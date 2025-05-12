You are here

Trump Visit 2025
Trump Visit 2025

Americans living in Saudi Arabia reflect on their 'home away from home'

Americans living in Saudi Arabia reflect on their 'home away from home'
Traffic flows past Saudi and US flags on a main road in Riyadh on May 12, 2025, hours before of a visit by US President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia. (AFP)
Updated 6 sec ago
Rashid Hassan
TAMARA ABAOLSAUD
Americans living in Saudi Arabia reflect on their 'home away from home'

Americans living in Saudi Arabia reflect on their ‘home away from home’
  • Expats laud high living standards, safety, opportunities and strong moral fabric as President Trump visits the Kingdom
  • Job opportunities being created for foreigners and locals alike as Kingdom opens up to business and overseas investment
Updated 6 sec ago
Rashid Hassan TAMARA ABAOLSAUD
RIYADH: Americans living in Saudi Arabia have found a home away from home, as people-to-people ties reflect the enduring relationship between the two countries.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, four expats spoke to Arab News about their experiences of living in the Kingdom.

Maria Cometti, who is the cofounder of DQ Living magazine and lives in Riyadh, said: “For me, the safety, economic opportunity and strong moral fabric of society are among the greatest benefits of living in Saudi Arabia.

“As a parent, our top priority is our family’s health and safety … it’s foundational. Healthcare here is also affordable, which makes a big difference.

“As an American married to a Saudi, I am especially grateful for the strong ties between our two countries.”




The female employment rate has risen to more than 36 percent, surpassing the Vision 2030 goal of 30 percent. (AFP/File)

Hana Nemec, an executive who moved to the Kingdom in 2015 at the age of 24, said that when she arrived the female employment rate was under 20 percent, which “often made me the only woman in meetings and led to some seating arrangement questions and cultural blunders on my part.”

At the end of last year, the figure had risen to more than 36 percent, surpassing the Vision 2030 goal of 30 percent 10 years ahead of schedule.

“I’m pleasantly surprised every single day since I came to Saudi Arabia by the people, their infectious hospitality and their dedication to working hand in hand to achieve Vision 2030 goals,” Nemec said.

“Personally, it has been emotional to witness the incredible changes in Saudi Arabia since Vision 2030 was announced due to the profound impact it’s made on my life.”

As the Kingdom continues to open up to business and overseas investment, it is creating new job opportunities for foreigners and locals alike.

American Sameer Shams said: “I have lived in Riyadh for more than 15 years and enjoyed the rich culture, safety, modern infrastructure and affordable living with unique experiences. Saudi Arabia (offers) excellent career opportunities, particularly in growing sectors.”

He said he had seen how the US-Saudi relationship, historically rooted in oil and defense, had evolved toward technology, AI and renewable energy, a development that could be seen through events like the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh.

“Such events have attracted top business leaders and strengthened people-to-people ties through collaborative initiatives in sustainable development, finance and innovation,” he said.

“The transformation in Saudi Arabia is tangible and impactful, offering new opportunities for both citizens and expatriates. The Kingdom’s trajectory toward modernization is evident. Having witnessed these shifts firsthand, I see the current era in Saudi Arabia as a time of great promise and positive change.”

Daniel Talbot, who is studying applied technology in water desalination at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, said: “I began pursuing my degree in 2024 but already view it (Saudi Arabia) as home.

“It’s where my family and I have chosen to plant roots over the next four to five years while I pursue my master’s and Ph.D.”




Horse riders past the Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building, in the desert canyon of Ashar Valley in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern Al-Ula desert. (AFP/File)

Being part of a community of colleagues, many of whom he now calls friends, has made Talbot feel at home and he praised the compassion and generosity of the Saudi people.

“I believe the Saudi people represent the future of the Middle East and I feel honored to play even a small role in that journey.

“With clear vision and ambitious goals, I see the Kingdom not only reshaping its own future but also positioning itself as a global leader in several industries.”

Talbot attributed much of the country’s success to Vision 2030, calling it “one of the most ambitious national strategies of our time.”

Talbot said that one of the best things about moving to Saudi Arabia was the proximity to the Red Sea.

“The stillness and natural scenery have brought tranquil and restful moments for my family, whether it’s a picnic at sunset or simply enjoying a quiet evening under the stars near our home. The Red Sea, with its clear waters and vibrant marine life, has been refreshing.”

 

Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh

Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News
Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh

Riyadh governor receives Cuban ambassador in Riyadh
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar held a cordial discussion with the Ambassador of Cuba to the Kingdom Miguel Porto Parga in Riyadh on Monday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Meanwhile, the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malki met Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar in Islamabad on Monday, the Saudi ambassador wrote in a post on X.

The parties held friendly talks and discussed issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia cuba

Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump

Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News
Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump

Saudi Cabinet welcomes upcoming visit by US President Trump
  • Ministers expressed optimism visit would serve to deepen strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman chaired the weekly Cabinet session in Riyadh on Monday, where ministers welcomed the upcoming official visit of US President Donald Trump to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Cabinet expressed optimism that the visit would serve to deepen the strategic partnership between Riyadh and Washington across various sectors in line with shared interests and long-term visions, SPA added.

In a statement to SPA, Minister of State, Cabinet Member for Shura Council Affairs, and Acting Minister of Media Essam bin Saad bin Saeed said the Cabinet reiterated its strong condemnation of the Israeli occupation authorities’ incursion into the Gaza Strip and Palestinian territories.

It also denounced ongoing violations of international humanitarian law by Israeli forces, and reaffirmed Saudi Arabia’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.

Ministers also welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between Pakistan and India last week, affirming the Kingdom’s continued commitment to working with international partners to support efforts aimed at achieving lasting peace between the two South Asian neighbors.

The Cabinet said that Saudi Arabia’s hosting of the Munich Security Conference Leaders’ Meeting in the fourth quarter of 2025 reflects its commitment to multilateralism and to advancing global peace, security, and stability.

The Cabinet also hailed Saudi Arabia’s election as the Arab Group’s representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization Council.

During the session, the Cabinet approved a memorandum of understanding between the Saudi Ministry of Energy and the Italian Ministry of Environment and Energy Security for cooperation in the energy sector.

The Cabinet further authorized the Minister of Education, or a deputy, to negotiate and sign an MoU with the US focused on cooperation in the field of education and training.

In the field of health regulation, the Cabinet approved an MoU between the Saudi Food and Drug Authority and the Chinese National Medical Products Administration to enhance cooperation in the regulation of drugs, medical devices, and cosmetics.

It also approved an MoU between the Saudi Presidency of State Security and Oman’s General Secretariat for Communications and Coordination concerning the combatting of terrorism and its financing.

Topics: Trump Visit 2025 Saudi Arabia US President Donald Trump

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Saudi capital

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Saudi capital
Updated 12 May 2025
Rashid Hassan
Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Saudi capital

Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 begins in Saudi capital
  • The event is taking place May 12-15 at Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center 
  • Riyadh Exhibitions Co. and Messe Dusseldorf announce strategic alliance
Updated 12 May 2025
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Riyadh International Industry Week 2025 kicked off on Monday at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, with the participation of more than 524 exhibitors from 20 countries.

In his opening remarks, Abdulaziz Al-Ahmadi, deputy minister of industrial development, expressed hope the event will be a platform for launching qualitative industrial partnerships that contribute to opening new horizons for globally competitive Saudi industries.

“Riyadh International Industry Week is a key enabler for promoting growth in the industrial sector and creating qualitative partnerships between various sectors hosted by the exhibition,” Al-Ahmadi said.

The week connects more than 524 exhibitors and leaders in the regional and international industrial sector, and embodies the Kingdom’s prestigious position in the industrial sector at the regional and global levels, the minister continued.

He pointed out that the partnership between the public and private sectors forms the cornerstone of achieving industrial development in Saudi Arabia.

“Government agencies, within the industry and mineral resources system, and the government system as a whole, are working to build genuine partnerships with the private sector, under the continuous supervision of the Saudi leadership.

“The necessary programs, enablers, and initiatives are being provided to support this growth, such as the Standard Incentives Program, the Industrial Sector Competitiveness Program, and the Factories of the Future Program,” said Al-Ahmadi.

He continued that, to enhance the competitiveness of local factories, attract entrepreneurs, and provide experts with development mechanisms, the National Industry Strategy has identified 15 industrial enablers in the Kingdom, categorized under four enabling axes: building and strengthening supply chains with global standards, developing the country’s industrial business environment, promoting international trade, and fostering a culture of innovation and knowledge in the industrial sector through talent development and enhancement.

The National Industry Strategy encompasses over 136 initiatives, including initiatives specific to industrial goods and enabling initiatives for the industrial sector. Additionally, the strategy includes a comprehensive set of key performance indicators to monitor performance and make data-based decisions, he added.

Among them are initiatives specific to industrial goods, such as those aimed at ensuring the availability and competitiveness of petrochemicals.

“We look forward to increasing cooperation between primary and downstream petrochemical companies to develop businesses, create new opportunities, and lead this targeted transformation to ensure the integration of supply chains and maximize added value,” said Al-Ahmadi.

Speaking at the opening session Prince Saud bin Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, chairman of Riyadh Exhibition Co., said: “Riyadh International Industry Week complements the efforts of the Ministry of Industry to highlight investment opportunities and enhance the Kingdom’s position as a regional industrial hub. This aligns with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy and increase the industrial sector’s contribution to the national GDP, a step that fosters sustainable development and reinforces the Kingdom’s standing as a leading industrial powerhouse.”

The exhibition hosts more than 524 local and international companies from 20 countries. Alongside the exhibition, the forum features several dialogue sessions and will welcome over 50 local and international speakers, including industry experts and executives, to discuss key topics related to manufacturing, supply chains, and digital transformation in the industrial sector.

Exhibitors are showcasing cutting-edge innovations shaping the future of industry in the Kingdom and the region, in addition to holding a series of workshops.

“I am pleased to announce the strategic alliance between Riyadh Exhibitions Co. and Messe Dusseldorf, through which three of Messe Dusseldorf’s largest global exhibitions will be held in Riyadh,” said Prince Saud.

“In this context, I am also delighted to announce that the Saudi Smart Manufacturing Exhibition will now become part of the Saudi Industrial Transformation Exhibition 2025, which will take place from Dec. 1-3, 2025 under the patronage of the Ministry of Industry and in collaboration with Hannover Messe International. This move aims to further develop the unified identity of industrial transformation exhibitions and expand their focus in line with the future direction of the national industry,” he said.

“I highly value the trust and confidence shown by our sponsors and participants from across the globe in this edition,” he added.

The event will run from May 12-15, bringing together over 48,000 industrial products and advanced technologies under one roof, alongside national pavilions representing seven major industrial nations.

The event includes several specialized industrial exhibitions: the Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition and the Saudi Print and Pack Exhibition, both marking their 20th editions and serving as platforms to showcase the latest innovations and sustainable solutions in manufacturing, printing, and packaging.

In addition, the Saudi Iron and Metal Industries Exhibition and the Saudi Machinery and Heavy Equipment Exhibition, now in their third editions, spotlight advancements in engineering industries and heavy equipment.

Topics: Riyadh International Industry Week 2025

Trump heads for Saudi Arabia on major Middle East tour

US President Donald Trump gestures, while he boards Air Force One, as he departs for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
US President Donald Trump gestures, while he boards Air Force One, as he departs for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP
Trump heads for Saudi Arabia on major Middle East tour

US President Donald Trump gestures, while he boards Air Force One, as he departs for Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.
  • Trump’s Middle East tour will start in Saudi Arabia — the same place he began his debut overseas trip in his first term in 2017
Updated 12 May 2025
AFP

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, US: US President Donald Trump on Monday left for Saudi Arabia on what he called a “historic” tour of the Middle East that will mix urgent diplomacy on Gaza with huge business deals.

Air Force One took off on a journey that will include visits to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates — and possibly talks in Turkiye on the Ukraine war.

Israel’s war on Hamas in Gaza will hang heavy over the first major tour of Trump’s second term — but in one sign of progress, US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander was handed over to the Red Cross just as the president boarded his plane.

“It’s big news,” Trump said at the White House shortly before departing. “He’s coming home to his parents, which is really great news. They thought he was dead.”

Trump has in recent weeks seemed to cool on his efforts to end the Gaza war — despite boasting before taking office that he would be able to bring the conflict to a swift end.

He has also been increasingly at odds with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza, as well as over strikes on Yemen’s Houthis and on how to handle Iran’s nuclear program.

Trump said there were “very good things happening” on talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear ambitions — though he added that Iran “can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

The US president said that he hoped for more developments on Gaza during his trip to the Gulf, noting that his tour involved “three primary countries” in the region.

“I hope that we’re going to have other hostages released too,” he said when asked if he expected further progress toward a ceasefire in the Palestinian enclave.

Hamas asked Trump to “continue efforts” to end the war after freeing hostage Alexander, while Netanyahu said he would send mediators to Qatar on Tuesday for further negotiations.

Qatar has played a key role as a middleman in talks on ending the war.

Trump said he could change his plans and fly to Istanbul on Thursday if talks between Russia and Ukraine happen there and make progress.

“I don’t know where I’m going to be at that particular point, I’ll be someplace in the Middle East. But I would, if I thought it would be helpful,” Trump told reporters Monday.

Trump added that he thought both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend — raising the prospect of a landmark summit.

Trump’s Middle East tour will start in Saudi Arabia — the same place he began his debut overseas trip in his first term in 2017, and memorably posed over a glowing orb with the leaders of Egypt and Saudi Arabia.

But on that occasion he also visited Israel, whereas this time it is not on the itinerary.

His decision to once more bypass traditional Western allies to visit the Gulf states underscores their pivotal geopolitical role — as well as his own business ties there.

Topics: Trump Visit 2025 Saudi Arabia US President Donald Trump

More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought

More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News
More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought

More large mammals once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought
Updated 12 May 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Three times more large mammal species once roamed Saudi Arabia than previously thought, according to a new study.

The research, conducted in Thuwal, identifies 15 large mammal species that inhabited the Arabian Peninsula over the last 10,000 years.

It was published on May 12 in the Journal of Biogeography by researchers from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and Taibah University.

The findings have potential implications for rewilding efforts in the Kingdom, KAUST said in a statement.

Among the identified species, the majority hail from Africa, including notable predators like lions and cheetahs.

The study also highlights two new species previously unrecognized in the region: the greater kudu and the Somali wild ass.

Currently, the Arabian Peninsula has successfully reintroduced the Arabian oryx and has plans to reintroduce the cheetah.

However, the other 13 species will require careful evaluation to determine their potential for reintroduction.

“Restoration efforts extend beyond vegetation; animals are essential to maintaining healthy ecosystems,” emphasized Christopher Clarke, senior project manager at KAUST and a key contributor to the study.

“By identifying the large mammals that have gone extinct, we provide crucial data for governments to consider which species could be reintroduced in the future.”

To reach their findings, Clarke and his colleague, Sultan M. Al-Sharif, an associate professor at Taibah University, meticulously analyzed thousands of petroglyphs — ancient rock carvings — gathered from scientific expeditions, published resources, and even social media, where amateur archaeologists have shared their discoveries.

This approach enabled the researchers to access a wealth of petroglyphs previously unknown to the scientific community.

“Our research reveals that the Arabian Peninsula was far more diverse in large mammals than previously imagined,” said Al-Sharif.

Topics: Green & Blue Saudi Arabia

