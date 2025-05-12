Americans living in Saudi Arabia reflect on their ‘home away from home’

RIYADH: Americans living in Saudi Arabia have found a home away from home, as people-to-people ties reflect the enduring relationship between the two countries.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the region, four expats spoke to Arab News about their experiences of living in the Kingdom.

Maria Cometti, who is the cofounder of DQ Living magazine and lives in Riyadh, said: “For me, the safety, economic opportunity and strong moral fabric of society are among the greatest benefits of living in Saudi Arabia.

“As a parent, our top priority is our family’s health and safety … it’s foundational. Healthcare here is also affordable, which makes a big difference.

“As an American married to a Saudi, I am especially grateful for the strong ties between our two countries.”







The female employment rate has risen to more than 36 percent, surpassing the Vision 2030 goal of 30 percent. (AFP/File)



Hana Nemec, an executive who moved to the Kingdom in 2015 at the age of 24, said that when she arrived the female employment rate was under 20 percent, which “often made me the only woman in meetings and led to some seating arrangement questions and cultural blunders on my part.”

At the end of last year, the figure had risen to more than 36 percent, surpassing the Vision 2030 goal of 30 percent 10 years ahead of schedule.

“I’m pleasantly surprised every single day since I came to Saudi Arabia by the people, their infectious hospitality and their dedication to working hand in hand to achieve Vision 2030 goals,” Nemec said.

“Personally, it has been emotional to witness the incredible changes in Saudi Arabia since Vision 2030 was announced due to the profound impact it’s made on my life.”

As the Kingdom continues to open up to business and overseas investment, it is creating new job opportunities for foreigners and locals alike.

American Sameer Shams said: “I have lived in Riyadh for more than 15 years and enjoyed the rich culture, safety, modern infrastructure and affordable living with unique experiences. Saudi Arabia (offers) excellent career opportunities, particularly in growing sectors.”

He said he had seen how the US-Saudi relationship, historically rooted in oil and defense, had evolved toward technology, AI and renewable energy, a development that could be seen through events like the Saudi-US Investment Forum in Riyadh.

“Such events have attracted top business leaders and strengthened people-to-people ties through collaborative initiatives in sustainable development, finance and innovation,” he said.

“The transformation in Saudi Arabia is tangible and impactful, offering new opportunities for both citizens and expatriates. The Kingdom’s trajectory toward modernization is evident. Having witnessed these shifts firsthand, I see the current era in Saudi Arabia as a time of great promise and positive change.”

Daniel Talbot, who is studying applied technology in water desalination at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, said: “I began pursuing my degree in 2024 but already view it (Saudi Arabia) as home.

“It’s where my family and I have chosen to plant roots over the next four to five years while I pursue my master’s and Ph.D.”







Horse riders past the Maraya, the world’s largest mirrored building, in the desert canyon of Ashar Valley in Saudi Arabia’s northwestern Al-Ula desert. (AFP/File)



Being part of a community of colleagues, many of whom he now calls friends, has made Talbot feel at home and he praised the compassion and generosity of the Saudi people.

“I believe the Saudi people represent the future of the Middle East and I feel honored to play even a small role in that journey.

“With clear vision and ambitious goals, I see the Kingdom not only reshaping its own future but also positioning itself as a global leader in several industries.”

Talbot attributed much of the country’s success to Vision 2030, calling it “one of the most ambitious national strategies of our time.”

Talbot said that one of the best things about moving to Saudi Arabia was the proximity to the Red Sea.

“The stillness and natural scenery have brought tranquil and restful moments for my family, whether it’s a picnic at sunset or simply enjoying a quiet evening under the stars near our home. The Red Sea, with its clear waters and vibrant marine life, has been refreshing.”