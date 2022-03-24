Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round

RIYADH: Arla Foods, a major dairy products company in the UK, has invested $63 million to expand its production in Bahrain — the largest sum for the company outside Europe.
Arla Foods has increased annual production from 20,000 tons to nearly 80,000 tons of Puck and Kraft cheese and pasteurized dairy products, with about 95 percent of production distributed in the Middle East and North Africa region.
“We have grown our business in the MENA region, which is one of the most important markets in our five-year strategic plan. Our factory in Bahrain plays an important role in our plans” Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla Foods said.
The company has moved important elements of its production capacity to Bahrain in order to increase the shelf life of its products and reduce transportation costs and further product development, Dilmun Post retorted.
This investment has created 200 direct and indirect job opportunities.
Some $1.3 million has been spent on green energy projects in the company’s plant in Manama, including the installation of 8000 square meters of solar panels, making it one of the largest solar power plants in Bahrain.
The renewable energy source capacity of these panels is 1.7 megawatts and produces approximately 20 percent of the annual energy consumption of production sites while reducing the total CO2 impact by 1,600 tons per year.
Meanwhile, the company has seen a 40 percent increase in local production in Saudi Arabia.
Arla Foods has invested SR64 million ($17.1 million) in three new production lines: Starbucks ready-to-drink products, Puck Sauces, Soups and Cooking Cream products, and, most recently, certified organic milk.