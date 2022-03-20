MAWANI launches Smart Ports initiative, signs deals with tech firms

TASI extends rally even as oil climbs back above $100: Closing bell

RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index extended its rally on Sunday with traders monitoring the ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine, while oil prices rose back above $100 a barrel.

As of the closing bell, TASI gained 0.83 percent to reach 12,875, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.46 percent to reach 24,789.

In the energy markets, oil prices rose last week with Brent crude gaining $1.29 to $107.93 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose $1.72 to $104.70 a barrel.

Saudi oil giant Aramco’s shares climbed 3.35 percent, as its profit surged 124 percent to SR412 billion ($110 billion) during 2021.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. topped the gainers with a gain of 9.95 percent, while Etihad Etisalat Co., or Mobily, lost 4.65 percent to lead the fallers.

AYYAN Investment Co. gained 2.12 percent, despite reporting a profit drop of almost 80 percent to SR6.38 million ($1.7 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank rose 4.97 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.13 percent.

Although it reported its losses widened by 11 percent to SR10.9 million in 2021, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. rose 5.86 percent.