Saudi Arabia concludes joint exercise in Colorado, US

RIYADH: The Saudi armed forces, along with their counterparts from the US and the Gulf states, on Wednesday concluded a joint exercise at Fort Carson base in Colorado, the Kingdom’s defense ministry said on Thursday.
The activities of the Eagle Resolve 22 exercise witnessed many joint combat scenarios regarding joint defense integration, which aims to refine expertise and raise the level of joint combat readiness of the ll the competing armed forces.
The participants were briefed during the closing summary of the exercise, then momentos were exchanged souvenirs, and the participants in the exercise were honored.
Ithra’s first Saudi Cinema Nights celebrates filmmaking in KSA
The event, organized in collaboration with Red Sea International Film Festival, included a curated selection of shorts and features
Updated 19 March 2022
Jasmine Bager
DHAHRAN: Fans of Saudi cinema filled the plush, multi-colored theater seats at Ithra, the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture, on Tuesday, March 15, as the venue co-hosted a new event celebrating local films and emerging talent in the Kingdom.
“In collaboration with the Red Sea International Film Festival, we are having an event titled Saudi Cinema Nights,” Mansour Albadran, the cinema coordinator at Ithra’s performing arts unit, told Arab News.
“It is a signature event by the (RSIFF) and we decided to have it here in Dhahran for the first time.”
The event was like a masterclass in modern Saudi cinema, as viewers were treated to a curated selection of recent films exploring the Saudi condition, all of which were made local directors and producers and featured local actors. The screenings were followed by Q&A sessions with the filmmakers.
The first film was “Quareer,” the title of which is derived from an Arabic word that roughly translates as “glass bottle.” It is an anthology featuring five short films made by five female directors — Ragheed Al-Nahdi, Norah Almowald, Ruba Khafagy, Fatma Alhazmi, and Noor Alameer — as part of their graduation project.
Each vignette tells a story about a Saudi girl or woman living in the Kingdom in the past decade or so, recent-enough history to be easily identifiable to anyone in the audience over the age of 21.
The title was chosen to reflect the fact that Saudi women can be fragile but also strong and capable of taking on any challenge or role required of them.
After the screening, the directors spoke about their experiences of creating and telling their stories of Saudi women and how much it means to them for it to be shown in their home country.
Next up were two films by pioneering journalist-turned-filmmaker Faiza Ambah, who presented her debut Arabic-language film “Nour Shams,” along with “Jawwi,” a short documentary about the making of the film.
They were filmed in various neighborhoods of Jeddah where, for about seven months during the pandemic, Ambah introduced filmmaking to an area largely untouched by cinema. She worked with local youths during the production, most of whom were between the ages of about 10 and 13 and had never seen a film in a theater.
Without realizing it at the time, she was also documenting a part of the city that would soon be redeveloped. As a result many of the neighborhoods in which she filmed are now gone, demolished to make way for new construction plans, and so her film became a valuable archive of historical footage.
Ambah returned to her roots for the screening on Tuesday; she grew up in Dhahran before leaving to work for Arab News in the late 1980s.
In 2015, she wrote and directed her debut film, “Mariam,” about a French Muslim girl who faces a dilemma when the hijab is banned in schools. In one scene in “Nour Shams,” a character shouts, “The French hate the Arabs,” possibly a nod to the earlier film.
During a post-screening conversation with Ithra’s cinema coordinator, Mohammed Almousa, Ambah talked about the challenges and joys of working in her home country and sharing neglected narratives.
Audiences then watched “Route 10,” an action movie, directed and co-written by Omar Naim, about two privileged siblings who set off on a road trip from Riyadh to attend a family wedding in Abu Dhabi and are faced with internal and external threats along the way.
One of stars, Baraa Alem, talked after the screening with Albadran about how difficult it had been to shoot a film at “the height” of the COVID-19 pandemic, when cast and crew had to take PCR tests every few days.
He also spoke about how he had also been coping with a recent personal loss; his father passed away shortly before filming began, and Alem said he had thrown himself into his role as a result.
All of the films screened on Tuesday were chosen by a committee and screened during the RSIFF in December.
“We are very happy to have this event here in Ithra,” Albadran said. “We think this event will be a start of a long-term, unique relationship between Ithra and the Red Sea International Film Festival.
“Ithra is co-organizing this with the (RSIFF) as part of its efforts to reinforce its presence in the film industry as one of the oldest and, if you will, biggest players of the cinema industry in the Kingdom, and the Eastern Province specifically.
“We hope this event tonight will be an event that people will remember (along with the) movies they watch. Whether you’re a cinema lover or a filmmaker, we hope that you find (something) here.”
Saudi Arabia wins an award in Best Pavilion category at Expo 2020 Dubai
The pavilion had already won the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC)
Has also logged a record number of visits, with more than four million visitors since its launch
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Expo 2020 in Dubai has won an award within the best pavilion category, along with two honorary awards, following selection by the EXHIBITOR magazine, which hands out awards during each edition of the world famous exhibition.
The Saudi pavilion won the award for the best pavilion in the category of large suites, as well as the honorary award in the category of best exterior design and best display.
The pavilion had won the Platinum Certificate in LEED by the US Green Building Council (USGBC), and it also holds three Guinness World Records, for the largest interactive light floor, the longest interactive water curtain at 32 meters in length, and the largest interactive digital screen mirror with its area of more than 1,240 square meters.
EXHIBITOR magazine is the main evaluator of Expo world fairs, with its competition which it has been organizing for more than 30 years, and through which it honors the best-designed exhibitions, according to the assessment of an international committee composed of design, marketing and events experts.
The Saudi pavilion has attracted the attention of visitors to Expo 2020 Dubai since its launch last October, providing a unique visitor experience that takes visitors to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's past, present and future through an impressive journey, in which technology us mixed with knowledge and creative arts that reflect the Kingdom's growth and prosperity in all fields.
It has also logged a record number of visits, with more than four million visitors since its launch.
Shoura Council speaker leads Saudi delegation to IPU assembly in Bali
Meeting aims to intensify action on climate emergency
Updated 18 March 2022
SPA
Saudi Shoura Council Speaker Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh is leading a delegation of the council to the 144th General Assembly of the International Parliamentary Union on the Indonesian island of Bali.
Hundreds of parliamentarians from all over the world will meet in person from March 20 to 24 on the theme of “Getting to zero: Mobilizing parliaments to act on climate change.”
The Saudi delegation will also attend the meetings of the IPU’s Governing Council.
Al-Asheikh said that the Kingdom’s participation is in line with the roles played by Saudi Arabia under the leadership of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to consolidate world peace.
He drew attention to the Kingdom’s participation on all major international platforms, including its recent regional and international initiatives that contribute to drastically reducing the effect of gas emissions.
In this regard, he cited the crown prince’s Saudi Green Initiative and Middle East Green Initiative, as well as the Kingdom’s recent hosting of the Middle East Green Initiative Summit, which attracted a host of world leaders and decision-makers.
The Bali meetings are also scheduled to discuss ways to enhance information technology and communications as an auxiliary factor to the education sector on climate change.
According to the IPU statement, “its members will consider what parliamentary action needs to be taken to mitigate the effects of the climate emergency and to implement the Paris agreement. How can parliaments use the COVID-19 recovery period to accelerate the green transition? How can parliaments ensure that the needs of the most at-risk members of the population, including women and youth, are addressed as part of climate action?”
“The IPU will launch two new tools for parliamentarians during the assembly: A handbook on strengthening health security preparedness, in partnership with the World Health Organization, and the third Global Parliamentary Report on public engagement in the work of parliament, in partnership with the UN Development Programme,” the statement said.
Saudi aid agency launches food project in Mozambique, inspects empowerment program in Yemen
The KSrelief team in Yemen’s Aden governorate was recently briefed on the progress of several administrative and skill development training programs as part of a project to empower young men and women and improve livelihoods in the war-torn country
Updated 18 March 2022
SPA
MAPUTO: The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center recently inaugurated a project to distribute food aid to displaced and affected people in the city of Pemba in Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province.
The event was held in the presence of Cabo Delgado Gov. Valige Tauabo, National Institute for Disaster Management representative Elisete Manuel, and a KSrelief team.
The project aims to distribute 4,318 food baskets, weighing 64 kilograms each, that include basic foodstuffs such as rice, beans, vegetable oil, sugar and salt. It will benefit 21,590 people.
It falls within the ongoing relief and humanitarian aid provided by Saudi Arabia, represented by KSrelief, in many countries around the world.
The KSrelief team in Yemen’s Aden governorate was recently briefed on the progress of several administrative and skill development training programs as part of a project to empower young men and women and improve livelihoods in the war-torn country. This project is being implemented in eight governorates.
During the visit, the managers updated the team on the method for selecting the beneficiaries, the quality of the curriculum taught during the training, the practical training mechanism, and the ways participants acquired knowledge.
The team listened to the impressions of several trainees about the training programs and ways to help them become productive members of society by including them in the labor market.
The project aims to professionally empower 1,250 young men and women by training them in certain fields to match the demand in the labor market, as well as provide them with the necessary grants to establish their own projects.
Saudi Arabia launches visa app for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims in UK
Saudi Arabia is the first country in the world to allow registration of biometrics via smartphones for the issuance of electronic visas
Updated 18 March 2022
SPA
LONDON: A new smartphone app that makes it easy for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims to apply for visas to enter Saudi Arabia is now available in the UK.
The Saudi Visa Bio app allows applicants to register their biometric data prior to travel and saves them having to visit visa issuance centers. On arrival in the Kingdom, they will only have to match their data with the information stored on the app, which speeds up the border control process.
The app was launched last year by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and is in line with the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to offer the best possible services and facilities for Hajj and Umrah pilgrims.
Saudi Arabia is the first country in the world to allow registration of biometrics via smartphones for the issuance of electronic visas.
The service was developed in cooperation with several government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Presidency of State Security, the National Cybersecurity Authority, and the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority.
A launch ceremony was held in the presence of Saudi Deputy Ambassador to the UK Hassan Al-Jamee’ and the Head of the Consular Department at the Saudi Embassy Ammar Al-Ammar.