Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks
Saudi delegates led by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meet Bangladeshi officials for political consultation talks in Dhaka on March 16, 2022. (Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks
Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan shakes hands with his Bangladeshi counterpart, A.K. Abdul Momen, during talks in Dhaka on March 16, 2022. (Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Updated 12 sec ago

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks

Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh hold first political consultation talks
  • Dhaka vows support for potential Saudi investors in Bangladesh
  • Bangladesh requests to join Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives
Updated 12 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Saudi Arabia and Bangladesh on Wednesday held their first ever political consultation talks during Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan’s visit to Dhaka.

The prince flew into the Bangladeshi capital on Tuesday afternoon and was received by his counterpart A.K. Abdul Momen.

On Wednesday, he met the country’s Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and led the Saudi delegation in talks with Bangladeshi officials at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel.

“This is a very historic event because this is the first time Bangladesh and Saudi Arabia have had a high-level political consultation,” Momen said in a joint press conference with Prince Faisal after the meeting.

“We discussed solid cooperation,” he added. “In different international forums we will support each other.” 




Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan meets Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka on March 16, 2022. (Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs)

Prince Faisal said they had an “excellent round of political consultation.”

He added: “We discussed many areas, and I think the most important thing to say is that we are fully aligned in our vision for the future. We believe very much in working together to contribute to the security and stability of our respective regions.”

The prince pointed out that with 2.5 million Bangladeshi expats living and working in the Kingdom, and contributing to its development, the two countries had already been working closely together.

“There are Saudi companies already present here in Bangladesh with several billion dollars’ worth of direct investment. And we are committed to building on this strong foundation to a much, much broader partnership and much broader relationship,” he said.

Momen pledged Dhaka’s support for Saudi entities interested in investing in the country, which was preparing more than 100 special economic zones for potential investors.

“We will provide all support to the Saudi investors if they want to invest in our economic zones. Already 20 Saudi companies have shown interest in this regard,” he said.

According to the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, most of the planned Saudi investment projects were in the public sector and related to oil refineries, gas transmission, fertilizer production, aviation, port management, construction, and hospitality.

Bangladesh has also requested to join Saudi Arabia’s green initiatives announced last year to reduce carbon emissions and combat pollution and land degradation by planting billions of trees.

“Saudi Arabia has taken a great initiative for making green the whole of the Middle East,” Momen added. “We requested for partnership.”

Under the green initiative, Saudi Arabia aims to plant 10 billion trees in the Kingdom and 40 billion in neighboring countries, in what would be the largest reforestation program in the world.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Bangladesh Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Top racers take to Jakarta streets ahead of Indonesia’s first MotoGP in 25 years

Top racers take to Jakarta streets ahead of Indonesia’s first MotoGP in 25 years
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

Top racers take to Jakarta streets ahead of Indonesia’s first MotoGP in 25 years

Top racers take to Jakarta streets ahead of Indonesia’s first MotoGP in 25 years
  • Contest takes place at Mandalika International Street Circuit on Sunday
  • Nation has one of the most bike-race fans, including President Joko Widodo
Updated 14 min 27 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: World-class racers rode through the streets of Jakarta on Wednesday as Indonesia gears up to host over the weekend its first motorcycle grand prix in 25 years.

The archipelago nation of more than 270 million has one of the world’s biggest communities of bike-race fans.

Sunday’s race — the second stop on the 2022 MotoGP World Championship calendar after the opening race in Qatar — will take place at the Mandalika International Street Circuit on the island of Lombok.

The parade in Jakarta saw a host of grand prix winners, including Spain’s six-time world champion Marc Marquez, cruising through the capital’s streets and greeting their Indonesian fans.

They were welcomed by President Joko Widodo, himself a biker.

“I have said before that Indonesia has 122 million motorbikes, so there are a lot of fans here in Indonesia. All of them are happy,” Widodo told reporters.

“We hope this will be our country’s new brand, that Indonesia has a MotoGP circuit comparable to that of other countries.”

The racers sparked quite a buzz both on the streets of the Indonesian capital and online, with some expressing their delight over the parade and upcoming races.

“We are excited to race in front of our Indonesian fans,” Marquez said, while his compatriot and also a motorcycle racer, Alex Rins, took to Twitter to say being in Indonesia for the race was “one of the best experiences” of his life.

“The way this country enjoy bikes is just incredible,” he tweeted.

With some 60,000 race day tickets sold out, Indonesian officials are expecting a full house at the Mandalika circuit this weekend.

The last time Indonesia hosted a MotoGP round was in 1997, at a track near Jakarta. It has since struggled to be included in the race calendar for lacking a world-class circuit.

The new 4.3-kilometer track in Mandalika — completed in 2021 — is part of a mega-tourism infrastructure project to help Lombok island compete with neighboring Bali, one of Indonesia’s top holiday destinations.

Authorities hope the project will create thousands of jobs and attract 2 million foreign visitors annually, as Lombok is still struggling to rebuild after devastating earthquakes shook the island in 2018, killing hundreds of people and causing extensive damage.

But the massive government-backed program is not without controversies. UN experts last year denounced it over evictions during land procurement for the track.

Riders during MotoGP testing last month had also raised concerns over the track surface, saying debris and stones from the peeling asphalt had flown into them as they hit full speed.

MotoGP racers will take to the track for practice and qualifying sessions on Friday and Saturday.

The race will start on Sunday 3 p.m. local time (7 a.m. GMT).

Topics: President Joko Widodo MotoGP 2022 MotoGP World Championship

Pope urges peace, not politics in call to Russian patriarch

Pope urges peace, not politics in call to Russian patriarch
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Pope urges peace, not politics in call to Russian patriarch

Pope urges peace, not politics in call to Russian patriarch
  • The call was all the more remarkable because Francis and Kirill have only met once
  • A Vatican statement said both men agreed that the church "must not use the language of politics, but the language of Jesus”
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

ROME: Pope Francis rejected the concept of a “just war” and stressed the need for peace in a video call Wednesday with the head of the Russian Orthodox Church.
This is the first known communication between the two Christian leaders since the start of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.
The call was all the more remarkable because Francis and Kirill have only met once — at the Havana airport in 2016 — in what was then the first encounter between a pope and Russian patriarch in over 1,000 years.
A Vatican statement said both men agreed that the church “must not use the language of politics, but the language of Jesus” and stressed the importance of negotiations to reach a cease-fire.
“Those who pay the price for the war are the people, it is the Russian soldiers and the people who are bombed and die,” the Vatican quoted Francis as saying.
Wednesday’s call came just hours after Francis evoked the specter of a “final catastrophe” of an atomic war that would extinguish humanity. While Francis didn’t reference Ukraine explicitly in that part of his speech during his weekly audience, he did elsewhere call for prayers for Ukraine and for God to protect its children and forgive those who make war.
Francis’ long-term goal to improve relations with Kirill and avoid antagonizing the Russian Orthodox Church had explained his initially tepid responses to the Feb. 24 start of the Russian invasion. He has since stepped up his denunciations, demanding “an end to this massacre,” and labeling the invasion an “unacceptable armed aggression.”
But he has not condemned Russia by name for the onslaught or publicly urged Kirill to use his influence with Russian President Vladimir Putin to demand an end to the war, as other Catholic bishops and Orthodox leaders have done. The Vatican has a tradition of quiet, behind-the-scenes diplomacy and tends to not call out aggressors.
In fact, Francis’ comment about Russian soldiers paying the price for the war marked the first time he had publicly referenced Russia.
Kirill has said he appreciated the Holy See’s moderate tone.
Kirill, though, has sent signals justifying the war by describing it as part of a struggle against sin and pressure from liberal foreigners to hold “gay parades” as the price of admission to their ranks. He has blamed the West and a fellow Orthodox patriarch for fomenting enmity between Ukraine and Russia.
According to the website of Kirill’s church, he and Francis — flanked by top officials of both churches — spoke about the situation in Ukraine, particularly the humanitarian aspects, and efforts by both churches to overcome the problems.
“The parties stressed the exceptional importance of the ongoing negotiation process, expressing their hope for the soonest achievement of a just peace,” the Russian church said.
The Vatican, in its readout of the conversation, did not reference a “just peace,” and in fact quoted Francis as saying the traditional Christian concept of a “just war” was no longer possible.
“Once upon a time there was also talk in our churches of a ‘holy war’ or ‘just war,’” the Vatican quoted Francis as saying. “Today we cannot speak like this. Christian awareness of the importance of peace has developed.”
Francis has previously said it was permissible to use force to stop an “unjust aggression,” referring in 2014 to the US military action to stop extremists from attacking religious minorities in Iraq. But he stressed then that such action could not become a pretext to launch an actual war, merely to stop an “unjust aggression.”
“Wars are always unjust. Because those who pay are the people of God,” Francis told Kirill on Wednesday. “Our hearts cannot help but cry in front of the children, the women killed, all the victims of war. War is never the way. The Spirit who unites us asks us as shepherds to help the peoples who suffer from war.”
The phone call came hours before Francis’ deputy, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, celebrated a Mass for peace in Ukraine for ambassadors accredited to the Holy See. The Ukrainian and Russian ambassadors attended, and prayers were read out in Russian and Ukrainian, including by a woman wearing a blue and yellow ribbon on her lapel, the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
And on Friday, Francis is to celebrate a Mass during which he will consecrate Russia and Ukraine to the Virgin Mary in a ritual that holds deep significance for the Catholic faithful. According to tradition, one of the so-called secrets of Fatima concerns the consecration of Russia to “the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” prophesizing that peace will follow if the consecration is done.
St. John Paul II performed the consecration on March 25, 1984, though he didn’t specify Russia by name, and Francis will repeat the gesture 38 years later. On the same day, Francis’ chief alms-giver, Polish Cardinal Konrad Krajewski, who recently returned from a humanitarian mission to Ukraine, will celebrate a consecration Mass in Fatima, Portugal, the site of the early 20th century Marian apparitions that formed the basis of the “secrets of Fatima.”
Kirill’s ties to the Russian government and justification for the war have posed a diplomatic and ecumenical problem for the Vatican, which had offered itself up as a potential mediator. Francis visited the Russian ambassador soon after the initial invasion and spoke by phone with the Ukrainian president.
Kirill, for his part, has rebuffed calls for him to act as a mediator. In a March 10 letter to an official of the World Council of Churches — who had urged Kirill to mediate with Russian authorities to stop the war – Kirill faulted the West for the eastern expansion of NATO.
He also faulted Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople – considered first among equals of Eastern Orthodox prelates, though lacking the universal authority of a pope – for recognizing the independence of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

Topics: Vatican Pope Francis Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Kirill Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status

Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status

Afghan refugees in US to receive temporary protected status
  • The Afghans must already be in the US and pass a background check to qualify for the program
  • For many, however, time is running out because they have not yet received permanent residency through backlogged programs
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Afghan refugees in the United States will be allowed to stay for at least 18 months under temporary protected status, the government said Wednesday.
The move will help some of the thousands who arrived following the chaotic American withdrawal from their country.
The Afghans must already be in the US and pass a background check to qualify for the program, which is intended to help thousands who were evacuated to the US under a short-term status known as humanitarian parole as their country fell to the Taliban.
For many, however, time is running out because they have not yet received permanent residency through backlogged programs such as the special immigrant visa, which is issued to people who worked as interpreters or in some other capacity for the US and its allies during the 20-year war.
In the meantime, their country has spiraled into a deep economic crisis under Taliban rule, and millions of them are at risk of starvation.
“This TPS designation will help to protect Afghan nationals who have already been living in the United States from returning to unsafe conditions,” Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement announcing the move.
More than 76,000 Afghans were admitted to the US following the US withdrawal in August. Homeland Security has said that about 40 percent will eventually qualify for a special immigrant visa, a lengthy and complex process that ultimately provides permanent legal residency and a path to citizenship.
Most have now settled in communities around the US, with the largest numbers moving to Northern Virginia and the surrounding Washington, D.C., area; Northern California; and Texas.
Refugee advocates have been urging the Biden administration to designate Afghanistan for temporary protected status to prevent Afghans from becoming stranded without legal residency status when their two years of humanitarian parole expires.
The temporary protected status, which enables non-citizens to legally work in the US, also benefits about 2,000 Afghans who were in the country as students or in some other capacity before the evacuation and have not left.
“We welcome this designation as an important affirmation that Afghans already in the United States cannot return safely to their homeland,” said Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service. “In resettling thousands of Afghan families since the evacuation, we have heard heartbreaking testimonials of devastating and devolving conditions in Afghanistan. Many of their loved ones remain in-country and still desperately need our help to reach safety.”
The refugee advocates also have pressed Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would grant the Afghans permanent residency and enable them to apply for US citizenship, as was done for refugees in the past, including for people from Cuba, Vietnam and Iraq.
The AfghanEvac coalition, which includes about 100 organizations and has been calling on the US government to help get more Afghans out of their country, welcomed the temporary protected status decision as “an appreciated bandaid.” But the group said Congress needs to act on the legislation.
“You were with us in August,” it said in a pointed message on Twitter. “Stay with us now.”
The US has granted temporary protected status to people from about a dozen countries, most recently Ukraine. Repeated extensions of the 18-month status have left tens of thousands of people in a kind of immigration limbo for years.

Topics: US Afghan refugees Taliban

Big earthquake hits Fukushima, Tokyo shaken strongly

Big earthquake hits Fukushima, Tokyo shaken strongly
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Big earthquake hits Fukushima, Tokyo shaken strongly

Big earthquake hits Fukushima, Tokyo shaken strongly
  • Buildings in central Tokyo were shaken violently and electricity was cut in many districts in the capital
  • Authorities warned against a tsunami off Tohoko, north-east of Tokyo
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

TOKYO: A massive earthquake struck off the coast of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures before midnight Wednesday (March 16) with maximum seismic intensity 6.

Buildings in central Tokyo were shaken violently and electricity was cut in many districts in the capital including near the prime minister’s office.

There are no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

This is a rare case when an earthquake has caused a power failure in Tokyo.

Authorities warned against a tsunami off Tohoko, north-east of Tokyo.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said the quake struck 60 kilometers (36 miles) below the sea.

The agency advised people to be aware of more quakes and to seek future information.

The region is part of northern Japan that was devastated by a deadly 9.0 quake and tsunami 11 years ago that also caused nuclear plant meltdowns. Wednesday’s quake came only days after the area marked the 11th anniversary of the disaster in March 2011.

The agency issued a tsunami advisory for up to a meter (3-foot) sea surge in parts of Miyagi and Fukushima prefectures. NHK national television said the tsunami might have reached some areas already.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, which operates the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant that suffered multiple meltdowns following the 2011 quake and tsunami that destroyed its cooling systems, said workers were checking for any possible damage.

  • With AP
Topics: Japan earthquake Fukushima Tokyo tsunami

Saharan dust storm covers Spain, spreads out across Europe

Saharan dust storm covers Spain, spreads out across Europe
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Saharan dust storm covers Spain, spreads out across Europe

Saharan dust storm covers Spain, spreads out across Europe
  • Europeans woke up to eerie skies, from the grimy gray in Madrid to orange-hues in the Swiss Alps
  • While Spain is bearing the brunt of the storm, dust was flung far beyond, dumping ochre-colored blobs on cars in a rainy Paris and sifting a fine powder down on a huge swath of the continent
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: A huge dust storm swirling over Europe from the Sahara desert made it hard to breathe in large parts of Spain for a second straight day on Wednesday.
The storm also gave cleaning crews extra work as far away as Paris, London and Belgrade to remove the film of dirt falling on cars and buildings.
Europeans woke up to eerie skies, from the grimy gray in Madrid to orange-hues in the Swiss Alps, caused by the tiny particles that had traveled thousands of kilometers across the Mediterranean Sea.
The European Union’s Copernicus Atmosphere Monitoring Service said it was tracking the large mass of dust that has “degraded air quality across large parts of Spain, Portugal and France.”
While Spain is bearing the brunt of the storm, dust was flung far beyond, dumping ochre-colored blobs on cars in a rainy Paris and sifting a fine powder down on a huge swath of the continent.
Experts, including Spain’s national weather service, described the event as “extraordinary” for the amount of dust in the air but noted that it had not broken any records.
“This is an intense event, but this type of event typically occurs once or twice a year, normally in February or March, when a low-pressure system over Algeria and Tunisia gathers up dust and carries it north to Europe. Dust can reach the UK, or even Iceland, as it did last year,” Carlos Pérez García, a researcher studying atmospheric dust at the Barcelona Supercomputing Center, told The Associated Press.
The area of Spain rated by its national air quality index as “extremely unfavorable” — its worst rating — expanded from the start of the European event on Tuesday to include most of the nation’s southern and central regions, including Madrid and other major cities like Seville.
Authorities recommended for people to wear face masks — still in wide use because of the pandemic — and avoid outdoor exercise, especially for those people suffering respiratory diseases. Emergency services for Madrid told the AP that so far there had been no increase in calls for care to people with breathing problems.
Visibility was reduced for a large part of Spain. Municipal cleaners swept up the dust from city streets. In Spain’s south, the dust mixed with rain to produce mud.
Curious photos and videos of the dust popped up on social media, including snowboarders cutting beautiful white lines through the red-tinged snow in the Pyrenees Mountains.
Rubén del Campo, spokesman for Spain’s weather service, said that largest quantities of air-born dust will accumulate on Wednesday afternoon in Spain’s southeast and central regions.
“The air will then begin to clear little by little, although some floating dust will reach the Canary Islands (in the Atlantic Ocean) over the weekend,” Del Campo said.
To the relief of farmers, the storm front that pulled in the African dust is also forecast to bring more rain over the coming days to Spain’s parched fields and descending reservoirs.
In Switzerland, skiers cut through orange-tinted snows on the Alpine slopes of the Pizol resort near tiny Liechtenstein, while reddish-hued skies loomed over places like the Payerne Air Base near Lake Neuchatel.
The national weather service, MeteoSwiss, said aerosols regularly swoop up dust from the Sahara and the one that began Tuesday is the third recorded this year and most dramatic. Light from the sky was tinted yellowish-orange in Geneva as weather forecasters predicted skies would stay colored for several days.
The Serbian capital woke up Wednesday covered in a thick layer of yellow-color dust that covered pavements and parks after a light rain that fell overnight.
Belgrade, which already is one of the most polluted capitals in Europe because of Serbia’s coal-powered electric plants and factories, has recorded “hazardous” air quality, according to AirVisual. Environmentalists said it is the result of the dust cloud, but also because of Serbia’s perennial pollution problems.
The dust cloud reached as far as London and southeast England Wednesday, and some of the dust settled on people’s windows and car windscreens as rain brought the particles down to ground level.
“It’s about as strong as it gets, as far as Saharan dust crossing to the UK,” said meteorologist Alex Burkill at the Met Office. “Rain has washed the dust from higher up in the atmosphere and brought it down to the surface, that’s why people are seeing it on their windows.”
He added that most people will not see any health impact but some may experience irritation in the eyes or a sore throat.

Topics: Spain Paris Europe dust storm Switzerland

