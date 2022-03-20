Husband accused of wife’s murder alleged to have stolen her phone to falsify messages

LONDON: A husband on trial for murdering his wife has also been accused of stealing her mobile phone to send falsified messages about a fictional boyfriend, prosecutors in his trial have said.
Nezam Salangy, 44, is alleged to have killed his wife Zobaidah in March 2020 in the English town of Bromsgrove.
Salangy’s brothers, Mohammed Yasin, 33, and Ramin, 31, have also been charged with assisting an offender.
Zobaidah had gone missing before her body was found in a shallow countryside grave by police in October 2020, who alleged her body had been taken from the Salangy’s pizza takeaway business by the men.
In court this week, prosecutors said Nezam drove out to areas in the West Midlands of England and around the city of Birmingham in the days after his wife’s disappearance, allegedly in possession of her phone.
The court heard that car telematics data placed him in the same location as his missing wife’s phone, including on Smethwick High Street.
“When Nezam travelled… so did Zobaidah’s phone,” Simon Denison of the prosecution told the court.
Messages sent to Nezam’s phone from Zobaidah’s at the time were read out in court, with one saying: “Don't contact me anymore, I have a boyfriend and soon will leave infidel country. Go away, I have boyfriend and don’t need you anymore.”
The prosecution said it was “further evidence that he was in possession of her phone and writing all those messages to her but also from her.”
Data from phones used by Nezamand Mohammed Ramin was also collected by police, which placed the brothers along the route and at the burial site area, jurors heard.
Hunger killing more worldwide while COVID-19 pandemic occupies center stage
As many as 11 people dying of hunger and malnutrition each minute compared with seven due to COVID-19
Conflicts, climate change and higher supply-chain costs blamed for increase in hunger in Middle East and beyond
Updated 19 March 2022
Jumana Khamis
DUBAI: For two years, the havoc caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has dominated the headlines. Since February 24, debate over the impact of the Ukraine war on global food supplies has taken center stage. Meanwhile, another pandemic continues to take a heavy toll, only much less conspicuously.
In a report published in 2021, the charity Oxfam noted that hunger had overtaken the pandemic as the greatest crisis facing the world. It said as many as 11 people die of hunger and malnutrition every minute, compared with a global COVID-19 death rate of about seven people a minute.
It added that an additional 20 million people were pushed into extreme levels of food insecurity in 2021, raising the total number affected to 155 million across 55 countries.
The UN recently announced that after remaining stable for more than five years, the number of undernourished people globally has risen to more than 800 million people — 10 percent of the world’s population.
The COVID-19 crisis started to unfold at a time when the number of people in urgent need of food assistance around the world was already increasing, according to Mageed Yahia, director of the World Food Program’s office in the UAE and its representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council.
“In truth, we already saw this trend change in 2018, largely owing to the effects of proliferating and intensifying man-made conflicts, of climate extremes occurring with greater frequency and intensity, and of economic slowdowns taking hold in many parts,” he told Arab News.
It is estimated that the number of chronically hungry people around the world rose — for a second successive year — to almost 690 million in 2019, prior to the start of the pandemic.
By 2020, this number had climbed to 811 million people as other contributory causes were exacerbated by the effects of COVID-19, which presented the world with a truly global emergency.
Yahia said that in the past two years, the pandemic has brought economies and supply chains to a halt, destroyed businesses and affected jobs and livelihoods, all while taking a devastating toll on the health and well-being of families and communities around the world.
“As we all continue to count the costs of the fallout, it has been those least able to withstand them that have suffered the most,” he added, referring to the millions of people who were living just above subsistence level before the pandemic hit.
In the Middle East, the number of “poor” people has been driven up by the pandemic and related containment measures to 115 million, accounting for a quarter of the region’s population. A major contributory factor has been a spike in unemployment rates.
In a region where 14 million people were already unemployed, the International Labor Organization estimated that about 17 million full-time jobs were lost in the second quarter of 2020.
The situation for families that were already struggling to make ends meet was worsened by localized food shortages and consequent price hikes, leaving people even less able to afford enough food, according to Yahia.
“These families have had to make hard choices to support themselves, including skipping meals and compromising on the quality and nutrition of what they consume,” he said.
Pandemic or no pandemic, food insecurity is a long-term global challenge. As Laura Petrache, founder of Migrant Integration Lab and author of the book “At the Dawn of Humanity,” points out, it is predicted that the number of hungry people worldwide will keep growing as humanity continues to exert unsustainable pressure on Earth’s ability to produce enough food for its rising population.
“For human beings to live according to the Earth’s limited capacity, fundamental changes to our political and economic systems and our way of life are therefore necessary,” she told Arab News.
Human needs already exceed the absorption and production capacity of the planet’s ecosystems, according to scientists, who say environmental issues such as climate change and ocean acidification are symptoms of a more serious problem.
NATIONS AT RISK
* Afghanistan
The country is facing one of the worst humanitarian crises on the planet. Hunger and destitution have skyrocketed in the face of drought, conflict, COVID-19, the collapse of public services and a spiraling economic crisis. More than half of the population — a record 22.8 million people — are facing acute food insecurity, including 8.7 million who are on the brink of starvation, according to the IPC Global Platform. The latest nutrition data reveals that 4.7 million people could suffer from acute malnutrition this year, including 1.1 million children at risk from its most severe form.
WFP plans for 2022: To assist up to 23 million people at a cost of $2.6 billion.
-------
* Ethiopia
After more than 14 months of war in northern Ethiopia, food distribution is at an all-time low because of active conflict, access constraints and lack of financial resources. An estimated 9.4 million people require food assistance — a 40 percent increase compared with just four months ago.
WFP plans for 2022: To assist up to 8.5 million people, at a cost of $972 million.
-------
* South Sudan
In 2021, IPC analysis found that 7.2 million people faced crisis levels of food insecurity, with 2.4 million people in the emergency (IPC 4) and 108,000 in the catastrophe (IPC 5) categories. The situation is expected to deteriorate due to the effects of flooding, soaring food prices, violence and significant constraints on humanitarian access.
WFP plans for 2022: To assist up to 5.6 million people, at a cost of $1.1 billion.
-------
* Nigeria
It is projected that about 18 million people will face acute hunger during the lean season between June and September this year. Severe hunger is being driven by climate shocks, persistent conflict, food-supply issues, high food prices and reduced household purchasing power. Some populations in areas in the northeast affected by conflict are projected to slide into catastrophic food insecurity at the peak of the lean season, if not sooner.
WFP plans for 2022: To assist up to 1.8 million people, at a cost of $405 million.
-------
* Yemen
About 16 million people are affected by acute food insecurity and in need of urgent assistance. They include 2.3 million children under the age of 5 who are suffering from acute malnutrition, 400,000 of whom are at risk of death if untreated. A funding crunch has forced the WFP to reduce the size of food rations received by 8 million people in Yemen amid a serious escalation in fighting and the continuing economic deterioration.
WFP plans for 2022: To assist up to 16 million people, at a cost of $2 billion.
To be sure, the pandemic is neither the sole nor the biggest driver of hunger around the world.
“I believe that global challenges and new, explosive trends are adding to the complexity of the issue,” said Petrache. “Denial, blind faith in technological solutions, and the weakness of international environmental agreements are all contributing factors to a global crisis.”
She cites conflict, extreme poverty and the emergence of armed groups as common challenges faced by countries whose populations are suffering from hunger and malnutrition.
“At the same time, climate-related droughts and floods have intensified, overwhelming the ability of affected countries to respond before the next disaster hits,” she said.
Hunger is of course hardly a new challenge. In the year 2000, world leaders gathered at the UN to commit to achieving eight Millennium Development Goals by 2015, the first of which was the eradication of extreme poverty and hunger.
This goal was not achieved by the deadline. Instead it was replaced by another commitment when a new set of Sustainable Development Goals was formulated in 2015. Ending hunger, achieving food security and improved nutrition, and promoting sustainable agriculture by 2030 is high on this list, listed as SDG2.
Experts are doubtful, however, that the goal of a world with zero hunger can be achieved in the coming decade without immediate action to get to the root of the problem.
“This means putting an end to conflict, anticipating and adapting to new climate realities, and addressing economic inequalities that breed marginalization and deprivation,” Yahia said.
He pointed out that current efforts notwithstanding, the 2021 State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World report predicts that SDG2 will be missed by a margin of nearly 660 million people, 30 million more than in a scenario in which the pandemic had not occurred.
In making that estimate, the report’s authors drew on four editions of the flagship report, which tracks progress made toward ending hunger and achieving food security. It is jointly prepared by several international bodies including the WFP, the World Health Organization and the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization.
Petrache said that the global hunger crisis will not come to an end in tandem with the pandemic. She believes the prevalent “neoliberal economic system” is the primary cause of increasing impoverishment and the displacement of farmers and rural peoples everywhere.
“The neoliberal economic system is responsible for the increasing degradation of nature, including the land, water, plants, animals and natural resources, having put all these vital resources under centralized systems of production, procurement and distribution within the confines of a global market-oriented system,” she said.
The problem is compounded, according to Petrache, by wars, which are the leading cause of population displacement and suffering resulting from poverty, hunger and famine. A particularly egregious case is Yemen, where 3.6 million people have been displaced and approximately 17 million are in desperate need of food after years of conflict.
“People are struggling to survive, there have been deadly outbreaks of COVID-19, cholera and other communicable diseases, and the specter of famine looms closer by the day,” Petrache said of the situation in the country.
The UN has warned that Ethiopia, Madagascar and South Sudan are also on the brink of famine, with another three dozen countries also at risk.
Last but not least, the pandemic aggravated the problems by forcing more than 1.6 billion children in nearly 200 countries out of schools. Consequently, child hunger and malnutrition have surged among the 370 million children who lost access to nutritious meals served daily at schools in at least 150 countries.
“The ‘three Cs’ — conflict, climate change and COVID-19’s economic impact — have created a perfect storm that requires a global response,” Yahia said.
“The cost of doing nothing will be measured in lives lost, increased destabilization and human migration, and squandered productivity and human potential.”
Clearly, urgent assistance is needed to help protect the most vulnerable populations of the Middle East and other regions from hunger and malnutrition.
Fortunately, it is not too late for rich countries, philanthropists and wealthy individuals to increase funding for the programs that are attempting to address the problem.
DHAKA: Dhaka muslin, a fabric so light and fine that poets have described it as “woven air,” is poised for a rebirth in Bangladesh after years of research to revive long-lost production techniques.
The delicate cloth derives its name from the city of Mosul, now in Iraq, where it was first manufactured in the Middle Ages.
The fabric became popular in the Indian subcontinent under Mughal rulers, and from the 17th century production was centered in Dhaka, where weavers developed the cloth to its finest form, soon exporting it to the far corners of the world.
Dhaka muslin dominated the global market for 200 years. International royalty were among those who favored the fabric until it all but vanished in the early 20th century, phased out by machine-made alternatives and high import tariffs in Europe.
The complex technique required to make the fine handwoven cloth, which has thread counts ranging from several hundred to over 1,000, as well as knowledge of which cotton types were suitable for production, disappeared along with a generation of weavers who abandoned the craft.
Once the pride of the region, Dhaka muslin was forgotten for decades. Five years ago, however, researchers from the Bangladesh Handloom Board set out to revive the fabric. But it was not an easy task.
“We didn’t have any authentic samples to hand,” Mohammad Ayub Ali, who leads the project, told Arab News.
“But we didn’t give up. All of us nurtured a firm determination in mind to restore the secret.”
Ali’s team traveled to India, Egypt and the UK to find original samples of the historic fabric, and eventually relied on a version found in the Victoria & Albert Museum in London.
To determine the cotton species used by the old weavers of Dhaka, researchers turned to “Species Plantarum,” the groundbreaking book published by the Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus in 1753, which listed every species of plant known at the time.
The plant was thought to be Phuti carpus, which researchers feared was now extinct.
“We prepared a morphological sketch of Phuti carpus and searched across the country to find if any sample of this cotton still existed,” Ali said. “Thirty-nine species of cotton samples were collected in this process.”
DNA testing, which matched the samples with muslin thread from the London museum, found that one plant, collected in the Kapasia region of Gazipur district, north of Dhaka, was almost 100 percent compatible.
To save it from extinction, the plant is now grown on experimental farms.
Prof. Mohammad Monzur Hossain, a University of Rajshahi botanist who led the search for Phuti carpus, said that the plant has features not found in other species.
“The fiber of this cotton has a high tensile strength compared with other cottons. And these fibers are short in length, which is convenient for hand spinning,” he told Arab News. “The muslin produced from Phuti carpus was so thin and transparent that it was called ‘woven air.’”
The “woven air” metaphor originated from classical Persian poetry — as did “flowing water,” “evening dew” and other terms. To bring these descriptions to life, however, proper skills and techniques were also essential.
Weavers taking part in the project were trained for over a year to use traditional wooden spinning wheels and hand-drawn looms to make fabrics with thread counts many times higher than what they were used to.
Higher thread counts — the number of crisscrossed threads per square inch — make materials softer and tend to wear better over time. The target was 500, but in the beginning the artisans could not go beyond 80.
Mohammad Rubel Mia learnt the craft as a child more than two decades ago and was accustomed to weaving delicate saris with thread counts around 100, but it took him a while to learn the muslin technique.
“Initially, it was not easy to deal with this almost microscopic thread,” he said. “We failed again and again.”
For Mohsena Akter, another worker at the Bangladesh Handloom Board’s Dhakai muslin project facility in Narayanganj, southwest of Dhaka, it is the most difficult task in her life.
The fabric is so fine that the fingers that weave it must always be soft.
“If our fingers get dry or become hard, we can’t deal with the delicate threads of muslin,” she said. “There is no time to lose focus, even for a fraction of a second, and it demands the highest level of perseverance.”
Fifteen spinners work for the Dhakai muslin project. It takes them 150 days to produce enough thread for just one piece of a muslin sari.
As they are preparing to enter the market, the project lead, Ali, said one muslin sari would cost an estimated $7,000 to $17,000, given the labor it takes to make it.
Hopes are high that the reborn historic fabric will be welcomed by the world’s fashion industry after an absence of almost 100 years.
“I believe it will also help in branding Bangladesh as the finest cloth-producing country,” Ali said. “We are considering taking in different fairs across the world.”
Japan, Turkey FMs coordinate Middle East and Ukraine policies
Updated 19 March 2022
Arab News Japan
TOKYO: Japan and Turkey foreign ministers on March 19 agreed to cooperate and coordinate on the Middle East and Ukrainian issues and deepen bilateral friendly relations toward the year 2024, the 100th anniversary of establishing their diplomatic ties.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who is visiting Turkey for a short trip that includes the UAE on March 20, exchanged views with his Turkish counterpart, Mevlüt Cavusoglu, on the situation in Afghanistan and East Asia, including China and North Korea, and affirmed that they would continue to coordinate on dealing with North Korea, including the abductions issue, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said in a statement.
The Ministers confirmed to hold the first meeting of maritime consultations in the first half of this year to discuss specific cooperation, and to accelerate negotiations toward the early conclusion of the Japan-Turkey Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) and the Japan-Turkey Social Security Agreement, and to aim for the opening of the Turkish-Japanese University of Science and Technology in 2023, the ministry said.
In addition, Minister Hayashi expressed his intention to expand cooperation in new areas, including space and climate change, and they concurred on closely cooperating in the field of disarmament and non-proliferation through Non-proliferation and Disarmament Initiative (NPDI).
In the meeting, minister Cavusoglu provided a detailed explanation of Turkey’s diplomatic efforts based on its close relations with both Ukraine and Russia, and Minister Hayashi expressed his sincere gratitude and respect for the efforts made by Turkey.
Algiers recalls Madrid envoy over W.Sahara policy change
Spain has maintained generally good relations with Algeria and imports more than 40 percent of its gas needs from the North African country though a pipeline under the Mediterranean
Updated 39 min 2 sec ago
AFP
ALGIERS: Algeria has recalled its ambassador from Madrid in protest at Spain’s decision to back a Moroccan autonomy plan for the disputed former Spanish colony of Western Sahara.
A Foreign Ministry statement condemned the “abrupt about-turn” by Madrid, which had previously maintained neutrality in the decades-old conflict for the territory between Morocco and the Algerian-backed Polisario Front independence movement.
Speaking on Friday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares backed a 2007 proposal by Morocco to offer Western Sahara autonomy under its sovereignty, describing it as the “most serious, realistic and credible basis” to end the long-running conflict.
“Completely stunned by the statements on the West Sahara issue from the highest levels of the Spanish government, and surprised by this abrupt about-turn from Western Sahara’s former rulers, the Algerian authorities have decided to recall the ambassador to Madrid for consultations with immediate effect,” the statement said.
The Polisario had already responded angrily to the statement from Albares, calling for political pressure to be put on Madrid for a change of heart.
“The United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the International Court of Justice, the European Court of Justice and all regional organizations do not recognize Moroccan sovereignty over the Western Sahara,” the movement said.
Spain has maintained generally good relations with Algeria and imports more than 40 percent of its gas needs from the North African country though a pipeline under the Mediterranean.
Its relations with Morocco have been more problematic.
Its April 2021 decision to allow Polisario leader Brahim Ghali to receive medical treatment at a Spanish hospital drew a furious response from Rabat.
The following month, hundreds of would-be Moroccan migrants stormed the border around the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta, taking advantage of the withdrawal of Moroccan border guards to penetrate the remote outpost of the European Union.
Rabat quickly welcomed the change of policy from Madrid, describing it as “constructive.”
Russia claims hypersonic missile strike as Ukraine urges peace deal
Moscow also said its troops had broken Ukrainian defenses to enter the strategic southern port city of Mariupol
Fierce resistance has managed to stall Russian forces outside Kviv and several other cities in the east
Updated 19 March 2022
AFP
KYIV: Russia said Saturday that it had unleashed hypersonic missiles against an arms depot in Ukraine, the first use of the next-generation weapons in combat, after Kyiv’s embattled leader pressed for “meaningful” talks to end a conflict now in its fourth week.
Moscow also said its troops had broken Ukrainian defenses to enter the strategic southern port city of Mariupol, and destroyed radio and intelligence sites just outside Odessa.
If confirmed, the use of Russia’s new Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic missiles, which can elude most defense systems, would mark a new escalation in Russia’s campaign to force Ukraine to abandon hopes of closer ties with the West.
Ukrainian air force spokesman Yuri Ignat told AFP that the weapons depot in Deliatyn, a village near the border with Romania, had indeed been hit but “we have no information of the type of missile.”
“There has been damage, destruction and the detonation of munitions,” he said. “They are using all the missiles in their arsenal against us.”
Ukraine officials also admitted they had “temporarily” lost access to the Sea of Azov, though Russia has effectively controlled the coastline for weeks after surrounding Mariupol.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unveiled the Kinzhal missile in 2018, has termed it “an ideal weapon” that flies at 10 times the speed of sound — analysts say Russia is leading the hypersonics race, followed by China and the US.
Moscow’s announcement came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky again appealed for peace, urging Russia to accept “meaningful” talks in his latest Facebook video.
“This is the time to meet, to talk, time for renewing territorial integrity and fairness for Ukraine,” he said.
“Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that several generations will not recover.”
Ukraine claimed Saturday that a Russian general had been killed by strikes on an airfield outside Kherson, just north of Crimea, saying he was the fifth top-ranking officer killed since the invasion began on February 24.
Fierce resistance has managed to stall Russian forces outside Kviv and several other cities in the east, making them vulnerable to Ukrainian attacks against supply lines.
Britain’s defense ministry said Saturday that Russia has been forced to “change its operational approach and is now pursuing a strategy of attrition.”
“This is likely to involve the indiscriminate use of firepower resulting in increased civilian casualties,” it warned.
But as in previous negotiations there appeared to be little progress in reaching a cease-fire, with Putin accusing Ukraine of “numerous war crimes” during a call late Friday with French President Emmanuel Macron.
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss accused Moscow of using the talks as a “smokescreen” as it carried out “appalling atrocities,” saying she was “very skeptical” they would produce a breakthrough.
Friday’s attack on the arms depot was the latest strike in western Ukraine, which until a few days ago had remained relatively unscathed by Russia’s push toward key cities from the north and east.
On Friday, Russian forces destroyed an aircraft repair plant near the airport of Lviv, where millions of people have fled as rockets and shelling continue to rain down on Kyiv.
In Mariupol, rescuers were still searching for hundreds of people trapped under the wreckage of a bombed theater where over 1,000 people had been seeking shelter when it was struck on Wednesday.
There was still no information about potential fatalities, Zelensky said, but 130 people had been saved so far — some “heavily injured.”
“This is no longer Mariupol, it’s hell,” said resident Tamara Kavunenko, 58. “The streets are full with the bodies of civilians.”
Russian forces also carried out a large-scale air strike on Mykolaiv in the south on Friday, killing dozens of young Ukrainian ensigns at their brigade headquarters.
“No fewer than 200 soldiers were sleeping in the barracks” at the time of the attack, a Ukrainian serviceman on the ground, 22-year-old Maxim, told AFP.
“At least 50 bodies have been recovered, but we do not know how many others are in the rubble,” he said.
More than 3.25 million refugees have fled Ukraine and countless others have sought havens in the country’s west, though Putin said his forces were doing “everything possible” to avoid civilian casualties during his latest call with Macron, according to the Kremlin.
But Zelensky accused Russian forces of blocking aid around hotspot areas.
“I escaped war to reach stability, only to find myself trapped in another war,” said Mazen Dammag, a Yemeni who fled his war-torn homeland nearly six years ago for Ukraine.
He and several friends hired taxis to take them from Odessa to Poland, some 1,000 kilometers north, and eventually Bremen in Germany, where he spoke with AFP by video.
Russia’s ally China told US President Joe Biden on Friday that the war “in no one’s interest,” but showed no sign of giving in to US pressure to join Western condemnation of Russia.
Biden warned his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping of “consequences” for any financial or military aid for Russia, a move that could turn the standoff into a global confrontation.
Putin appears undeterred by further threats or sanctions, holding a triumphalist rally in Moscow on Friday to mark eight years since Russia’s seizure of Crimea, saying his goal in Ukraine was “to rid these people from their suffering and genocide.”
In a call to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Putin accused Ukrainian authorities of stalling talks by “putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals.”
Russia wants Ukraine to disarm and disavow all Western alliances, in particular by joining NATO or seeking closer integration with the European Union — steps that Kyiv says would turn it into a vassal state of Moscow.
Russia’s top negotiator said Friday that Moscow and Kyiv had brought their positions “as close as possible” on a proposal for Ukraine to become a neutral state.
But Mikhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky taking part in the negotiations, said his country’s position had not budged.
Switzerland said Saturday that despite its longstanding neutrality, it would impose the same sanctions against Russia as the EU.
President Ignazio Cassis said his country would not stand by in the “confrontation between democracy and barbarism,” saying the war was being driven by “a devastating madness which shatters all the principles and values of our civilization.”