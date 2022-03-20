BitOasis simplifies crypto trading for beginners

RIYADH: BitOasis, the crypto asset trading platform in the MENA region, is introducing new features that make buying and selling crypto assets easier.

The platform allows users to search for tokens they wish to buy or sell using their balance in AED or SAR.

The swap feature on BitOasis Core will also help make crypto-to-crypto trading straightforward for beginners.

Core users will have access to existing crypto-to-crypto trading pairs that are currently available on the BitOasis Pro platform.

Users will also have full visibility on conversion rates in real time as they start and execute a Swap transaction.

BitOasis has also partnered with Checkout.com, the leading global payments solution provider, to enable a seamless way for users to deposit AED and SAR to their BitOasis accounts, using their credit or debit card.

Since the beginning of this year, BitOasis has added more than 20 tokens to its trading platform, taking the total number of tokens available for trading to over 40, the largest token offering available with any crypto-asset exchange in the region.

The new upgrades will make the app more scalable, allowing BitOasis to list even more tokens in the coming weeks and months.

These initiatives are part of BitOasis’s broader strategy to drive crypto adoption in the region.