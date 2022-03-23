You are here

Cypher Capital launches $100m digital asset fund: Crypto Moves
Cypher plans to deploy on average $2 million to $5 million each month (Getty)
Updated 16 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

Cypher Capital launches $100m digital asset fund: Crypto Moves

Cypher Capital launches $100m digital asset fund: Crypto Moves
Updated 16 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Dubai-based venture capital company, Cypher Capital, is launching a $100 million seed fund aimed at investing in digital assets, including cryptocurrencies.

The fund, financed by the company’s founder, Bijan Alizadeh, will also invest in decentralized finance platforms, blockchain applications, and cryptocurrency gaming, according to Reuters.

“It’s going to be 100 percent digital assets,” Alizadeh told Reuters.

Cypher, which has $10 million in assets under management, plans to deploy on average $2 million to $5 million each month. It will focus on investing in the Middle East and North Africa and South Asia regions, and will also invest elsewhere.

The company, which may raise capital in the future for new investment funds, aims to manage $1 billion in assets within three years.

Cypher is also planning to open a crypto, blockchain, and digital asset hub in Dubai, to offer a workspace where startups can pitch their ideas to potential investors, Alizadeh said.

They would also be offered mentoring, legal advice and technical advice, he said, hoping to develop the hub into an industry-focused networking community.

Daily trading

Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Wednesday, falling by 2.21 percent to $41,959 at 3:21 p.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,945, down by 2.10 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

IPO

Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck revealed on Tuesday its plan to go public in the US.

It plans to merge with Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV, a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a $1.25 billion deal, which is expected to close in the second half of this year.

The combined entity will be called Coincheck Group NV. It is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol ‘CNCK’, Bitcoin.com reported.

SPACs are publicly listed shell companies that carry out initial public offerings to raise funds for acquiring a private entity at a later date.

Tokyo-headquartered Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and digital asset exchanges in Japan.

The company is regulated by the Financial Services Agency, the largest financial regulator in Japan.

The platform has about 1.5 million verified customers, according to Bitcoin.com.

RIYADH: The UAE-based car subscription service, Carasti, has raised $2 million in a bridge round funding by venture firms Net Ventures and Rua Growth.

Providing its customers with a range of new and used cars on a monthly fee, Carasti is planning its launch in the Kingdom as it prepares for another series A round.

“I’ve been visiting and doing business in Saudi Arabia for many years, and I can safely say that no country in the world is transforming as quickly or building for the future in the way that Saudi Arabia is,” Carasti CEO Claudio Esposito-Aiardo said.

Carasti will use its acquired funds to support its launch in the Kingdom by allowing its customers to subscribe to an all-inclusive fee that allows access to new and used cars between one and 24 months.

The startup is also launching a Ramadan offer for Saudi customers by giving 50 percent off on the first month for subscribers.

JEDDAH: ACWA Power signed an initial deal with Schneider Electric Co. on Wednesday in relation to research & development and collaboration for data measurement.

The signing took place during the KAUST Innovation Day 2022, where business executives, innovators, researchers and academics from the Kingdom and across the world are meeting.

The event is being held at the research university’s campus in Thuwal to highlight the development of solar energy, green hydrogen, artificial intelligence, and seawater desalination.

ACWA Power, which operates power generation, water desalination and green hydrogen plants, is co-hosting the two-day event with KAUST, formally known as the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology.

KAUST and Acwa Power signed an initial deal in 2019 to launch the KAUST-Acwa Power Center of Excellence for Desalination and Solar Power.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 is reforming and enhancing the Kingdom’s mining ecosystem in an unprecedented manner, according to Khalid Saleh Al-Mudaifer, vice minister of industry and mineral resources. 

Al-Mudaifer made this remark during his speech at the FT Commodities Global Summit on March 23, in Lausanne, Switzerland. 

Talking about the necessity of decarbonization, the vice minister said: “What we need to work on in the mining sector is the perception of mining.”

He stressed the need to clarify the concept of decarbonization. “People need to remember there are no minerals without mining,” he added.

During his speech, the vice minister also noted that there could be a 40-fold increase in the demand for critical minerals in the future. 

“Some argue a new commodity supercycle has begun as prices rise based on increasing demand, declining productivity and growing ESG issues. There are estimates that point to a 40-fold increase in demand for critical minerals,” said Al-Mudaifer. 

Reiterating his words at the 2022 Future Mineral Forum, Al-Mudaifer said, “During the #FMF2022 hosted in Riyadh, we began an intergovernmental dialogue to define this new mining region, explore investment opportunities and reimagine the role of mining in the global economy.”

RIYADH: A consortium led by Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank has sealed a deal worth $480 million to fund green initiatives in Saudi Arabia.

ADIB will contribute $61 million of the total amount in its first-ever financing of green projects in the Kingdom, it said in a statement.

In cooperation with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Holding Co., Alinma Bank, Riyad Bank, and Siemens Bank, the funds will be allocated to three wastewater treatment plants serving 2 million people.

“The treated water will contribute to efforts to conserve freshwater resources allocated to agriculture, and it is expected that the daily provision of water will directly contribute to the country’s water security,” the bank said.

“Financing these projects is an important part of efforts to develop green infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, and in line with our vision of being the most innovative Islamic bank in the world,” said Michael Davis, global head of commercial banking at ADIB.

RIYADH: The $27 billion mega project Masar Makkah confirmed it will develop the Ponceana Hotel with an investment value of SR600 million ($160 million), as one of the first Saudi local hotel brands to join the project. 

The hotel tower will provide services to Umrah pilgrims and visitors to Makkah.

It will contain 28 floors and 950 hotel rooms to accommodate 3,800 guests. 

In line with Saudi Vision 2030, this signing of the agreement comes as part of the efforts to enrich the local accommodation and hospitality sector. 

Masar Makkah was developed by Umm Al-Qura Co. for the development and construction of services and amenities to serve Makkah residents, visitors and pilgrims and facilitate their access to the Grand Mosque.

