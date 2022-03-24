Saudi marketplace Sary leads Pakistani Jugnu’s $22.5m series A round

RIYADH: Pakistan-based e-commerce startup, Jugnu, raised $22.5 million in a series A round, led by Saudi Arabia’s B2B marketplace, Sary.

Sary has now expanded into Pakistan through its investment in Jugnu. This follows its second expansion this year after Sary’s acquisition of Egypt-based marketplace Mowarrid.



CEO and Co-Founder of Jugna, Sharoon Saleem, said in a statement: “Our new alliance with Sary will be a great boost for Jugnu. Sary will help us accelerate the development of our platform to connect producers and businesses.”



Founded in 2019, Jugnu is an e-commerce startup that supports small business. It will use its newly acquired funds to grow its team, tech, product offerings, and expand geographically.