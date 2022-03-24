You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round

Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round

Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/n6hn9

Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round

Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Pakistan-based e-commerce startup, Jugnu, raised $22.5 million in a series A round, led by Saudi Arabia’s B2B marketplace, Sary.

Sary has now expanded into Pakistan through its investment in Jugnu. This follows its second expansion this year after Sary’s acquisition of Egypt-based marketplace Mowarrid.


CEO and Co-Founder of Jugna, Sharoon Saleem, said in a statement: “Our new alliance with Sary will be a great boost for Jugnu. Sary will help us accelerate the development of our platform to connect producers and businesses.”


Founded in 2019, Jugnu is an e-commerce startup that supports small business. It will use its newly acquired funds to grow its team, tech, product offerings, and expand geographically.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Pakistan Investment Start ups

Related

UAE eyes 90% of global trade in five years, says minister

UAE eyes 90% of global trade in five years, says minister
Long exposure view of traffic and skyline from rooftop at sunset Dubai, UAE. Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

UAE eyes 90% of global trade in five years, says minister

UAE eyes 90% of global trade in five years, says minister
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The United Arab Emirates is seeking a gateway to 90 percent of global trade in the coming five years, Gulf News reported, citing the country’s trade minister.

“We recently announced eight countries, but our ultimate goal is to open our trade to 90 percent of global trade within five years,” said minister of foreign trade, Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

 “We are coming to Latin America, and we will continue opening up by linking our economy to the rest of the world,” he added.

Speaking at the Global Business Forum 2022, Jair Bolsonaro, president of Brazil, noted there is a huge investment potential for UAE-based businesses in Brazil, according to Emirates News Agency.

This comes a month after India and UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to boost bilateral trade from $60 billion to $100 billion in five years.

During the five-year period ending 2021, UAE accounted for 77 percent of GCC investments in Latin America, which stood at $4 billion.

Topics: economy UAE global trade GCC MENA

Related

UAE’s Barakah Nuclear plant to double clean electricity generation
Business & Economy
UAE’s Barakah Nuclear plant to double clean electricity generation
UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 
Business & Economy
UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 

Dubai to attract investors’ interest as a safe haven: S&P Global report

Dubai to attract investors’ interest as a safe haven: S&P Global report
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai to attract investors’ interest as a safe haven: S&P Global report

Dubai to attract investors’ interest as a safe haven: S&P Global report
Updated 2 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Dubai will continue attracting the interest of investors as a safe haven despite the economic fallout from geopolitical events, according to an S&P Global report. 

The report noted that Dubai’s property market is all set to consolidate gains this year from a rebound that began in 2021. 

“The market is set for a moderate increase in property prices, rents, and increased sales volumes this year,” analyst Tatjana Lescova wrote in the report. 

The S&P report noted that the gross domestic product of Dubai will rise by 2.5 percent in 2022, and 2 percent in 2023. According to the report, stronger oil prices will help Dubai achieve economic growth in 2022. 

HighLights

The population is forecast to rise 2 percent per year in 2022 and 2023.

Developers’ revenue growth should accelerate over the next 4-5 years, tempered by a structural oversupply of residential properties and the delivery of new developments. 

Properties are relatively affordable with prices 25 percent to 30 percent below 2014’s peak, despite a significant uptick in 2021.

The ongoing rise in transaction volumes and strong demand for off-plan properties, with villas outperforming apartments. 

 

Topics: Dubai S&P Global

Related

DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity
Business & Economy
DEWA eyes $2.2bn in Dubai’s first-ever IPO of a state-owned entity

UAE’s Etihad Airways selects Citibank as its bank partner amid treasury transformation

UAE’s Etihad Airways selects Citibank as its bank partner amid treasury transformation
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Etihad Airways selects Citibank as its bank partner amid treasury transformation

UAE’s Etihad Airways selects Citibank as its bank partner amid treasury transformation
  • Etihad plans to bolster its position in sustainable aviation finance
Updated 7 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE's Etihad Airways, has selected US financial services company Citibank as its international cash management bank partner amid treasury transformation, according to a company statement.

Under the partnership, Etihad will gain access to Citi’s range of digital capabilities across working capital and liquidity management, payments and collections, and reconciliation and visibility.

Etihad will also work closely with Citi’s Innovation Lab to install a number of innovations in treasury management through AI-based and API technology.

Through a collaboration with Citi’s environmental, social, and governance team, Etihad plans to bolster its position in sustainable aviation finance.

“We look forward to working together and implementing more cutting-edge treasury solutions with Citi as our global partner,” the statement said, citing Adam Boukadida, Chief Financial Officer of Etihad Aviation Group

Topics: economy UAE Etihad Airways

Related

UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 
Business & Economy
UAE allows the use of foreign reserves, international debt instruments in 2022 budget 
Airbus expects India orders to make up 6 percent of its total over next 20 years
Business & Economy
Airbus expects India orders to make up 6 percent of its total over next 20 years

After Qatar, Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan forays into Oman

After Qatar, Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan forays into Oman
Muscat, Oman. Shutterstock
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

After Qatar, Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan forays into Oman

After Qatar, Saudi’s Dar Al Arkan forays into Oman
Updated 12 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

As a part of its Gulf expansion, Dar Al Arkan, the largest property developer in Saudi Arabia, is set to mark its presence in Oman with an agreement with the Oman Tourism Development Company.

Under the agreement, Dar Al Arkan will develop ‘AIDA’, a premium, mixed-use project nestled within the master plan of Yiti Integrated Tourism Development.

Widely touted to be one of the largest urban developments in Oman, the Yiti Integrated Tourism Development extends to a total area of over 11 million square kilometers.

“Oman remains one of the hidden gems, and very few realize its actual potential. We want to change that,” said Ziad El Chaar, vice chairman of Dar Al Arkan.

Earlier, Dar Al Arkan had announced its new expansion plans in Qatar and Dubai.

“If Dubai is the business and tourism hub, Qatar’s push is centered around sports and education, and Oman is about offering an escape from all that hurly-burly. Now, we are there in each key market,” added El Chaar, Gulf News reports.

The new project in Oman will be located just outside of the capital Muscat.

Dar Al Arkan’s project in Qatar is located at the Qetaifan Island North in Lusail City. The developer is planning to build this project as an entertainment destination to include hotels and water parks. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia real estate property developers Oman Qatar UAE

Related

Exclusive Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Business & Economy
Saudi developer Dar Al-Arkan eyes China and UK expansion
Oman allocates additional $529m for 2022 budget
Business & Economy
Oman allocates additional $529m for 2022 budget

Arla Foods expands production in Bahrain with $63m investment

Arla Foods expands production in Bahrain with $63m investment
Updated 15 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Arla Foods expands production in Bahrain with $63m investment

Arla Foods expands production in Bahrain with $63m investment
Updated 15 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Arla Foods, a major dairy products company in the UK, has invested $63 million to expand its production in Bahrain — the largest sum for the company outside Europe.

Arla Foods has increased annual production from 20,000 tons to nearly 80,000 tons of Puck and Kraft cheese and pasteurized dairy products, with about 95 percent of production distributed in the Middle East and North Africa region.

“We have grown our business in the MENA region, which is one of the most important markets in our five-year strategic plan. Our factory in Bahrain plays an important role in our plans” Peder Tuborgh, CEO of Arla Foods said.

The company has moved important elements of its production capacity to Bahrain in order to increase the shelf life of its products and reduce transportation costs and further product development, Dilmun Post retorted.

This investment has created 200 direct and indirect job opportunities.

Some $1.3 million has been spent on green energy projects in the company’s plant in Manama, including the installation of 8000 square meters of solar panels, making it one of the largest solar power plants in Bahrain.

The renewable energy source capacity of these panels is 1.7 megawatts and produces approximately 20 percent of the annual energy consumption of production sites while reducing the total CO2 impact by 1,600 tons per year.

Meanwhile, the company has seen a 40 percent increase in local production in Saudi Arabia.

Arla Foods has invested SR64 million ($17.1 million) in three new production lines: Starbucks ready-to-drink products, Puck Sauces, Soups and Cooking Cream products, and, most recently, certified organic milk.

 

Topics: Arla Foods Bahrain

Related

Arla Foods KSA chooses aseptic food filling technology from SIG
Corporate News
Arla Foods KSA chooses aseptic food filling technology from SIG

Latest updates

Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round
Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round
4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building
4 dead, 1 injured, after apparent fall from Swiss building
Luxury handbag label Tyler Ellis launches collaboration with Emirati brand Hamda Al-Fahim
Luxury handbag label Tyler Ellis launches collaboration with Emirati brand Hamda Al-Fahim
Winners of Hajj and Umrah Challenge to bring ideas to reality
Winners of Hajj and Umrah Challenge to bring ideas to reality
UAE eyes 90% of global trade in five years, says minister
UAE eyes 90% of global trade in five years, says minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.