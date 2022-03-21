You are here

Moody's sees Aramco's cash flow rise in line with big oil players

RIYADH: Global ratings agency Moody’s said the rise in Aramco's cash flow for 2021 is in line with western oil majors.

In a statement on Monday, Moody's said the 83-percent increase in cash flow from operations, to $139 billion, comes similar to other peers who collectively doubled their flow.

It also described the 2021 financial results of Saudi oil giant Aramco as “very strong”. 

Saudi Aramco’s profit surged 124 percent in 2021, more than the average of analysts' expectations.

Profits of what was said to be “the most profitable oil company in the world" hit SR412 billion ($110 billion), compared to SR184 billion a year earlier, the oil major revealed in a bourse filing.

RIYADH: China’s imports of liquified natural gas from Russia saw a year-on-year surge of 100 percent in February, despite a drop in demand due to soaring prices, Bloomberg reported.

China bought a total of 4011,000 tons of LNG from Russia as it sought to diversify its portfolio and reduce dependency on any one source.

Total Chinese LNG imports dropped by 12 percent compared to February 2021, but Russia’s share of that climbed to 8 percent.

LNG imports dropped 8.7 percent year-on-year in the first two month of 2022 as buyers opted for more affordable local coal.

The hike in prices associated with LNG is primarily attributed to tight supply as a result of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Chinese imports of oil-linked pipeline gas surged by 6.9 percent in February, down from 12 percent in the corresponding period a year earlier.

 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia isn’t responsible for any oil supply shortage to the international market that results from attacks on its facilities, Saudi Press Agency reported, citing a source in Kingdom’s foreign ministry.

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge charged central bank governor Riad Salameh with illicit enrichment on Monday, the judge told Reuters, days after she ordered his brother Raja arrested in the same case.


Judge Ghada Aoun said Riad Salameh, governor for nearly three decades, had not attended a hearing scheduled for Monday, and she had charged him in absentia.


She said the charge related to the purchase and rental of Paris apartments, including some to the central bank, Aoun told Reuters.


Reuters could not immediately reach Riad Salameh for comment on Monday.


On Friday, Raja Salameh’s lawyer said allegations of illicit enrichment and money laundering against his client were unfounded, calling the evidence “media speculation without any evidence.

Despite volatile markets and inconsistent economies triggered by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde has played down concerns about eurozone stagflation.

During a conference in Paris on Monday, Lagarde revealed that the ongoing war will have consequences for growth driven by high inflation. She noted that the challenge faced by the Central Bank is to maintain price stability, without hurting activity.

Ruling out the possibility of stagflation, she said: “Even in the bleakest scenario, with second-round effects, with a boycott of gas and petrol, and a worsening of the war that goes on for a long time — even in those scenarios, we have 2.3 percent growth.”

She added: “We are not seeing elements of stagnation now.”

During the conference, Lagarde declined to discuss the ECB’s monetary policy stance. 

However, she made it clear that it will not move at the same pace as the US, where the Federal Reserve rate was hiked last week.

She added that Europe and the US are not in the same phase of the economic cycle, as Europe is more exposed to war.

High oil prices and an economic rebound could help Bahrain balance its fiscal budget by 2024, according to Sheikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s finance minister.

“I’m optimistic about hitting the fiscal balance plan ahead of schedule,” he said.

He added: “Higher oil is one part of that. The other is we are seeing economic growth coming back strongly, and non-oil revenue is an increasing part of our revenue mix.”

He added that the country is currently focussing more on developing and diversifying its non-oil economy. Earlier, in January, Bahrain had increased the value-added tax to 10 percent as part of its plans to boost non-oil revenue.

In 2018, Bahrain received a $10 billion financial aid package. According to the International Monetary Fund, the country needs oil prices of around $107 a barrel to balance its budget.

