MAWANI launches Smart Ports initiative, signs deals with tech firms

Updated 22 sec ago
Updated 22 sec ago
MAWANI launches Smart Ports initiative, signs deals with tech firms

MAWANI launches Smart Ports initiative, signs deals with tech firms
Updated 22 sec ago
RIYADH: The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as MAWANI, on Sunday launched its Smart Ports initiative that aims to automate operations at all Saudi ports.
“Today, Saudi ports are entering a crucial stage of transforming into automated smart ports by adopting the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution with their advanced applications,” said Omar bin Talal Hariri, president of the ports authority.
During the launch ceremony, MAWANI signed agreements with Saudi Telecom Co., Ericsson, Huawei,  the Saudi Global Ports Co., the Red Sea Gateway Terminal Co., and DP World.
Through these agreements, the authority aims to make Saudi ports a pioneer in applying modern technologies and enhancing their competitiveness at the regional and international levels.
All parties involved in these agreements will cooperate in accelerating and implementing 5G technology in port operations.
Under these deals, the firms will also provide technologies like cloud computing services development, cybersecurity, application services, and platforms.
Hariri also said the initiative will contribute to ensuring marine environment health through the adoption of clean and renewable energy. 

Kuwaiti banks record highest budget ever in 2021

Updated 14 sec ago
Kuwaiti banks record highest budget ever in 2021

Kuwaiti banks record highest budget ever in 2021
Updated 14 sec ago
RIYADH: Kuwait’s banking sector budget expanded to 91 billion dinars ($299 million) in 2021, its highest level ever, driven by the positive performance of credit facilities, the central bank said in a statement.
Net profits of the sector for the year 2021 were close to pre-pandemic levels, which totaled 961 million dinars, it added.
Kuwaiti banks possessed a capital adequacy ratio of 19 percent, exceeding the international standard of 10.5 percent.
Kuwaiti banks’ financial statements for 2021 confirm the resilience and ability of the sector to overcome crises and continue to serve the national economy without interruption, said Mohammed Al-Hashel, governor of the central bank.

TASI extends rally even as oil climbs back above $100: Closing bell 

Updated 12 min 34 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed 
Updated 12 min 34 sec ago
TASI extends rally even as oil climbs back above $100: Closing bell 

TASI extends rally even as oil climbs back above $100: Closing bell 
Updated 12 min 34 sec ago
RIYADH: The Tadawul All Share Index extended its rally on Sunday with traders monitoring the ceasefire negotiations in Ukraine, while oil prices rose back above $100 a barrel.

As of the closing bell, TASI gained 0.83 percent to reach 12,875, while the parallel market, Nomu, fell 0.46 percent to reach 24,789.

In the energy markets, oil prices rose last week with Brent crude gaining $1.29 to $107.93 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose $1.72 to $104.70 a barrel.

Saudi oil giant Aramco’s shares climbed 3.35 percent, as its profit surged 124 percent to SR412 billion ($110 billion) during 2021.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. topped the gainers with a gain of 9.95 percent, while Etihad Etisalat Co., or Mobily, lost 4.65 percent to lead the fallers.

AYYAN Investment Co. gained 2.12 percent, despite reporting a profit drop of almost 80 percent to SR6.38 million ($1.7 million) in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank rose 4.97 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi edged down 0.13 percent.

Although it reported its losses widened by 11 percent to SR10.9 million in 2021, Wafrah for Industry and Development Co. rose 5.86 percent.

 

Aramco-Total JV SATORP narrows losses to $242m in 2021

Updated 29 min 59 sec ago
Updated 29 min 59 sec ago
Aramco-Total JV SATORP narrows losses to $242m in 2021

Aramco-Total JV SATORP narrows losses to $242m in 2021
Updated 29 min 59 sec ago
RIYADH: SATORP, a joint venture between oil giant Aramco and France’s Total, narrowed losses by 65 percent in 2021.

Losses went down from as high as SR2.59 billion ($690 million) to SR908 million in 2021, according to a bourse filing.

This came as revenue soared 84 percent to SR41.7 billion during the year, said the company, formally known as Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Co.

The firm attributed the improved results to “better refining and petrochemical margins and higher processing capacity for the refinery.”

 

Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 9% drop in 2021 profits

Updated 20 March 2022
Aqila Alasaeed
Updated 20 March 2022
Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 9% drop in 2021 profits

Saudi Alkhorayef Water sees 9% drop in 2021 profits
Updated 20 March 2022
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. on Sunday reported a 9.3 percent drop in its 2021 profit.

Net profit reached SR103 million ($27.4 million), down from SR113 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Despite an increase in revenues by 9.2 percent to SR569 million during the same period, profits declined due to cost of revenue and “increase in projects on-hand.”

Although profits dropped, the firm's board of directors approved SR1.5 per share as a dividend for the second half of 2021.

Crypto industry stays flat amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Updated 20 March 2022
Updated 20 March 2022
Crypto industry stays flat amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Crypto industry stays flat amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Updated 20 March 2022
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, traded higher on Sunday, rising 0.29 percent to $41,896.77 at 01:06 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,929.85, down 0.20 percent, according to data from CoinDesk.

Binance Ontario update

As reported on Thursday by the Ontario Securities Commission, or OSC, crypto exchange Binance has published a consent order. It admitted that the company’s services are not available to Ontario residents until further notice.

After a crackdown on crypto exchanges in Ontario for allegedly failing to comply with securities laws, the company announced its decision to leave the province in June last year.

The exchange later notified investors in December that it could continue working in Ontario while still unregistered, according to the OSC.

Russia-Ukraine conflict 

In connection with sanctions on Russia, the cryptocurrency industry has been communicating in a counterproductive way that did not reflect what it is really doing, FTX’s head Sam Bankman-Fried said.

While FTX, the Bahamas-based exchange, halted support to all sanctioned parties and cut off access to all Russian banks, most of the crypto exchanges have rejected calls to block all Russian users, sparking concerns among US lawmakers about Moscow’s use of digital assets to evade Western sanctions.

Exchanges such as Binance and Kraken have said that shutting out all Russians would be contrary to their libertarian values.

 

