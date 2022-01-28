You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Buying Today: Samuda

What We Are Buying Today: Samuda

What We Are Buying Today: Samuda
1 / 7
What We Are Buying Today: Samuda
2 / 7
What We Are Buying Today: Samuda
3 / 7
What We Are Buying Today: Samuda
4 / 7
What We Are Buying Today: Samuda
5 / 7
What We Are Buying Today: Samuda
6 / 7
What We Are Buying Today: Samuda
7 / 7
Short Url

https://arab.news/y8awd

Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

What We Are Buying Today: Samuda

What We Are Buying Today: Samuda
  • Samuda is empowering Saudi Arabia’s fashion and design industry by highlighting traditional arts
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Samuda is a new Saudi luxury brand that shares the stories of the Kingdom’s lands through intricate designs illustrating the country’s most prominent landmarks and the ancient arts of its diverse culture.

Working to international standards, the company’s aim is to redefine everyday items with high-quality lifestyle accessories, inspire the community with exceptional designs, and promote local art for a global audience.

The firm recently launched its first collection of silk, cotton, and cashmere scarves and throws with designs inspired by national heritage sites.

The business’ founder said: “At the center of our achievements lies a profound Saudi perspective committed to promoting our rich history and introducing a modernized form of traditional arts.

“We stay connected to our roots and firmly believe in showcasing our love for our Kingdom with specially designed products. People around the world can now appreciate the richness of our designs with premium-quality materials.”

Samuda is empowering Saudi Arabia’s fashion and design industry by highlighting traditional arts including the iconic motif Asiri Qatt, drawn on the interiors of old houses in Asir, Al-Sadu, and even the beauty of Hijazi architecture.

With carefully selected vibrant shades, the design process goes through several stages, from brainstorming sessions to quality checks.

Sustainability is also important to the brand and its goal of cultivating a longing and yearning for luxury items that enhance living standards.

For more information, go to www.samuda.com.sa or visit Instagram at @samuda.sa.

Topics: Samuda

Related

What We Are Doing Today: Keramos Studio
Lifestyle
What We Are Doing Today: Keramos Studio
What We Are Doing Today: Story and Toy
Art & Culture
What We Are Doing Today: Story and Toy

Mona Alomari crowned ‘Chef of Saudi Arabia’

Mona Alomari crowned ‘Chef of Saudi Arabia’
Saudi cook Mona Alomari has been announced as the winner of Saudia Chef season 1. Supplied
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Mona Alomari crowned ‘Chef of Saudi Arabia’

Mona Alomari crowned ‘Chef of Saudi Arabia’
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi cook Mona Alomari has been announced as the winner of Saudia Chef season 1, beating two other finalists to take home the coveted title and $2,665 (10,000 SAR) prize. 

The program, which launched on Jan. 3, 2022, is a culinary competition that showcases the gastronomic skills of talented chefs from all over the Kingdom.

The four-episode competition was separated into three portions in which three contestants were judged by a panel of professional chefs. The winning contestant of each episode qualified for the final round in the fourth episode, where the three finalists battled it out for the title of “Chef of Saudi Arabia.”

Ultimately, Alomari wowed the judges by dishing out creative meals that won over the panel.

The show is part of food company SADAFCO’s efforts to introduce the latest innovations in the food and culinary sector in Saudi Arabia.

The company expressed a desire to continue releasing more programs of “Saudia Chef” as the first season had revealed so much creativity and talent.

In a press statement ahead of the show’s launch, Wajdi Badawi, marketing manager, SADAFCO, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to launch this initiative and connect with the younger audiences. We have many incredible hidden chefs and talents all around the Kingdom. As a household brand that is deeply connected to local culture, discovering, enabling and promoting budding young chefs is of significant importance to us. We wish all the participating contestants the best of luck and are excited to discover the next Chef of Saudi Arabia.”

Topics: #saudia saudia chef

Showtime in the sands: Highlights from Desert X AlUla

Showtime in the sands: Highlights from Desert X AlUla
Dana Awartani contributes this concave geometric sculpture for the second edition of the contemporary art biennale in AlUla. Supplied
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Showtime in the sands: Highlights from Desert X AlUla

Showtime in the sands: Highlights from Desert X AlUla
  • The second edition of the art biennale runs until March 30 under the theme ‘Sarab’
Updated 10 February 2022
Arab News

Dana Awartani

For the second edition of the contemporary art biennale set in the stunning landscape of AlUla, the organizers — Desert X and the Royal Commission for AlUla — invited 15 artists from around the world to explore the theme of mirages and oases via site-specific installations. They responded, the organizers say, with works that “address dreams, camouflage, fiction, (dis)appearance, extraction, illusion and myth, while also examining the dichotomy between the natural and man-made worlds. Jeddah-based Saudi multidisciplinary artist Dana Awartani contributes this concave geometric sculpture that is inspired by the traditional architecture of the area, referencing ancient Nabatean tombs and “mimicking the shapes of surrounding mountains, gorges, caverns and rock formations.”

Shadia Alem

The Paris-based Saudi artist Shadia Alem — the sister of author Raja Alem — says that she carries her hometown of Makkah with her “like a cosmopolitan cube reflecting it on the world and reflecting the world.” Her deep connection with her homeland is displayed in the gleaming metallic sculptural installation she has contributed to Desert X AlULa, which, the exhibition brochure explains, references “the Arabian desert’s literature, mathematics and mythology.” The sculpture is one of several in the exhibition which uses a reflective surface to display the unique beauty of AlUla. Alem’s piece is also influence by origami and classical geometry.

Sultan bin Fahad

The central theme of Saudi artist Sultan bin Fahad’s art — which incorporates painting, sculpture and installations — is “spirituality and the material culture of Makkah in his native Saudi Arabia,” according to the exhibition brochure. “In his work, he reinterprets histories, stories and narratives with the use of material culture,” it continues. The mud structure in the shape of a desert kite that the artist created for Desert X AlUla is no exception. The mirrors on the outside give the impression of a mirage, while inside is an “urn-like sculpture embossed with four protective symbols traditionally used in Nabatean tombs.”  

Zeinab Al-Hashemi

The Dubai-based Emirati artist Zeinab Al-Hashemi often works on large-scale, site-specific installations. “She is fascinated with capturing the transformation of her nation, examining both the contrast of and interdependence between the abstract, geometric shapes of urbanism and the organic forms associated with her country’s natural landscape,” her exhibition biography says. All of which makes her the perfect contributor to Desert X AlUla. For this year’s exhibition, Al-Hashemi created this interactive sculpture, which uses discarded camel skins over an abstract geometric base and is reminiscent of the surrounding rock formations on the site. “Like a camouflage, these camel-hide sculptures merge into the mountains,” the brochure states.

Abdullah Al-Othman

In this stainless-steel sculpture, Riyadh-born artist and poet Abdullah Al-Othman “references theories of light refraction dating back to the early days of desert civilization and culture.” The plinths of Al-Othman’s piece “interact with the light and create a radiant space that seeks to manifest the experience of (seeing a) mirage for the first time,” according to the exhibition brochure. The sculpture is typical of Al-Othman’s conceptual work, which — apart from poetry and sculpture — also includes street art and interventions, and video.

Shaikha Al-Mazrou

The Emirati artist Shaikha Al-Mazrou’s contribution to Desert X AlUla is this installation of steel structures that are “wedged in the voids of rocks, tensely balanced in the landscape, occupying the liminal state between stasis and movement, creating a silent-yet-imposing composition suspended in inertia.” 

Khalil Rabah 

The Palestinian artist Khalil Rabah is a major figure in his country’s art scene. His installation for the biennale references the olive tree orchards of his homeland, which have become a symbol of resistance, as well as of occupation. Much of Rabah’s work — like many of his Palestinian contemporaries — deals with displacement and identity. The work “creates a mirage of an orchard of olive trees, which stand here in the desert as living things displaced from their indigenous land and longing to be  repatriated,” the exhibition brochure states, adding that the piece is “an exploration of territory, survival and citizenship.”

Ayman Zedani

Much of Saudi artist Ayman Zedani’s work focuses on the impact of mankind on the natural environment and “attempts to renegotiate the relationship between human and non-human, animal and plant, organic and inorganic.” His conceptual soundscape installation for Desert X AlUla uses audio projection of “music, voices and footsteps, creating a cacophony of sounds that add to the chimes of nature.”

Topics: AlUla Desert X AlUla

REVIEW: ‘In From The Cold’ is a lukewarm spy thriller

REVIEW: ‘In From The Cold’ is a lukewarm spy thriller
Updated 10 February 2022
Matt Ross

REVIEW: ‘In From The Cold’ is a lukewarm spy thriller

REVIEW: ‘In From The Cold’ is a lukewarm spy thriller
  • Great fight scenes are let down by a patchy plot in Netflix’s new series
Updated 10 February 2022
Matt Ross

LONDON: The spy thriller genre is becoming something of a crowded space — most of the streaming platforms have at least one marquee title (think “Jack Ryan,” “Hanna,” “Treadstone” and their ilk) — so it’s a little surprising to see Netflix giving the green light to another IP built around espionage and shady dealings.

“In From The Cold” introduces viewers to Jenny, a recently divorced mom chaperoning her daughter on a trip to Madrid, who suddenly finds herself whisked away by the CIA, who believe her to be a Russian operative with a skillset vital to unpicking a terrorist plot. But they’ve made a huge mistake, Jenny insists. She’s just a normal mom trying to enjoy some much-needed time with her daughter.

It wouldn’t be much of a show if that was the case, however, so soon enough, Jenny is dusting off her Black Widow-esque spy suit and agreeing to infiltrate a Spanish terrorist cell. It kicks of an eight-part story that veers from gritty streetfight to gritty streetfight, via a few tense standoffs and a couple of double crosses.

Showrunner, creator, writer and executive producer Adam Glass (who has writing and producing credits on “Criminal Minds” and “Supernatural” among others) alternates between Jenny’s present-day adventures and her teenage training in Soviet Russia. It’s an effective plot device as details of Jenny’s past click into focus during her Spanish escapades. The action is decent too, with some excellently choreographed fight scenes between Jenny (Margarita Levieva) and pretty much everybody else in Madrid.

It’s a shame, then, that the story and the dialog are so woeful. Glass mashes up elements of every Cold War Soviet cliché with tropes from every shady CIA movie, and sketches out a two-dimensional supporting cast with little to do other than offer up exposition. Levieva and Stasya Miloslavskaya (as Jenny’s teenage self) are great, but they struggle to raise “In From The Cold” above the mundane.

In a genre that’s getting increasingly crowded, the twists and turns of Glass’s show do little to make it stand out.

Topics: In From The Cold

Akiba Dori: Japanese street-food with a retro vibe in Jeddah

Akiba Dori: Japanese street-food with a retro vibe in Jeddah
Updated 10 February 2022
Rawan Radwan

Akiba Dori: Japanese street-food with a retro vibe in Jeddah

Akiba Dori: Japanese street-food with a retro vibe in Jeddah
  • Eighties-inspired restaurant is a welcome new addition to the city’s food scene
Updated 10 February 2022
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Tokyo’s funky neon-lit side streets have long been a cultural inspiration around the world. Now, the electric Eighties vibe has hit Jeddah, with the recent opening of the concept restaurant Akiba Dori.

With a menu based on Japanese street food, and with funky Eighties music blasting throughout the high-ceilinged venue and its neon stations, the restaurant serves everything from hearty salads and soft wagyu sando to Neapolitan pizza and an assortment of sushi.

As a fan of authentic Japanese street food — a love inspired by a trip to Tokyo and Osaka a few years ago — I can confirm that Akiba Dori brings an authentic ambience right to the doorstep of its industrial-style interior. The friendly and enthusiastic staff only add to the atmosphere — as does the disco ball. If you’re not a fan of retro Eighties vibes, though, this might not be the place for you.

The pizza’s are served straight from the oven with the cheese still bubbling atop the thin crispy crust. (Supplied)

My companion and I were famished, and ready to sample the huge list of starters: Salads, sushi, “surprise,” and pizza.

The crispy shrimp salad — a starter big enough to feed three people — had a satisfying mix of greens with slices of orange that added a tangy kick to the light zesty dressing. The ratio of salad to panko fried shrimp (breadcrumb coated) was a little disappointing though; we’d have liked more shrimp. But this was still a solid start to our meal.

The rock shrimp maki, served alongside the salad, was fresh and tasty. A simple but satisfying dish. The Akiba rock shrimp, however, was the low point of our meal. Still working on our starters, we left the dish aside for a few minutes, which proved to be a mistake. The breadcrumb coating quickly turned soft and was falling off by the time we got around to tasting it. The spicy mayo sauce didn’t help — it resembled the hugely overrated dynamite shrimp sauce that has become inexplicably popular on the Gulf food scene in recent years. This was one part of our meal that could definitely have been better executed and failed to live up to the standards expected of Japanese street food.

This is the restaurant’s hero spread. (Supplied)

For our mains, we opted for some of Akiba Dori’s most-popular dishes; the wagyu tacos and medium-rare wagyu sando. The Japanese-Mexican fusion certainly seemed appealing and the flavorsome beef strips were a pleasure. But the guacamole and toppings made the fried taco slightly soggy — a soft taco may have worked better with the juicy meat strips.

The wagyu sando arrived with a side of French fries and an assortment of delicious condiments. The medium-rare (as ordered) beef was genuinely succulent and clearly high-grade but the honey katsu sauce was a little bland. However, what the dish lacked in punch was compensated for in tenderness and quality.

The large open brick oven that you can see as soon as you enter Akiba Dori had had us craving pizza since our arrival. We selected a truffle strata pizza and a Neapolitan pizza, and they did not disappoint — served straight from the oven with the cheese still bubbling atop the thin crispy crust. This was the highlight of our experience at the restaurant.

The restaurant offers wagyu truffle maki. (Supplied)

Fortunately, we still had some room left for dessert and we simply had to try the highly recommended lotus cheesecake. It did not disappoint. In fact, the soft cheesecake topped with gooey caramel lotus sauce might just be the best version of this popular dish in town. The flavors were subtle and perfectly balanced, and the texture was just right.

The staff were all super-attentive, and the restaurant’s chill atmosphere is great for those looking for a relaxed Japanese culinary experience with a group of friends at the weekends. We particularly enjoyed the music — a rare thing to say about a restaurant.

Despite a couple of dishes not meeting our expectations, we’d definitely come back. And as the cooler weather hits Jeddah, we’d expect Akiba Dori’s outside seating area overlooking Abdul Maksoud Khoja Street in the heart of the city to become one of springtime’s hot spots.

Topics: Akiba Dori

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Saudi pavilion to celebrate the country’s designers with fashion show

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Saudi pavilion to celebrate the country’s designers with fashion show
Backstage at Abadia. Instagram
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Saudi pavilion to celebrate the country’s designers with fashion show

Expo 2020 Dubai’s Saudi pavilion to celebrate the country’s designers with fashion show
Updated 09 February 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai is set to host a fashion show on Feb. 16 to celebrate the Kingdom’s designers. 

The event, which is a collaboration with the Saudi Fashion Commission, will present works from homegrown labels Arwa Al-Banawi, Tima Abid and Abadia. 

Each brand will showcase 10 pieces from their most recent collections.  

Over the past few years Al-Banawi has made a name for herself as one of her generation’s most creative designers. She blends traditional tailoring with contemporary perspectives, working out of her design studios in Jeddah and Dubai to bring together eastern and western influences.

Abid founded her eponymous womenswear label 18-years-ago. The Jeddah-born couturiere presented her first-ever collection in 2020 during Paris Haute Couture Week. Since then, she has dressed some of the region’s top celebrities, including Assala Nasri and Balqees Fathi.

Meanwhile, the Dubai-based Saudi label Abadia refers to itself as “ethical luxury.” The family-owned brand, co-founded by Shahd Al-Shehail and her aunt, Naeema Al-Shehail, aims to empower and support Saudi women artisans by integrating traditional crafts such as sadu (a weaving technique) and naqda (a technique of pulling thin metallic threads through cloth) in their designs. 

Topics: Expo 2020 Dubai

Latest updates

UAE allocates $10bn to invest in Egypt’s ports
UAE allocates $10bn to invest in Egypt’s ports
Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
Prince William focuses on conservation during first UAE trip
World’s biggest iPhone assembler signals easing chip crunch in Q1
World’s biggest iPhone assembler signals easing chip crunch in Q1
Four civilians injured in Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Four civilians injured in Houthi drone attack targeting Saudi Arabia’s Abha airport
Siemens overcomes supply snags to post higher profit
Siemens overcomes supply snags to post higher profit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.