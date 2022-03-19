You are here

  Lebanese Cabinet urges judiciary not to fall for populism as banks plan strike

Lebanese Cabinet urges judiciary not to fall for populism as banks plan strike

Lebanese protesters gather in front of a bank in the southern city of Sidon to protest against restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad. (File/AFP)
A police car is parked in front of a branch of Fransabank in Beirut, Lebanon March 16, 2022. (REUTERS)
A police car is parked in front of a branch of Fransabank in Beirut, Lebanon March 16, 2022. (REUTERS)
A police car is parked in front of a branch of Fransabank in Beirut, Lebanon March 16, 2022. (REUTERS)
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese protesters gather in front of a bank in the southern city of Sidon to protest against restrictions on dollar withdrawals and transfers abroad. (File/AFP)
  • Lawyer for brother of central bank governor says evidence against him is ‘media speculation’
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: A Cabinet meeting was convened on Saturday to address judicial actions against seven banks in Lebanon.

The meeting conducted a review of the conflict between banks and the judiciary. The extraordinary session was held under the title “The higher interest of the state.”

The Cabinet concluded with Mikati affirming that the council of ministers had agreed that the law would take its course based on the principle of cooperation between the authorities without any discrimination or discretion.

It also agreed that judicial matters would be resolved according to laws by the staff of the judicial authority.

A ministerial source who took part in the session told Arab News that the ministers saw that it was not allowed for judges to use depositors’ money to achieve a certain populism.

The judge should not be a populist and tweet on Twitter, some ministers reportedly felt.

BACKGROUND

The banking association said the strike was a warning against what it called ‘the arbitrariness of some judicial decisions’ - a reference to orders that have frozen the assets of seven banks since March 14 and banned six of their executives from travel.

“The banks are indeed mistaken and there is indeed a major crisis, but it should be addressed in a balanced and non-random manner,” they suggested.

In response to what it described as a “judicial attack on banks,” the Association of Banks has called for the issuance of the capital control law as soon as possible.

In addition to the strike, the association warned that it might “take other steps that may be necessary to preserve the national economy and the supreme Lebanese interest.”

The decision on a set of lawsuits filed by activist groups against some major banks in Lebanon to recover depositors’ money coincided with investigations on charges against the central bank governor on suspicion of illegal enrichment and money laundering.

The judicial procedures resulted in the execution of the seizure of Fransabank’s assets, shares, and real estate and of the Creditbank and the branches of Blom Bank in Tripoli.

The Association of Depositors indicated its intention “to file more executive lawsuits against banks in the coming days.”

In a related development, the brother of Central Bak Gov. Raja Salameh, was arrested by the appeal public prosecutor in Mount Lebanon, Ghada Aoun, after he appeared before her as a witness.

Salameh’s attorney, Marwan Issa El-Khoury, said the allegations of “illicit enrichment and money laundering” were unfounded and the case was “media speculation without any evidence.”

The governor of the central bank had refrained from coming to Judge Aoun’s office more than a week ago as a witness, as he had filed a lawsuit to respond to Judge Aoun about the case in which he was investigated.

Aoun has also issued a travel ban against Salameh.

She said that the possibility of the political authority putting pressure on the judiciary was an “unacceptable attack on judges who perform their professional duty, if some people did not like this or that prosecution.”

Judge Aoun, who is affiliated with the president, in a tweet called on Lebanon’s judges to arm themselves with “the truth and the legal text. The hope is in you to save the country from injustice, bullying the weak and diverting influence.”

One of the ways out of the current crisis is to refer the confrontation between depositors and banks to the Court of Appeal.

The court may decide on Monday to implement the decision to break the seizure of safes and maintain the seizure of the value of the claimant’s deposit.

Also on Saturday, the leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, said that “some bank owners and their administrators bear part of the responsibility for what happened to depositors’ deposits, and therefore they should be prosecuted legally.”

But he added: “What is happening now with regard to the issue of banks is a kind of farce and misleading public opinion.”

Geagea expressed his fear that “these authoritarian measures that use part of the judiciary as a tool for them, and are covered by law, will destroy the banking sector instead of reforming it.”

Geagea said that “the president, the current government, and the parliamentary majority are responsible for the harm that befalls Lebanese citizens as a result of all their personal maliciousness, continuous blackmail attempts or attempts to change some officials to appoint the most evil crooks in their place.”

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati

Ukrainian women immigrants in Israel pose moral dilemma, security challenge

Ukrainian Jewish refugees, who fled the war in their country, disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
Ukrainian Jewish refugees, who fled the war in their country, disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

Ukrainian women immigrants in Israel pose moral dilemma, security challenge

Ukrainian Jewish refugees, who fled the war in their country, disembark from a plane upon their arrival at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
  • Amid awareness campaign at airport, top immigration officials defend tough policy against human trafficking
Updated 19 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Concerns have increased in Israel since the outbreak of war in Ukraine over claims in the media that some women refugees from the Eastern European country were being exploited by human trafficking networks.

Leaflets — including preventive information and emergency phone numbers — are expected to be distributed among Ukrainian refugee women upon arrival at the airport as part of measures to counter the threat.

A moral dilemma has arisen — as Israel has begun to receive hundreds of Ukrainians fleeing war — amid fears that some of the arriving women were being lured into prostitution, according to Israeli media reports.

The reports detailed how Israeli human trafficking and criminal networks lure Ukrainian refugees into prostitution upon their arrival to Israel, with the concern being used as an excuse for Israeli immigration officials to deny entry to dozens of refugees during the past two weeks.

According to a TV report aired on Thursday on Israeli Channel 12, the Israeli Ministry of Social Welfare and the Anti-Trafficking Unit in the Ministry of Justice received information on attempts to lure Ukrainian female refugees in Israel into prostitution.

The attempts to lure refugee women did not begin only after arriving in Israel.

The report indicated that about 100 Ukrainian refugees spoke during their interrogation at Ben Gurion Airport about a person who offered them money to help them escape from the war zones in Ukraine, cross the border and board a plane bound for Israel.

The refugee women added that after they arrived in Israel, the same person told them that they had to provide “sexual or domestic services” to pay back the money.

The Israeli Population and Immigration Authority has received information and details on the person in question, and the suspicion is that a network — rather than a single person — was trying to lure refugee women into prostitution.

The testimonies of refugee women will be communicated to the police to open an investigation.

During deliberations in the Knesset on March 14, Population and Immigration Authority Director-General Tomir Moskowitz justified his refusal to allow some Ukrainian refugees to enter Israel, claiming that “they have come to work (in) prostitution.”

Moskowitz said: “Just as they came before the war, they come now too. Some of them are victims of (human trafficking) … and some are interested in bringing them or inviting them here.”

According to data reviewed by Moskowitz, 247 Ukrainian refugees were refused entry out of the nearly 10,000 refugees who have tried to enter Israel since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine three weeks ago.

Luring Ukrainian and Russian immigrant women into prostitution is not a new issue in Israel.

Dozens of those who immigrated to Israel in the early 1990s following the collapse of the former Soviet Union were reportedly recruited to work in prostitution for years.

Meanwhile, an Israeli source related to the institutes receiving Ukrainian immigrant women confirmed to Arab News that human trafficking was indeed occurring, adding that this was the case not only in Israel but in Europe as well.

“I heard that someone came to those Ukrainian women and gave them a telephone number. Yes, it happened,” said the source, who requested anonymity.

Topics: Russia Ukraine Israel Palestine

Yemenis embrace GCC call for peace talks in Riyadh

Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, speaks during a press conference in Riyadh on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, speaks during a press conference in Riyadh on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 19 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Yemenis embrace GCC call for peace talks in Riyadh

Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, speaks during a press conference in Riyadh on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
  • Activists, journalists and politicians urge countrymen to support the plans
Updated 19 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s internationally recognized government, political parties and journalists have expressed support for invitations sent by the Gulf Cooperation Council to warring factions in Yemen for comprehensive talks in Riyadh to agree to a peace deal to end the conflict.

Yemenis have demanded that the Iran-backed terrorist Houthi militia and the Yemeni government comply with GCC-brokered peace efforts to find a solution to the war.

Nayef Al-Hajraf, the GCC’s secretary-general, said on Thursday that the Gulf bloc would host consultations between Yemeni parties at the end of this month in Riyadh to find a settlement.

The office of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi welcomed the GCC’s “sincere” offer to host the talks, adding that it would back all peace plans that are based on three references: the GCC’s peace initiative in 2011, the outcomes of the National Dialogue Conference and UN Security Council Resolution 2216.

“The presidency also called on all Yemeni components to effectively and positively participate in the upcoming consultations, and to combine all efforts to get Yemen out of its crisis, end the suffering of its people and start building the future of its generations,” Hadi’s office said in a statement carried by the official news agency SABA.

The pro-independence Southern Transitional Council also on Saturday backed the GCC’s call for talks, calling for the implementation of the Riyadh Agreement, reforming state’s bodies, addressing the crumbling economy and rescuing the falling currency.

The STC said it praised “the efforts and activities of the GCC to achieve peace, security and stability in the south and Yemen.”

Yemeni politicians and journalists, meanwhile, have urged the country’s warring parties to seriously take part in the conference in Riyadh to help address the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Abdul Kareem Al-Medi, a Yemeni journalist, said the GCC invitation has revived hopes to end the war and the humanitarian crisis caused by the Houthi military takeover of power in late 2014.

“We pray that the consultations succeed in coming up with a comprehensive vision between the various parties that responded to the invitation,” Al-Medi said on Twitter.

Omar Al-Murshed, a Yemeni media consultant, described the planned talks as “the last chance” for reaching a peace deal to end the suffering of Yemenis.

Riyadh Al-Dubai, a Yemeni human rights activist, called upon the Yemenis to “sincerely and effectively” take part in the conference, put aside their differences and personal interests and to work on ending the suffering of 30 million Yemenis who have been impacted by the war.

“Accepting this initiative and having sincere intentions before participating in it may be the lifeline that may pull Yemen out of the clutches of the war that has impacted all Yemenis,” he said on Twitter.

Topics: Middle East Yemen GCC Yemen peace initiative riyadh agreement Houthis

Iran forced British prisoner family to pay last-minute cash fine to secure release

The money was paid and Anoosheh Ashooori was released along with famous fellow British Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Wednesday. (Amnesty International)
The money was paid and Anoosheh Ashooori was released along with famous fellow British Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Wednesday. (Amnesty International)
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News

Iran forced British prisoner family to pay last-minute cash fine to secure release

The money was paid and Anoosheh Ashooori was released along with famous fellow British Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Wednesday. (Amnesty International)
  • British Foreign Office negotiators were informed late on Monday that Ashoori’s release would not be processed unless the fine was paid
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The family of British Iranian prisoner Anoosheh Ashoori was forced to pay £27,000 ($35,000) to the Iranian government within 12 hours to secure his release.

They rushed to raise the money and deliver it in cash to Evin prison authorities, who have detained political prisoners for years.

British Foreign Office negotiators were informed late on Monday that Ashoori’s release would not be processed unless the fine was paid the following day.

The money was paid and Ashooori was released along with famous fellow British Iranian detainee Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe on Wednesday after Britain released £400 million ($527 million) that the regime claimed it was owed following a deal between the British government and the old Iranian monarchy in the 1970s.

Ashoori was arrested in 2017 while visiting his mother and two years later was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for “spying for Israel’s Mossad” and for “acquiring illegitimate wealth.” Ashoori strenuously denied the charges.

His wife Sherry Izadi told The Guardian: “We had less than 12 hours to raise the money, taking out loans using our credit cards and opening new accounts. My only thought was: ‘How are we going to do this in time?’”

She added: “At first the government officials in Tehran demanded my nephew meet them outside the prison with a suitcase full of cash, but he demanded to go inside the prison and be given a receipt. They kept dragging it out, demanding to count the money and check whether it was counterfeit.”

Izadi was unable to tell Ashoori about the deal for his release. “I could not tell him what I knew since I was told lives were at risk,” she said.

The family is planning to launch a crowdfunding website to help recover the funds they urgently gathered to secure his freedom.

Topics: Middle East Iran UK

Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

Updated 19 March 2022

AP
Updated 19 March 2022
AP

Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara

Egypt displays recently discovered ancient tombs in Saqqara
Updated 19 March 2022
AP

CAIRO: Egypt on Saturday displayed recently discovered, well-decorated ancient tombs at a Pharaonic necropolis just outside the capital Cairo.
The five tombs, unearthed earlier this month, date back to the Old Kingdom (1570 B.C. and 1069 B.C.) and the First Intermediate Period that spanned more than a century after the collapse of the Old Kingdom, according to the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.
Mostafa Waziri, secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said Egyptian archaeologists started excavating the site in September. The tombs, he said, were for senior officials including regional rulers and supervisors of the palace in ancient Egypt.
“All of those five tombs are well-painted, well-decorated. Excavations did not stop. We are planning to continue our excavations. We believe that we can find more tombs in this area,” he told reporters at the site.
The tombs were found near the Step Pyramid of Djoser, in the Saqqara Necropolis, 24 kilometers (15 miles) southwest of Cairo.
Footage shared on the ministry’s social media pages showed burial shafts leading to the tombs. Walls were seen decorated with hieroglyphic inscriptions and images of sacred animals and after-life items used by ancient Egyptians.
The Saqqara site is part of a a sprawling necropolis at Egypt’s ancient capital of Memphis that includes the famed Giza Pyramids as well as smaller pyramids at Abu Sir, Dahshur and Abu Ruwaysh. The ruins of Memphis were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1970s.
In recent years, Egypt has heavily promoted new archaeological finds to international media and diplomats in the hope of attracting more tourists to the country.
The vital tourism sector, a major source of foreign currency for Egypt, suffered from years of political turmoil and violence that followed a 2011 uprising that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.
The sector has recently started to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, but was hit again by the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Along with Russia, Ukraine is a major source of tourists visiting the Middle Eastern nation.

Topics: Egypt Saqqara Ancient Egypt

INTERVIEW: Japanese FM leaves Tokyo for the UAE and Turkey

INTERVIEW: Japanese FM leaves Tokyo for the UAE and Turkey
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News Japan

INTERVIEW: Japanese FM leaves Tokyo for the UAE and Turkey

INTERVIEW: Japanese FM leaves Tokyo for the UAE and Turkey
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi left Tokyo on March 18 for a three-day visit to the UAE and Turkey, where he will hold meetings with other foreign ministers and participate in different events.

In an interview Arab News Japan conducted with Hayashi before he departed from Tokyo, the Japanese foreign minister said he would discuss a wide range of issues, including the stability of energy resources and the situation in Ukraine.

Hayashi said that Saudi Arabia is a key country in terms of stability in the Middle East, as a leader of Islamic Arab states and a member of the G20. “Japan will further strengthen the strategic partnership with Saudi Arabia in many areas,” Hayashi said.

He is scheduled to arrive in Turkey on March 19, where a meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu will be held, followed by a joint press announcement.

Hayashi will arrive in Abu Dhabi on March 20 and meet Dr. Sultan Al-Jaber, the UAE’s minister of industry and advanced technology. Later in the day, he will meet UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan and attend a working dinner hosted by the minister.

A high-ranking official of the foreign ministry in Tokyo told Arab News Japan that Hayashi’s visit to the UAE might include a trip to Expo 2020 Dubai.

In the interview, Hayashi said the main program of the visit will include holding meetings with other foreign ministers and participating in different events. “Turkey is situated in a geopolitically important location and is a strategic partner of Japan.”

“On this visit, I seek to confirm our cooperation in a wide range of areas, including the economy, education, space and climate change. Regarding the situation in Ukraine, in particular, Turkey has been engaged in active diplomatic efforts based on its close relations with both Ukraine and Russia,” Hayashi said. “I, therefore, intend to have an in-depth exchange of views with the Turkish side and confirm our close cooperation.”

He added: “In the UAE, I will use the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations to promote cooperation on a number of issues that go beyond our existing cooperation in the energy field. This year, the UAE began serving as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council and holds its presidency this month. I will confirm our cooperation on the situations in Ukraine, Yemen and North Korea, among other issues.”

Regarding Japan’s bilateral relations with the UAE and Saudi Arabia respectively, the Foreign Minister explained that the Middle East was an important region for Japan, especially when it comes to energy security.

“The UAE and Saudi Arabia account for approximately 30 and 40 percent of Japanese crude oil imports respectively, and both countries are important partners for our energy security,” he said.

Hayashi told Arab News Japan that cooperation with the two countries was of greater importance now given the spike in crude oil prices as a result of the situation in Ukraine.

“I intend to engage in a thorough discussion on this matter when I visit the UAE. At the same time, Japan has built friendly relations with these countries not only through our longstanding cooperation in the field of energy but through cooperation on a variety of other matters as well,” Hayashi said.

With the UAE, Japan has also made progress in recent years in a number of areas, including renewable energy, hydrogen and ammonia, science and technology, education, infrastructure and space, the Japanese Foreign Minister said.

“We intend to continue to strengthen our bilateral relationship, including through the early signing of the framework document for the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative. This is a matter on which Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also agreed in their phone call on March 15.,” he added.

Hayashi continued: “Saudi Arabia is a key country in terms of stability in the Middle East, as both the leader of Islamic Arab states and a member of the G20. The leaders of Japan and Saudi Arabia have built close relations. In his phone call with the crown prince, Kishida expressed that, through the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 cooperation framework and other means, Japan has provided public and private sector support for Saudi Arabia’s decarbonization and the diversification of its industry, as well as its domestic economic and social reforms. We will further strengthen the strategic partnership between our two countries.”

Saudi Arabia and the UAE called for a peaceful settlement of the situation between Russia and Ukraine. In his interview, Hayashi said: “Russia’s invasion of Ukraine infringes upon Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, constitutes a serious violation of international law prohibiting the use of force, shakes the foundation of the international order, which does not allow unilateral changes to the status quo by force, and is completely unacceptable. Japan strongly condemns it.”

“The “Aggression against Ukraine” resolution adopted by the UN General Assembly’s 11th Emergency Special Session on March 2 was adopted with the overwhelming support of the international community, with 141 countries voting in favor, including the UAE and Saudi Arabia,” he added. “This indicates the reaffirmation of the strong intention widely shared in the international community, and Japan welcomes it. The international community needs to remain united in issuing a strong message to Russia.”

Hayashi said that the stabilisation of the oil market “would benefit both oil-consuming and oil-producing countries, and Japan hopes that the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as members of OPEC+, will contribute to the stabilisation of the global market by securing additional oil supply and production capacity.

“Japan aims to continue to cooperate with the international community, including the G7, to improve the situation. We intend to respond in close cooperation with the UAE, Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries.”

With Saudi Arabia’s concern regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Hayashi said Japan has the capacity to utilize its traditionally friendly relations with Iran to conduct candid talks.

“We have urged the parties over which Iran has influence to refrain from taking actions that are contrary to the peace and stability of the region and to act constructively toward achieving a ceasefire and peace in Yemen. We will support the international community’s efforts toward ending the conflict in Yemen, including the activities by UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg,” he explained.

Hayashi continued: “I have also been working toward a ceasefire and peace in Yemen through phone calls with my counterparts in relevant countries. I will continue to work persistently toward realizing peace and stability in Yemen and the Middle East, including through the implementation of humanitarian aid and political engagement, in cooperation with countries inside and outside the region.”

This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

Topics: Japan UAE Turkey

