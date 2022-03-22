You are here

  • Home
  • EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

Opinion

Michael Rothman

Can the world really handle an oil supply shock?

Author
Read article

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
Firefighters attempt to put out a blaze at an Aramco terminal in Jizan, Saudi Arabia, early Sunday, March 20, 2022. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rvg35

Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
  • EU: The attacks are “completely unacceptable and must stop”
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU said that it “strongly condemns” recent attacks on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia by Yemen’s Houthi militia.
The EU said the attacks are “completely unacceptable and must stop,” in a statement on Monday.
On Saturday night and Sunday, the Iran-backed militia fired a barrage of missiles and drones strikes targeting a Saudi petroleum products distribution terminal in the southern Jizan region, a water desalination plant in Al-Shaqeeq, a power station in Dhahran Al-Janub, a gas station in Khamis Mushayt and an LNG facility in the Red Sea port of Yanbu.

The EU urged all parties in Yemen to work with “UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg to achieve a comprehensive political agreement,” the statement said, indicating that it remains the only option to end the seven-year war.
The militia’s actions have been widely condemned for their danger to civilians, regional security and the stability of global energy markets.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Saudi Arabia said on Monday that it could not be held responsible for any oil supply shortage to the international market that results from attacks on its facilities.
“The Kingdom stresses the importance of the international community to realize the gravity of Iran’s continued behavior of equipping the terrorist Houthi militias with ballistic missiles technology, and advanced UAVs with which they target the Kingdom’s oil, gas and refined products production sites,” a statement said.
Benchmark Brent crude oil stood at over $117 a barrel in trading early Tuesday.
The Houthi attacks came just as a meeting in Oman was convened by Grundberg with Houthi chief negotiator Mohammad Abdulsalam and Omani officials as part of the envoy’s efforts to address the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen, including a possible truce during the upcoming Holy month of Ramadan.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Houthis

Related

Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the Houthis' attacks on civilians and infrastructure are prohibited by international humanitarian law. (UN)
Middle-East
UN condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi oil facilities as detrimental to peace efforts
Update Saudi Arabia says it isn’t responsible for oil supply shortage from attacks on its facilities
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia says it isn’t responsible for oil supply shortage from attacks on its facilities

Riyadh strategy seeks to enhance capital’s role as ‘a main driver’ of development

Prince Faisal bin Bandar (Right), Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman (Centre) during the opening of the 19th general conference of Arab towns organization in Riyadh on Monday. (Supplied)
Prince Faisal bin Bandar (Right), Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman (Centre) during the opening of the 19th general conference of Arab towns organization in Riyadh on Monday. (Supplied)
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Riyadh strategy seeks to enhance capital’s role as ‘a main driver’ of development

Prince Faisal bin Bandar (Right), Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman (Centre) during the opening of the 19th general conference of Arab towns organization in Riyadh on Monday. (Supplied)
  • The strategy of the Saudi capital aims to raise its rank from 40 to the top 10 economies of cities globally, and grow its population from 7.5 million people to between 15 million and 20 million by 2030
Updated 19 min 43 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Abdulaziz bin Ayyaf, mayor of Riyadh, has said that a key strategy for the Saudi capital is to strengthen the city’s role as “a main driver” for development.

In a speech delivered at the opening of the 19th general conference of the Arab Towns Organization, hosted in Riyadh on Monday and Tuesday, the mayor said that Riyadh was a “keystone” for achieving the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The conference, which was inaugurated by Faisal bin Bandar, governor of Riyadh region, addressed major themes targeting the digital transformation of cities, environmental sustainability, partnerships in developing cities, and raising the quality of life.

The opening day of the conference hosted urban development and planning officials from various Arab cities, as well as academics, specialists and those interested in urban affairs.

Conference participants presented scientific papers on Tuesday that outlined creative visions and smart solutions for enabling cities to adapt to changing conditions and overcome challenges, and to move toward a prosperous environment and development that contributes to achieving peoples’ aspirations.

Such specialists are helping to improve the quality of life in cities and keep pace with technological developments that enable societies to explore development opportunities and achieve prosperity for Arab cities.

The conference included an accompanying exhibition on the King Salman Urban Charter and its role in improving the urban environment in the city of Riyadh.

The strategy of the Saudi capital aims to raise its rank from 40 to the top 10 economies of cities globally, and grow its population from 7.5 million people to between 15 million and 20 million by 2030. It also aims to be one of the best cities for the level of services, tourism and quality of life.

The mayor stressed the importance of balanced construction that achieved integration between the city’s economic, social and environmental objectives and its residents.

The conference also discussed topics related to development issues, such as the digital transformation of cities, building partnerships for their development, and sustainability of the environment.

Topics: Riyadh Arab Towns Organization Vision2030 Vision 2030

Related

The unique exhibition features a variety of activities that emphasize Sadu and its ties to the Kingdom’s history. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah) photos
Saudi Arabia
Riyadh event explores Bedouin history of weaving
Saudi authorities to launch activities of Environment Week in Riyadh on Sunday
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities to launch activities of Environment Week in Riyadh on Sunday

ID card to help visitors at the Two Holy Mosques launched

The presidency said that the card contains interactive maps to help visitors at the Two holy mosques. (Supplied)
The presidency said that the card contains interactive maps to help visitors at the Two holy mosques. (Supplied)
Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

ID card to help visitors at the Two Holy Mosques launched

The presidency said that the card contains interactive maps to help visitors at the Two holy mosques. (Supplied)
  • Move will facilitate worshippers to access to several electronic services
Updated 31 min 50 sec ago
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

MAKKAH: The General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, represented by the Agency for Languages and Translation, in turn represented by the General Administration of Languages and Translation, launched an identification card to facilitate access to several electronic services. These services include the broadcasting of translated sermons, live classes, radio programs and audiobooks through the Manarat Al-Haramain Platform.

The presidency confirmed on Sunday that the card also contains interactive maps, noting that the agency was keen to provide all services using the latest technologies in order to help visitors to the Two Holy Mosques “perform their rites with ease.”

Director-General of the General Administration of Languages and Translation Ahmed bin Marzouq Al-Jumaiei elaborated on the features of the card.

“The identification card has a number of important QR codes that facilitate access to the electronic services provided by the Agency for Languages and Translation,” he said.

FASTFACT

These services include the broadcasting of translated sermons, live classes, radio programs and audiobooks through the Manarat Al-Haramain Platform.

“The live translation of sermons and classes is based on the highest standards. The agency relies on a number of distinguished cadres specialized in the field to translate the content of the sermons before the date of delivery. The translation is then reviewed and edited before being read in conjunction with the preacher’s sermon,” he added.

“The broadcasting process utilizes the latest digital technologies to convey the Kaaba’s echo to the world through the electronic Manarat Al-Haramain application and platform. This is done in several languages, namely English, French, Persian, Urdu, and Malay. It also supports the use of links on all smart devices.

“There is a QR code that takes the user to the Twitter account of the Agency for Languages and Translation, which shares tweets related to translation services such as the live streaming of translated sermons and classes, radio programs, audiobooks, guidance clips, quotes and snippets of pulpit sermons,” Al-Jumaiei explained.

“There is also a QR code containing an interactive map of the Grand Mosque, which can help beneficiaries access all the locations and services inside and outside of the Grand Mosque and its courtyards.

“The presidency is gifting visitors wired earphones that make listening to sermons and classes easier. Service providers on the ground offer them a simplified explanation, in several languages, on how to benefit from this service,” he said.

“There are service providers on the ground in the Grand Mosque’s corridors and at its main and secondary entrances, namely King Abdulaziz Gate, King Fahd bin Abdulaziz Gate, Ajyad Gate, Fatah Gate, Umrah Gate and Salaam Gate, along with the entrances of the upper floors. They provide spatial guidance services in more than 23 languages, including English, French, Persian, Urdu, Malay, Turkish, Russian, Spanish, Hausa, Chinese and Pashto.”

Topics: Makkah Madinah General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques Saudi Arabia

Related

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (right) and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
International Hajj and Umrah conference and exhibition underway in Jeddah
In the wake of the government lifting its precautionary measures, 500 security personnel will remain on duty inside and outside the mosque to ensure the safety of pilgrims and visitors. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Black Stone and Grand Mosque in Makkah upkeep under ‘expert control’

In a Jeddah compound, a hidden sanctuary offers relief for reptiles, birds and fish

The sanctuary is built inside a public park where the team tends to the animals by recreating their natural habitat. (Supplied)
The sanctuary is built inside a public park where the team tends to the animals by recreating their natural habitat. (Supplied)
Updated 22 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

In a Jeddah compound, a hidden sanctuary offers relief for reptiles, birds and fish

The sanctuary is built inside a public park where the team tends to the animals by recreating their natural habitat. (Supplied)
  • Tison does not only rescue, but he and his team also give medical attention to the ones who need them
Updated 22 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: In the middle of a living compound is a sanctuary for some of the most misunderstood animals, reptiles that are taken care of by Kane Tison.

The sanctuary is built inside a public park by Tison with the support of his father, where he and his team tend to the animals by recreating their natural habitat. The enclosures feel like a small piece of the forest has sprung out. The enclosures have their own plants and water system that mimics little streams of water, the enclosures are home to not only reptiles but also birds and fish, the birds perch on branches and fly in and out as they please.

Tison was born and brought up in Jeddah and has been collecting animals ever since he was a child, he told Arab News, “We started a little animal farm in the early 2000s where we took care of animals like rabbits and ducks. Soon after we shifted our focus to reptiles and now we have a nice collection of reptiles that we rescue and look after, we also teach people how to take care of them.”

Tison was destined to become a friend of the scaly animals ever since he was a kid, his first snake was given to him by his father at the age of seven, he took care of the snake but eventually had to give it up as it got too big, “We ended up releasing it in the desert and only a few years later I realized that it was the wrong move and you shouldn’t release invasive animals in the wild,” he said.

In Jeddah, he had the opportunity to home the animals in a bigger space and he took it. Tison does not only rescue, but he and his team also give medical attention to the ones who need them. He also buys the reptiles when they see someone having the same species as them so the animal in the shelter is not alone, “So we have a nice couple living together, it’s always nice for the animals to have a companion.”

The enclosures divide the tortoises, iguanas, birds, and turtles in different areas. The animals co-exist in perfect harmony. The baby tortoises dot the whole shelter and while walking one needs to be careful while walking, outside the shelter a bigger pond houses turtles and bigger fish.

Recreating the environment was difficult for them as well, the goal for Tison and his team was to create a natural cycle, the water flow is for the animals and to water the plants, the plants growing can be consumed by the animals, and in this way, everything works well.

Tison said that in the beginning when he was collecting the reptiles people thought it was strange, but the more his community grew the more people began to see the beauty because they were witnessing these different kinds of animals living in their own environment, and hence being their best.

According to Tison, reptiles are easier to care for than mammals and common house pets, “And more fun in my opinion,” he joked.

He said that living with a reptile is all about having trust and respect, the owner needs to gain their trust at their own pace and not force it on the animals.

“I let the animals be animals and keep my interference in their environment as little as possible. People think that you can’t enjoy an animal without playing with it, for me it's not about interacting with them, it's more about respecting the animal in their natural environment. When you create an environment that is healthy for them you will see them at their true nature. This is what you need to learn to enjoy the animal without being a part of their environment.” He explained.

The animal enthusiast keeps his collection of almost 50 snakes in his home as he said that they need to be kept in a temperature-controlled environment. Apart from the snakes’ reptiles are happy with being in a hot and humid climate event which makes Jeddah the best place to keep them as pets.

For the future, Tison is aiming towards opening the doors of the sanctuary to the public in the form of a public reptile zoo and extending his knowledge and love for the reptiles to everyone.

 

Topics: TURTLES Saudi Arabia Kane Tison Jeddah

Related

Dr. Talal AlHarigi (Right), and Ahmed Al-Touq (Left), Director General of Studies at the National Center for Wildlife, moments after opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat. (SPA) photos
Saudi Arabia
Wildlife center releases gazelles, oryxes into King Khalid Royal Reserve
Saudi Arabia’s marine, terrestrial species focus of wildlife conference
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s marine, terrestrial species focus of wildlife conference

Saudi, Russian foreign ministers discuss Kingdom’s proposal to mediate in Ukraine: phone call

Saudi, Russian foreign ministers discuss Kingdom’s proposal to mediate in Ukraine: phone call
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi, Russian foreign ministers discuss Kingdom’s proposal to mediate in Ukraine: phone call

Saudi, Russian foreign ministers discuss Kingdom’s proposal to mediate in Ukraine: phone call
  • Prince Faisal reaffirmed Kingdom’s support for a peaceful resolution through negotiations
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister and his Russian counterpart discussed the situation in Ukraine as well as mediation efforts to end the crisis, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.

In a call to Sergei Lavrov, Prince Faisal bin Farhan reaffirmed the Kingdom’s support for a peaceful resolution through negotiations. The Saudi diplomat also discussed achieving this through the mediation proposed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

After calls with the leaders of Ukraine and Russia on March 3, the crown prince said Saudi Arabia was ready to exert all efforts to mediate between parties in the conflict in Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Crown prince says Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between Russia, Ukraine during calls with Putin, Zelensky
Saudi Arabia
Crown prince says Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between Russia, Ukraine during calls with Putin, Zelensky
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for the talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
World
Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia received US guarantees on Iran deal

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, crown prince receive Sudan’s sovereign council chief

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, crown prince receive Sudan’s sovereign council chief
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, crown prince receive Sudan’s sovereign council chief

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, crown prince receive Sudan’s sovereign council chief
  • King Salman hosted a dinner in Al-Burhan’s honor in Riyadh
  • Sudan's army chief also met with the crown prince and they reviewed aspects of Saudi-Sudanese relations
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman welcomed Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan to the Kingdom on Monday.

The king hosted a dinner in Al-Burhan’s honor at Al-Yamamah Palace in Riyadh.

Al-Burhan congratulated the king on the success of his recent medical examinations.

Sudan's army chief also had a meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the two leaders reviewed aspects of Saudi-Sudanese relations in various fields and opportunities to develop them.

They also discussed various issues of common interest between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman Sudan Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Saudi, Russian foreign ministers discuss Kingdom’s proposal to mediate in Ukraine: phone call
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Russian foreign ministers discuss Kingdom’s proposal to mediate in Ukraine: phone call
Update Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine, oil markets during phone call with Japan PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine, oil markets during phone call with Japan PM

Latest updates

EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
EU condemns Houthi attack on civilian infrastructure in Saudi Arabia
US sets new sanctions on China for harassing religious, ethnic minorities
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks to the press in Washington, DC. (AFP file photo)
Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
Two die in Swedish school attack, student suspected: police
Riyadh strategy seeks to enhance capital’s role as ‘a main driver’ of development
Prince Faisal bin Bandar (Right), Prince Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman (Centre) during the opening of the 19th general conference of Arab towns organization in Riyadh on Monday. (Supplied)
Biden calls India ‘shaky’ in Russia confrontation
U.S. President Joe Biden. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.