Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players

RIYADH: Global ratings agency Moody’s said the rise in Aramco's cash flow for 2021 is in line with western oil majors.

In a statement on Monday, Moody's said the 83-percent increase in cash flow from operations, to $139 billion, comes similar to other peers who collectively doubled their flow.

It also described the 2021 financial results of Saudi oil giant Aramco as “very strong”.

Saudi Aramco’s profit surged 124 percent in 2021, more than the average of analysts' expectations.

Profits of what was said to be “the most profitable oil company in the world" hit SR412 billion ($110 billion), compared to SR184 billion a year earlier, the oil major revealed in a bourse filing.