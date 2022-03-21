You are here

  • Home
  • Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center
Saudi Arabia’s first ever women-only motor event has ended with all 34 teams arriving safely in Riyadh. (Rally Jameel)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cm7dq

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center
  • 3-day navigational event was 1st of kind in region with 34 teams from 15 countries
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first ever women-only motor event has ended with all 34 teams arriving safely in Riyadh after the final leg of the 1,105-kilometer three-day Rally Jameel.

The race, launched in front of Hail’s Al-Qishlah Castle by Hail Gov. Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad Al-Saud, was won by Annie Seel and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky from Sweden, in their Toyota RAV4.

Seel is a Dakar veteran racer with a long list of wins during her 30-year racing career.

Princess Abeer bint Majed Al-Saud, who participated in her Porsche Cayenne with co-driver Nawal Al-Mougadry, said: “It was a great experience. To be honest, I took part because rally racing is a hobby that I wanted to be part of and grow in.

“It’s a sport I always wanted to be part of growing up. I have always raced on circuits, but this is my first 4x4 experience, and I learned a lot. I did face a lot of difficulties with my car, and I had a punctured tire almost every day. But I am grateful I made it, and it is a true honor to have met all these women, and I wish to stay in touch with all of the participants,” she added.

The rally was an initiative by Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, and was organized by Bakhashab Motorsports, and sanctioned by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation.

Hassan Jameel, deputy president and vice chairman of Abdul Latif Jameel, said: “As Abdul Latif Jameel Motors, we are honored to help drive women’s participation in sports through Rally Jameel.

“As a motorsports event inspired by Saudi Arabia’s mission to empower women under Vision 2030, we are committed to building on the rally’s success and further assisting in this progressive Kingdom-wide transformation.”

The race was held to encourage more women throughout the Kingdom and region to get involved in motorsport and rallying, along with other sports.

Abdullah Bakhashab, general manager of Bakhashab Motorsports, said: “I am very happy with Rally Jameel coming to its end and crowning all the winners who took part in this historic, first-of-its-kind, women-only, navigational rally in the Kingdom and the Arab world.

“I would like also to express my satisfaction with the huge participation, where foreign racers from 15 countries, such as the US, Sweden, and the UAE, took part in the rally, alongside nearly 21 racers from Saudi Arabia. And most importantly, they all reached the end point safely. I look forward to seeing them again in Saudi Arabia,” he added.

The navigational rally, which was not designed as a speed test, followed road and off-road routes from the north-central city of Hail, through Qassim, and then on to Riyadh, via hidden checkpoints and challenges.

Despite a number of well-known rally racers and Dakar winners being involved in the event, for most of the entrants it was their first taste of any kind of motoring experience.

Walaa Rahbini, participating in her first motoring event driving an MG RX8 with her sister Samar, said: “The rally was really challenging and fun, but not that easy. We needed more practice.

“The navigation was OK, but sometimes when you lose your way you have to go back and recalibrate the kilometers, so you can continue, which was challenging. But I would definitely do a rally like this again.”

The rally passed by historic sites, including Jubba, a UNESCO World Heritage Site known for its Neolithic rock art, Tuwarin Village, and Uyun Al-Jawa in Qassim region with its famous Antara’s rock.

The route also took competitors past the iconic Saq Mountain, before heading to Rawdat Al-Hisu, close to the Ruwaydat ash Sha’ Basin, and finally finishing at rally HQ in Shaqra, where a new university was recently opened.

Emme Hall, a former winner of the US-based Rebelle Rally, said: “It’s been so cool to come to Saudi Arabia and see some of the amazing sites and landmarks the country has to offer.

“Because speed wasn’t part of the event, we actually had a little time to look around and enjoy the scenery. That made this even more special, and my co-driver and I can’t wait to come back again.”

Topics: Saudi Arabia Rally Jameel Jeddah women

Related

Rally Jameel has been supported by the FIA’s Women In Motorsport Commission, and the aim of the rally is to develop and bring in new women drivers, navigators and organizers. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Behind the scenes at Saudi Arabia’s women-only racing rally
History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail
Sport
History made as all-women Rally Jameel launches in Saudi Arabia's Hail

Formula E Gen3 race car to be unveiled at Monaco E-Prix

Formula E Gen3 race car to be unveiled at Monaco E-Prix
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Formula E Gen3 race car to be unveiled at Monaco E-Prix

Formula E Gen3 race car to be unveiled at Monaco E-Prix
  • The car will be will be presented to manufacturers, teams, drivers and partners on April 28, and is set to race in Season 9 of the all-electric series
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship’s third-generation all-electric racing car will be unveiled at the Yacht Club de Monaco on April 28 ahead of the 2022 Monaco E-Prix.

The Gen3 car, set to race from Season 9, will be presented to manufacturers, teams, drivers, partners and other VIP guests at the evening event.

“Formula E’s Gen3 race car represents a leap forward for motorsport and electric mobility,” Jamie Reigle, Formula E CEO, said. “Designed to demonstrate that high performance, efficiency and sustainability can be packaged together without compromise, the Gen3 car is our most powerful, lightest, and fastest racing car to date. We look forward to finally taking the covers off the Gen3 in Monaco, a location steeped in motor racing history, and seeing the car light up city streets around the world next season.”

While the world will be captured with excitement after seeing the Gen3 race car for the first time, Formula E has set its sights further into the future of all-electric motorsport. In Monaco, Formula E and the FIA will host a roundtable event gathering leaders from manufacturers across the automotive sector. This summit will focus on the potential innovations and technology roadmaps for the Gen4 era as Formula E affirms its position as the pinnacle of electric mobility development and racing.

Alejandro Agag, Formula E founder and chairman, said: “The arrival of the Gen3 is the latest momentous step of an incredible journey for the Championship. We have come a long way — as electric vehicles have — less than a decade. And we are not stopping yet as we will bring together leaders to imagine the possibilities of the future of all-electric single seater motorsport.”

The Gen3 car is evidence of the technological development being achieved in the championship. Formula E has worked closely with the FIA and industry-leading engineers and experts in sustainability to ensure the Gen3 will also set the benchmark for sustainability in high-performance race cars.

The car is the first Formula E car aligned to Life Cycle Thinking, with a designed second life for tyres, broken parts and battery cells. Additionally, the Gen3 will be net-zero carbon, reinforcing Formula E’s status as the first sports series to be net-zero carbon from inception.

Gen3: The facts

An electric motor delivering up to 350kW of power (470BHP), capable of a top speed of 200 mph (320 km/h), with a power-to-weight ratio that is twice as efficient as an equivalent 470BHP internal combustion engine.

At least 40 percent of the energy used within a race will be produced by regenerative braking during the race.

The first Formula car with both front and rear powertrains: a new front powertrain adds 250kW to the 350kW at the rear, more than doubling the regenerative capability of the current Gen2 to a total of 600kW.

The first Formula car that will not feature rear hydraulic brakes due to the addition of the front powertrain and its regenerative capability.

Lighter and smaller than the Gen2 to enable faster, more agile wheel-to-wheel racing.

Topics: Formula E

Related

Twenty-two young Diriyah locals were chosen as grid ambassadors for the eighth season of Formula E.
Saudi Arabia
Diriyah, Jewel of the Kingdom: Diriyah youth take center stage at Formula E’s 2022 inaugural race
Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries (C) has won the Formula E Season 8-opening Diriyah E-Prix for the second year running. (SPA)
Sport
Nyck de Vries starts season 8 of Formula E with victory under the lights in Diriyah

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches
Updated 21 March 2022
Paul Williams

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches
  • Iraq were scheduled to play first competitive match on home soil in 21 years, before the world’s governing body ruled the World Cup qualifier against UAE will now be played in Riyadh
Updated 21 March 2022
Paul Williams

Enough is enough.

That is the message coming loud and clear from Iraqi fans, players and anyone associated with the game in the country after FIFA intervened at the 11th hour to again deny the Lions of Mesopotamia a long-awaited Baghdad homecoming.

Last month FIFA and AFC announced the 21-year hiatus would end with Baghdad approved to host this week’s qualifier against the UAE as Iraq seek an unlikely third place finish in Group A of the Asian Qualifiers, to set up a playoff with the third-placed team from Group B, likely to be Australia.

But just a week out from the fixture, the international body had a change of heart — citing “broader shifts in global security” — relocating the fixture to neutral Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh’s iconic King Fahd International Stadium selected as the “home” venue for yet another Iraqi home game away from home.

“Football is played all over the country with no issues whatsoever,” striker Ahmed Yasin posted on social media. “This ban makes no sense. How much longer do we have to wait?”

His remarks were supported by many of his teammates, including returning striker Justin Meram and young gun Ali Al-Hamadi.

“The people of Iraq deserve better,” American-born Meram wrote. “We have been waiting years for the chance to play qualifiers on our home soil in front of our own country.”

Al-Hamadi added: “Once again, FIFA lets down 40 million of our people. Continuously punishing a country, but giving leeway to others in similar situations.”

Of course, Iraq did return home this week, defeating Zambia 3-1 in a friendly at the impressive Al-Madina Stadium in front of more than 25,000 fans in a match that went off without incident. But while friendly matches are one thing, what Iraqis crave most of all is a return of competitive matches to their home.

“Since the 2003 war, Iraq has played only four matches in Baghdad — all friendlies,” Iraqi journalist Hassanin Mubarak told Arab News before the news of FIFA’s U-turn was made public.

“This time it feels different. While the political situation in Iraq is far from perfect by any means, there is some optimism in the air that something is on the horizon, and it can be the start of something. This lifting of the ban on playing competitive matches in Baghdad is a long time coming.”

He added: “It is safe to play football in the Iraqi capital and has been for some time. With the opening of the Al-Madina Stadium and the Al-Zawraa Stadium, it represents change and the prospect of something brighter.

“It could be the start of something better for football in Iraq, and the lifting of the ban on the Iraqi capital demonstrates that Iraq is safe.”

Of course the ban wasn’t lifted and the interminable wait continues.

Not since Sept. 28 2001 has Iraq played a competitive fixture in the capital, a 1-0 win over Bahrain during qualifying for the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

When FIFA initially announced their removal of the ban last month there was much celebration from everyone associated with Iraqi football that the two-decade long ban on football in the capital was finally about to end, and Iraq could finally return home.

Because, while Iraq can play a home game anywhere, as it has been forced to do — playing games in the likes of Iran, Jordan, Qatar and even Malaysia — a home is more than just bricks and mortar.

It is a feeling of comfort. Of love. Of belonging. Having a house, or in Iraq’s case a stadium, is one thing, having a home is another. That feeling of a home is priceless.

Iraq’s national football team, however, have for the better part of the past two decades been a team without a home. Capital city Baghdad, and everything it represents, is home, but since September 2001, the Lions of Mesopotamia have been locked out.

“Playing at home is not just playing football,” veteran striker Alaa Abdul-Zahra said.

“It represents the return of hope and spirit to our country, but you stood against us as you stand (against us) every time.”

So frustrated are Iraqi fans and officials with FIFA’s backflip, a worldwide social media campaign to bring competitive international #FootballInBaghdad has sprung up, imploring FIFA to revisit their decision.

“To think the last World Cup qualifier to be played in Baghdad was in September 2001, Iraq was a different place, as was the world,” Mubarak said.

“Since then the sanctions have remained, and along with it the view from the world of Iraq and Baghdad that is unsafe. Maybe the rest of the world will look at Iraq differently, (it’s) something to at least be hopeful about.”

With the end of another World Cup qualifying campaign this week, Iraq’s wait for a return of competitive international football goes on. And with each passing friendly held without incident, FIFA’s decision to keep Iraq locked out of their home looks more and more cruel.

Enough is enough.

Topics: football Iraq FIFA

Related

Iraq’s home World Cup qualifier moved to Saudi Arabia
Sport
Iraq’s home World Cup qualifier moved to Saudi Arabia
CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates
Sport
CAS upholds FIFA ban on Russian teams while court deliberates

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • The 24-year-old US breakout star went one under par on each hole from four through 11, propelling her to a sixth-place finish in Jeddah
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Breakout US golf star Kelly Whaley set a new Ladies European Tour record with an incredible eight birdies in a row on Sunday’s final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old went -8 from the fourth hole through 11, en route to equaling Royal Greens’ course-record 63.

It was the first time in history any player has bagged more than seven consecutive birdies in a regular season LET event.

Whaley, who turned pro in 2019 and was competing in her first event outside the States, said: “It is the best round I’ve ever had in a tournament. My whole goal today was to just enjoy it and have fun, being my first international professional event. I’ve never had eight birdies in a row. That’s something memorable for anyone.”

“Once I made about four or five, I said, ‘OK, you’re in it now — you can’t stop’. So, I just kept giving myself opportunities and it was a lot of fun,” she said. “I think in these situations pressure can get to you, and it becomes almost daunting, but I really approached today trying to just enjoy every shot and find something about every hole that I loved, whether it be the view or just something else. It was just a really memorable day.”

Breaking down her incredible run of eight on the bounce, the Floridian explained: “The par-5s out here I really tried to take advantage of. I birdied both of them, holes four and nine, where they’d moved the tees a little bit, making it a little more reachable for me today. Those were nice.

“The really nice ones were ten and 11. The back nine are tricky, and the winds tend to pick up,” said Whaley. “The pins were tucked today, and they were hard. I really trusted my yardages. On 11, I stuck it to eight feet, and on 10 I stuck it to less than a foot. I mean, those are nice because you get up there and you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, a tap-in’.”

“I was just proud of myself. I stuck to my game plan and hit some really close shots.”

Before today, the LET record of seven in a row was shared by Linda Wessberg (SWE), Marine Monnet-Melocco (FRA), Nicole Garcia (RSA), Kristie Smith (AUS) and Stacey Lewis (US).

England’s Bronte Law made a sequence of nine back-to-back birdies at LET Q-School in 2018, but not during a regular season event.

Asked how it feels to be a record-holder, Whaley, who plays on the Epson Tour and was an invite to this week’s $1 million Jeddah event — won by England’s Georgia Hall — said: “It’s great! Any record you break, you want to stay there. The athlete in me just wants to break it more.”

Whaley’s birdie storm propelled her to a sixth-placed finish in Saudi Arabia, a cheque for $31,000, and a share of the course record at Royal Greens.

However, she still believes that her final-round score could have been even better.

“I left some out there, but I’m thrilled, don’t get me wrong. I would say, even though I had a great score, there were some clubs that weren’t dialed in, and I had some mistakes,” Whaley said. “I left one in the bunker on 17 and had to kind of grind it out. So even though you have the best round of your career, there’s still mistakes, which is just the crazy part about this game. It was a good learning experience, for sure.”

Whaley — the daughter of former PGA of America President, Suzy Whaley — said: “I got here Tuesday morning, and we came here right away. This is the most beautiful course I’ve played tournament golf on this year or last year. It’s just so special. I was telling Golf Saudi and Aramco they put on an amazing event. I hope I get the opportunity to play more because this was special, and I know all the girls really appreciate everything.”

Topics: golf Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Related

Georgia Hall has won the 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (Supplied/LET) video
Sport
Georgia Hall wins 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International by 5 shots
Georgia Hall storms into the final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five-shot lead
Sport
Georgia Hall storms into the final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International with five-shot lead

Nadal’s 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz; Swiatek wins women’s title

Nadal’s 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz; Swiatek wins women’s title
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

Nadal’s 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz; Swiatek wins women’s title

Nadal’s 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz; Swiatek wins women’s title
  • Fritz, the first American man to win Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001, earned $1.2 million
  • Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the women’s title
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

INDIAN WELLS, California: American Taylor Fritz upset Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (5) Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open and snap the 21-time major champion’s 20-match winning streak this year.
“It’s an honor to even be on the same court as this guy,” Fritz told the crowd. “I grew up watching this guy win everything.”
Nadal fought off a match point on his serve with a forehand winner to tie the second set 5-all. He had two break points on Fritz’s serve in the next game, but the American held for a 6-5 lead. Nadal held to force the tiebreaker.
Nadal sent two straight forehands well wide to set up Fritz’s second match point. Another Nadal error sent the 24-year-old American to the biggest victory of his career not far from where he grew up near San Diego. Fritz’s parents, Guy Fritz and Kathy May, are former tour players.
“Winning this tournament is just one of those crazy childhood dreams that you don’t think is ever going to happen,” he said.
Fritz dropped his racket and collapsed on his back. He got up smiling with a look of disbelief on his face. He became the first American man to win Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001. Fritz earned $1.2 million.

Taylor Fritz holds his trophy after his straight sets victory against Rafael Nadal on March 20, 2022 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFP)

Nadal’s 20-0 start to the year included the Australian Open, his 21st major championship that broke a tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
The Spaniard needed three sets to get by Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals and 18-year-old countryman Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. During his win Saturday, Nadal needed treatment for pain in his left chest.
Nadal took two medical timeouts during the final. The first one came after he lost the first set. He went inside with a trainer after tapping his upper left chest, the same area that bothered him during Saturday’s semifinals. He got treatment on court after falling behind 5-4 in the second set.
“I tried my best during the last two weeks,” Nadal told the crowd. “Today was not possible. I had a good fight to the end.”
Fritz had his own health issue. He tweaked his ankle late in his semifinal win over No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev. He cut short a practice session early Sunday and blue medical tape could be seen above his high sock.
But it didn’t seem to affect him.
Fritz raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set, breaking Nadal twice. Nadal got a break back in closing to 5-3, but his backhand error gave Fritz another break and the set.
Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the women’s title.

Iga Swiatek poses for photographers after defeating Maria Sakkari in the women's final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on March 20, 2022. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)

Swiatek will rise from fourth to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells.
“Right now, it’s too surreal to describe it, honestly,” Swiatek said. “But for sure I want to go higher because I feel like getting the No. 1 is closer and closer.”
Sakkari will move from sixth to No. 3, the rising Greek star’s highest ranking yet. She equals countryman Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached No. 3 in the ATP Tour rankings.
“I’m very proud that myself and Stefanos have actually grown tennis in Greece,” Sakkari said. “Having two players in that ranking position is something huge for us.”
Swiatek lost each of the first three times she played Sakkari, all last year. Last month, the 20-year-old Polish player beat Sakkari in the semifinals at Doha and went on to win the title.
“Especially winning after playing so well in Doha is giving me a lot of confidence and kind of belief that I can do it because I wouldn’t think of myself as someone who’s ready to play two tournaments in a row and win it,” Swiatek said.
Swiatek has five career titles, including the 2020 French Open. She’s 5-0 in her last five finals, losing only a combined 16 games. Her new ranking equals the highest ever by a Polish player, matching Agnieszka Radwanska.
Gusty winds affected serves and shots by both players, who had seven double faults each. There were seven service breaks in the first set alone, with Swiatek holding twice. Sakkari held once to tie the set, 4-all.
“I kind of had to win ugly because I felt like sometimes the ball is not going the direction I want,” Swiatek said. “It was pretty hard to play with precision.”
Swiatek held to go up 5-4. Sakkari led 40-30 on her serve, but a double fault gave Swiatek her third break point, and she cashed in on Sakkari’s netted backhand to take the set.
“She was actually hitting very deep and close to the lines. With the wind, it was tough for me,” Sakkari said. “But I was not moving the way I wanted. I was not playing the way I was playing the last few days. I don’t think she played lights-out tennis. She played very solid. She did what she had to do to beat me.”
Swiatek broke twice in the second set for a 5-1 lead. She served out the match, winning on a forehand in the corner of the baseline.
Swiatek earned $1.2 million and improved her record to a WTA Tour-leading 20-3 this year, including 11 matches in a row.

Topics: BNP Paribas Open Indian Wells Taylor Fritz Rafael Nadal

Related

Rafael Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cruises
Sport
Rafael Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cruises
Rafael Nadal moves into Australian Open semifinals
Sport
Rafael Nadal moves into Australian Open semifinals

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
  • Barcelona is level on points with fourth-place Atlético Madrid and is three points behind second-place Sevilla
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

MADRID: Barcelona’s losing run against Real Madrid is finally over as the Catalan club enjoyed a stunning 4-0 win Sunday and showed its title hopes in the Spanish league maybe aren’t finished just yet.
Barcelona kept its good momentum under coach Xavi Hernández in the last “clásico” of the season, ending a five-match losing streak to its rival and maintaining an outside chance of fighting for the title after a difficult start to its first season without Lionel Messi.
The victory — its first against Madrid since 2019 — came in style, like a few others it got at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with Messi in his prime.
It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who thrived this time, scoring twice to continue his great streak since being signed in the final minutes of the winter transfer window. Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres added a goal each to give Barcelona its seventh win in the last eight matches in all competitions.
The result moved Barcelona within 12 points of league leader Madrid with nine rounds to go, and it could further cut the gap to nine points if it wins its game in hand against Rayo Vallecano.
Barcelona is level on points with fourth-place Atlético Madrid and is three points behind second-place Sevilla, which was held 0-0 at home against Real Sociedad earlier Sunday for its third straight draw in the league.
Madrid, which badly missed the injured Karim Benzema, was unbeaten in its last eight games in the league, with six wins. It had beaten its Catalan rival 2-1 at Camp Nou in their first league game last year.
Barcelona has been revitalized by Xavi and its attack has been red hot, outscoring opponents 24-5 in its last eight matches, with Aubameyang and Torres combining for 15 goals since arriving at the club this year.
Aubameyang has now scored nine goals in his 11 appearances since arriving from Arsenal.
He opened the scoring with a close-range header after a cross by Ousmane Dembélé in the 29th minute, and sealed the victory with a nice flick over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a breakaway in the 51st.
Araujo had added to the lead with a header off a corner kick in the 38th before Torres scored the third in the 47th after a clever flick-pass by Aubameyang as the Madrid defense collapsed yet again.
Barcelona had several other significant scoring opportunities throughout the match, with Aubameyang, Torres and Dembélé among those missing good chances.
Benzema, the league’s top scorer with 22 goals, couldn’t play because of a left-leg injury sustained in the league match against Mallorca, when he scored for the eighth time in five games in all competitions. The French striker had netted a hat trick in Madrid’s thrilling comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain last week in the Champions League at the Bernabéu.
Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti did not replace Benzema with another striker, instead using Luka Modric in a false-nine position at the top of the attacking line along with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. Madrid barely threatened, though, and Ancelotti had to change tactics in the second half by putting Mariano Díaz up front, which also didn’t help much.
Ancelotti also couldn’t count on injured left back Ferland Mendy, with Nacho Fernández replacing him instead of veteran Marcelo.
Barcelona has also secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.
It hosts Sevilla in the league after the international break, while Madrid visits midtable Celta Vigo.

Topics: El Clasico Barcelona real madrid La Liga

Related

Barcelona fight back to reach Europa League quarter-finals
Sport
Barcelona fight back to reach Europa League quarter-finals
Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League
Sport
Benzema hat-trick sees Real Madrid knock PSG out of Champions League

Latest updates

Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center
Women-only Rally Jameel comes to celebratory end in Riyadh center
Contractors’ forum showcases nearly 3,000 projects worth $213bn
Contractors’ forum showcases nearly 3,000 projects worth $213bn
German companies sign deals in UAE as Berlin seeks alternative energy supplies
German companies sign deals in UAE as Berlin seeks alternative energy supplies
UAE’s Mubadala Petroleum starts first gas production in Malaysia
UAE’s Mubadala Petroleum starts first gas production in Malaysia
NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group
NMC Health sells stake in Saudi Medical Care Group

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.