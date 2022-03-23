UAE-based Carasti set to launch in Saudi Arabia after raising $2m

RIYADH: The UAE-based car subscription service, Carasti, has raised $2 million in a bridge round funding by venture firms Net Ventures and Rua Growth.

Providing its customers with a range of new and used cars on a monthly fee, Carasti is planning its launch in the Kingdom as it prepares for another series A round.

“I’ve been visiting and doing business in Saudi Arabia for many years, and I can safely say that no country in the world is transforming as quickly or building for the future in the way that Saudi Arabia is,” Carasti CEO Claudio Esposito-Aiardo said.

Carasti will use its acquired funds to support its launch in the Kingdom by allowing its customers to subscribe to an all-inclusive fee that allows access to new and used cars between one and 24 months.

The startup is also launching a Ramadan offer for Saudi customers by giving 50 percent off on the first month for subscribers.