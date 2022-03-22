You are here

Bitcoin, Ether rise despite US regulatory shakeups — Crypto moves
Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,029.08, up by 6.44 percent, according to data from Coindesk.
Updated 13 sec ago
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Tuesday, rising 5.27 percent to $43,025.36 as of 8:00 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,029.08, up by 6.44 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Powell hints tougher monetary policy, dollar strengthens

After comments by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell that opened the door for the central bank to take a more aggressive monetary policy path, the dollar strengthened against a basket of major currencies on Monday.

Early in the day, the currency fluctuated between gains and losses before slipping slightly after comments by Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic.

Because of his concerns over the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the U.S. economy, he took a more dovish stance where he sees six rate hikes this year and two in 2023,

Nonetheless, the dollar strengthened after Powell said it is necessary for the central bank to act “expeditiously” to combat inflation, and will if needed, use higher interest rates than usual.

Crypto sector posts outflows for the second consecutive week

On Monday, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed net outflows from cryptocurrency investment products and funds for the second straight week, demonstrating concerns on regulation and the impact of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

Crypto asset outflows came amid ongoing regulatory efforts. In a recent executive order, President Joe Biden asked the government to assess the risks and benefits of creating a digital dollar from a central bank, as well as other crypto-related issues.

The largest outflow was $33 million from Bitcoin, the report showed, following an outflow of 70 million the week before.

 

RIYADH: Tadawul Group, operator of the Saudi exchange, said it intends to unveil the largest enhancements in the history of the Kingdom’s capital market.

This bundle of measures will be used to develop the post trade services infrastructure to be implemented on Apr. 3, the group said in a statement.

Tadawul didn’t provide more details on the measures to be taken. 

The move comes as it “intends to provide investors with increased investment opportunities and access to a diverse range of financial instruments and new products,” it added.

Launched in collaboration with the securities clearing center Muqassa and the securities depository center, known as Edaa, the enhancements will contribute to reinforcing Saudi Arabia’s position as a globally attractive investment destination.

 

RIYADH: Oil futures extended gains on Tuesday morning on news that some European Union members are considering imposing sanctions on Russian oil and as attacks on Saudi oil facilities sent jitters through the market.

Front-month West Texas Intermediate futures were up $2.20, or 1.96 percent, to $114.32 a barrel.

Brent futures were up $3.18, or 2.75 percent, to $118.80 a barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange at 0440 GMT.

Both contracts had settled up more than seven percent on Monday as the potential for more supply disruptions weighed on the market.

EU members split over Russian energy ban

Meanwhile, EU member countries are split over the ban on Russian energy as their dependence on energy imports from Russia varies.

As the EU foreign ministers met at the bloc’s headquarters in Brussels on Monday, the member states failed to reach a consensus over sanctions against energy imports from Russia.

Foreign ministers from countries including Lithuania and Ireland called on to intensify sanctions against the Russian energy sector and have the embargo on Russian oil included in the bloc’s fifth package of sanctions.

Yet, the proposal was rejected by Germany and the Netherlands, which are heavily reliant on energy imports from Russia.

Overall, the EU is heavily reliant on Russian energy, which takes up a significant proportion of the EU annual imports.

Indian shares fall 

Indian shares fell on Tuesday, dragged by heavyweight banking and consumer stocks, with a continued rise in crude oil futures denting sentiment further. 

By 0410 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 was down 0.34 percent at 17,061.15, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.38 percent to 57,076.89. 

The indexes gained about 4 percent last week, helped by falling oil prices, signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks, and further easing of local COVID-19 restrictions amid an expanded vaccination drive. 

However, a lack of material progress in the peace talks amid continued fighting and a possible energy embargo against Russia by the European Union have sent oil prices soaring again. 

 

(With inputs from Reuters) 

RIYADH: Fitch Ratings agency raised its forecast for oil prices in 2022 and 2023 on supply risks.

The agency said on Tuesday that it now expects Brent to average $100 this year, up from $70, while WTI will trade at $95 compared to $67 in previous estimates.

 

The model aircraft are life-size replicas of two variants of the Aeralis modular jet, each measuring 11.3 meters in length and with a wingspan of 10 meters.
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

  The two full-size replicas of UK military developer Aeralis's innovative modular jet were unveiled at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, DIMDEX 2022
DOHA: The emir of Qatar attended an event on Monday hosted by British military jet developer Aeralis, during which two full-size replicas of the company’s innovative modular jet were unveiled at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, DIMDEX 2022.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the unveiling ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center. Also present were representatives from Qatari defense conglomerate Barzan Holdings, along with senior figures from the Qatari and British governments and military.

The model aircraft are life-size replicas of two variants of the Aeralis modular jet, each measuring 11.3 meters in length and with a wingspan of 10 meters. One model is fully assembled in the Advanced Jet Trainer configuration and decorated with livery inspired by the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

The second is a modular version displayed in a semi-disassembled state to demonstrate how the aircraft’s common-core fuselage can form the basis for a number of other variant forms of the aircraft. The replicas were produced in the UK and shipped to Qatar specifically for the event.

“It was an enormous privilege to have his highness attend the unveiling of our stand at DIMDEX today,” said Aeralis founder and CEO Tristan Crawford.

“His presence here signifies our commitment to this region, as well as to industry and government in Qatar, and we are enormously pleased to be able to present a tangible visualization of our cutting-edge modular jet.”

Updated 32 min 18 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Mohammad Al-Hassan is co-founder and CEO of ShuttleKSA, a Saudi Arabia-based freight and logistics startup.
Having graduated from Saudi Arabia’s King Saud University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, Al-Hassan worked as a freelance logistics engineer and then as a business development consultant with the Badir program of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, an elite program supporting entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into reality.
Al-Hassan was also instrumental in launching Pick Logistics, the MENA region’s first e-logistics solutions provider tailored to ecommerce, in December 2015 and went on to found ShuttleKSA in October 2019.
ShuttleKSA describes itself as “a digital logistics startup that aims to improve ecommerce customer experience.” The company employs the Internet of Things to optimize the logistics operation cycle by offering self-service lockers as pick-up and drop-off points for packages.
In December 2021, ShuttleKSA closed a $1 million (SR3.75 million) bridge-to-seed round led by Impact46, a Saudi Arabia-based asset manager specialized in alternative investment opportunities, with additional participation from other regional investors.
“With the rapid growth of ecommerce, last-mile delivery solutions are crucial to support this industry’s potential. ShuttleKSA solves many last-mile pain points, including failed deliveries, returns and delivery prices,” said Al-Hassan.
“ShuttleKSA’s team, led by Mohammad Al-Hassan, demonstrates a comprehensive knowledge and know-how in this space that we believe will make smart lockers part of our everyday life as consumers,” Mohammed Al-Nasyan of Impact46 commented upon his investment decision.  

