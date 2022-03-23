You are here

  • Home
  • Coalition foils Houthi attack on oil tankers, destroys explosive-laden boats

Coalition foils Houthi attack on oil tankers, destroys explosive-laden boats

Coalition foils Houthi attack on oil tankers, destroys explosive-laden boats
Spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen Brig. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/282k3

Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

Coalition foils Houthi attack on oil tankers, destroys explosive-laden boats

Coalition foils Houthi attack on oil tankers, destroys explosive-laden boats
  • Coalition said the militia was planning to use the boats in attacks on oil tankers crossing the Bab Al-Mandab Strait
Updated 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen destroyed two explosive-laden Houthi boats on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The coalition said that the militia was planning to use the boats in attacks on oil tankers crossing the Bab Al-Mandab Strait.

The attempt to launch the two boats was prepared from Hodeidah Governorate and the Houthi militia is escalating its hostile attacks to target energy sources, the coalition added.

Topics: Yemen Houthis Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

Related

Special Houthis under fire for ruining peace efforts to end war
Middle-East
Houthis under fire for ruining peace efforts to end war
GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh
Middle-East
GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh

Lebanese president sparks Christian anger by defending Hezbollah at the Vatican

Lebanese president sparks Christian anger by defending Hezbollah at the Vatican
Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanese president sparks Christian anger by defending Hezbollah at the Vatican

Lebanese president sparks Christian anger by defending Hezbollah at the Vatican
  • Aoun said that Hezbollah’s weapons had “no influence in any way” on the security situation of the Lebanese
  • Words led Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi to reiterate position on importance of Lebanon’s neutrality
Updated 2 min 54 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Lebanese President Michel Aoun has sparked Christian anger by defending Hezbollah during his Vatican visit.

In an interview with the Italian daily La Repubblica, Aoun said that Hezbollah’s weapons had “no influence in any way” on the security situation of the Lebanese and that “resisting the (Israeli) occupation” was not terrorism.

His words led Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi to reiterate his position on the importance of Lebanon’s neutrality.

Lebanon’s top Christian cleric told MTV on Wednesday that the country was not a ground for conflict and that its interest lay in neutrality which, he said, maintained its sovereignty and preserved it from Israel and other hostile elements.

There was online anger, with activists sharing photos of dates and events where Hezbollah’s weapons had been “directed at Christians and not in their defense.”

These included the assassinations of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the pilot Samer Hanna, and Hezbollah opponents Hashem Suleiman and Luqman Slim.

The activists cited a military conflict from May 7, 2008, between Hezbollah militias and pro-government Sunnis after an 18-month-long political crisis spiraled out of control.

They also mentioned the clashes that erupted in Beirut’s Tayouneh neighborhood last October between Hezbollah and the Amal Movement, unidentified gunmen, and the armed forces.

Activists said the president’s position at the Vatican did not represent them and reminded him that Hezbollah was “listed as a terrorist organization by the nations of the world, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council.”

On Wednesday morning, several young people in Tripoli, mostly Sunnis, wrote anti-Iran slogans on the city’s walls rejecting “Iranian occupation.” Their actions were documented on video and posted on social media.

Aoun visited the Vatican earlier this week under the slogan “Christians are well,” causing astonishment, especially in the Maronite Church, with one of its officials noting that the patriarch had been “constantly warning” in his sermons about the migration of young Christians and the collapse of sectors and institutions established by Christians.

The Vatican’s statement was limited to Pope Francis and Aoun’s meeting highlighting “the grave socio-economic problems the country is experiencing, and the situation of refugees.”

It expressed hope for the global aid reaching Lebanon, the organization of upcoming legislative elections, and that “the necessary reforms may contribute to strengthening peaceful co-existence between the various religious communities” who lived in the land of the cedars.

The statement also stressed the “demand for justice” in the Beirut port explosion case.

Messages on the platforms of Hezbollah and its supporters tried to imply that there was a disagreement “between the Vatican and Patriarch Al-Rahi vis-a-vis Hezbollah.”

Former parliamentarian Fadi Karam, secretary of the Strong Republic Parliamentary bloc, said: “Through his visit to the Vatican and his statements, Aoun tried to acquit Hezbollah, saying that it protects Christians in Lebanon, and that is the epitome of fabrication and offense to Lebanon and completely contradicts the truth.”

He told Arab News: “Hezbollah and Aoun are the ones who led Lebanon to its collapse and hell, and it is necessary to correct Aoun’s discourse as he is wrong.”

He denied there was any disagreement between the Vatican and Al-Rahi, and said the Vatican did not approve of Aoun’s discourse and that “it focused in its closing statement on Lebanon’s identity.”

He added: “Aoun tried to exonerate Hezbollah to allow his son-in-law Gebran Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement, to become the next president in the next parliamentary elections on May 15.

“That is the visit’s goal. However, Aoun did not succeed in acquitting Hezbollah, which cannot be done in the first place. His discourse is no longer heard in either East or the West, nor in the political and financial circles.”

Topics: Lebanon Lebanese President Michel Aoun Hezbollah Vatican

Related

Lebanese president to visit Vatican next week
Middle-East
Lebanese president to visit Vatican next week
Lebanese President Michel Aoun made a surprise visit to Dar Al-Fatwa on Saturday, where he met with Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Aoun stresses Sunnis’ role in preserving Lebanon unity

Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs

Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs

Iran’s FM in Syria to discuss Ukraine war, ties with Arabs
  • Iran is a strong ally of President Bashar Assad and has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the region to bolster Syrian government forces
  • Nuclear negotiations nearly reached completion earlier this month before Moscow demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions over Ukraine
Updated 23 March 2022
Reuters

DAMASCUS, Syria: The foreign ministers of Iran and Syria, two allies of Russia, will discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and other developments during a meeting in Damascus Wednesday, Syria’s foreign minister said.
Faisal Mekdad spoke to reporters at Damascus airport shortly after his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, arrived for talks with top Syrian officials.
Iran is a strong ally of President Bashar Assad and has sent thousands of Iran-backed fighters from around the region to bolster Syrian government forces against opponents in the 11-year Syrian conflict. Russia has also supported Assad militarily, turning the tide of the war in his favor. The Syria war has killed nearly half a million people and displaced half the country’s pre-war population of 23 million.
“We will discuss the huge developments today after Russia’s military operation in Ukraine,” Mekdad said. “We will discuss what is behind that and we will discuss our mutual stances toward these developments.”
During his visit, Amir-Abdollahian is also likely to discuss the latest developments in Iran’s negotiations to restore Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, Assad’s visit to the United Arab Emirates last week, which marked his first to an Arab country since the Syria war broke out, and meetings of the constitutional committee in Geneva between the Syrian government and opposition.
Amir-Abdollahian said in Farsi that strategic relations between Iran and Syria are at their best. He later made a rare comment in Arabic, saying: “We are in the same trench, and we support Syria’s leadership, government and people.”
Like Iran, Russia a strong ally of Syria and joined the war in 2015, which helped Assad’s forces regain control of much of the country. Russia has hundreds of troops deployed in Syria and an air base on the Mediterranean coast.
Nuclear negotiations nearly reached completion earlier this month before Moscow demanded that its trade with Iran be exempted from Western sanctions over Ukraine, throwing the process into disarray. Negotiators have yet to reconvene in the Austrian capital, and its unclear exactly what hurdles lie ahead.
Amir-Abdollahian’s visit also comes two weeks after two members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard were killed in an Israeli strike near the capital Damascus.
Days later Iran claimed responsibility for a missile barrage that struck near a sprawling US consulate complex in northern Iraq, saying it was retaliation for repeated Israeli strikes in Syria. The Revolutionary Guard said it fired off 12 cruise missiles at what it described as a “strategic center” of the Israeli spy agency Mossad, a claim denied by Iraqi officials.

Topics: Iran Syria Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Related

Freed British-Iranian woman says UK could have had her released sooner
World
Freed British-Iranian woman says UK could have had her released sooner
A renewed nuclear deal with Iran will channel billions of dollars into funding the regime’s militias, spreading terror across the region and beyond, an Israeli diplomat has warned. (OISL)
Middle-East
Iran could use nuclear deal to fund terrorist militias, Israeli diplomat warns

Somali forces kill two gunmen trying to enter base near capital's airport -state TV

Somali forces kill two gunmen trying to enter base near capital's airport -state TV
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

Somali forces kill two gunmen trying to enter base near capital's airport -state TV

Somali forces kill two gunmen trying to enter base near capital's airport -state TV
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

MOGADISHU: Somali security forces shot dead two armed attackers who tried to burst into an army base near the international airport in the capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, state television said.
Earlier in the day, state TV had said security forces were battling a “terrorist incident” at the camp’s gates with a witness saying gunmen had forced their way in and begun shooting.
State radio reported later that the two attackers had been stopped at the base gates.
“Security Forces have shot dead two armed terrorists who attempted to force their way into the army base near #Mogadishu’s Adan Abdulle International Airport on Wednesday and police will give details shortly,” state TV said on its Twitter account.
Al Qaeda-linked Al-Shabab said it was behind the attack. The Islamist militant group’s Radio Andalus said in a broadcast that its fighters had attacked the Halane base and were still shooting.
The camp hosts African Union (AMISOM) peacekeeping troops, UN and other international organizations and is near the airport.
Mahad Hirsi, a witness at the compound, told Reuters that he saw the attackers force their way through the gate and start shooting, and that “a number of injured AMISOM soldiers (were) lying on the ground.”
His account could not immediately be independently confirmed. Spokespeople for AMISOM and the United Nations’ Somalia office did not immediately respond to Reuters calls and messages requesting comment.
Due to the gunfire near the airport flight traffic had been halted, a travel agent said.
Al Shabab aims to topple the central government in the Horn of Africa country and impose its own severe interpretation of Islamic law.

Topics: Somalia

Related

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
World
Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border
World
Chinese national among 5 killed in attack near Somalia border

Four dead in Israel stabbing, car-ramming, assailant shot

Four dead in Israel stabbing, car-ramming, assailant shot
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

Four dead in Israel stabbing, car-ramming, assailant shot

Four dead in Israel stabbing, car-ramming, assailant shot
  • The assailant, who Israeli media have identified as a Bedouin man who previously tried to join Daesh, was shot dead by armed locals following the attack in the southern city of Beersheba
  • Liraz Zrihan, who was washing her car at the petrol station when the rampage began, said she saw the attacker holding a long knife, ‘like a sword,’ while looking for people to stab
Updated 23 March 2022
AFP

BEERSHEBA, Israel: A man wielding a knife stabbed several people and ran over another in southern Israel on Tuesday, killing four, in one of the deadliest attacks in the country in recent years.
The assailant, who Israeli media have identified as a Bedouin man who previously tried to join the Daesh group, was shot dead by armed locals following the attack in the southern city of Beersheba, police said.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett promised to crack down on “terrorists” following the bloodshed that began shortly after 4:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) and unfolded at a petrol station and on a street outside a nearby shopping center.
Liraz Zrihan, a 25-year-old who was washing her car at the petrol station when the rampage began, said she saw the attacker holding a long knife, “like a sword,” while spinning around and looking for people to stab.
According to police and the Magen David Adom emergency medical responders, the assailant stabbed one woman at the gas station, used his car to run over a man in his sixties on a bicycle, and stabbed several others outside the shopping center before he was shot.
Police have not officially identified the suspect.
But multiple Israeli media outlets reported the attacker was Mohammed Abu Al-Kiyan, a former schoolteacher in his thirties from the Bedouin community of Hura, near Beersheba, who was previously convicted over seeking ties with Daesh and preaching extremist ideology.
In 2015, Israel arrested six Bedouins, including four teachers, for allegedly supporting Daesh.
Bennett, who met with his internal security minister and police chief after the attack, praised those who shot the alleged assailant, saying they “showed resourcefulness and courage and prevented further casualties.”
“Security forces are on high alert. We will work hard against terrorists. We will pursue them as well and those who help them,” the Israeli premier tweeted.
The United Nations’ envoy for Middle East peace, Tor Wennesland, condemned the violence, which he said was “the seventh stabbing attack against Israelis this month.”
“I am increasingly alarmed by the continued violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and Israel that is taking place on a daily basis,” the UN envoy said in a statement.
Stabbing and car-ramming attacks are common in Israel.
But much of the recent violence has occurred in east Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city annexed by Israel after the 1967 Six Day War, or in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the same year.
Attacks resulting in multiple Israeli fatalities have also been rare in recent years, while Israel’s south, including Beersheba, has largely been spared such violence.
The region has seen unrest involving Bedouin, who are part of Israel’s 20 percent Arab minority and who have clashed with security forces, typically over land disputes.
Mansour Abbas, the leader of Israel’s Raam party that backs Bennett’s government and was widely supported by Bedouin voters in elections last year, denounced the attack.
“The Raam party condemns the criminal attack in Beersheba and sends its condolences to the families of those killed,” said a party statement posted on his personal Facebook page.
The local council in Hura also condemned the incident as a “criminal and terrorist act.”

Topics: Israel Beersheba Mansour Abbas Bedouin Naftali Bennett

Related

Palestinian assailant dead in Jerusalem stabbing attack: police
Middle-East
Palestinian assailant dead in Jerusalem stabbing attack: police
Israel: Palestinian shot, killed in alleged stabbing attempt
Middle-East
Israel: Palestinian shot, killed in alleged stabbing attempt

Community and conflict: How Turks and Syrian refugees are learning to live together

Community and conflict: How Turks and Syrian refugees are learning to live together
Updated 22 March 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

Community and conflict: How Turks and Syrian refugees are learning to live together

Community and conflict: How Turks and Syrian refugees are learning to live together
Updated 22 March 2022
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: The latest UN-backed study into Syrian refugees living in Turkey and the thoughts of the two communities was released on Monday.

Supported by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the Syrians Barometer-2020: A Framework for Achieving Social Cohesion with Syrians in Turkey was released under the leadership of Prof. M. Murat Erdogan from Ankara University.

The survey is the third of its kind conducted since 2017. Its findings are based on face-to-face interviews with 2,259 Turkish citizens in 26 cities and 1,414 Syrian households in 15 cities.

The report showed that the level of social acceptance of Syrians is high despite some ongoing concerns.

“Turkish society’s acceptance of Syrians has largely been transformed into ‘toleration’ rather than an understanding of establishing a practice of living together,” it said.

HIGHLIGHTS

New study shows Turkish acceptance of migrants is rising, but problems remain.

80% of Turks say they provided cash or other assistance to Syrians during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns about jobs losses and rising crime were lower than before, and the COVID-19 pandemic had boosted solidarity and neighborly ties between the two groups, it said.

“This can be explained by the normalization trend that created a habit among Turkish society regarding the presence of Syrians, while the pandemic also shifted social priorities toward making ends meet,” Erdogan told Arab News.

About 80 percent of Turks said they provided cash or other forms of assistance to Syrians during the pandemic.

But Turkish people living in border towns with a high density of Syrian refugees were less positive, saying they considered them an ongoing source of problems.

There remains misunderstanding about how Syrians generate income, with most Turkish people claiming the refugees rely on assistance from the Turkish state. But those who are financially supported by an EU-funded assistance program account for only about 44 percent of the general Syrian population in Turkey.

While concerns remain about the deterioration of public services, loss of jobs, rise in criminality and corruption, the proportion of Turks who said they had experienced personal harm from Syrians in the past five years was 11 percent.

“When I conducted a field study in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, Turkish residents said they were harmed by the presence of Syrians because they were speaking loudly at night and not sleeping at the right time,” Erdogan said.

“Turks are more inclined to perceive Syrians through the prism of identity concerns.”

According to the report, 55 percent of Turks are against Syrians opening their own businesses, saying it would generate unfair competition.

A total of 77 percent of Turks said they did not think Syrians had cultural similarities with the Turkish. But Syrians considered themselves socially very close to Turks, the report said.

Turkey is home to about 3.7 million Syrians under temporary protection, which represents about 5 percent of the Turkish population. Many of them said they were not settled in the country.

In the latest report, the proportion of refugees saying they did not plan to return to Syria was 77.8 percent, up from 51.8 percent in 2019 and 16.7 percent in 2017.

Similarly, 90 percent of the Turks surveyed said they thought that at least half of the Syrians would stay in Turkey.

Asked where the Syrians should live, 85 percent of Turkish respondents suggested they be housed in camps, secure zones or designated cities instead of integrating with local communities.

“Turks prefer an isolated lifestyle for Syrians in Turkey,” Erdogan said.

While Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu recently announced that the country had granted citizenship status to more than 193,000 Syrian refugees, 71 percent of the Turks polled said they were against giving citizenship to Syrians, while about 17 percent said Syrian children should not be given an education.

A total of 46 percent of Syrians said they had been integrated into Turkish society but would prefer the status of temporary protection rather than citizenship so as not to lose their benefits under the EU support programs. The survey also showed that at least one member of each Syrian family could speak Turkish.

More than 88 percent of the Syrians polled said they had not faced any problems regarding access to health services during the pandemic, but 64 percent said it had negatively affected their financial situation.

The study also found that there had been an increase in the proportion of Syrians moving on to a third country to 49 percent in 2020, from 34 percent in 2019 and 23 percent in 2017.

Despite the high proportion of Turks saying they had extended a helping hand to Syrians during the pandemic, 67 percent of the Syrian respondents said society’s perception of them had not changed since the health crisis.

In its recommendations, the report said that Turkey’s policies on Syrians that are based on temporariness should be revised as establishing a peaceful Syria remained an unlikely prospect in the short and medium terms.

It said also that more needed to be done to find viable employment for Syrians.

“Agriculture, animal husbandry and the industrial sector all offer opportunities to create employment,” it said.

It added that civil society should assume a greater role in aiding integration and that a financial support program needed to be developed to allow local authorities to help Syrians living within their jurisdictions.

It also said the international community should share the responsibility of providing financial support and resettlement options for Syrians.

Topics: Turkey Syria refugees

Related

Syria using shell companies to bypass sanctions, report claims
Middle-East
Syria using shell companies to bypass sanctions, report claims
Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues
World
Turkey says Russia and Ukraine nearing agreement on ‘critical’ issues

Latest updates

Lebanese president sparks Christian anger by defending Hezbollah at the Vatican
Lebanese president sparks Christian anger by defending Hezbollah at the Vatican
Euro weakens as Biden carries new sanction plans to Europe — Macro Snapshot
Euro weakens as Biden carries new sanction plans to Europe — Macro Snapshot
Oman allocates additional $529m for 2022 budget
Oman allocates additional $529m for 2022 budget
Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine
Japan PM Kishida renews commitment to Ukraine
UK’s Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit
UK’s Sunak cuts taxes to soften cost-of-living hit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.