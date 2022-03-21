You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy says Israel good place for holding talks with Russia

Demonstrators gather at Habima Square in the center of Israel's coastal city of Tel Aviv on March 20, 2022 to attend a televised video address by Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. (AFP)
Reuters

  • Zelenskiy questioned Israel’s reluctance to sell its Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine
KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that Israel was undertaking many efforts to arrange top-level peace talks between his country and Russia and suggested they might take place in Jerusalem.
Zelenskiy, speaking in his daily video appeal to Ukrainians after addressing Israel’s parliament by video link, said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett had been trying to act as an intermediary between Kyiv and Moscow.
“Of course, Israel has its interests, strategy to protect its citizens. We understand all of it,” said Zelenskiy, seated at a desk in his trademark khaki T-shirt.
“The prime minister of Israel, Mr. Bennett is trying to find a way of holding talks. And we are grateful for this. We are grateful for his efforts, so that sooner or later we will begin to have talks with Russia, possibly in Jerusalem.
“That’s the right place to find peace. If possible.”

In his address to the Israeli parliament by video link Sunday, Zelenskiy questioned Israel’s reluctance to sell its Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine.
“Everybody knows that your missile defense systems are the best... and that you can definitely help our people, save the lives of Ukrainians, of Ukrainian Jews,” said Zelenskiy, who is of Jewish heritage.

In the past week, Bennett has intensified his efforts to bring the two sides together and has spoken on several occasions to both Zelenskiy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last week, he flew in secret to Moscow to meet the Kremlin leader.
Zelenskiy, who is Jewish, also addressed again the Russian accusation that he heads an administration that espouses “Nazism.”
Switching from his usual Ukrainian to Russian in his remarks, he said: “Russian propagandists have a tough job on their hands today. For the first time, a Ukrainian president spoke to the parliament of Israel and, by video recording, to the people of Israel, a Ukrainian accused of Nazism by Moscow. “This very fact already proves that things are not as Moscow says.” 

Zelenskiy made his latest appeal for Israeli help as Russian and Ukrainian forces fought for the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Sunday, where residents are trapped with little food, water and power.

Mariupol has suffered some of the heaviest bombardments since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Many of its 400,000 residents remain trapped with little if any food, water and power.

Russia called on Ukrainian forces in Mariupol to lay down their arms, saying a “terrible humanitarian catastrophe” was unfolding.

It said defenders who did so were guaranteed safe passage out of the city and humanitarian corridors would be opened from 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on Monday.

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said over 7,000 people were evacuated from Ukrainian cities through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, more than half of them from Mariupol. She said the government planned to send nearly 50 buses to Mariupol on Monday for further evacuations.

Russia and Ukraine have made agreements throughout the war on humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, but have accused each other of frequent violations of those.

Mariupol city council said on Telegram on Saturday that several thousand residents had been “deported” to Russia over the past week. Russian news agencies said buses had carried hundreds of refugees from Mariupol to Russia in recent days.

US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield told CNN the deportation accounts were “disturbing” and “unconscionable” if true, but said Washington had not yet confirmed them.

Russian forces bombed an art school on Saturday in which 400 residents were sheltering, but the number of casualties was not yet known, Mariupol’s council said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Volodymyr Zelenskiy Naftali Bennett Israel

Russia demands Mariupol lay down arms but Ukraine says no

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (AFP file photo)
AP

  • The strategic port has been under bombardment for over three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war
LVIV, Ukraine: Russia demanded that Ukrainians in the besieged city of Mariupol lay down their arms Monday in exchange for safe passage out of town, but Ukraine rejected the offer.
The Russian demand came hours after Ukrainian authorities said Moscow’s forces bombed an art school that was sheltering about 400 people.
Russian forces would allow two corridors out of the coastal city, heading either east toward Russia or west to other parts of Ukraine, said Russian Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev.
Mariupol residents were given until 5 a.m. Monday to respond to the offer, which included them raising a white flag. Russia didn’t say what action it would take if the offer was rejected.
But Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Irina Vereshchuk said no.
“There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this,” she told the news outlet Ukrainian Pravda. “I wrote: `Instead of wasting time on eight pages of letters, just open the corridor.’“
Previous bids to allow residents to evacuate Mariupol and other Ukrainian cities have failed or have been only partially successful, with bombardments continuing as civilians sought to flee.
Earlier Sunday, Ukrainian authorities said Russia’s military bombed an art school in Mariupol, and tearful evacuees from the devastated port city described how “battles took place over every street,” weeks into the siege.
Speaking in a video address early Monday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 400 civilians were taking shelter at the art school in the besieged Azov Sea port city when it was struck by a Russian bomb.
“They are under the rubble, and we don’t know how many of them have survived,” he said. “But we know that we will certainly shoot down the pilot who dropped that bomb, like about 100 other such mass murderers whom we already have downed.”
The fall of Mariupol would allow Russian forces in southern and eastern Ukraine to link up. But Western military analysts say that even if the surrounded city is taken, the troops battling a block at a time for control there may be too depleted to help secure Russian breakthroughs on other fronts.
Three weeks into the invasion, Western governments and analysts see the conflict shifting to a war of attrition, with bogged down Russian forces launching long-range missiles at cities and military bases as Ukrainian forces carry out hit-and-run attacks and seek to sever their supply lines.
Ukrainians “have not greeted Russian soldiers with a bunch of flowers,” Zelenskyy told CNN, but with “weapons in their hands.”
Moscow cannot hope to rule the country, he added, given Ukrainians’ enmity toward the Russian forces.
The strike on the art school was the second time in less than a week that officials reported an attack on a public building where Mariupol residents had taken shelter. On Wednesday, a bomb hit a theater where more than 1,000 people were believed to be sheltering.
There was no immediate word on casualties in the school attack, which The Associated Press could not independently verify. Ukrainian officials have not given an update on the search of the theater since Friday, when they said at least 130 people had been rescued and another 1,300 were trapped by rubble.
City officials and aid groups say food, water and electricity have run low in Mariupol and fighting has kept out humanitarian convoys. Communications are severed.
The strategic port has been under bombardment for over three weeks and has seen some of the worst horrors of the war. City officials said at least 2,300 people have died, with some buried in mass graves.
Some who were able to flee Mariupol tearfully hugged relatives as they arrived by train Sunday in Lviv, about 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) to the west.
“Battles took place over every street. Every house became a target,” said Olga Nikitina, who was embraced by her brother as she got off the train. “Gunfire blew out the windows. The apartment was below freezing.”
Maryna Galla narrowly escaped with her 13-year-old son. She said she huddled in the basement of a cultural center along with about 250 people for three weeks without water, electricity or gas.
“We left (home) because shells hit the houses across the road. There was no roof. There were people injured,” Galla said, adding that her mother, father and grandparents stayed behind and “don’t even know that we have left.”
Unexpectedly strong Ukrainian resistance has dashed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hopes for a quick victory after he ordered the Feb. 24 invasion of his neighbor. In recent days, Russian forces have entered Mariupol, cutting it off from the sea and devastating a massive steel plant. But taking the city could prove costly.
“The block-by-block fighting in Mariupol itself is costing the Russian military time, initiative, and combat power,” the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War said in a briefing.
In a blunt assessment, the think tank concluded that Russia failed in its initial campaign to take the capital of Kyiv and other major cities quickly, and its stalled invasion is creating conditions for a “very violent and bloody” stalemate.
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Ukrainian resistance means Putin’s “forces on the ground are essentially stalled.”
“It’s had the effect of him moving his forces into a woodchipper,” Austin told CBS on Sunday.
In Ukraine’s major cities, hundreds of men, women and children have been killed in Russian bombardment. Millions have moved to underground shelters or fled the country.
In a video address to the Israeli parliament on Sunday, Zelenskyy urged the lawmakers to take stronger action against Russia. accusing Putin of trying to carry out a “final solution” against Ukraine. The term was used by Nazi Germany for its genocide of some 6 million Jews during World War II.
Zelenskyy also noted that a Russian missile struck Babi Yar — the spot in Kyiv where over 30,000 Jews were slaughtered in 1941 by the Nazis — and is now Ukraine’s main Holocaust memorial. “You know what this place means, where the victims of the Holocaust are buried,” added the president, who is Jewish.
The UN has confirmed 902 civilian deaths in the war but concedes the actual toll is likely much higher. It says nearly 3.4 million people have fled Ukraine.
Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.
Some Russians also have fled their country amid a widespread crackdown on dissent. Russia has arrested thousands of antiwar protesters, muzzled independent media and cut access to social media sites like Facebook and Twitter.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

US to declare Rohingya repression in Myanmar a ‘genocide’

Updated 21 March 2022
AP

  • Refugees International welcomes US move as a solid sign of commitment to justice for all victims of repression worldwide
  • More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017
WASHINGTON: The Biden administration intends to declare that Myanmar’s years-long repression of the Rohingya Muslim population is a “genocide,” US officials said Sunday.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to make the long-anticipated designation on Monday at an event at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum, according to the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not yet been publicly announced.
The designation does not in and of itself portend drastic new measures against Myanmar’s military-led government, which has already been hit with multiple layers of US sanctions since the campaign against the Rohingya ethnic minority began in the country’s western Rakhine state in 2017.
But it could lead to additional international pressure on the government, which is already facing accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice in The Hague. Human rights groups and lawmakers have been pressing both the Trump and Biden administrations to make the designation.
At least one member of Congress, Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon, welcomed the anticipated step, as did Refugees International.
“I applaud the Biden administration for finally recognizing the atrocities committed against the Rohingya as genocide,” he said in a statement released immediately after the State Department announced that Blinken would deliver remarks on Myanmar at the Holocaust Museum on Monday and tour an exhibit entitled “Burma’s Path to Genocide.” Myanmar is also known as Burma.
“While this determination is long overdue, it is nevertheless a powerful and critically important step in holding this brutal regime to account,” Merkley said. “Such processes must always be carried out objectively, consistently, and in a way that transcends geopolitical considerations.”
The humanitarian group Refugees International also praised the move. “The US genocide declaration is a welcome and profoundly meaningful step,” the group said in a statement. “It is also a solid sign of commitment to justice for all the people who continue to face abuses by the military junta to this very today.”
Merkley called on the administration to continue the pressure campaign on Myanmar by imposing additional sanctions on the government to include its oil and gas sectors. “America must lead the world to make it clear that atrocities like these will never be allowed to be buried unnoticed, no matter where they occur,” he said.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled from Buddhist-majority Myanmar to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the Myanmar military launched a clearance operation in response to attacks by a rebel group. Myanmar security forces have been accused of mass rapes, killings and the burning of thousands of homes.

 

 

Topics: Rohingya Muslims Myanmar Refugees International

Gunmen kill at least 11 Burkina Faso government troops

Updated 41 min 52 sec ago
Reuters

Gunmen kill at least 11 Burkina Faso government troops

OUAGADOUGOU: Unidentified armed attackers killed at least 11 Burkinabe soldiers and wounded eight more in Burkina Faso’s Est region on Sunday, four sources in the state military told Reuters.
The region is among those hit by rising insecurity as jihadist groups with links to Al-Qaeda and Daesh seek to gain control over once peaceful territories in West Africa’s Central Sahel region.
The sources did not share further details on the latest attack and there was no immediate comment from the government.
The ruling military junta seized power in a January coup against President Roch Kabore, blaming him for failing to contain surging violence by Islamist militants that has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million to flee their homes in the Sahel.

 

Topics: Burkina Faso

Pope Francis urges end to ‘slaughters and atrocities’ committed daily in Ukraine

Updated 21 March 2022
Reuters

Pope Francis urges end to ‘slaughters and atrocities’ committed daily in Ukraine

  • Francis asked people to guard against potential human trafficking of those fleeing Ukraine
  • Polish and German officials had warned that human traffickers may be targeting refugees fleeing the Ukraine war
VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis, continuing his implicit criticism of Russia, called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified “senseless massacre” and urged leaders to stop “this repugnant war.”
“The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down,” he told about 30,000 people in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.
“It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated,” Francis said in his latest strong condemnation of the war, which has so far avoided mentioning Russia by name.
“There is no justification for this,” he added.
Moscow says the action it launched on Feb. 24 is a “special military operation” designed not to occupy territory but to demilitarise its neighbor and purge it what it sees as dangerous nationalists. Francis has already rejected that terminology.
“I beg all the players in the international community to truly commit themselves to stopping this repugnant war,” the pope said, drawing loud cheers and applause from the crowd.
“Even this week missiles and bombs hit civilians, the elderly, children and pregnant mothers,” he said.
Russia denies targeting civilians.
Francis spoke about his visit on Saturday to a Rome hospital that is treating children wounded in Ukraine.
“One was missing an arm and another had a head wound,” he said.
Francis also asked people to guard against potential human trafficking of those fleeing Ukraine.
“Let’s think about these women, these children ... who are without work, separated from their husbands. They will be sought by the ‘vultures’ of society. Please. Let’s protect them,” he said.
Poland has seen indications that human traffickers may be targeting refugees fleeing the Ukraine war, officials and aid workers have said. Some preventative efforts have been put in place.
The city of Berlin has warned Ukrainian refugees not to accept offers of money or accommodation at the main train station due to concerns that they might be lured into forced prostitution or other forms of human trafficking. 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Pope Francis

World’s top riders race through rain-soaked circuit on Indonesia’s Lombok island

Updated 21 March 2022
Sheany Yasuko Lai

World’s top riders race through rain-soaked circuit on Indonesia’s Lombok island

JAKARTA: Portuguese MotoGP rider Miguel Oliveira won Indonesia’s first grand prix race in 25 years on Sunday, claiming victory among the world’s top riders who raced through challenging conditions on the rain-soaked circuit.

After a quarter of a century, Indonesia’s motorcycle-mad fans were treated to an eventful, top-class racing weekend at the Mandalika International Street Circuit on the island of Lombok.

Sunday’s sold-out race was delayed for 75 minutes due to heavy rain, and the audience of more than 60,000 — President Joko Widodo among them — also witnessed a hired shaman perform a ritual in an attempt to bring an end to the wet weather.

Oliveira finished ahead of current world champion Fabio Quartararo of France in Mandalika. The 27-year-old KTM rider, who gained the “rainmaster” nickname on social media after the race, dedicated the victory to his daughter.

“It’s really emotional,” Oliveira said. “I promised my daughter I would get a trophy from Indonesia, so this one is for you baby.”

Widodo, a biker himself, handed the trophy to Oliveira.

“Congratulations to Miguel Oliveira, the winner of the 2022 Indonesian MotoGP,” he said.

HIGHLIGHT

Sunday’s sold-out race was delayed for 75 minutes due to heavy rain, and the audience of more than 60,000 — President Joko Widodo among them — also witnessed a hired shaman perform a ritual in an attempt to bring an end to the wet weather.

Indonesia last hosted a MotoGP round in 1997, at a track near Jakarta. It has since struggled to be included in the race calendar over its lack of a world-class circuit. The new 4.3-kilometer track in Mandalika was completed in 2021.

The Indonesian MotoGP — the second stop on the 2022 MotoGP calendar after the opening race in Qatar — saw riders race in reduced laps over tire safety fears.

The run-up to the big race also saw Spain’s six-time world champion Marc Marquez ruled out with concussion after a crash during a morning warmup catapulted him into the air.

The buzz surrounding the event that marks Indonesia’s return to world-class racing has also put a spotlight on the government-backed, mega-tourism infrastructure project on Lombok island, which officials hope will help the region compete with neighboring Bali, one of Indonesia’s top holiday destinations.

As Indonesia aims to boost sport tourism through Mandalika, authorities are also hoping to create thousands of jobs and attract 2 million foreign visitors annually.

Lombok is still struggling to rebuild after devastating earthquakes shook the island in 2018, killing hundreds of people and causing extensive damage.

But the massive program is not without controversies, with UN experts last year denouncing evictions during land procurement for the circuit.

Topics: Indonesia Miguel Oliveira

