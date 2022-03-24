You are here

Saudi Arabia draw 1-1 with China to rubber-stamp Qatar 2022 qualification
Renard’s men never looked in danger throughout the 90 minutes. (AFP)
Wael Jabir

Saudi Arabia draw 1-1 with China to rubber-stamp Qatar 2022 qualification
  • World Cup place was already confirmed prior to kick-off after Japan beat Australia 2-0 in Sydney
Wael Jabir

Saudi Arabia’s celebrations for reaching the FIFA World Cup for the sixth time in their history were slightly watered down following a 1-1 draw against China at Sharjah Stadium on Thursday.

What was set to be a decisive game on the road to Qatar 2022 turned into a party atmosphere at Sharjah Stadium as the Green Falcons learned of their qualification for the finals regardless of the result following Japan’s 2-0 win over Australia earlier in the day.

Coach Herve Renard’s message to the media before departing Riyadh for the UAE was that his side wanted nothing but first place. But the top spot occupied by Saudi Arabia since October was lost to Japan at the final whistle, with Saudi Arabia’s 20-point tally one less than their rival, but still five clear of Australia whom they face in Jeddah on Tuesday.

Joyous it may have been in the Saudi dressing room going into the game, but there was no complacency on the pitch in the opening period with Renard making five changes to the starting XI who were beaten 2-0 by Japan in the Green Falcons’ most recent qualifiers outing.

Intricate passing, sustained pressure, and an avalanche of missed opportunities for Saudi Arabia was the name of the game, and Renard’s men never looked in danger throughout the 90 minutes.

Applying high pressure early on, Saudi Arabia were presented with their first chance at the quarter-hour mark as attacking midfielder Hattan Bahebri took possession of the ball deep inside the Chinese half and attempted a drilled effort from 25 yards out that passed just wide.

The Al-Shabab midfielder repeated the trick 13 minutes later, getting on the end of a loose headed clearance and rifling from just outside the box, but this time he skied his shot.

One-way traffic at Sharjah Stadium continued and it was the turn of Salem Al-Dawsari to try his luck in the 32nd minute, and his effort from the edge of the penalty area seemed headed goalward were it not for a deflection from teammate Saleh Al-Shehri sending it over the crossbar.

There was a collective roar from the few people in the stadium just before the break in a game being played behind closed doors as Salman Al-Faraj sent an exquisite sliced diagonal ball from the right for marauding left-back Yasser Al-Shahrani.

The pressure finally produced a goal at the stroke of halftime as Al-Faraj’s in-swinging cross from the corner kick found its way to Al-Shehri, who evaded his marker at the near post to guide the ball with a header into the bottom far corner for the opener.

An emphatic opening half gave way to a lackluster second, and the writing was on the wall for Renard’s men after a lapse of concentration from skipper Al-Faraj eight minutes after the restart saw his pass intercepted by Gao Zhunyi, who fed Zhang Yuning to beat Mohammed Al-Owais. But the Chinese celebrations were cut short by the raised flag for offside.

Center-back Ahmad Sharahili was left wondering how he did not get on the scoresheet after a tidy attacking sequence saw right-back Mohammed Al-Burayk cross for Al-Dawsari on the opposite flank and the winger's blocked shot found its way to Al-Shehri who laid it off for Sharahili. The defender’s first-time left-footed finish passed an inch wide of the Chinese upright.

Midway through the second half, Al-Dawsari embarked on a 50-yard run, beating two opponents before cutting inside and curling a shot from inside the box that could only be stopped by a combination of goalkeeper Yan Junling's outstretched fingertips and the post.

Just as the game looked won, a quick counter-attack for China saw a cross from right-back Gao handled inside the box by defender Abdulelah Al-Amri and Emirati referee Mohammed Abdullah Hassan instantly pointed to the spot.

Zhu Chenjie stepped up and sent goalkeeper Al-Owais the wrong way, the Chinese equalizing with their very first shot on target eight minutes from time.

With not much time to play, a late foray of half-chances at the other end of the pitch produced nothing. Al-Shehri’s overhit effort from six yards out was the closest they came.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 2022 World Cup qualifiers Green Falcons

UK government demands progress on racism in cricket

UK government demands progress on racism in cricket
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

UK government demands progress on racism in cricket

UK government demands progress on racism in cricket
  • Former spin bowler Azeem Rafiq accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with the abuse he suffered
  • A committee of lawmakers heard harrowing testimony from the Pakistan-born player in November
Updated 24 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: The British government said Thursday it expected to see “clear and lasting evidence of positive progress” across English cricket after a damaging racism scandal rocked the sport.
Former spin bowler Azeem Rafiq accused Yorkshire of failing to deal adequately with the abuse he suffered while playing for the county side, saying he had been driven to thoughts of suicide.
A committee of lawmakers heard harrowing testimony from the Pakistan-born player in November, plus evidence from senior figures at the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the former and current chairmen of Yorkshire.
The parliamentary Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee issued its report in January, saying cricket must root out “deep-seated racism” or face losing public money.
The government made its formal response on Thursday, noting encouraging progress over recent months but calling for “clear and lasting evidence of positive progress across the sport.”
It agreed with the committee’s recommendation that future public funds for the sport should be dependent on “continuous, demonstrable progress in getting rid of racism in both the dressing rooms and on the stands.”
The government said public funding was already “explicitly linked” to the development and implementation of robust diversity and inclusion policies.
It also agreed that the ECB needed to be held to account and transparently report their progress against key indicators, saying the minister for sport had been meeting regularly with the ECB and clubs since November.
“We expect to see evidence of improvements across the sport and delivery on the ECB’s ambition to eradicate racism from cricket,” the government said.
“However if these changes are not made and implemented, the government reserves the right to intervene further.”
Yorkshire will hold an extraordinary general meeting on March 31 to vote on changes to the structure of the board following the racism scandal.

Topics: English cricket Azeem Rafiq Cricketer racism

Saudi Arabia reach 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Japan beat Australia

Saudi Arabia reach 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Japan beat Australia
Updated 24 March 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia reach 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Japan beat Australia

Saudi Arabia reach 2022 World Cup in Qatar after Japan beat Australia
  • Crushing blow for an understrength Socceroos who now face a perilous play-off to keep alive their hopes of making Qatar
  • The Saudis face China in Sharjah later Thursday but are assured of their place
Updated 24 March 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia qualified for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday without even playing a game thanks to Japan’s 2-0 win over Australia in Sydney.

Two late goals from Kaoru Mitoma not only gave Japan a deserved win after an entertaining game but also meant Japan go top of Group B with 21 points, two ahead of the Green Falcons who take on China later today.

Crucially however, Saudi Arabia are four points clear of Australia in third and as the Socceroos have just one game remaining – in Jeddah next Tuesday – the race for the two automatic qualification spots in the group is over.

While it is good news for Saudi Arabia, it means that the third-place team from Group A, currently the United Arab Emirates, are going to face Australia in the continental play-off. The winner of that will take on South American opposition for the final place in Qatar.

The possibility of play-offs is no longer a concern of Herve Renard. A sixth World Cup is a just reward for an excellent qualification campaign but also means that the games against China in Sharjah today and against Australia next week mark the start of preparation for the big event.

Whatever happens in Sharjah however – and the French boss has already said that he wants to finish in first place – today will be a day of celebration in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam and elsewhere in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: football Japan Australia Saudi Arabia 2022 FIFA World Cup FIFA World Cup

All-conquering IPL returns to capture attention of cricket world

All-conquering IPL returns to capture attention of cricket world
Updated 24 March 2022
Jon Pike

All-conquering IPL returns to capture attention of cricket world

All-conquering IPL returns to capture attention of cricket world
  • 15th edition of IPL bigger than ever with franchises increased from 8 to 10, money-making ability sharpened
Updated 24 March 2022
Jon Pike

The bonanza that is the Indian Premier League is back in town or, rather, Mumbai and Pune. As highlighted last week, there is an unprecedented amount of professional international cricket taking place at present. Attention is likely to be deflected away from it once the first IPL match opens on March 26.

Now entering its 15th edition, the IPL is bigger than ever before, having increased its franchises from eight to 10 and sharpened its ability to generate money.

Under the format chosen for the 2022 tournament, 74 matches will be played, with the final scheduled for May 29. The 10 teams have been divided into two groups of five. In the group stage, each team will play 14 matches. That will be achieved by playing each team within the same group twice, four teams in the other group once, and a paired team in the other group twice.

The rather convoluted format is similar to one used in 2011, when the group placings were made through seedings rather than random selection. Nevertheless, the process has managed to pair five-time winners, Mumbai Indians, in Group A with four-time winners, Chennai Super Kings, in Group B. The two new teams, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have also been paired. Last year, 60 matches were played and, had the previous double round-robin format been retained, 90 matches would have been generated.

Even the IPL organizers seemed to have baulked at that number. As an outside observer, with no loyalty to any of the teams, I have found it difficult to keep interest in the tournament between its early stages and the finals. There are too many games in a short space of time, all being played in the same frenetic manner. It must be different for cricket-loving Indians who have team loyalty, although the opportunity for them to watch the matches in person is limited.

Both the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the franchisees wanted the 2022 tournament to be held in India, as opposed to 2020 and part of 2021, when it was switched to the UAE. As a compromise, they made the deliberate decision to restrict the venues to Mumbai and Pune, eliminating air travel between the 10 host cities and enabling road transport on the Mumbai-Pune axis.

However, it does mean that supporters in other cities will have limited or no opportunity to watch their teams perform live. Furthermore, with COVID-19 control in mind, Maharashtra state is permitting only a quarter of spectator capacity to be used in the four venues in Mumbai and Pune. It is the BCCI’s hope that it will be possible for crowd capacity to be raised as the tournament progresses. Under current permissions, the maximum number of spectators allowed at the venues will be between 7,000 and 11,000.

In another measure designed to reduce the tournament’s COVID-19 risk, protocol breaches by players and team officials will attract serious sanctions. These range from one-match suspensions to seven-day quarantine and, at worst, a ban from the tournament.

A bubble breach by a family member of a player or match official will attract equally serious sanctions. If a team knowingly allows an outsider into the team bubble, it could face a fine of up to 10 million Indian rupees ($130,000) for the first lapse. Subsequent lapses could lead to a deduction of points.

Already, there have been several high-profile withdrawals of overseas players who do not wish to endure continuing cricket bubble-life. This factor, perhaps prompted by the longer span of the 2022 tournament, seems to have outweighed their foregoing of significant income. Conversely, five South Africans have chosen the IPL over playing for their country.

The stringent COVID-19-related security measures have also been designed to protect income. As discussed in an earlier column, the IPL is now sponsored by Tata in a two-year deal worth $90 million. Current broadcasting rights, held on a five-year, $2.6 billion contract by the Disney-owned Star Sports, are due to expire after IPL 2022. Invitations to tender for the next cycle, 2023 to 2027, have been trailed since October.

In an interview in December, the BCCI’s president said that the IPL could expect to attract bids of $5.2 billion, thereby providing the basis to take the sport to greater heights.

If subsequent rumors are true that Amazon and Reliance Industries will enter the fray to compete with media groups, Sony, and Disney, the figure may run to $6.5 billion.

IPL cricket has become the cockpit in which two companies seeking to grow in the e-commerce market and build up their digital platforms will compete with or, maybe, combine with traditional media. This provides the BCCI with the opportunity to shape its tender and generate even greater revenue.

In the first half of IPL 2021, played in India, matches reached 350 million viewers. These numbers hold vast appeal for both TV and over-the-top advertising, which is delivered directly to viewers via streaming services that bypass traditional TV providers. I have tried to watch IPL matches but am, literally, turned off by the volume and frequency of advertisements. I accept that I am not the target market, but I do question how much further this model can grow and whether the anticipated spike in the costs of acquiring media rights is sustainable.

This also has to be placed within the context of the BCCI’s financial management policies. What is it going to do with its surpluses? The level of these is difficult to ascertain. The most recent financial statements on the board’s website are for 2016/2017. It has historical disputes to settle, including tax liabilities, for which significant set-a-side provisions have been made.

The BCCI orchestrates the most spectacular, richest, cricket show in the world, turning many cricketers into millionaires. Before it moves onto even greater heights, whatever they may be, it would be reassuring to have greater certainty that its behaviors have probity. It has disrupted cricket’s old model and has the power to do so again.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket IPL Indian Premier League India

UAE jiu-jitsu women ‘ready to shine’ at Asian championships, says coach Polyana Lago

UAE jiu-jitsu women ‘ready to shine’ at Asian championships, says coach Polyana Lago
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

UAE jiu-jitsu women ‘ready to shine’ at Asian championships, says coach Polyana Lago

UAE jiu-jitsu women ‘ready to shine’ at Asian championships, says coach Polyana Lago
  • Team of 14 females and 12 males travel to Manama hoping to eclipse the UAE’s 18-medal haul at last year’s championship in Abu Dhabi
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: After a prolonged high-intensity training camp, the UAE national jiu-jitsu team are entering their final phase of preparation for next week’s sixth Asian Championships in Manama, Bahrain.

Set to compete on Monday and Tuesday (March 28 and 29), the team of 26 — 14 women and 12 men — have been winding down this week to ensure they arrive injury-free and in optimal condition to repeat the medal-winning performances of last year and cement their dominance on the mat.

Ahead of the continental tournament, Polyana Lago, the Brazilian coach of the UAE national women’s team, says she has high expectations for her squad as they prepare to take on the best athletes from across Asia.

“Training started for some of the participants back in January,” said Lago. “The fully fledged camp started a few weeks ago and is coming to a head. Our players were put through a rigorous training camp and were putting in 100 percent effort. Now is the moment to ease off and train at a lower intensity to avoid injury ahead of the event.

“We have several young and talented players competing in the tournament and are certain that these players will be the team’s mainstay over the next few years. I’m sure their dedication and hard work will pay off.”

The key takeaway from last year’s Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Abu Dhabi, according to Lago, was to improve the power of the athletes.

“For the Asian championships, we are putting increased efforts into improving our team’s physical strength,” Lago added. “The authorities and the coaches are always working on developing a new generation capable of taking on the best in the world and winning the medals, so we are focusing on improving them on a daily basis so they can reach their potential quicker and successfully represent the UAE on an international stage.”

This month’s successful AJP Tour Dubai International Pro served as the ideal warm-up for next week’s Asian championship, with several of the female athletes putting in impressive performances.

“The Dubai Tour was undoubtedly a terrific warm-up session for our elite athletes,” Lago said. “The players put some incredible performances down on the mat, demonstrating what they will bring to Bahrain this weekend.”

At last year’s Asian championship in Abu Dhabi, the UAE produced excellent performances to finish top of the medal table, taking home four gold, four silver, and 10 bronze medals.

Topics: Jiu-Jitsu

10 reasons to attend Dubai World Cup this weekend

10 reasons to attend Dubai World Cup this weekend
Updated 24 March 2022
Laura King

10 reasons to attend Dubai World Cup this weekend

10 reasons to attend Dubai World Cup this weekend
  • Meydan Racecourse hosts 26th running of one of the world’s top racing events, with some of the best horses and jockeys again performing to packed stands
Updated 24 March 2022
Laura King

DUBAI: Having worked on the Dubai World Cup for 16 years, I’m a bit biased and consider it brilliant. But here’s 10 reasons why you, yes you, should be visiting Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 26, if you can.

1. It’s the best racing in the world

With $30.5 million in prize money across the nine races, none of which are worth less than $1 million, you tend to get the best. There are 34 Group I winners in action; six of them clashing in the $12 million Dubai World Cup itself. The best horse in the world, Life Is Good, runs in the World Cup.

2. The best jockeys in the world

Yes, Frankie Dettori will be here, riding Country Grammer in the World Cup. We also get to see top US-based brothers Irad and Jose Ortiz, plus the best of our locally based riders, including William Buick, James Doyle, Antonio Fresu and nine-time UAE Champion Tadhg O’Shea.

3. Trainers, too

Kentucky Derby winner Todd Pletcher is a rare visitor to Dubai, but he’s here to put the final polish on Life Is Good and Colonel Liam, while Yoshito Yahagi, one of the best trainers in Japan, has also made the journey. And from the UK we have Derby winners John Gosden and William Haggas.

4. The crowds are back

The World Cup was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the pandemic also forced it behind closed doors in 2021. This year the 60,000-capacity grandstand will be packed with people partying like it’s 2019 … because that’s the last time they did, at Meydan, anyway.

5. The fashion

Who doesn’t like a bit of color, some fabulous hats, some superb style and maybe a few fashion faux pas as well? The Dubai World Cup is all about seeing and being seen. There’s always a guy who gets it very wrong and goes full-on “Royal Ascot,” in top hat, tails and cane.

6. The Style Stakes

On the subject of fashion: You can use your sartorial sense to win prizes in the Style Stakes. Categories include Best Dressed Woman, Best Dressed Man, Best Couple, Best Hat and Most Creative Outfit. So get planning, making or buying.

7. It’s great value

You get all this for just $5.50 (AED20). That’s right, the cost of two chicken shawarmas is all it takes to get railside on the greatest day of racing. If you want to spend a little more, then the Apron Views’ enclosure costs $80 (AED295), or there’s a range of hospitality options starting at almost $410 (AED1,500).

8. You can win money

Betting is outlawed in the UAE, but Dubai Racing Club’s My Lucky Six competition costs just $5.50 (AED20) to enter, when you buy a bottle of water which is donated to charity. Pick six winners correctly and you could win $10,890 (AED40,000).

9. The closing ceremony

It’s always superb, spectacular and spellbinding. Last year gave us that moving drone tribute to the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, whose image was beamed into the night sky. What’s happening this year is being kept strictly under wraps, but we know it will be good.

10. The concert

Not one or two but THREE award-winning artists have flown in from the UK for the post-race concert. Becky Hill is headlining, backed up by Rudimental and Sigala. Any hospitality pass gets you admission, from Apron Views upwards, while Golden Circle tickets get you closer for AED495.

Convinced yet? You should be.

Topics: horseracing Dubai Dubai World Cup UAE

