Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Bangladesh launches food subsidies after Ukraine war price spike
A woman leaves after buying government subsidised food at a distribtion point in Narayanganj on March 20, 2022. (AFP)
People wait in line to buy government subsidised food at a distribution point in Narayanganj on March 20, 2022. (AFP)
People wait in line to buy government subsidised food at a distribution point in Narayanganj on March 20, 2022. (AFP)
People wait in line to buy government subsidised food at a distribution point in Narayanganj on March 20, 2022. (AFP)
Bangladesh launches food subsidies after Ukraine war price spike
  • Rising produce costs, which officials blame on wild price fluctuations in the global oil market since the conflict began, have sparked murmurings of discontent
  • Opposition activists have accused traders of profiteering and staged several protest rallies
FATULLAH: Bangladesh launched a nationwide food subsidy program on Sunday after prices for cooking oil, lentils and other staples shot up in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Rising produce costs, which officials blame on wild price fluctuations in the global oil market since the conflict began, have sparked murmurings of discontent around the South Asian nation of 170 million people in recent weeks.
Opposition activists have accused traders of profiteering and staged several protest rallies, with a nationwide strike against soaring prices planned for the end of the month.
Commerce ministry chief Tapan Kanti Ghosh said the program would provide cheap food to 10 million people and run until the end of Ramadan — the traditional month of fasting in the Islamic faith — in six weeks.
“The Ukraine war has increased crude oil prices, which have impacted global commodity prices,” he told AFP.
Hundreds of people were seen queuing in the scorching sun waiting for rations on the first day of the scheme in Fatullah, an industrial center on the outskirts of the capital Dhaka.
Mosharraf Hossain, a local helmsman, said he had to wait for four hours before making his purchase.
“Still it is worthy. The price hike in the regular market is unbelievable,” he told AFP.
Hossain said business owners had told him the “ongoing war near Russia” was the reason they had raised the price of their goods, but he was skeptical.
“Rice, lentils and sugar are mostly produced in our country,” he said. “Is the war here in Bangladesh? This is pure bluff.”

UK’s Boris Johnson under fire for Ukraine, Brexit comparisons
UK’s Boris Johnson under fire for Ukraine, Brexit comparisons
  • ‘Instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time’
  • UK leader cites the Brexit referendum in June 2016 as a ‘famous recent example’
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson found himself under fire on Sunday, including from his own MPs, after saying that Brexit showed that Britons shared the same “instinct” for freedom as Ukrainians.
In a speech to his Conservative Party conference in Blackpool, northern England, on Saturday, Johnson said it was “the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom every time.”
He cited the Brexit referendum in June 2016 as a “famous recent example.”
“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself,” he said.
He also cited Britain’s vaccine rollout as an example of people’s desire to get their freedoms back.
European Council President Donald Tusk said on Twitter: “Boris, your words offend Ukrainians, the British and common sense.”
Former EU negotiator Guy Verhofstadt called the comments “insane.”
Liberal Democrat leader, Ed Davey, said Johnson was “needlessly creating division.
“To compare a referendum to women and children fleeing Putin’s bombs is an insult to every Ukrainian,” he added.
Finance minister Rishi Sunak said on Sky News on Sunday that he did not consider the two situations comparable.
“Clearly they are not directly analogous and I don’t think the Prime Minister was saying that they were directly analogous either,” he said.

Pakistan PM Khan faces toughest test as no-confidence move looms
Pakistan PM Khan faces toughest test as no-confidence move looms
  • An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority
  • The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker’s office said on Sunday, in what is shaping up to be his toughest test since coming to power in 2018.
An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party, raising the risk of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed South Asian country.
Under the constitution, the speaker of the lower house of parliament is required to convene the session within 14 days of receiving the motion, which would fall on Monday.
But a statement from the speaker’s office said the date was pushed back several days because of a conference of Islamic countries in Islamabad scheduled for March 23.
The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his full term in office.
Khan appealed to the defected lawmakers to return to the ruling party.
“Get back, you will be forgiven,” he said at a public rally in northwestern Pakistan. “Like a father forgives his children.”
Khan has called on the public to show support for his premiership by holding a “million-man” rally in Islamabad on March 27.
The loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan about a dozen seats less than the minimum — 172 — needed for a majority. The joint opposition commands 163 seats in the lower house, but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via a no-confidence vote.
The opposition and political analysts also say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan’s powerful military, whose support is critical for any party to attain power in the way the former cricket star’s upstart party did four years ago.
Khan and the military deny the accusation.

Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues
Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues
  • ‘We can say we are hopeful for a cease-fire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions’
ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign minister said in an interview published on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were nearing agreement on “critical” issues and he was hopeful for a cease-fire if the two sides did not backtrack from progress achieved so far.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. President Vladimir Putin has called Russia’s actions a “special operation” meant to demilitarize Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an aggressive war of choice.
Foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov of Russia and Dmytro Kuleba of Ukraine met in the Turkish resort town of Antalya earlier this month with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also attending. The discussions did not yield concrete results.
But Cavusoglu, who also traveled to Russia and Ukraine last week for talks with Lavrov and Kuleba, told Turkish daily Hurriyet that there had been “rapprochement in the positions of both sides on important subjects, critical subjects.”
“We can say we are hopeful for a cease-fire if the sides do not take a step back from the current positions,” he said, without elaborating on the issues.
Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin, speaking to al Jazeera television, said the two sides were getting closer on four key issues. He cited Russia’s demand for Ukraine to renounce ambitions to join NATO, demilitarization, what Russia has referred to as “de-nazification,” and the protection of the Russian language in Ukraine.
Ukraine and the West have dismissed Russian references to “neo-Nazis” in Ukraine’s democratically elected leadership as baseless propaganda, and Kalin said such references were offensive to Kyiv.
Kyiv and Moscow reported some progress in talks last week toward a political formula that would guarantee Ukraine’s security, while keeping it outside NATO, though each sides accused the other of dragging matters out.
Kalin said a permanent cease-fire could come only through a meeting between Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. But he said Putin felt that positions on the “strategic issues” of Crimea and Donbas were not close enough for a meeting.
Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 while part of the eastern industrial Donbas region was seized by Russian-backed separatist forces that year.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, has good relations with both and has offered to mediate between them.
It has voiced support for Ukraine, but has also opposed far-reaching Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the invasion.
While forging close ties with Russia on energy, defense and trade and relying heavily on Russian tourists, Turkey has sold drones to Ukraine, angering Moscow.
Turkey also opposes Russian policies in Syria and Libya, as well as Moscow’s annexation of Crimea.
President Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly said Turkey will not abandon its relations with Russia or Ukraine, saying Ankara’s ability to speak to both sides was an asset.

Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six
Car drives into Belgian carnival troupe, kills six
STREPY-BRACQUEGNIES, Belgium: A car drove at high speed into a group of Belgian carnival performers who were preparing a parade early on Sunday, killing six people and seriously injuring 10 others, authorities said, saying the incident did not appear to be a militant attack.

“At this stage, there are no elements to suggest that the attack had a terrorist motive,” prosecutor Damien Verheyen told a news conference. Police denied media reports the car was involved in a high-speed chase.

The incident occurred in the southern Belgium village of Strepy-Bracquegnies at around 0400 GMT.

Jacques Gobert, mayor of the neighboring town of La Louviere, said between 150-200 people were gathered to get ready for the annual folklore parade, involving costumes and drums, when the vehicle appeared.

“A speeding car drove into the crowd ... The driver then continued on his way,” said Gobert.

The two people driving the car, which was later intercepted, were detained. Police said they were local people in their 30s and were not previously known to police.

Belgium has sought to root out people suspected of militant links over the past seven years. A Brussels-based Daesh cell was involved in attacks on Paris in 2015 that killed 130 people and on Brussels in 2016 in which 32 died.

Ramming vehicles into crowds has become more common as a weapon used by militants in Europe and white supremacists in the United States because such attacks are inexpensive, easy to organize and hard for authorities to prevent, experts say.

Ramos-Horta, Guterres early frontrunners in East Timor election
Ramos-Horta, Guterres early frontrunners in East Timor election
  • Data from East Timor’s election administration shows Jose Ramos-Horta in the lead with 44.5 percent
DILI: Independence leader and Nobel laureate, Jose Ramos-Horta, and incumbent leader Francisco Guterres have emerged as the early frontrunners in East Timor’s presidential election, official data showed.
With more than 33 percent of the vote counted on Sunday afternoon, a day after the nation went to the polls, data from East Timor’s Technical Secretariat for Election Administration showed Ramos-Horta in the lead with 44.5 percent.
The next closest was current president and former resistance fighter Guterres, with 24.1 percent, according to the election administration which is responsible for the official vote count.
Asia’s youngest nation held its fifth presidential election since independence on Saturday, with the country’s generation of independence leaders and former fighters dominating the list of 16 candidates.
As it approaches twenty years of independence after a brutal occupation by neighboring Indonesia, East Timor has grappled with political instability and the need to diversify its oil and gas dependent economy.
Ramos-Horta, 72, has said he felt compelled to run after the incumbent president had “exceeded his powers” by refusing to swear in seven ministers following the 2018 parliamentary elections.
The move sparked an ongoing political impasse in the country of 1.3 million.
After casting his ballot in the capital of Dili on Saturday, Guterres said he was optimistic about his chances.
“Whoever runs must be ready to win and be ready to lose,” he said, “But I want to say I will win.”
If no candidate wins an outright majority, the vote will go to a second-round run off on April 19 between the top two candidates.

