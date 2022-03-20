MAWANI launches Smart Ports initiative, signs deals with tech firms

RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as MAWANI, on Sunday launched its Smart Ports initiative that aims to automate operations at all Saudi ports.
“Today, Saudi ports are entering a crucial stage of transforming into automated smart ports by adopting the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution with their advanced applications,” said Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of the ports authority.
During the launch ceremony, MAWANI signed agreements with Saudi Telecom Co., Ericsson, Huawei, the Saudi Global Ports Co., the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Co., and DP World.
Through these agreements, the authority aims to make Saudi ports a pioneer in applying modern technologies and enhancing their competitiveness at the regional and international levels.
All parties involved in these agreements will cooperate in accelerating and implementing 5G technology in port operations.
Under these deals, the firms will also provide technologies like cloud computing services development, cybersecurity, application services, and platforms.
Hariri also said the initiative will contribute to ensuring marine environment health through the adoption of clean and renewable energy.
