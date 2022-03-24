You are here

MIT Technology Review Arabia releases '30 Leading Arab Experts in AI' list
  List includes 30 Arabs from across the region who are experts in the field
DUBAI: MIT Technology Review Arabia, part of Majarra, has released the first edition of its “30 Leading Arab Experts in AI” list for 2022.
The list includes Arabs who are leading experts in artificial intelligence (AI), holding significant positions in the public, private, or academic sectors in various regional and global organizations.
Those included in the list are leaders, entrepreneurs and researchers who have played a key role in increasing the adoption of AI technologies.
They have been involved in creating AI start-ups and driving research in the field across various disciplines, such as natural language processing, robotics, artificial vision, machine learning, the Internet of Things, big data and chat-bots.
AI is a key area of focus for the MIT Technology Review, which has a section dedicated to the topic as well as the “Al Khawarazmiya” (algorithm) daily newsletter.
After several stages of evaluation, the selection committee finalized the list based on how the experts’ specialization, experience, or practical application of AI served their organization or project working in the Arab region.
To make the final cut, they were assessed on making a contribution to increasing the adoption of AI, launching start-ups utilizing AI and fulfilling a specific human need.
Their application of AI technology research across various community sectors and their efforts to simplify the science behind AI to help young researchers and entrepreneurs were also taken into account.
The final evaluation produced 30 experts — 12 women and 18 men — from across the region including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt, Palestine, Syria, Morocco, Algeria, Jordan, Iraq, Oman, Lebanon, Bahrain and Tunisia.

Shahid VIP to dominate MENA’s streaming market for next 5 years: Report

Shahid VIP to dominate MENA's streaming market for next 5 years: Report
  In 2021, StarzPlay, Netflix, and Shahid VIP were the market leaders commanding more than 60 percent of the share of subscribers
DUBAI: Arabic content platform Shahid VIP will continue to lead the streaming market in the Middle East and North Africa region for the next five years, outperforming local and international competitors, according to market research firm Dataxis.

The streaming industry has grown rapidly with a 30 percent increase in subscribers between 2020 and 2021. The current number of subscribers is close to 10 million and was expected to reach 30 million by 2026.

In 2021, StarzPlay, Netflix, and Shahid VIP were the market leaders commanding more than 60 percent of the share of subscribers. However, going forward, Shahid VIP was expected to lead, followed by Netflix, with each forecasted to hold more than 20 percent market share by 2026.

Shahid VIP had more than 2 million subscribers in 2021, with the number predicted to reach nearly 3 million by the end of this year, and 7 million by the close of 2026 — ahead of all other players.

Natasha Matos-Hemingway, chief commercial and marketing officer at Shahid, said: “As always, we are absolutely delighted with Shahid VIP’s achievements — our position as the market leader in the region is, by no means, a privilege we take lightly.

“Rather, it is testament to our continuous focus on our audiences, bringing the best and most diverse premium Arabic stories to multiple screens in the region and beyond, along with high-quality partnerships with major brands — from news and drama to entertainment and sport from around the world,” she added.

The states covered by the Gulf Cooperation Council make up the biggest percentage of streaming service users, according to the Dataxis report, with approximately 3 million subscribers in Saudi Arabia and more than 2 million in the UAE.

Stephen Wilhite, inventor of the meme-favorite GIF, has died

Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF. (AFP)
Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF. (AFP)
  Inventor of the Internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, dies at age 74
LONDON: Stephen Wilhite, the inventor of the Internet-popular short-video format, the GIF, has died. He was 74.
His wife, Kathaleen, said Thursday in a phone interview that he died of COVID on March 14.
Wilhite, who lived in Milford, Ohio, won a Webby lifetime achievement award in 2013 for inventing the GIF, which decades after its creation became omnipresent in memes and on social media, often used as a cheeky representation of a cultural moment.
Wilhite was working at CompuServe in 1987 when he invented the GIF. “I saw the format I wanted in my head and then I started programming,” he told The New York Times in 2013, saying the first image was an airplane and insisting that the file had only one pronunciation — a soft “G,” like Jif peanut butter. Those using the hard “G,” as in “got” or “given,” “are wrong,” he said. “End of story.”
In that interview, he said the ‘90s-era dancing baby GIF is a favorite of his.
“There’s way more to him than inventing GIF,” Kathaleen Wilhite said of her husband, who loved trains, with a room dedicated to them in the basement of their house with “enormous train tracks,” as well as taking camping trips. Still, even after he retired in 2001, “he never stopped programming,” she said.

Russia limits access to Google News

Many Russian and foreign media, including the BBC, have had their online services restricted. (File/AFP)
Many Russian and foreign media, including the BBC, have had their online services restricted. (File/AFP)
  Russia's media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to "false" information about Russia's offensive in Ukraine
MOSCOW: Russia’s media regulator has restricted access to the Google News service, accusing it of providing access to “false” information about Russia’s offensive in Ukraine, Russian news agencies reported Wednesday.
The decision was taken at the request of the Russian General Prosecutor’s Office, according to a statement by the country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor cited by the agencies.
The online news service “provided access to numerous publications and materials that contain false information... about the course of the special military operation on Ukrainian territory,” the statement said.
Google “confirmed that some people are having difficulty accessing the Google News app and website in Russia and that this is not due to any technical issues on our end,” a company spokesperson said.
“We’ve worked hard to keep information services like News accessible to people in Russia for as long as possible,” the Google spokesperson added.
Since the start of the Russian intervention in Ukraine on February 24, the Russian government has considerably tightened its control over information on the Internet, one of the last resources for free expression in the country.
Many Russian and foreign media, including the BBC, have had their online services restricted and the American social networks Facebook and Instagram have been declared “extremist” by a Moscow court.
Access to Twitter has also been limited.
Last week, Roskomnadzor also accused the US giant Google and its video service YouTube of “terrorist” activities, the first step toward a possible block.
At the same time, the authorities introduced two new criminal offenses at the beginning of March: one for disseminating information “discrediting” the Russian army and another for disseminating “false” information about Russian troops.
The latter offense carries penalties of up to 15 years in prison and is of particular concern to the political opposition and independent media, who fear prosecution for any reporting of the Ukraine offensive.

Google to pause ads that exploit or dismiss Russia-Ukraine war

Google also bars ads that capitalize on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war. (AFP)
Google also bars ads that capitalize on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war. (AFP)
  Google will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads alongside content that it deems exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict
LONDON: Alphabet-owned Google will not help websites, apps and YouTube channels sell ads alongside content that it deems exploits, dismisses or condones the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the US company said Wednesday.
Google, whose advertising software helps publishers generate revenue, bars ads from appearing next to content that incites violence and denies tragic events. It is broadly applying those policies to the war.
“We can confirm that we’re taking additional steps to clarify, and in some instances expand our monetization guidelines as they relate to the war in Ukraine,” Google spokesman Michael Aciman said.
In an email to publishers seen by Reuters, Google said ads would not run alongside, for example, “claims that imply victims are responsible for their own tragedy or similar instances of victim blaming, such as claims that Ukraine is committing genocide or deliberately attacking its own citizens.”
Google also bars ads that capitalize on sensitive events and has applied that policy to the war.
Senior Russian officials say Western media has misreported the conflict in Ukraine, which it calls a “special operation” to demilitarize the country.
Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday that Russia’s communications regulator had blocked Google’s aggregator service Google News, accusing it of allowing access to what Russia calls fake material about the military operation in Ukraine.
Many major Western advertising and social media services have announced new content and payment restrictions around the conflict, including blocking Russian state media RT and Sputnik in the European Union.
Earlier this month, Google said it had stopped selling all online ads in Russia.

YouTube accused of 'censorship' in Russia

Russia’s largest media holding company criticized YouTube for removing two of its channels from the platform. (AFP)
Russia’s largest media holding company criticized YouTube for removing two of its channels from the platform. (AFP)
  Russia accused YouTube of "censorship" and called for punitive measures, as fears mount that the US company maybe next in line for a ban in Russia
MOSCOW: Russia’s Union of Journalists on Thursday accused YouTube of “censorship” and called for punitive measures, as fears mount that the US company maybe next in line for a ban in Russia.
“Biased moderation and open censorship by digital platforms must have consequences in accordance with the norms of the Russian law,” head of Russia’s Union of Journalists Vladimir Solovyev said as quoted by the Interfax news agency.
“We urge Russian authorities to react to the situation and to take appropriate measures against Google and the video hosting service YouTube,” he said.
According to Solovyev, the union will file a relevant request with Russian prosecutors, the foreign ministry and the country’s media regulator Roskomnadzor.
Separately, Russia’s largest media holding company and a subsidiary of state energy giant Gazprom, on Thursday criticized YouTube for removing two of its channels — TNT and NTV — from the platform.
“YouTube’s decision to block them for millions of subscribers has come as an absolute surprise,” Gazprom-Media said on Telegram, calling YouTube’s actions “politically biased and infringing on the interests of our viewers.”
State-owned media group Rossiya Segodnya said its news agency Sputnik, which has been banned from broadcasting in the European Union, was also removed from YouTube.
“All resources of Sputnik in 32 languages are unavailable, YouTube just blocked them,” the group’s spokeswoman Anna Starikova said as quoted by the RIA Novosti news agency.
Russian regulators last week accused US tech giant Google and its video subsidiary YouTube of “terrorist” activities.
Russia has already blocked access to other global tech giants including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram as well as several independent media.
It has also found Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, guilty of “extremist activities.”

