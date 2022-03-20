You are here

Ferrari's Leclerc wins F1 season-opening Bahrain GP

Ferrari’s Leclerc wins F1 season-opening Bahrain GP
Ferrari’s Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc celebrates on the podium after winning the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at the Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, Mar. 20, 2022. (AFP)
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

Ferrari’s Leclerc wins F1 season-opening Bahrain GP

Ferrari’s Leclerc wins F1 season-opening Bahrain GP
  • Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari one-two while Lewis Hamilton snatched third place for Mercedes
  • Max Verstappen was forced out with engine trouble, while in second place, with just two laps remaining
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

SAKHIR, Bahrain: Charles Leclerc of Ferrari won the Formula One season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday after reigning champion Max Verstappen was forced out with engine trouble with just two laps remaining.
Carlos Sainz made it a Ferrari one-two while Lewis Hamilton snatched third place for Mercedes after Sergio Perez added to Red Bull’s disastrous day by spinning out of the race on the last lap.
George Russell, in his first race since replacing Valtteri Bottas at Mercedes, took fourth place to give Mercedes a double points score they could not have dreamed of in the middle of the race.
There was also a remarkable outcome for the Haas team, which got no points last season but Kevin Magnussen, who replaced Russian driver Nikita Mazepin as a result of the invasion of Ukraine, finished fifth in his first race since 2020.

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
Updated 45 min 6 sec ago
AP

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
  • Barcelona is level on points with fourth-place Atlético Madrid and is three points behind second-place Sevilla
Updated 45 min 6 sec ago
AP

MADRID: Barcelona’s losing run against Real Madrid is finally over as the Catalan club enjoyed a stunning 4-0 win Sunday and showed its title hopes in the Spanish league maybe aren’t finished just yet.
Barcelona kept its good momentum under coach Xavi Hernández in the last “clásico” of the season, ending a five-match losing streak to its rival and maintaining an outside chance of fighting for the title after a difficult start to its first season without Lionel Messi.
The victory — its first against Madrid since 2019 — came in style, like a few others it got at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with Messi in his prime.
It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who thrived this time, scoring twice to continue his great streak since being signed in the final minutes of the winter transfer window. Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres added a goal each to give Barcelona its seventh win in the last eight matches in all competitions.
The result moved Barcelona within 12 points of league leader Madrid with nine rounds to go, and it could further cut the gap to nine points if it wins its game in hand against Rayo Vallecano.
Barcelona is level on points with fourth-place Atlético Madrid and is three points behind second-place Sevilla, which was held 0-0 at home against Real Sociedad earlier Sunday for its third straight draw in the league.
Madrid, which badly missed the injured Karim Benzema, was unbeaten in its last eight games in the league, with six wins. It had beaten its Catalan rival 2-1 at Camp Nou in their first league game last year.
Barcelona has been revitalized by Xavi and its attack has been red hot, outscoring opponents 24-5 in its last eight matches, with Aubameyang and Torres combining for 15 goals since arriving at the club this year.
Aubameyang has now scored nine goals in his 11 appearances since arriving from Arsenal.
He opened the scoring with a close-range header after a cross by Ousmane Dembélé in the 29th minute, and sealed the victory with a nice flick over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a breakaway in the 51st.
Araujo had added to the lead with a header off a corner kick in the 38th before Torres scored the third in the 47th after a clever flick-pass by Aubameyang as the Madrid defense collapsed yet again.
Barcelona had several other significant scoring opportunities throughout the match, with Aubameyang, Torres and Dembélé among those missing good chances.
Benzema, the league’s top scorer with 22 goals, couldn’t play because of a left-leg injury sustained in the league match against Mallorca, when he scored for the eighth time in five games in all competitions. The French striker had netted a hat trick in Madrid’s thrilling comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain last week in the Champions League at the Bernabéu.
Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti did not replace Benzema with another striker, instead using Luka Modric in a false-nine position at the top of the attacking line along with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. Madrid barely threatened, though, and Ancelotti had to change tactics in the second half by putting Mariano Díaz up front, which also didn’t help much.
Ancelotti also couldn’t count on injured left back Ferland Mendy, with Nacho Fernández replacing him instead of veteran Marcelo.
Barcelona has also secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.
It hosts Sevilla in the league after the international break, while Madrid visits midtable Celta Vigo.

Golf is a game of peace, says Saudi female coach

Originally from Riyadh, Reem Al-Gobaisi is also a professional player at Al-Nassr Tennis Club. Her interest in golf grew when the sport began to be developed in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter @ReemAlgobaisi)
Originally from Riyadh, Reem Al-Gobaisi is also a professional player at Al-Nassr Tennis Club. Her interest in golf grew when the sport began to be developed in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter @ReemAlgobaisi)
Updated 20 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Golf is a game of peace, says Saudi female coach

Originally from Riyadh, Reem Al-Gobaisi is also a professional player at Al-Nassr Tennis Club. Her interest in golf grew when the sport began to be developed in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter @ReemAlgobaisi)
  • Growing role of women players highlighted at Aramco Saudi Ladies International event
Updated 20 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first female golf coach has passed on her favorite playing tips to eager visitors at a ladies day event held in conjunction with the 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund at King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

Reem Al-Gobaisi, who was announced as the Kingdom’s first female golf coach by Golf Saudi last November, told Arab News that she took up the sport three years ago after being inspired by her father.
“He had been playing golf since I was a child and he advised me to try the game. I liked it,” she said.
“My father supported me to reach where I am.”
Originally from Riyadh, Al-Gobaisi is also a professional player at Al-Nassr Tennis Club.

• Reem Al-Gobaisi is furthering the achievements of Saudi women in sports by coaching children and teenagers aged from 5 to 18. She also coaches women players at the Royal Greens Golf Club.

• The Saudi coach cites US pro Tiger Woods as her role model in the sport and says she likes the sport because the green golf course helps her feel calm.

“But after I experienced golf, I was hooked and kind of ignored all the other sports I was playing and focused more on golf.”
Al-Gobaisi’s interest in golf grew when the sport began to be developed in the Kingdom and international tournaments started to take place.
“International tournaments opened the door for us to learn from professional golfers and to exchange knowledge,” she said.
“I see a lot of Saudi women and youngsters loving the sport already, and I think it has a promising future in the country.”
Al-Gobaisi is furthering the achievements of Saudi women in sports by coaching children and teenagers aged from 5 to 18 through Golf Saudi’s golf education programs. She also coaches women players at the Royal Greens Golf Club.
The Saudi coach cites US pro Tiger Woods as her role model in the sport and says she likes the sport because the green golf course helps her feel calm.
“Golf is a game of peace,” she said.
On the sidelines of a media tour on Saturday at KAEC, Arab News met Raghdah Al-Essawi, a Saudi national team player and the mother of golfers Lailah, 18, and Omer Al-Tulmusani, 13.
In 2020, Golf Saudi offered the golf-loving family the chance to represent the Kingdom abroad.
Al-Essawi and her daughter have represented Saudi Arabia in golf tournaments across the Middle East, including Egypt and Oman.
“We were the first women to represent Saudi Arabia on an official ladies team in 2020 in Egypt,” she said.
“My son also joined the junior team, and was the first of his age group here in Saudi, in Egypt and Oman.”
Al-Essawi said that curiosity brought her into golf as she followed in the footsteps of her children.
“My son and daughter have been into sports since they were young and have tried many different games, including golf, so I was encouraged to try it as well. We all got hooked on the game.”
Al-Essawi devotes hours to perfecting her game. “We practice a lot, like five, six times a week, as we are trying to take the game forward.”
The family moved to the UK to help improve their golf skills, but Royal Greens is still their favorite place.
“This is our home and where we feel comfortable. Now we’re playing in England, it’s different than Saudi, but we’re trying to improve our skills.”
Al-Essawi also played in the tournament’s pro-am event on Wednesday. “It was a great experience to play with the professionals and learn from them. The experience was beyond expectation.”
The final day of the tournament on Sunday will include an award ceremony followed by a press conference with the winning competitor.
Free tickets for the final day are available by registering online at www.golfsaudi.com.

Brignone wins final giant slalom as Worley takes title

Brignone wins final giant slalom as Worley takes title
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

Brignone wins final giant slalom as Worley takes title

Brignone wins final giant slalom as Worley takes title
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

MÉRIBEL, France: Federica Brignone won the last race of the women’s World Cup season and Tessa Worley grabbed the giant slalom title as Mikaela Shiffrin blew a big lead on the second leg on Sunday.

Swede Sara Hector entered the race leading the event standings by five pints from French veteran Worley with American Shiffrin in touch in third.

Shiffrin dominated the first run to lead Brignone by a huge 0.82sec. Worley was eighth at 1.60sec and Hector, battling injury, a distant 13th.

Hector again struggled in the second run, but Worley, skiing in front of her home fans in Meribel, delivered what turned out to be the fastest second-run time to briefly grab the lead.

Because she had so much time to make up, Worley’s combined time was quicky overtaken by later skiers.

As Shiffrin leapt out of the starting gate for the final run of the women’s season, Worley was fourth. If the American collected the 100 points for a victory, she would take the title by four points from Worley.

But Shiffrin seemed to opt for a defensive approach and failed to build up speed, losing large chunks of time at each split. She ended up posting the slowest time of any of the 24 skiers to finish the second run.

Brignone won by 0.31sec from compatriot Marta Bassino. Slovak Petra Vlhova was third at 0.37.

The 32-year-old Worley missed the podium as she finished fourth, 0.45sec behind Brignone, but she collected the small globe and red bib as she became giant slalom champion for a second time.

Hector was 14th.

Worley ended the season 27 points ahead of Hector in the giant slalom standings and 60 clear of Shiffrin, who after the race collected the large globe for overall champion she had clinched earlier in the week.

Saudi Cup recognized by Guinness World Records

The horse race had the largest winner’s purse in the sport, coming in at $20 million. (Supplied)
The horse race had the largest winner’s purse in the sport, coming in at $20 million. (Supplied)
Updated 20 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Saudi Cup recognized by Guinness World Records

The horse race had the largest winner’s purse in the sport, coming in at $20 million. (Supplied)
  • Horse race had the largest winner’s purse in the sport, coming in at $20 million
Updated 20 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: The 2022 Saudi Cup has been recognized with a Guinness World Record for holding the largest prize fund in the world for a single horse race, coming in at $20 million.

“We are happy with this achievement and I would like to stress that the successive achievements of the club would not have been possible without the constant support of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman,” Marwan Abdulrahman Al-Olayan, the CEO of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, said.

During the award ceremony on Saturday, the club was recognized by the Guinness World Records for the race held on Feb. 26 at King Abdulaziz Racetrack in Riyadh.

Al-Olayan received the award from Ahmed Bujairi, official judge of the Guinness World Records.

“I would like to extend my thanks to Prince Bandar bin Khalid Al-Faisal, chairman of the Jockey Club of Saudi Arabia, for his constant guidance to me and my colleagues in the club, and I also congratulate all my colleagues in the club for their great efforts in achieving all the achievements of the club,”Al-Olayan said.

The 2022 Saudi Cup featured 240 horses from 16 countries that competed for a total of $35.1 million.

Prince Saud bin Salman Abdul Aziz’s horse, Emblem Road, came in first and took home the $20 million purse.

The previous award holder for the world’s largest prize fund for a single horse race was the Dubai World Cup held at the Meydan Racecourse in March 2010.

“We are very pleased with the club’s successive achievements. There is no doubt that everyone appreciates the great status of the Guinness World Records with its great history. We want to tell the world that we have a lot in Saudi Arabia to offer to serve the whole world, and that what happened in horse racing is a success added to the successes of Saudi Arabia,” Al-Olayan said.

“On myself and my colleague’s behalf, we extend our sincere thanks and gratitude to our leadership for the generous and continuous support that equestrian sport finds. The club is working under the leadership and directives of Prince Bandar ... and we still aspire for more under the directives of His Highness, me and the rest of my colleagues at the club, whom I congratulate on this award and thank for their efforts.

“(The record) was a signal to us that we are on the right path, but the journey is still long and we are always challenging ourselves to provide the best in what we are heading toward. You may notice the upward development in the Saudi Cup between 2020 and 2022 at all levels, and this means that we are determined to continue achieving success.

“We see Saudi Arabia succeed in several areas, whether it is the economy or culture,” he continued. “We just want the world to see the true picture of Saudi Arabia as it is; on the other hand, we need to put together an international race that is able to attract people from across the world. What makes us very happy is that we see this reflected in the rest of the jockey club season, which is now being influenced a lot by what is happening in the Saudi Cup, which means upgrading the whole race experience.”

French league leader PSG slumps to 3-0 loss at Monaco

French league leader PSG slumps to 3-0 loss at Monaco
Updated 20 March 2022
AP

French league leader PSG slumps to 3-0 loss at Monaco

French league leader PSG slumps to 3-0 loss at Monaco
  • Monaco could have gone into the break with a bigger lead but missed a couple of other chances before the interval
Updated 20 March 2022
AP

PARIS: Paris Saint-Germain looked sluggish and apathetic Sunday as the French league leader slumped to a 3-0 loss at Monaco, with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring twice.

Following PSG’s exit from the Champions League in the last-16 at the hands of Real Madrid, the poor display at the Stade Louis II won’t ease the wrath of ultras who have been calling for sporting director Leonardo and president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to leave.

With nine matches left to play, PSG still enjoys a 15-point lead at the top of the standings and remains well on track to equal Saint-Etienne’s record of 10 French league titles. Monaco moved to seventh place.

PSG enjoyed the possession but was largely toothless in attack and the hosts deservedly took the lead in the 25th minute after Youssouf Fofana opened space down the right flank and crossed the ball for Ben Yedder.

With his back to the goal, the France forward connected with the ball and sent it into the back of the net with a subtle flick with the outside of his foot.

Monaco could have gone into the break with a bigger lead but missed a couple of other chances before the interval.

PSG’s first real chance came in the 51st when Kylian Mbappé made the most of Neymar’s through ball to break into the area only to fluff his shot.

Substitute Kevin Volland came on as a replacement for Gelson Martins and immediately made an impact to beat PSG ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from close range at the conclusion of a well-executed collective move in the 68th.

Yedder made it 3-0 with six minutes left from the penalty spot following Presnel Kimpembe’s reckless tackle from behind on Volland. Donnarumma managed to parry the striker’s kick, but the ball bounced into the net.

PSG was without Lionel Messi, who was ruled out with flu-like symptoms. In addition to the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner, PSG was also without Sergio Ramos, Angel di María, Juan Bernat, Layvin Kurzawa and Ander Herrera.

Lagging behind PSG and chasing a runner-up finish, Marseille and Nice played later at the Stade Velodrome.

