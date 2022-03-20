You are here

Unit of Egypt’s largest bank Nasper invests in fintech Lucky to boost MENA expansion

Arab News

RIYADH: A unit of South African multinational holding company, and Egypt’s largest bank, Naspers Ltd, has invested in Egyptian fintech firm Lucky to boost its expansion in the North African and Middle East region, Bloomberg reported. 

The app for credit products, offers, and cashback rewards has secured $25 million in the funding round, led by Nclude.

Other parties that participated in the round included PayU, Global Ventures, National Bank of Egypt,  Venture Souq, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire, among several others.

“Lucky is prioritizing markets with a sizable population, low credit penetration and similar macroeconomic dynamics to Egypt,” Bloomberg reported, citing Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Momtaz Moussa.

Worldwide, there has been rising interest in fintech and last-mile-delivery African startups to capitalize on the massive number of individuals without bank accounts in the continent.

Aerial drone photo of LNG (Liquified Natural Gas) tanker anchored. Shutterstock
REEM WALID 

RIYADH: Soaring energy prices along with the war between Russia and Ukraine have left countries such as Belgium and Germany scurrying to secure supplies and avoid shortfalls.

Through a micro lens, firms such as China’s Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, and Japan’s Suzuki are seen making significant investments in line with the global electric vehicle push.

Looking at the bigger picture: 

·Belgium’s government is working on prolonging two nuclear reactors for an additional 10 years up until 2035 instead of 2025, Bloomberg reported. 

This comes as the European country tries to curb a shortfall in supply amid skyrocketing energy prices heightened by the military conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

·Germany’s economy minister Robert Habeck has announced that he will be visiting both Qatar and the UAE as he seeks an alternative liquefied natural gas supply along with a hydrogen deal, Reuters reported. 

This comes as the European country aims to reduce dependency on its largest gas supplier Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Through a micro lens: 

·Chinese battery manufacturer and technology company, CATL, is contemplating new sites across North America for a potential $5 billion facility, Bloomberg reported.

The world’s biggest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles is planning for the plant to have a production capacity of 80 GW hours of batteries annually to supply its customers including Tesla Inc.

·Japanese multinational automobile company Suzuki has announced that it plans to invest an estimated 150 billion yen ($1.26 billion) to produce electric vehicles as well as batteries in India, Reuters reported. 

This comes as part of a bigger plan to be announced by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to inject a total of 5 trillion yen into India over the coming five years.

WAEL MAHDI

RIYADH: In a media briefing following Saudi Aramco’s 2021 financial results, CEO Amin Nasser was very optimistic on the demand outlook but seemed worried over the market fundamentals due to the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Below are the key takeaways from the discussion with the CEO:

  • There are 8.5 million barrels of crude and products at risk from the situation caused due to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
  • The global spare capacity available today is around 2 million barrels per day, and this is not significant to deal with the current geopolitical tension and what’s happening in the market.
  • Until now, the demand outlook remains healthy as the global economy is recovering from COVID-19.
  • Supply outlook, however, is not as good as demand.
  • If the aviation sector picks up and goes back to the pre-pandemic level, there are more than 2 million barrels today that are off the market and must be added back.
Blue Porsche Taycan turbo EV charging. Shutterstock
RIYADH: German automobile manufacturer specializing in high-performance sports cars, SUVs, and sedans Porsche has announced that it aims for over 80 percent all electric vehicles by 2030, according to a statement. 

To achieve this goal, the car maker is planning, together with its partners, to invest in premium charging stations as well as owning its own charging infrastructure.

The vehicle manufacturer is also planning to invest in core technologies such as battery systems and module production.

This goal comes as the car manufacturer has just underpinned its position as one of the most profitable automobile makers over the past financial year.

Porsche's sales hit 33.1 billion euros in 2021, reflecting a 4.4 billion euros surge as opposed to 2020, and representing a 15 percent jump.

"Our business figures reflect our value-creating growth and the robustness of our business model – even under difficult conditions such as the semiconductor shortage," the statement said, citing Lutz Meschke, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Board and Member of the Executive Board for finance and IT.

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: A class-action lawsuit was filed last week against the Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange Coinbase alleging that the platform lets customers trade 79 cryptocurrencies that are unregistered securities, including XRP, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu.

Lead plaintiffs and platform users Christopher Underwood, Louis Oberlander, and Henry Rodriguez allege that from October 8, 2019, to the present, Coinbase has allowed customers to buy and sell 79 different cryptocurrencies without disclosing that they are in fact securities.

The plaintiffs claim that “Coinbase’s sale of these tokens violates both federal and state law.”

The class covers all persons or entities that have transacted with any of the 79 crypto tokens on Coinbase or the Coinbase Pro platform during the class period, Bitcoin.com reported.

“Purchasers do not have access to the disclosures that accompany the issuances of traditional securities. Rather, investors receive — at most — only the so-called whitepapers, which describe the token, but do not satisfy the requirements for a prospectus under federal and state securities laws,” the plaintiffs said.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, chief Gary Gensler had said on several occasions that there is not enough investor protection in the crypto sector, according to Bitcoin.com.

He also stressed that some platforms list 50 to 100 tokens, some of which are likely to be securities.

However, the SEC has not effectively clarified what cryptocurrencies it considers securities.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on March 20, rising by 0.40 percent to $41,888 at 11:55 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,927, down by 0.29 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other news:

US Congressman Pete Sessions said, “Bitcoin is aligned with American values and will strengthen the dollar,” in a tweet on March 18.

The lawmaker further noted that “the cryptocurrency is trending to be a more resilient alternative option to hedge against fiat-currency inflation.”

Morgan Creek Digital Assets co-founder Anthony Pompliano wrote: “Bitcoin embodies the American ethos of free markets and free speech.”

 

Ningde, China. July 8, 2021. Workplace of Contemporary Amperex Technology HQ. Shutterstock
RIYADH: Chinese battery manufacturer and technology company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, is contemplating new sites across North America for a potential $5 billion facility, according to Bloomberg.

This comes amid global strategic push into electric vehicle, or EV push, in an attempt to slash carbon emissions.

The world’s biggest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles is planning for the plant to have a production capacity of 80 GW hours of batteries annually to cater to customers including Tesla Inc.

The plant will employ as much as 10,000 workers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company fears limitations regarding availability of labor and other trade issues in the US and Canada.

However, having a plant in the North American region will help the manufacturer to curb trade tariffs while supplying customers.

CATL has an estimated 30 percent of the global EV battery market.

