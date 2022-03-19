You are here

War, neglect and ignorance endanger Yemen’s historical sites

Tourists visit the Sira Fortress overlooking Yemen's southern port of Aden, on February 24, 2022. (AFP)

Tourists visit the Sira Fortress overlooking Yemen's southern port of Aden, on February 24, 2022. (AFP)

A picture shows a view of destruction in the Ministry of tourism building in Yemen's southern city of Aden, on March 2, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

Tourists visit the Sira Fortress overlooking Yemen's southern port of Aden, on February 24, 2022. (AFP)
  • The cisterns of Aden, millennia-old rainwater tanks carved into the rock to replenish the city wells, have also suffered from neglect
ADEN: Yemen’s Sira Fortress withstood attacks by the Portuguese and the Turks, but years of war have left the 11th century citadel in disrepair, defaced by graffiti and littered with rubbish. Overlooking the southern port of Aden, Sira sits atop a rocky mountain island in the historic district of Crater, a strategic position that once made it a base for British colonial forces.
Around its ancient walls, cigarette butts litter the ground and a visitor has scrawled the words “I love you” on one of the towers of the redoubtable fortress.
Many important archaeological sites and tourist landmarks have been damaged and artifacts looted and smuggled abroad.




A picture shows a view of a neglected old building (R) in the southern Yemeni city of Aden, on March 3, 2022. (AFP)

“Neglect and ignorance have created a level of loss that can no longer be reversed,” said Asmahan Al-Alas, secretary-general of the Yemeni Society for History and Archaeology. “The absence of an official vision for Yemen to maintain and preserve its cultural heritage and identity ... has led to a sharp deterioration,” she said.
The cisterns of Aden, millennia-old rainwater tanks carved into the rock to replenish the city wells, have also suffered from neglect.
The Houthi rebels controlled parts of Aden for several months in 2015 before they were pushed out by pro-government forces.
At the time, the Military Museum — established in 1918 as a school and turned into a museum in 1971 — was destroyed in bombing and ultimately looted.




A picture taken on March 2, 2022, shows reconstruction works of the tourist pier in the southern city of Aden which was destroyed in Yemen's conflict. (AFP)

Osman Abdulrahman, deputy director of Aden’s Antiquities Office, said the city’s key sites still suffer “systematic neglect,” in part for a lack of funding.
“Even if we do get a little bit of funding, it’s not enough to cover even a small part of what is needed,” he said. With a tiny budget of only about $200 a month, his office can barely afford stationery, he added.
“I feel depressed and desperate,” said Abdulrahman. “Sometimes I wish I had never studied archeology.”

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Rakayb Jubbah: An authentic Saudi desert experience in Hail

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia. Saudi influencer Ibtisam Azzam was also one of the participants in the first trip. (Supplied)
  • The northwestern Saudi city is the fourth place in KSA to be inscribed on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites
  • The trip is a mix of entertainment and harmony inside the King Salman Reserve in the Nafud desert
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: The northwestern Saudi city of Jubbah has the most famous rock art inscription site in the country, and is the fourth place in the Kingdom to be inscribed on the UNESCO List of World Heritage Sites.

This ancient location, with its spectacular dunes and sandy landscape, is being offered to adventurous travelers as a gateway to the desert.

The King Salman Royal Natural Reserve, which is the largest in the country and the fourth largest wild reserve in the world, is offering people inside and outside Saudi Arabia an immersive desert experience amid the 130,700 square kilometer space.

Rakayb Jubbah, which started on Feb. 24 and continues until March 19, allows visitors aged 18 and above to get a taste of an authentic Bedouin lifestyle.

The program has four trips, with each trip lasting three days.

The reserve tweeted earlier this month: “The desert adventure that people have experienced for so long to survive and look for water resources has now become a journey leading to recreation moments in the desert.”

Ebtisam Azzam, a Saudi radio and TV presenter, was one of the 20 people on the first trip.

HIGHLIGHTS

• This ancient location, with its spectacular dunes and sandy landscape, is being offered to adventurous travelers as a gateway to the desert.

• The King Salman Royal Natural Reserve is offering people inside and outside Saudi Arabia an immersive desert experience amid the 130,700-square-kilometer space.

“Rakayb Jubbah is an adventure, a unique and strange trip,” she told Arab News. “It is a mix of entertainment and harmony inside the King Salman Reserve in the Nafud desert. In the past, people used to go for long camel rides to search for water resources, trade, and travel. Now, we are experiencing the same trip but for leisure, a place where you find seclusion and some mental clarity.”

The adventure includes trekking on camel back for 20 kilometers over six hours, a simulation of camel caravans from the past, meaning participants need to have medium-level fitness.

“Camels, that’s another story. It is one of the greatest creatures and the tangible relation between the camel and its owner, and how the camel understands a sound or a sign that his owner made, is all spectacular,” Azzam said. “Just looking at the camel can make you figure out something about yourself. It takes time to make the camel familiar with a new person and I think I'm on the way.”

Safari trips and adventures require travelers to be well equipped and dressed in an outfit that suits the nature and atmosphere of the place they are going to.

But Rakayb Jubbah took place four days after Founding Day, and Azzam was still celebrating the new Saudi national holiday by wearing regional attire during the camel ride to represent the southern Asir region.

“I brought the southern (style of) dress with me, specifically the black Asiri dress, the scarf, the yellow head tie, and some silver accessories. I took a lot of beautiful pictures on the camel to document the moment and the beauty of the place.”

The trip aims to introduce activities that will help visitors understand more about the reserve’s natural and tourism elements.

It wants to activate ecotourism, as people will learn about Hail chants, folklore dances, and other aspects of the area's heritage.

Visitors will also be exposed to ways of coexisting with desert environments and learning about rare plants in the reserve such as talha, ghada, and arfaj, in addition to dealing with camels.

The area has a history spanning thousands of years and is full of remnants from the past, including more than 4,000 Thamudic drawings and inscriptions.

Abdulaziz Al-Damkh, a Saudi traveler who has been to over 45 countries, was also on the trip. “The trip exceeded my expectations in terms of organizing, the side events, safety measures, and the amazing team spirit,” he told Arab News.

Al-Damkh said that, although he was a huge adventurer, it was his first time experiencing a six-hour camel ride.

“I am Saudi and I was born in Saudi and camels are part of my culture, but this was my very first time to experience what a long ride feels like. Such trips should have been happening a long time ago.

“The first two hours of the ride were very tiring, as some of the participants have not been into such experiences, but it went well eventually.”

People on the first trip included visitors from Spain, the US and Tunisia, and the trip was organized by Pangaea, a Saudi firm offering outdoor activities.

The Kingdom has embraced leisure tourism in recent years to attract visitors from around the world.

“Such events provide you with a truly authentic desert experience. It contributes in promoting our Saudi culture, and it sheds light on Vision 2030 and its goals in diversifying tourism in the Kingdom,” Al-Damkh added.

Each trip has 20 participants and costs SR2,000 ($533) per person. The trip includes camping, stargazing, and traditional Saudi food.

The reserve aims to resettle natural life, develop vegetation, and preserve the historical and cultural heritage of the area, which is part of Saudi Arabia’s environmental identity.

 

Native species return home as Saudi Arabia heeds call of the wild

Ten Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday. (Shutterstock)
Ten Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday. (Shutterstock)
Updated 05 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Native species return home as Saudi Arabia heeds call of the wild

Ten Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday. (Shutterstock)
  • Saudi Arabia marks World Wildlife Day with release of endangered animals in AlUla nature reserve
Updated 05 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has answered the call of the wild by releasing some of its most revered endangered native species into their ancestral home at AlUla’s Sharaan Nature Reserve.

The 20 Arabian oryx, 50 sand gazelles and 10 Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday.
Commenting on the animal release program, Amr Al-Madani, the commission’s CEO, said that by sustaining ecosystems and wildlife, “our teams are unleashing the power of nature.”
He added that the program is a living example of the commission’s commitment to Saudi sustainability goals, as well as those of the Saudi Green Initiative and the Middle East Green Initiative.

Saudi Arabia declared Feb. 10 ‘Arabian Leopard Day’ in a bid to raise awareness of the endangered big cat. (SPA)

In line with global conservation guidelines, the commission will monitor the animals with satellite tracking collars, camera trapping and other high-tech tools.
Ahmed Al-Malki, the commission’s director of nature reserves, said that the release program will be expanded in coming years as part of a long-term goal to reintroduce 12 native species by 2035.
The Sharaan Nature Reserve is located in the eastern part of AlUla governorate. In all, the commission is creating six reserves covering about 12,400 square kilometers.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The 20 Arabian oryx, 50 sand gazelles and 10 Nubian ibex were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla to mark World Wildlife Day on Thursday.

• The Sharaan Nature Reserve is located in the eastern part of AlUla governorate.

• Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, launched the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere to raise awareness of the many endangered cat species around the world, including the Arabian leopard.

It is also collaborating with the International Union for Conservation of Nature to develop a “protected area network” plan for the reserves to ensure sustainable adaptive management, enable movement of species and enhance climate change resilience.
Saudi animal reserves where endangered animals, such as the Arabian oryx, are being sheltered include Prince Saud Al-Faisal Center for Wildlife Research in Taif and Prince Mohammed Al-Sudairy Center for the Breeding of Reem Gazelles in Al-Qassim.

Twenty Arabian oryx were released by the Royal Commission for AlUla into Sharaan Nature Reserve. (Shutterstock)

The Prince Saud Al-Faisal center was established more than 35 years ago on an area of about 35 square kilometers. Today the desert-like nature reserve is fenced off, and surrounded by Talh trees and wild herbs. Houbara and Arabian oryx, two important endangered species, are cared for at the center.
The Saudi minister of environment, water and agriculture and CEO of the National Center for Wildlife Development, Abdul Rahman Al-Fadhli, last month inspected the King Khalid Wildlife Research Center in Al-Thumama to check on progress of the breeding and resettlement programs for endangered native species.
He also inaugurated a new veterinary clinic and research laboratory after attending a presentation about the center. The minister’s tour included antelope breeding units, oryx and mountain ibex units, and a review of a rehabilitation area. He also released 20 goitered antelopes in the rehabilitation area.
In December 2020, Minister of Culture and Governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan established a global fund to protect the Arabian leopard from extinction, with the aim of sustaining the leopard population and its prey, and protect its natural habitat in the Sharaan Nature Reserve.
Princess Reema bint Bandar, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the US, launched the nonprofit foundation Catmosphere to raise awareness of the many endangered cat species around the world, including the Arabian leopard.
The Kingdom also works closely with Panthera, which is devoted to the conservation of the world’s wild cat species.
Last month, Saudi Arabia declared Feb. 10 “Arabian Leopard Day” in a bid to raise awareness of the endangered big cat.
The move, which was announced by the Council of Ministers last month, is part of the Kingdom’s efforts to protect the species, now classed as critically endangered, from extinction.
The Arabian leopard is the chief predator in Saudi Arabia and plays a major role in the Kingdom’s culture. But overhunting and a lack of natural prey means there are now fewer than 200 left in the wild.
Meanwhile, 10 billion mangrove trees will be planted across Saudi Arabia as part of the Saudi Green Initiative launched last year with the aim of tackling climate change, reducing carbon emissions and improving the environment.
The initiative is expected to “turn the desert green” and rehabilitate 40 million hectares of land in coming decades.
A study is underway to develop a masterplan for planting the trees, which will help to improve air quality, reduce sandstorms, combat desertification and lower temperatures in nearby areas.
Saudi Arabia is also helping the Middle East region and Africa to protect the environment, reduce emissions and raise regional coordination.
Following an invitation by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Middle Eastern and African leaders, along with international officials in the environment and climate change sector, gathered last year for the inaugural Middle East Green summit in the Saudi capital.
The forum reviewed several targeted programs and projects announced by the Kingdom to help achieve the Middle East Green Initiative’s goals.
Ambitious green plans will support efforts and cooperation in the region to reduce and eliminate carbon emissions through natural solutions and adaptations.
This includes the planting of 50 billion trees in the region, equivalent to 5 percent of the global target for afforestation and the most extensive program of its kind worldwide, according to a Middle East Green Initiative summit statement.

Cyprus seeks to attract more Saudi tourists: Minister

Cyprus’ offer is a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island. (Shutterstock)
Cyprus’ offer is a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island. (Shutterstock)
Updated 27 February 2022
SALEH FAREED

Cyprus seeks to attract more Saudi tourists: Minister

Cyprus’ offer is a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island. (Shutterstock)
  • Flights from Jeddah to Cyprus launching in few months
Updated 27 February 2022
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Cyprus Minister for Tourism Savvas Perdios has revealed recently that the Mediterranean country is prepared to welcome Saudi tourists as he confirmed the opening of direct flights to and from Jeddah.

The minister, who arrived last week to Saudi Arabia for a short visit to promote the country’s tourism industry, held separate meetings with senior officials from the Saudi Chamber of Commerce and the General Authority of Civil Aviation as well as air carriers and representatives of travel agencies.
“We are here campaigning to encourage airline companies to keep their connections with the island and to convince tour operators to set up packages for Cyprus by buying seats on scheduled flights,” the minister said.

We’ve improved our products, and we want to show the world that Cyprus is not only a sea destination.

Savvas Perdios, Cyprus minister for tourism

Speaking to Arab News, Perdios said that many changes had occurred in Cyprus, “especially with regard to tourism during the last two years.”
“We’ve improved our products, and we want to show the world that Cyprus is not only a sea destination,” he said.
Cyprus’ offer, Perdios says, is a world-class opportunity to promote the rich culture and civilization of the island.
He stated that the country is planning for scheduled flights from Jeddah to Cyprus for the first time, starting shortly. “We will have two flights weekly on Cyprus Airways. This is going to be a big step for us to increase tourists from Saudi Arabia,” he said.
Although currently all Saudis wishing to visit Cyprus are required to travel to Riyadh, individuals wishing to visit Cyprus in the near future would be able to receive an entry visa from the city of Jeddah, Perdios explained.
In addition, he stated that Saudi citizens can enter Cyprus if they hold a Schengen or Cypriot visa.
He predicted that the number of Saudi tourists visiting Cyprus will grow in the coming months due to the new direct flights between the two countries and the measures taken to facilitate entry visas.
“Cyprus can be a tourist destination all year round, as it offers various options in addition to the beaches for which it is famous, including cultural tourism, conference and incentives tourism, hiking tourism and sports tourism,” Perdios said.
He emphasized that efforts were being made to change current impressions of Cyprus as a beach destination.
“In order to prepare for a new era of travel, Cyprus has implemented various initiatives in the tourist industry over the last few years, including the integration of rural tourism and infrastructural upgrades, making the tourism sector more competitive and improving tourism goods.”
The Mediterranean country has a population of 1.22 million. Its main industry is tourism, accounting for around 18 percent of all nation’s economy.

Exploration of Muslim culture in Eastern Europe shortlisted for prestigious travel book award

A mosque and its minaret somewhere in the Bosnian mountains. (Supplied/Tharik Hussain)
A mosque and its minaret somewhere in the Bosnian mountains. (Supplied/Tharik Hussain)
Updated 03 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Exploration of Muslim culture in Eastern Europe shortlisted for prestigious travel book award

A mosque and its minaret somewhere in the Bosnian mountains. (Supplied/Tharik Hussain)
  • ‘Minarets in the Mountains’ is by British-Muslim author Tharik Hussain
  • Narrative partly follows in the footsteps of 16th-century Ottoman traveler Evliya Celebi
Updated 03 February 2022
SARAH GLUBB

LONDON: A book that explores Muslim civilization in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans has been shortlisted for the Stanford Dolman Travel Book of the Year award on the centenary of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.
“Minarets in the Mountains: A Journey Into Muslim Europe” by Tharik Hussain tells the story of a road trip taken by the Bangladeshi-born British-Muslim author with his family through parts of the continent that are home to some of Europe’s largest indigenous Muslim communities.
The narrative partly follows in the footsteps of 16th-century Ottoman traveler Evliya Celebi through Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro. It includes trips to forgotten Islamic cultural centers, such as Gjirokaster and Berat in the Albanian mountains, former strategic Ottoman capitals like Skopje in North Macedonia, and little-known Muslim towns like Novi Pazaar in Serbia.


“It was exactly a hundred years ago in 1922, that the Ottoman Empire was dissolved, and with it the idea of a ‘Muslim Europe,’ so the prospect of winning an award almost exactly a hundred years since then for a book that celebrates a living Muslim Europe, would be truly magical,” Hussain said.
One of the world’s only Muslim travel writers, Hussain said he believed his book’s listing showed the genre was changing and that the need for alternative voices and narratives in travel writing was being recognized.
He said he found it astonishing when educated people were surprised to realize that there were European Muslims, when they had been “living their lives in plain sight” for the past 600 years.

The ‘Effendi’ in Tharik Hussain’s book holding open an ancient Islamic book. (Supplied/Tharik Hussain)

In his book Hussain attributes this as a source of Western Europe’s modern xenophobia and Islamophobia because it has always been uncomfortable with its Muslim self.
“By calling it ‘Eastern’ Europe and always insisting on this qualifier when referring to Europe’s former Muslim lands, Western Europe has successfully ‘othered’ those countries and their people; who are seen as not quite ‘European’. Thus Europe has successfully distanced itself from its Muslim self, and that’s why people do not believe there are Muslim countries in Europe,” he said.

The book, which was released in July, has already been longlisted for the Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction, and named among the books of the year by the Times Literary Supplement, Prospect Magazine and The New Statesman, and as a travel book of the year by The Washington Post and Newsweek.
“Minarets in the Mountains” is one of five books that have been shortlisted for the Stanford Dolman prize. The others are “Fifty Sounds” by Polly Barton, “Small Bodies of Water” by Nina Mingya Powles, “The Amur River” by Colin Thubron, and “Wars of the Interior” by Joseph Zarate. The winner will be announced on March 3 at a ceremony in London.

Ain Al-Harrah hot spring, a therapeutic destination in Makkah

It includes seven wooden sauna rooms over a basin area of 400 meters. (Supplied)
It includes seven wooden sauna rooms over a basin area of 400 meters. (Supplied)
Updated 31 January 2022
Nada Hameed

Ain Al-Harrah hot spring, a therapeutic destination in Makkah

It includes seven wooden sauna rooms over a basin area of 400 meters. (Supplied)
  • The development project is aimed at rehabilitating the site after it was inundated by heavy rains
  • Water temperature exceeds 80 degrees Celsius
Updated 31 January 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia is rich with many potential geothermal sites along the western coastal side of the Red Sea such as Ain Al-Harrah, which is one of the most important and prominent therapeutic and tourist destinations in the Makkah region.

Makkah Gov. Prince Khaled Al-Faisal recently inaugurated the development project for Ain Al-Harrah Park in the Ghamika Center, Al-Laith governorate.

The development project is aimed at rehabilitating the site after it was inundated by heavy rains that fell on the province several years ago. The project includes the formation of a working group to study how to protect the site from torrential rain.

Ain Al-Harrah’s therapeutic hot spring includes 19 sub-springs and is 165 meters above sea level, with a water temperature of over 80 degrees Celsius and an estimated area of 49,800 square meters. Ain Al-Harrah includes seven wooden sauna rooms over a basin area of 400 meters.

The hot spring’s site is almost flat topographically. It is surrounded by 20,000 square meters of green space and has a mild climate and beautiful nature.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Hot springs are one of the most popular destinations around the world for those seeking physiotherapy, relaxation, and medicinal tourism. It is a natural phenomenon where the groundwater is heated via molten rock or by circulation through faults to heat rocks deep in the Earth’s crust.

• Bathing in or even drinking the mineral-rich water helps in healing an array of health and skin issues such as psoriasis and eczema, joint problems, or chronic diseases.

It is ringed by a 400-meter concrete wall that was built to protect the basin area from torrential rain due to past severe weather damage, which previously led to the collapse of a dam.

With its spaces for camping and meditation, the park also serves as a great family destination. Its green areas have an automatic irrigation network, lighting, a children’s playground, wooden parasols, toilets, and pedestrian paths.

The spring’s flowing hot water contains dissolved sulfurous minerals in its composition, bubbling up from the ground through rocks that make up the village’s topography.

Sulphureous mineral water is known for its therapeutic effect and benefits for different parts of the body, including skin allergies, as it is a natural healing source for respiratory and musculoskeletal disorders.

Hot springs are one of the most popular destinations around the world for those seeking physiotherapy, relaxation, and medicinal tourism. It is a natural phenomenon where the groundwater is heated via molten rock or by circulation through faults to heat rocks deep in the Earth’s crust.

Bathing in or even drinking the mineral-rich water helps in healing an array of health and skin issues such as psoriasis and eczema, joint problems, or chronic diseases.

Saudi physiotherapist Rahaf Meer said the effect of hot springs depended on the heat and mineral content of the water.

“It also heals joint pain, where patients would feel very relieved after a bath in such water, rich with very beneficial healing elements,” she told Arab News. “But, if accompanied with techniques such as exercise and joint mobilization, we will see improvements in many cases. And, of course, it has a psychosocial effect that makes the patient feel better.”

There are more than 12 sulfur hot springs in Saudi Arabia dotted across Jazan and Makkah, with seven in Al-Ahsa.

