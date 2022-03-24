You are here

Rights group asks Ethiopia to probe Tigray 'war crime'

Rights group asks Ethiopia to probe Tigray ‘war crime’
The Tigray fighting has dragged on and spread, displacing hundreds of thousands and fueling a severe humanitarian crisis. (AFP)
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

Rights group asks Ethiopia to probe Tigray ‘war crime’

Rights group asks Ethiopia to probe Tigray ‘war crime’
  • HRW: Three bombs were dropped on January 7 on a school sheltering displaced Tigrayans in the town of Dedebit
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

ADDIS ABABA: Human Rights Watch on Thursday urged Ethiopia to probe an airstrike on a school in the war-torn Tigray region that killed dozens as an “apparent war crime.”
The rights watchdog said three bombs were dropped on January 7 on a school sheltering displaced Tigrayans in the town of Dedebit “killing at least 57 civilians and wounding more than 42 others.”
“The Ethiopian government should carry out a prompt, thorough, and impartial investigation of the apparent war crime and appropriately prosecute those responsible,” HRW said in a statement.
There were mainly elderly people, women and children sleeping in plastic tents there, it said, adding that there was no evidence of military targets at the site.
The conflict in northern Ethiopia began in November 2020 when Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent troops to disarm and detain the region’s dissident leadership.
Based on debris recovered by survivors and aid workers and the extent of damage and injuries caused, HRW said a type of MAM-L guided bomb delivered by a Turkish-made drone and other light aircraft was likely responsible.
“Using guided bombs without evidence of any military target indicates that this was an apparent war crime,” said Laetitia Bader, Horn of Africa director for HRW.
Abiy has accused the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) of orchestrating attacks on federal army camps in the region and promised a swift campaign to oust them.
But fighting dragged on and spread, displacing hundreds of thousands and fueling a severe humanitarian crisis.
The conflict has claimed thousands of lives, and both sides have been repeatedly accused of human rights violations and atrocities.
In March, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet reported that at least 304 civilians were killed and 373 injured between late November and late February in aerial bombardments apparently carried out by the Ethiopian military.

Ukraine's president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

Updated 24 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia

Ukraine’s president asks NATO for more military support against Russia
  • Volodymyr Zelensky: Ukraine needs fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defense to repel Russian troops
Updated 24 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to NATO leaders on Thursday to increase military support for his country against Russian forces that he warned would next target alliance members in eastern Europe including Poland.
Addressing a NATO summit in Brussels, Zelensky said Ukraine needed fighter jets, tanks, anti-ship weapons and improved air defense to repel Russian troops as the war enters its second month.
“I am sure you understand that Russia has no intention of stopping in Ukraine,” Zelensky said in a video address that was released by the Ukrainian presidency.
“It wants to go further. Against eastern members of NATO. The Baltic states. Poland for sure.”
While NATO is expected to step up support for Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance will not send troops or planes to Ukraine.
Zelensky said he was grateful for the support Ukraine had received from individual NATO member states.
“But NATO has yet to show what the alliance can do to save people,” he said. “It feels like we’re in the grey zone between the West and Russia, but we’re protecting all our and your shared values.”
“The alliance can still prevent the deaths of Ukrainians from Russian strikes, from Russian occupation by giving us all the weapons we need.”

US FDA declines to approve Lilly/Innovent lung cancer drug

US FDA declines to approve Lilly/Innovent lung cancer drug
Updated 24 March 2022
Reuters

US FDA declines to approve Lilly/Innovent lung cancer drug

US FDA declines to approve Lilly/Innovent lung cancer drug
  • The US regulator in a so-called complete response letter recommended an additional multi-regional clinical trial
Updated 24 March 2022
Reuters

The US Food and Drug Administration has declined to approve Eli Lilly and partner Innovent Biologics Inc’s lung cancer drug that had been studied only in China, Lilly said on Thursday.
The decision comes after a panel of advisers to the regulator in February recommended that Lilly and China-based Innovent should be required to conduct a trial of sintilimab that is applicable to the US population.
The US regulator in a so-called complete response letter recommended an additional multi-regional clinical trial. Lilly said along with Innovent it was assessing next steps for the sintilimab program in the United States.
Sintilimab, in the Chinese trial among 397 patients with advanced or recurrent nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer, met the main goal of progression-free survival (PFS), or the time a patient lived without the disease worsening.
However, the FDA and its advisers had raised concerns over the lack of population diversity in a single-country trial and the use of PFS as the study’s main goal rather than overall survival, which is the gold standard for cancer drugs.
The agency’s decision on Thursday raises concerns for other Chinese drugmakers which have been seeking to bring their products to the US market at lower costs by conducting a single-country clinical trial.
Sintilimab, branded as Tyvyt in China, has been approved in the country for patients that have relapsed or are resistant to treatment for classic Hodgkin’s lymphoma after at least two lines of chemotherapy.
It is also cleared in China as a first-line treatment of nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer in combination with Lilly’s cancer drug Alimta and platinum chemotherapy. 

4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building

4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building
Updated 24 March 2022
AP

4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building

4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building
  • Bisenz declined to indicate if the victims were Swiss nationals or foreigners
Updated 24 March 2022
AP

GENEVA: Four people were found dead Thursday at the foot of a seven-story residential building in the lakeside Swiss city of Montreux, police said, and a fifth person was hospitalized in serious condition.
Swiss daily newspaper Blick, citing an unidentified police official, said the five had jumped from a building.
A regional police spokesperson, Alexandre Bisenz, told The Associated Press that he couldn’t immediately confirm the report.
Bisenz told the AP that an investigation is underway and the five people were found at about 7 a.m. Thursday outside a building near the city’s famed Casino Barriere. He declined to provide further details.
Montreux, a bucolic lakeside city, is best known as a tourist hot spot and in particular for its annual jazz festival.
Bisenz declined to indicate if the victims were Swiss nationals or foreigners.
Police and emergency teams erected white tents at the scene, and forensics investigators were spotted on the top balcony of the building.
French-language newspaper Le Temps reported that neighbors said a family of five, including two teenagers and a grandmother, lived in an apartment in the building. The paper quoted a neighbor, Claude Rouiller, as saying, “We didn’t hear anything from their home.”

Thousands welcome home pardoned South Korean ex-President Park Geun-hye

Thousands welcome home pardoned South Korean ex-President Park Geun-hye
Updated 24 March 2022
AP

Thousands welcome home pardoned South Korean ex-President Park Geun-hye

Thousands welcome home pardoned South Korean ex-President Park Geun-hye
  • Park was ousted from office and imprisoned for bribery and other crimes in 2017
  • She had served less than a quarter of her 22-year sentence before being pardoned
Updated 24 March 2022
AP

SEOUL: Three months after being pardoned for one of South Korea’s worst government-corruption scandals, former President Park Geun-hye went home Thursday after being released from a hospital.
She slowly walked out of Samsung Medical Center in Seoul as cameras flashed and dozens of supporters shouted: “Park Geun-hye! President!”
“I express my greetings to our people for the first time in five years. My health has really improved, thanks to your worries,” Park said. She thanked the hospital’s medical staff and stepped into a black sedan without taking questions.
She then stopped by a cemetery and offered flowers and incense at the grave of her father, slain military dictator Park Chung-hee, and bowed quietly in tribute.
Hours later, a crowd of thousands waving national flags and balloons chanted her name amid a heavy police presence as Park arrived at her high-walled residence in her southern hometown of Daegu, where supporters covered a path near her home with hundreds of wreaths. Some held up banners with photos of Park and her father and signs claiming her innocence or wishing for her happiness.
Stepping out of the car, Park smiled widely through her COVID-19 mask and hugged a child who presented her with flowers. She then stepped up to a microphone stand in front of her gate to deliver a message thanking her supporters. Her speech was briefly interrupted when someone from the crowd threw what appeared to be a bottle that shattered as it landed nearby, prompting bodyguards to surround her and raise up screens.
“The past five years have been a very difficult time for me to endure,” Park said before thanking her neighbors in Daegu’s Dalseong county, where she was voted a four-time lawmaker from 1998 to 2008.
Park said she hopes to make unspecified contributions, “even if small,” to help the country, but made no specific mention of plans to get involved in politics again.
“While I was president, I tried hard to work for our nation and people, but was unable to fulfill a lot of my dreams. Those dreams are now up to the hands of others,” Park said.
Park was ousted from office and imprisoned for bribery and other crimes in 2017 in a stunning fall from grace. She has described herself as a victim of political revenge and refused to attend most of her trials.
Conservatives, who were initially left in disarray by her downfall, recovered to narrowly win this month’s presidential election, but only after fielding a candidate who had helped send her to jail.
President-elect Yoon Suk Yeol was part of a special investigation team that indicted Park in 2017 for bribery, abuse of power and extortion, which established her as the central figure in an influence-peddling scandal that also involved a shadowy confidante and a billionaire Samsung heir.
Some of Park’s supporters at the hospital expressed anger toward Yoon as she was released, shouting that he was a “traitor” and “treacherous criminal,” but there were no major scuffles with police.
Yoon, who takes office on May 10, told reporters he wishes for Park’s quick recovery from her health problems and hopes to visit her in Daegu soon. When asked whether he plans to invite Park to his inauguration ceremony, Yoon said, “You’re supposed to invite all former presidents, so of course.”
Park had served less than a quarter of her 22-year sentence before Moon pardoned her in December, citing her health problems and a need to promote unity in the face of pandemic-related difficulties.
She had been treated at the Seoul hospital since November. Officials have refused to elaborate on Park’s health, but local media said she has been suffering from a lumbar disc problem, a shoulder injury and dental problems as well as mental stress.
Park was once the darling of conservatives in South Korea, who celebrate her father as a hero whose industrial policies pulled the country up from postwar poverty despite his brutal suppression of human rights. She was elected its first female president in 2012, beating Moon by a million votes.

Joe Biden, NATO leaders open summits on Russian war

Joe Biden, NATO leaders open summits on Russian war
Updated 24 March 2022
AP

Joe Biden, NATO leaders open summits on Russian war

Joe Biden, NATO leaders open summits on Russian war
  • US leader hopes to nudge allies to enact new sanctions on Russia
  • Wide acknowledgement that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip at the global economy
Updated 24 March 2022
AP

BRUSSELS: US President Joe Biden and Western allies opened the first of three summits Thursday focused on increasing pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine while tending to the economic and security fallout spreading across Europe and the world.
Biden and the leaders of other NATO countries met at the alliance’s headquarters where they posed for a group photo memorializing the urgent gathering before retreating behind closed doors for their summit, which was expected to last several hours.
Over the course of Thursday, the European diplomatic capital is hosting an emergency NATO summit as well as a gathering of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and a summit of the 27 members of the European Union. Biden will attend all three meetings and plans to hold a news conference at the end of the day.
Biden arrived here late Wednesday with the hopes of nudging allies to enact new sanctions on Russia, which has already seen its economy crippled by a steady stream of bans, boycotts and penalties over the past four weeks.
While the West has been largely unified in confronting Russia after it invaded Ukraine, there’s wide acknowledgement that unity will be tested as the costs of war chip at the global economy.
The bolstering of forces along NATO’s eastern flank, almost certainly for at least the next 5-10 years if Russia is to be effectively dissuaded, will also put pressure on national budgets.
“We need to do more, and therefore we need to invest more. There is a new sense of urgency and I expect that the leaders will agree to accelerate the investments in defense,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg before chairing the security alliance’s summit.
En route to Brussels aboard Air Force One, Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, told reporters that “what we would like to hear is that the resolve and unity that we’ve seen for the past month will endure for as long as it takes.”
The energy crisis exacerbated by the war will be a particularly hot topic at the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece are hoping for an urgent, coordinated bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek US help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country’s economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.
“To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession,” Scholz said Wednesday.
Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries will also be looking for clarity on how the United States and fellow European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as a spiraling refugee crisis. More than 3.5 million refugees have fled Ukraine in recent weeks, including more than 2 million to Poland.
Biden is scheduled to travel to Poland on Friday, where both issues are expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda. Another significant moment could come shortly before Biden returns to Washington on Saturday. The White House said he plans to “deliver remarks on the united efforts of the free world to support the people of Ukraine, hold Russia accountable for its brutal war, and defend a future that is rooted in democratic principles.”
Sullivan said that Biden and fellow leaders would aim to “set out a longer-term game plan” for what forces and capabilities are going to be required for the alliance’s eastern flank countries.
Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who is expected to address the NATO summit by video, said late Wednesday that he wants the alliance to “declare that it will fully assist Ukraine to win this war” by supplying any weapons necessary.
All the while, national security officials from Washington to Warsaw are increasingly worried that Putin might deploy chemical, biological or even nuclear weaponry. Sullivan said the allies would consult on how to respond to “potential contingencies” of that sort, including “this whole question of the potential use of nuclear weapons.”
Biden, before departing for Brussels on Wednesday, told reporters that he believed the possibility of Russia deploying chemical weapons was a “real threat.”
Stoltenberg would not be drawn Thursday on whether such a strike is a red line that would draw the alliance into war with Russia. “I will not speculate beyond the fact that NATO is always ready to defend, to protect and to react to any type of attack on a NATO allied country,” he said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in a CNN interview this week said that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there was “an existential threat for our country.”
The head of the European Union’s executive arm said she wanted to discuss with Biden the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc.
Speaking at the European Parliament ahead of Biden’s visit, Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was seeking a a commitment for additional LNG supplies from the US “for the next two winters.”
The EU imports 90 percent of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40 percent of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is looking at ways to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.
Sullivan said the United States was looking for ways to “surge” LNG supplies to Europe to help make up for supply disruptions.
Biden, for his part, was expected to detail plans for new sanctions against Russia and humanitarian assistance for the region.
One new sanctions option that Biden is weighing is to target members of the Russian State Duma, the lower house of parliament, according to a US official who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. The official added that a final decision hadn’t been made and that the new sanctions would be rolled out in coordination with Western allies.

