a Tiffany Victoria diamond bracelet from US luxury label Tiffany & Co.
“Iconic ladies only,” Muaddi wrote, sharing images of the singer-turned-actress on Instagram.
In the Ridley Scott-directed “House of Gucci,” Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who marries into the renowned fashion dynatry. However, her ambition threatens the family legacy, triggering a spiral of betrayal, revenge and, ultimately, murder.
Gaga has been tipped as a possible Oscar winner for the role.
In her 13-minute acceptance speech, Gaga said: “This really means the absolute world to me, and I am so honored to receive this award in my hometown, Manhattan, New York.”
She also highlighted the effort she put in to playing the character.
“Learning to speak in a Northern dialect felt like reading poetry to me. I spent hundreds of hours reading interviews aloud with this accent and just speaking constantly in this style, Patrizia never leaving me. Immersing myself in the glory, history of Italian art, religion, fashion and music.”
She added: “I accept this award on behalf of my Italian ancestors, and on behalf of my love of all things Italian. This extends the legacy of my great family.”
Along with Adam Driver, Jared Leto and Salma Hayek, the film also stars Moroccan-British actor Youssef Kerkour, who plays the role of Iraqi-Turkish billionaire Nemir Kirdar.
Muaddi’s brand — known for its signature flared heels — has garnered a loyal following of famous fans, including Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin Bieber.
Filmmaker Mohamed Diab discusses ‘Moon Knight’ — the first Marvel project to have an Arab director
‘I definitely have a different voice,’ says the Egyptian filmmaker
Updated 18 March 2022
William Mullally
DUBAI: Representation matters. Not just representation of ethnic background, but of personal experience. As Egyptian director Mohamed Diab becomes the first Arab to direct a Marvel project with the eagerly awaited limited series “Moon Knight,” it’s a landmark moment not only because of his nationality, but also because he was born, raised, thrived and suffered in Egypt, living through his country’s revolution and painful rebuild, and ultimately becoming one of its most important chroniclers.
“Part of my voice is what happened to me over the last 10 years. Everything that happened in Egypt, everything that happened to me in that experience, is who I am today,” Diab tells Arab News. “It affects how I handle every scene. I definitely have a different voice because of all that I’ve been through — all that we as a people have been through — and you’re going to feel that voice in the show.
“I’m not someone who is obsessed with firsts, but I will say that what is unique about me getting the Marvel job is that I’m coming directly from the Arab world,” Diab — who previously helmed the award-winning films “Cairo 678” (2010), “Clash” (2016), and “Amira” (2021) — continues.
That Diab is applying that experience specifically to “Moon Knight” is particularly fitting. The character, who debuted in the 1975 comic “Werewolf by Night” #32, received his powers as the result of a curse from an ancient Egyptian deity.
There was a major reason that Diab’s voice was so necessary to the project. While many of the Marvel comic books from the 60s and 70s drew from cultures and mythologies from across the world, they were written and drawn from a perspective foreign to the cultures they were influenced by, leading to limited — sometimes offensive — potrayals of those people, places and histories.
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe has reintroduced those characters to a new generation over the last 14 years, there’s been an increasing focus on getting it right this time — making partners like Diab invaluable.
“I think it was very important for ‘Moon Knight’ to be overseen by an Egyptian director. It portrays both a modern Egypt and an ancient one, and usually the two of them are portrayed in an orientalist way, as something exotic and ‘other,’ which to me is dehumanizing,” says Diab. “I think Marvel did everything they can to do this right, and I think people that watch the show have never seen Egypt portrayed as authentically as it is here, in the past or in the present.”
Part of Diab’s mission was not just to apply his own voice to the show, but to include the creative voices of as many Egyptians and Arabs as he could. Each Egyptian character on the show is portrayed by an actual Egyptian — something rarely, if ever, done in Hollywood — including the ancient deity that plagues Moon Knight himself. Behind the scenes, Diab recruited previous collaborator Ahmed Hafez as one of the series’ editors, and the great Egyptian composer Hesham Nazih to write the series’ score.
“I think all of that added to the show’s authenticity, because they each excelled at their job in a way no one else could have. I hope that opens doors for others,” says Diab. “To me, this had to be a success story, because that’s what would inspire Hollywood to bring in more from Egypt and the Arab world. And it’s working so far — Marvel loved Hesham and Ahmed, for example, and I’m sure they’re going to work with them both again.”
Diab — as the show’s key creative voice along with creator Jeremy Slater — was integral in far more than capturing the Egyptian aspects of the show; he helped shape its entire aesthetic, so the show embraces elements that no Marvel project has before in terms of tone, style, and themes. He also personally convinced two actors who had long resisted becoming part of a superhero project — Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke — to come aboard.
“The first guy we went to was Oscar, and the first thing he asked me when he saw my films was, ‘What the heck are you doing here, man?’ Oscar was just coming out of big franchises, and I think he wanted to take a break, he wanted to do intimate films,” Diab says. “I tried to convince him that intimate films are not exclusive to budgets. You can make your intimate film at any scale.”
Diab ultimately earned Isaac’s faith in him, and then some.
“Through conversations with Mohamed and the trust that I had in him, it really felt like there was space to actually do something really truthful, unique and thrilling as an actor,” Isaac says. “And it ended up being that way for me.”
Hawke, who in addition to acting has been twice nominated for an Academy Award for writing, signed on after Diab’s pitch without even reading a script.
“The wonderful idea of hiring Mohamed to be our quarterback, to guide this ship, is that the movies he’s made in Egypt are incredible,” says Hawke. “He’s not looking at this with the eyes of an American, he’s looking at this — and these deities, and this world — from a vantage point of growing up in Egypt and having a lot to say about it. It’s exciting to be around him in that way.”
Diab also recruited the Egyptian-Palestinian actress May Calamawy, best known for her role in the Golden Globe-winning sitcom “Ramy,” as one of the show’s leads.
“The character wasn't written as an Egyptian at the beginning. During development, I called her and I asked her if she was free for a Marvel project. Well… to be honest, my wife actually contacted her on Instagram,” Diab says with a laugh. “She didn’t believe it at first — she even asked her agent if it was true.
“When the time came, she auditioned with Oscar, and that audition was fantastic. They loved her. She was a tremendous addition. She’s intellectual, eager, down to earth, and proud of her heritage. She knows who she is. She stood up for her character in the room, and, as an Egyptian, she knew more about her character than anyone else,” says Diab. “I have a feeling the character is going to be very popular with people across the world because of what she brought to it.”
Ultimately, “Moon Knight” — which debuts internationally on Disney+ on March 30 and will premiere in the region this summer — is a show full of outsiders who, in partnership Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige and many others, lent their creative voices to make this a Marvel project like no other.
“I think all of us together being put into a blender made the show a lot better,” says Diab.
Recipes for success: Chef Stefano Nava shares advice and a delicious spaghetti recipe
Stefano Nava is a culinary chef at Prato Restaurant in Dubai’s Trump International Golf Club
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News
Q: What’s your top tip for amateur chefs?
A: Always ensure that you’re organized. It’s a cliché, but it really does make a huge difference — in the kitchen or any space that you’re working in. Be prepared, and familiarize yourself with the products and ingredients before you start cooking any dish.
What single ingredient do you think improves any dish?
I mean, I don’t think there’s one specific ingredient that can improve every single dish. I would say, though, that although it’s an acquired taste, I really believe that truffle can improve so many dishes — enhancing them with a rich, earthy flavor.
What was the biggest challenge for you when you first started out as a professional chef?
Seasoning and balancing the flavors of dishes. I mean, I think that’s a challenge for any new chef, honestly. And you only get better with experience.
What’s your favorite cuisine when you go out to eat?
At the moment, I’m really enjoying what’s on offer in the Middle East: Koftas, various Arabic breads, and the amazing variety of dips and preserves.
What’s your go-to dish if you need to cook something up quickly?
Spaghetti aglio olio (a traditional Neopolitan dish). It’s quick, simple, tasty, and very Italian.
What’s your favorite dish to cook?
Plin carne (small pasta pockets — a dish from Nava’s native region of Piedmont in Northern Italy). We actually have it on our menu at Prato. It’s a very traditional dish, and it reminds me of my grandma. It takes a lot of work, but the end result is super-satisfying.
And what dish do you find most challenging?
Risotto. So many people get it wrong — it really does take skill and experience. Finding the right balance in the dish is quite complicated, but I love the challenge.
What customer behavior most annoys you?
Nothing really annoys me. It can be frustrating when people want to change a perfect dish with certain requests, but at the end of the day preferences vary from person to person and we need to understand that.
Do you find yourself critiquing the food when you go out to other restaurants? And what’s the most common issue you find in other restaurants?
Most, if not all, restaurants have high points and low points. I’m not really someone who critiques food when I eat out; I always go into restaurants with an open mind and I love to learn from each place.
Q: What are you like in the kitchen? Are you a shouter? Or are you quite chilled-out?
I’m very laid-back. The thing is, we employ the right people for our teams. That’s essential. Our success lies in balancing our teams and picking out the best personas to work together. That makes it possible for me to focus more on encouragement and progression.
Chef Stefano’s spaghetti puttanesca
INGREDIENTS:
250gm spaghetti; 130gm tomato passata sauce; 40gm tuna fresh or canned; 15gm anchovy fillets; 10gm capers in brine; 10gm chopped parsley; 50ml olive oil; 2 chopped garlic cloves; salt to taste.
INSTRUCTIONS:
1. Bring a pot of water to a boil and season generously with salt. Place spaghetti in the pot and cook for 11 minutes. Once al dente, place to one side.
2. Add oil to a skillet and sauté the chopped garlic on medium heat. Cook for one minute until fragrant.
3. After sautéing the garlic, add the remaining ingredients apart from the parsley and anchovy. Simmer until the mixture thickens.
4. Add the pasta to the sauce. Let all the ingredients combine for at least two minutes, or until all ingredients are cooked through and mixed.
5. Plate the dish while hot, garnish with fresh parsley and serve with anchovy pieces.
REVIEW: ‘The Adam Project’ — how much Ryan Reynolds is enough Ryan Reynolds?
Updated 18 March 2022
Adam Grundey
LONDON: The latest fruit of Ryan Reynolds’ eye-wateringly expensive collaboration deal with Netflix is sci-fi movie “The Adam Project.”
The Adam of the title is Adam Reed — a skilled pilot living in a near future when time travel is possible, thanks largely to the genius of Adam’s late father Louis (Mark Ruffalo), an idealistic scientist whose rather-more-ruthless business partner Maya Sorian (Catherine Keener) is now a politically powerful billionaire.
The Utopian future that Louis strived for has turned into a nightmare — one that Adam tries to escape in his cutting-edge time-travel jet. His aim is to return to 2018, where his wife — also a pilot — was last known to be headed, but instead he crash lands in 2022 near his childhood home. It’s a year after his father’s death, and his mother Ellie (Jennifer Garner) is struggling with the moody 12-year-old Adam (Walker Scobell).
Breaking all the long-established rules of time travel, a severely wounded adult Adam makes contact with his younger self, who quickly figures out what is going on. Since the time-travel jets are linked to their pilot’s DNA, and adult Adam’s blood loss means it cannot get a strong enough reading, young Adam is required to fire up the engines so the jet can start to fix itself. The catch? That allows Sorian and her ruthless private army to trace adult Adam.
It's an engaging plot, and director Shawn Levy paces the film well, keeping the adrenaline levels high with a series of well-choreographed set pieces.
Of course, with Reynolds as its lead “The Adam Project” has plenty of wisecracking. Maybe too much wisecracking? Ryan Reynolds playing a typical Ryan Reynolds character — Basically Good Man Who Uses Humor To Deflect, let’s call him — is, as usual, pretty fun to watch. But here you have the teenage Scobell also playing a typical Ryan Reynolds character rather than, say, a less fully formed Ryan Reynolds character. And an overbearingly confident teenage smartass is far less endearing than an adult one.
You also have Mark Ruffalo apparently doing a Ryan Reynolds impression. Ruffalo is a great actor. I’d rather have watched a Mark Ruffalo character. At some point, someone (maybe Ryan Reynolds) should have spotted that it’s possible to have too much Ryan Reynolds in one movie.
Somewhere in here there could well be a great sci-fi movie. But this version — enjoyable but instantly forgettable — isn’t it. Though it does prove that, despite what Netflix thinks, you can, in fact, have too much Ryan Reynolds.