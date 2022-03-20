You are here

Bin Laden's former spokesman allowed into UK after hour-long video call

Bin Laden’s former spokesman allowed into UK after hour-long video call
Adel Abdul Bary wipes away tears while pleading guilty in in 2014 before a US judge over terror charges related to the 1998 bombings in east Africa. (File/Reuters)
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

Bin Laden’s former spokesman allowed into UK after hour-long video call

Bin Laden’s former spokesman allowed into UK after hour-long video call
  • Adel Abdel Bary served 8 years of 25-year sentence for role in Al-Qaeda bombings
Updated 20 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Osama bin Laden’s former alleged spin doctor, who was jailed abroad for his role in deadly bombings, was let back into the UK after only speaking to officials for an hour, The Daily Mirror has reported.

Adel Abdel Bary returned to Britain in 2020 after being released eight years into his 25-year sentence for involvement in the Al-Qaeda bombing of two US embassies in East Africa in 1998 that killed 224 people.

Bary was extradited from the UK in 2012 and served just eight years of his sentence in the US after being released on compassionate grounds. He was considered high risk from COVID-19 because of his obesity and asthma.

During a hearing into the ongoing monitoring of the alleged spin doctor, it has been revealed that officials spoke to Bary for only 60 minutes on a video call to the US before he was allowed to return to the UK and rejoin his family.

Documents cited by the UK newspaper said that “Bary has had previous and significant involvement with Al-Qaeda. Bary’s current mindset and extremist ideology is largely unknown and untested.

“It is assessed by SO15 that he does pose a risk to security of the UK, even if the extent ... is difficult to quantify.

“From the recent initial risk interview ... Bary has commented he has no desire to reoffend or reengage upon return to the UK and wishes to rebuild family relationships, posing no threat to the UK.

“Although initially positive, this commitment is untested and would require assessment over time following release and reintegration in the community.

“Accordingly, Bary’s commitment to desist and disengage are also untested.”

In February, Bary challenged a Scotland Yard monitoring order, saying it would exacerbate post-traumatic stress disorder “associated with imprisonment and torture in Egypt, then imprisonment in the UK and US.”

A High Court judge has sanctioned the order — and it has emerged that Bary’s immigration status is under review by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

The judgment said that “Bary is not subject to license conditions. But the Home Secretary is reviewing his immigration status and he has been subject to immigration bail conditions and restricted leave to remain.”

The Home Office has said that “safety and security is the first priority and the police, security and intelligence agencies have a range of powers available to manage individuals.”

Topics: Osama bin Laden UK Adel Abdel Bary Al-Qaeda

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks

EU to mull Russian oil embargo with Biden set to join talks
  • Biden due for EU, NATO, G7 summits Thursday in Brussels
  • EU has sanctioned 685 Russians, Belarusians in March
Updated 9 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BRUSSELS: European Union governments will consider whether to impose an oil embargo on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine as they gather this week with US President Joe Biden for a series of summits designed to harden the West’s response to Moscow.
Seeking to force a military withdrawal from Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the EU — along with Western allies — has already imposed a panoply of punishing sanctions including a freezing of the assets of the Russian central bank.
“We are working on a fifth round of sanctions and many new names are being proposed,” a senior EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity because the discussions are not public.
EU governments will take up the discussion among foreign ministers on Monday, before Biden arrives in Brussels on Thursday for summits with NATO’s 30 allies, as well as the EU and in a Group of Seven (G7) format including Japan.
The Kremlin has so far not been moved to change course in Ukraine by four rounds of EU sanctions imposed over the past three weeks, including on 685 Russians and Belarusians and on Russian finance and trade.
That leaves the bloc with the economically toughest choice of whether to target Russian oil, as the United States and Britain have done but not the 27-nation EU, given its dependence on Russian gas for energy.
Diplomats told Reuters that Baltic countries including Lithuania are pushing for an embargo as the next logical step, while Germany is warning against acting too quickly because of already high energy prices in Europe.
Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Putin has called Russia’s actions a “special operation” meant to demilitarize Ukraine and purge it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an aggressive war of choice.

France says 'no taboos' on sanctions
Moscow has warned that EU sanctions on Russian oil could prompt it to close a major gas pipeline to Europe. The EU relies on Russia for 40 percent of its gas, with Germany among the most dependent of the EU’s large economies.
Germany is also the largest EU buyer of Russian crude.
Bulgaria, which is almost completely dependent on gas supplies from Russia’s Gazprom, has said it might seek an opt-out. Bulgaria’s sole oil refinery is owned by Russia’s LUKOIL and provides over 60 percent of the fuel used in the Balkan country.
All EU sanctions decisions require consensus. France, which heads the EU’s six-month presidency, will likely prove crucial.
President Emmanuel Macron has said that if the situation worsens in Ukraine — where thousands have been killed, over 5 million people have been displaced and some cities devastated by shelling — there should be no “taboos” in terms of sanctions.
“These sanctions are meant to force President Putin into a new calculation,” a French presidency official said. “Among our partners and among the countries trading with Russia, there are some who are more sensitive on the issue of oil and gas. Nevertheless, the president (has) said, there is no taboo.”
Diplomats said a Russian chemical weapons attack in Ukraine, or a heavy bombardment of the capital Kyiv, could be a trigger for an energy embargo.i

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russian oil Lukoil

A green island turns red: Madagascans struggle through long drought

Tarira and her son Avoraza, 4, walk through a field covered with red sand in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Tarira and her son Avoraza, 4, walk through a field covered with red sand in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

A green island turns red: Madagascans struggle through long drought

Tarira and her son Avoraza, 4, walk through a field covered with red sand in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • More than a million people in southern Madagascar currently need food handouts from the WFP, a United Nations agency
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters

ANJEKY BEANATARA, Madagascar: With precious few trees left to slow the wind in this once fertile corner of southern Madagascar, red sand is blowing everywhere: onto fields, villages and roads, and into the eyes of children waiting for food aid parcels.
Four years of drought, the worst in decades, along with deforestation caused by people burning or cutting down trees to make charcoal or to open up land for farming, have transformed the area into a dust bowl.
“There’s nothing to harvest. That’s why we have nothing to eat and we’re starving,” said mother-of-seven Tarira, standing at a remote World Food Programme (WFP) post near Anjeky Beanatara, where children are checked for signs of malnutrition and given food.

Locals stand next to a tree in a field covered with red sand in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)

More than a million people in southern Madagascar currently need food handouts from the WFP, a United Nations agency.
Tarira had brought her four-year-old son Avoraza, who has been struggling to put on weight, to collect sachets of a peanut-based product known as Plumpy, used to treat malnourished children.
“There are seven, so there wasn’t enough food. The Plumpy wasn’t enough for him,” she said, holding Avoraza by his thin arm.
(Open https://reut.rs/3KQ90Tj to see a picture package)
Like many others in the region, Tarira and her family have sometimes been reduced to eating a type of cactus known locally as raketa, which grows wild but provides little nutritional value and gives stomach pains, she said.

A woman holds part of a dead corn plant in a field covered with red sand, in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)

The world’s fourth largest island and one of its most diverse ecosystems, with thousands of endemic species of plants and animals such as lemurs, Madagascar projects the image of a lush natural paradise. But in parts of it, such as its far southern regions, the reality on the ground has changed.
“We used to call Madagascar the green island, but sadly now it is more of a red island,” said Soja Lahimaro Tsimandilatse, governor of the southern Androy region.

PRAYING FOR RAIN
The food crisis in the south built up over a period of years and has interconnected causes including drought, deforestation, environmental damage, poverty, COVID-19 and population growth, according to local authorities and aid organizations.
With a population of 30 million, Madagascar has always known extreme weather events, but scientists say these will likely increase in frequency and severity as human-induced climate change pushes temperatures higher.

Children and their mothers sit under a tree as they wait to be examined at a children's malnutrition post run by the World Food Programme in Anjeky Beanatara, Androy region, Madagascar, February 11, 2022. (REUTERS)

The United Nations’ IPCC climate change panel says increased aridity is already being observed in Madagascar and forecasts that droughts will increase. At the height of the food crisis in the south, the WFP warned the island was at risk of seeing “the world’s first climate change famine.”
A study by international research collective World Weather Attribution said models indicated a small shift toward more droughts caused by climate change in southern Madagascar, but said natural variability was the main cause for the second one-in-135-year dry event since 1992.
Theodore Mbainaissem, who runs WFP operations in the worst-hit areas in southern Madagascar, said once-regular weather patterns had changed beyond recognition in recent years and elders in the villages could no longer figure out the best time to plant or harvest.
Mbainaissem said that after months of intervention by the WFP, other aid organizations and the local authorities, the worst of the food crisis was over. He said rates of severe malnutrition among children had dropped from about 30 percent a few months ago to about 5 percent now.
“When you look in the villages, you see children running left and right. That wasn’t the case before,” he said.
Communities and aid groups are already trying to move past the emergency phase and focus on forward-looking projects, such as a large-scale effort in the coastal town of Faux Cap to stabilize sand dunes by planting.
But in rural areas where people live in dire poverty, some of the trends that contributed to the crisis are still present.
For recently married Felix Fitiavantsoa, 20, who was burning down a wooded area to start cultivating it, the long-term consequences of deforestation were a secondary concern.
His urgent need was to grow food to feed his young wife, and his main worry was whether it would finally rain so he could get started.
“If there’s no rain, I don’t know what we’ll do. We’ll pray to God,” he said.

Topics: Madagascar A green island turns red

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
Updated 21 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia
  • Zelenskiy questioned Israel’s reluctance to sell its Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine
Updated 21 March 2022
Reuters

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem.
Zelenskiy, speaking in his daily video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel’s parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow.
“Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it,” said Zelenskiy, seated at a desk in his trademark khaki T-shirt.
“The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem.
“That’s the right place to find peace. If possible.”

In his address to the Israeli parliament by video link Sunday, Zelenskiy questioned Israel’s reluctance to sell its Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine.
“Everybody knows that your missile defense systems are the best... and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews,” said Zelenskiy, who is of Jewish heritage.

In the past week, Bennett has intensified his efforts to bring the two sides together and has spoken on several occasions to both Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last week, he flew in secret to Moscow to meet the Kremlin leader.
Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, also addressed again the Russian accusation that he heads an administration that espouses “Nazism.”
Switching from his usual Ukrainian to Russian in his remarks, he said: “Russian propagandists have a tough job on their hands today. For the first time, a Ukrainian president spoke to the parliament of Israel and, by video recording, to the people of Israel, a Ukrainian accused of Nazism by Moscow. “This very fact already proves that things are not as Moscow says.” 

Zelenskiy made his latest appeal for Israeli help as Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where residents are trapped with little food, water and power.

Mariupol has suffered some of the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped with little if any food, water and power.

Russia called on Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms, saying a “terrible humanitarian catastrophe” was unfolding.

It said defenders who did so were guaranteed safe passage out of the city and humanitarian corridors would be opened from 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said over 7,000 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, more than half of them from Mariupol. She said the government planned to send nearly 50 buses to Mariupol on Monday for further evacuations.

Russia and Ukraine have made agreements throughout the war on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, but have accused each other of frequent violations of those.

Mariupol city council said on Telegram on Saturday that several thousand residents had been “deported” to Russia over the past week. Russian news agencies said buses had carried hundreds of refugees from Mariupol to Russia in recent days.

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN the deportation accounts were “disturbing” and “unconscionable” if true, but said Washington had not yet confirmed them.

Russian forces bombed an art school on Saturday in which 400 residents were sheltering, but the number of casualties was not yet known, Mariupol’s council said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelenskiy Naftali Bennett Israel

Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no

"We call on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense battalions, foreign mercenaries to stop hostilities, lay down their arms..." says the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre Mikhail Mizintsev. (AFP)
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
AP

Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no

"We call on units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, territorial defense battalions, foreign mercenaries to stop hostilities, lay down their arms..." says the head of the Russian National Defence Control Centre Mikhail Mizintsev. (AFP)
  • The strategic port has been under bombardment for over three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war
Updated 58 min 8 sec ago
AP

LVIV, Ukraine: Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town, but Ukraine rejected the offer.
The Russian demand came hours after Ukrainian authorities said Moscow’s forces bombed an art school that was sheltering about 400 people.
Russian forces would allow two corridors out of the coastal city, heading either east toward Russia or west to other parts of Ukraine, said Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev.
Mariupol residents were given until 5 a.m. Monday to respond to the offer, which included them raising a white flag. Russia didn’t say what action it would take if the offer was rejected.
But Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said no.
“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this,” she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. “I wrote: `Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.’“
Previous bids to allow residents to evacuate Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or have been only partially successful, with bombardments continuing as civilians sought to flee.
Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said Russia’s military bombed an art school in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how “battles took place over every street,” weeks into the siege.
Speaking in a video address early Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 400 civilians were taking shelter at the art school in the besieged Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb.
“They are under the rubble, and we don’t know how many of them have survived,” he said. “But we know that we will certainly shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb, like about 100 other such mass murderers whom we already have downed.”
The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.
Three weeks into the invasion, Western governments and analysts see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever their supply lines.
Ukrainians “have not greeted Russian soldiers with a bunch of flowers,” Zelenskyy told CNN, but with “weapons in their hands.”
Moscow cannot hope to rule the country, he added, given Ukrainians’ enmity toward the Russian forces.
The strike on the art school was the second time in less than a week that officials reported an attack on a public building where Mariupol residents had taken shelter. On Wednesday, a bomb hit a theater where more than 1,000 people were believed to be sheltering.
There was no immediate word on casualties in the school attack, which The Associated Press could not independently verify. Ukrainian officials have not given an update on the search of the theater since Friday, when they said at least 130 people had been rescued and another 1,300 were trapped by rubble.
City officials and aid groups say food, water and electricity have run low in Mariupol and fighting has kept out humanitarian convoys. Communications are severed.
The strategic port has been under bombardment for over three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died, with some buried in mass graves.
Some who were able to flee Mariupol tearfully hugged relatives as they arrived by train Sunday in Lviv, about 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) to the west.
“Battles took place over every street. Every house became a target,” said Olga Nikitina, who was embraced by her brother as she got off the train. “Gunfire blew out the windows. The apartment was below freezing.”
Maryna Galla narrowly escaped with her 13-year-old son. She said she huddled in the basement of a cultural center along with about 250 people for three weeks without water, electricity or gas.
“We left (home) because shells hit the houses across the road. There was no roof. There were people injured,” Galla said, adding that her mother, father and grandparents stayed behind and “don’t even know that we have left.”
Unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance has dashed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a quick victory after he ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of his neighbor. In recent days, Russian forces have entered Mariupol, cutting it off from the sea and devastating a massive steel plant. But taking the city could prove costly.
“The block-by-block fighting in Mariupol itself is costing the Russian military time, initiative, and combat power,” the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a briefing.
In a blunt assessment, the think tank concluded that Russia failed in its initial campaign to take the capital of Kyiv and other major cities quickly, and its stalled invasion is creating conditions for a “very violent and bloody” stalemate.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukrainian resistance means Putin’s “forces on the ground are essentially stalled.”
“It’s had the effect of him moving his forces into a woodchipper,” Austin told CBS on Sunday.
In Ukraine’s major cities, hundreds of men, women and children have been killed in Russian bombardment. Millions have moved to underground shelters or fled the country.
In a video address to the Israeli parliament on Sunday, Zelenskyy urged the lawmakers to take stronger action against Russia. accusing Putin of trying to carry out a “final solution” against Ukraine. The term was used by Nazi Germany for its genocide of some 6 million Jews during World War II.
Zelenskyy also noted that a Russian missile struck Babi Yar — the spot in Kyiv where over 30,000 Jews were slaughtered in 1941 by the Nazis — and is now Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial. “You know what this place means, where the victims of the Holocaust are buried,” added the president, who is Jewish.
The UN has confirmed 902 civilian deaths in the war but concedes the actual toll is likely much higher. It says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.
Some Russians also have fled their country amid a widespread crackdown on dissent. Russia has arrested thousands of antiwar protesters, muzzled independent media and cut access to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a 'genocide'

US to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a ‘genocide’
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

US to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a ‘genocide’

US to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a ‘genocide’
  • Refugees International welcomes US move as a solid sign of commitment to justice for all victims of repression worldwide
  • More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar’s years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a “genocide,” US officials said Sunday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to make the long-anticipated designation on Monday at an event at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been publicly announced.
The designation does not in and of itself portend drastic new measures against Myanmar’s military-led government, which has already been hit with multiple layers of US sanctions since the campaign against the Rohingya ethnic minority began in the country’s western Rakhine state in 2017.
But it could lead to additional international pressure on the government, which is already facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Human rights groups and lawmakers have been pressing both the Trump and Biden administrations to make the designation.
At least one member of Congress, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, welcomed the anticipated step, as did Refugees International.
“I applaud the Biden administration for finally recognizing the atrocities committed against the Rohingya as genocide,” he said in a statement released immediately after the State Department announced that Blinken would deliver remarks on Myanmar at the Holocaust Museum on Monday and tour an exhibit entitled “Burma’s Path to Genocide.” Myanmar is also known as Burma.
“While this determination is long overdue, it is nevertheless a powerful and critically important step in holding this brutal regime to account,” Merkley said. “Such processes must always be carried out objectively, consistently, and in a way that transcends geopolitical considerations.”
The humanitarian group Refugees International also praised the move. “The US genocide declaration is a welcome and profoundly meaningful step,” the group said in a statement. “It is also a solid sign of commitment to justice for all the people who continue to face abuses by the military junta to this very today.”
Merkley called on the administration to continue the pressure campaign on Myanmar by imposing additional sanctions on the government to include its oil and gas sectors. “America must lead the world to make it clear that atrocities like these will never be allowed to be buried unnoticed, no matter where they occur,” he said.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

 

 

Topics: Rohingya Muslims Myanmar Refugees International

