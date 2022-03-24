You are here

Pakistan could hold early elections, interior minister says as PM calls mass rally
Khan last week announced he would hold a “1-million” strong rally ahead of the parliamentary no-confidence vote. (AP)
Mohammed Ishtiaq

  • Parliament will convene on Friday to start proceedings into no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
  • Motion could take seven days to go for voting to decide whether the prime minister will be removed
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday there was a chance of early elections in the country as parliament is expected to vote later this month in a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to start proceedings into the no-confidence motion, which could take seven days to go for voting to decide whether Khan will be removed.

Opposition parties filed the motion on March 8, saying Khan had lost his parliamentary majority after some 20 of his party lawmakers defected, calling on the prime minister to step down. The opposition accuses Khan of mismanagement of the economy and bad governance.

Before the opposition filed the no-trust request in parliament, several senior opposition leaders had called for Khan to announce early elections, a demand his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has repeatedly rejected.

“Pakistan could hold early elections,” Ahmed told reporters in a surprise statement in Islamabad. “Every day, things are getting better,” he added in what was seen as a reference to risks of constitutional, administrative and economic crises in Pakistan over the no-confidence vote.

In a pre-recorded video message to the nation on Thursday, Khan invited Pakistanis to attend a rally in support of his government, scheduled to be held in the capital on March 27.

Khan last week announced he would hold a “1-million” strong rally ahead of the parliamentary no-confidence vote.

The date for the vote has not yet been set, but Khan’s government and the opposition have both announced rallies in Islamabad ahead of the event.

The prime minister called the opposition a “gang of thieves” and said they had tried to buy the “conscience” of lawmakers, referring to legislators from his party who have openly announced they will vote against Khan and members of allied parties who have publicly spoken against his policies recently.

On Wednesday, Khan told journalists he would not resign in the face of the no-confidence motion: “My prediction is that we will win the no-confidence match.” The opposition needs the support of 172 lawmakers in the country’s 342-member National Assembly for the no-trust vote to prevail. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has accused the opposition of bribing its lawmakers to vote against Khan.

The government now hopes it can get defecting lawmakers disqualified through a court ruling, making it difficult for the opposition to secure a simple majority to bring it down.

The opposition says it has the required numbers to win the no-trust vote, though its leaders are still holding meetings with the government’s allied parties to convince them to abandon the coalition.

Many baffled by Taliban reneging pledge on girls' education

KABUL, Afghanistan: A news presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV wept as he read the announcement. Images of girls crying after being turned back from school flooded social media. Aid groups and many others remained baffled.
The Taliban have so far refused to explain their sudden decision to renege on the pledge to allow girls to go to school beyond sixth grade. Schools were supposed to reopen to older girls on Wednesday, the start of the new school year.
The ban caught even the Taliban-appointed Education Ministry unprepared. In many places across Afghanistan, some girls in higher grades returned to schools, only to be told to go home.
The move may have been designed to appease the Taliban’s hard-line base but it came at the expense of further alienating the international community, which has been reluctant to officially recognize Afghanistan’s new rulers, concerned the Taliban would impose similar harsh measures and restrictions — particularly limiting women’s rights to education and work — as when they previously ruled the country in the late 1990s.
The United Nations children’s agency told The Associated Press on Thursday they were blindsided by the announcement.
“I think that yesterday was a very confusing day for all of us,” said Jeannette Vogelaar, UNICEF’s chief of education in Afghanistan.
“We were blindsided,” said Sam Mort, UNICEF’s communications chief in Afghanistan. “All the messages, all the actions that had been taking place led us to believe that schools were opening, and as we understand it, that’s what our counterparts in the Ministry of Education believed as well.”
Ahead of the planned reopening, in remote and deeply conservative villages — where women teachers may not have been available to educate girls — arrangements were made for older male teachers, who were considered acceptable, to step in and teach all-girls classes beyond sixth grade.
Coincidentally or not, the Taliban leadership was summoned on Wednesday to southern Kandahar province amid rumors of a Cabinet shuffle, which was later denied. Still, reports have persisted of declining health of the elderly, Taliban-appointed Prime Minister Hasan Akhund, a hard-liner.
Since the Taliban seized power in mid-August during the last weeks of the chaotic withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, there have been reports of divisions among Taliban leaders, with lines drawn between the hard-liners and pragmatists.
It’s unclear whether a tussle among the Taliban on how to rule the country could have contributed to Wednesday’s ban but Torek Farhadi, an analyst who has advised past Afghan governments, called it a misfire.
“They really messed up by not keeping their word,” he said of the Taliban.
Afghanistan’s PenPath Volunteers, a group that works to promote education programs for all in rural areas, is planning to launch demonstrations against the Taliban ban, said Matiullah Wesa, the organization’s founder.
Started in 2009 by two brothers from the Taliban heartland of southern Kandahar, the organization has secret schools and thousands of volunteers distributing schools supplies across the country.
In Kabul on Wednesday, sisters Raihana Mirzakhail, 18, and Suria Mirzakhail, 17, showed up at their Mawlana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi School. Their teacher started taking down attendance for the eleventh grade, when another teacher came into the classroom and told all the girls to go home.
“We were told this is not our school anymore,” said Suria. “We became so hopeless.” She and her sister had dreams to go to university.
“They broke our hearts ... we have nothing else to do at home,” Raihana said. “Other Islamic countries allow their boys and girls to be educated and that is why they are able to progress.”
On TOLO TV, announcer Sebghat Sepehr broke down Wednesday as he interviewed Soraya Paikin, a former deputy higher education minister, and rights activist Mahboba Siraj about the ban.
His voice broke, he started to cry and struggled to finish his question.

Suspect in court over alleged murder of UK student

Suspect in court over alleged murder of UK student
Suspect in court over alleged murder of UK student

Suspect in court over alleged murder of UK student
  • Sabita Thanwani, 19, was found dead in her central London student accommodation
  • ‘Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known,’ grieving relatives say
LONDON: A Tunisian man accused of murdering a 19-year-old student in her university accommodation has appeared in court charged with her murder.

Sabita Thanwani, 19, was found dead in her central London student accommodation on Saturday.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, appeared at London’s Old Bailey, the central criminal court, speaking only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He has been charged with the murder of Thanwani as well as assaulting a police officer during his arrest.

Maaroufe, who is believed to have had a relationship with the victim, was assisted by an Arabic interpreter during the hearing.

The court heard that police found Thanwani’s body in her bed, surrounded by bloodstains.

An autopsy found the cause of death was “sharp force trauma to the neck.”

Thanwani’s family have previously paid tribute to her, saying: “Sabita was our daughter. Our angel. Her life, that we hoped would be long, was cut tragically short. She was ripped away from those who loved her so very dearly — her mum, dad, brother, grandparents, extended family and friends.

“Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone.”

Maaroufe was remanded in custody until his next hearing on June 30.

3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel

3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel
3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel

3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel
  • The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles
  • They said US border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque
LOS ANGELES: Three Muslim Americans have filed a lawsuit alleging that US border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.
The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles. The suit was filed in California because some of the questioning allegedly occurred at Los Angeles International Airport.
In the lawsuit, the men said US border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque and how often they prayed. The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the men, said the questioning violates the men’s constitutional rights to freedom of religion and protection against unequal treatment.
“Just as border officers may not single out Christian Americans to ask what denomination they are, which church they attend, and how regularly they pray, singling out Muslim Americans for similar questions is unconstitutional,” the plaintiffs wrote in the suit, which asks the court to bar officers from questioning the men about their faith and to expunge records containing information that was obtained through this questioning.
A message seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.
Hameem Shah, a resident of Plano, Texas, said he was returning in 2019 from a vacation to Serbia and Bosnia when he was pulled aside at the Los Angeles airport for additional screening. There, officers separated him from other travelers and started reading his personal journal despite his protests and asked him whether he had traveled in the Middle East, saying they wanted to make sure he was a “safe person,” the lawsuit said.
They asked him about his religious beliefs and practices and searched his phone despite his opposition and released him two hours later, the suit said.
“I thought that being an American meant that I and others are free to practice any religion that we choose,” Shah said in a statement on Thursday. He said the experience still haunts him.

Suspect in UK MP’s murder ‘admitted terror crime to police’

Suspect in UK MP’s murder ‘admitted terror crime to police’
Suspect in UK MP's murder 'admitted terror crime to police'

Suspect in UK MP’s murder ‘admitted terror crime to police’
  • Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is standing trial for the alleged terrorist killing of MP David Amess
  • Ali was recorded saying ‘I was prepared to die,’ the court heard
LONDON: The man accused of killing British MP David Amess last year told police he had committed a “terror” crime, a court has heard.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is currently facing prosecution for murder and preparing acts of terrorism for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of Amess. He has denied the charges.

Footage from body cameras worn by police during Ali’s arrest was shown to jurors.

Two police officers, armed only with a baton and a pepper spray-like substance, are recorded entering a church where Ali was said to be hiding, armed with a knife.

One police officer, PC Ryan Curtis, said he found Ali standing in the aisle of the church with a blood-stained knife in his hand.

He was told by Curtis and his colleague PC Scott James to “drop the knife.”

Ali did so after a short standoff.

Ali was recorded saying “I was prepared to die,” the court heard.

He was taken to Southend Police Station and asked if the crime might be domestic or hate-related. Ali told the booking officer: “Terror. Religious,” the jury heard.

Ali’s trial continues.

More than 30 killed in twin attacks in Somalia

More than 30 killed in twin attacks in Somalia
More than 30 killed in twin attacks in Somalia

More than 30 killed in twin attacks in Somalia
  • The first attack in Beledweyne district was carried out by a suicide bomber, and killed two local lawmakers including Amina Mohamed Abdi
  • Minutes later, a car bomb exploded outside Beledweyne’s main hospital where the injured were being taken for treatment
MOGADISHU: The death toll from twin attacks in central Somalia on Wednesday night has climbed above 30, the Beledweyne district police chief told AFP on Thursday, with the Al-Shabab insurgent group saying it was targeting politicians ahead of elections.

The first attack in Beledweyne district was carried out by a suicide bomber, and killed two local lawmakers including Amina Mohamed Abdi and several of her guards as she campaigned for re-election.

Minutes later, a car bomb exploded outside Beledweyne’s main hospital where the injured were being taken for treatment, killing dozens and leaving vehicles in charred, twisted ruins.

“The terrorists carried out the first attack using a suicide bomber and readied a car loaded with explosives in front of a hospital to cause more casualties,” said Col. Isak Ali Abdulle.

“We are still trying to establish the overall number of casualties, but so far we have confirmed that more than 30 people were killed in the second blast alone,” he said.

“These were devastating simultaneous attacks which damaged property as well as causing mass civilian casualties.”

The bombings occurred the same day as three people were killed in a separate attack near Mogadishu’s airport that was also claimed by Al-Shabab.

The Al-Qaeda-linked militants frequently target civilian, military and government targets in Somalia’s capital and outside.

Witnesses described carnage outside the hospital in Beledweyne.

“The second blast was very huge, it occurred in front of the hospital and my brother and one of our neighbors were among the dead,” said Mahad Yare, a Beledweyne resident.

Al-Shabab said it carried out the attacks to target politicians contesting ongoing elections.

The British ambassador to Somalia, Katie Foster, shared her condolences on Twitter, saying: “We strongly condemn the use of violence to intimidate and disrupt the elections.”

The European Union’s ambassador to the country, Tiina Intelmann, also offered condolences, writing on Twitter: “Violence is not a way forward for #Somalia. #EU condemns terrorism and politically motivated killings.”

Earlier on Wednesday, security forces shot dead two gunmen who attempted to storm a heavily fortified area of the Somali capital Mogadishu near the city’s main airport.

The airport complex houses the United Nations, aid agencies, foreign missions and contractors, and the headquarters of the African Union military mission, AMISOM.

Three people were killed in that attack — a policeman, an AMISOM soldier and a civilian.

Al-Shabab has been seeking to overthrow the country’s fragile government for over a decade.

The Horn of Africa nation has seen a spate of attacks in recent weeks as it hobbles through a long-delayed election process.

Somalia’s key foreign backer, the United States, has already imposed travel sanctions on key political figures for undermining the electoral process.

The lower house election is now due to be completed on March 31, paving the way for lawmakers to pick a president.

Somalia’s international backers have warned the election delays distract from the fight against Al-Shabab.

The extremists controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were pushed out by AMISOM troops, but still hold territory in the countryside.

