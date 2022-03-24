You are here

Russia accuses Hunter Biden of ‘funding Ukrainian biological weapons labs’
Hunter Biden, son of US President Joe Biden, speaking at the virtual Democratic National Convention in 2020. (AFP/democratic national convention)
  • The inflammatory claim is unsubstantiated
  • Washington has said there are ‘clear signs’ Moscow is preparing a ‘false flag’ chemical attack
LONDON: Russia has accused US President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, of funding biological weapons labs in Ukraine, The Telegraph has reported.

Moscow has previously claimed that Kyiv had been developing chemical and biological weapons — a claim it has since used to justify its invasions of Ukraine.

The Hunter Biden claim has raised fears that the Kremlin is laying the groundwork to use chemical weapons in Ukraine, the Telegraph reported.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not provide evidence for its assertion that Hunter Biden was involved in funding labs. The claim appears designed to build on negative coverage in US right-wing media about the president’s second son.

Igor Kirillov, the head of radiation, chemical and biological defense at Russia’s Defense Ministry, accused an investment fund run by Hunter Biden of bankrolling “the Pentagon's biological weapons program in Ukraine.”

“The scale of the program is impressive,” Kirillov told a briefing for Russian state media, naming USAID, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Hungarian philanthropist George Soros among those he said were contributing to the research.

Kirillov quoted unnamed documents uncovered by Moscow that purported to prove “links between US state bodies and Ukrainian biolabs.”

The Russian military suggested the fund has up to $2.4 billion at its disposal to run the program.

President Biden recently warned that Russia may be preparing a chemical attack, saying there were “clear signs” that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are plotting a “false flag” operation.

The White House has reportedly set up a team of national security officials to make contingency plans in case Russia uses chemical or biological weapons in Ukraine, NBC said earlier this week, quoting a senior administration official.

A chemical or biological attack would mark a dramatic escalation in the month-long war.

Pakistan could hold early elections, interior minister says as PM calls mass rally

Pakistan could hold early elections, interior minister says as PM calls mass rally

  • Parliament will convene on Friday to start proceedings into no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
  • Motion could take seven days to go for voting to decide whether the prime minister will be removed
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Thursday there was a chance of early elections in the country as parliament is expected to vote later this month in a no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to start proceedings into the no-confidence motion, which could take seven days to go for voting to decide whether Khan will be removed.

Opposition parties filed the motion on March 8, saying Khan had lost his parliamentary majority after some 20 of his party lawmakers defected, calling on the prime minister to step down. The opposition accuses Khan of mismanagement of the economy and bad governance.

Before the opposition filed the no-trust request in parliament, several senior opposition leaders had called for Khan to announce early elections, a demand his ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has repeatedly rejected.

“Pakistan could hold early elections,” Ahmed told reporters in a surprise statement in Islamabad. “Every day, things are getting better,” he added in what was seen as a reference to risks of constitutional, administrative and economic crises in Pakistan over the no-confidence vote.

In a pre-recorded video message to the nation on Thursday, Khan invited Pakistanis to attend a rally in support of his government, scheduled to be held in the capital on March 27.

Khan last week announced he would hold a “1-million” strong rally ahead of the parliamentary no-confidence vote.

The date for the vote has not yet been set, but Khan’s government and the opposition have both announced rallies in Islamabad ahead of the event.

The prime minister called the opposition a “gang of thieves” and said they had tried to buy the “conscience” of lawmakers, referring to legislators from his party who have openly announced they will vote against Khan and members of allied parties who have publicly spoken against his policies recently.

On Wednesday, Khan told journalists he would not resign in the face of the no-confidence motion: “My prediction is that we will win the no-confidence match.” The opposition needs the support of 172 lawmakers in the country’s 342-member National Assembly for the no-trust vote to prevail. The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party has accused the opposition of bribing its lawmakers to vote against Khan.

The government now hopes it can get defecting lawmakers disqualified through a court ruling, making it difficult for the opposition to secure a simple majority to bring it down.

The opposition says it has the required numbers to win the no-trust vote, though its leaders are still holding meetings with the government’s allied parties to convince them to abandon the coalition.

Many baffled by Taliban reneging pledge on girls’ education

Many baffled by Taliban reneging pledge on girls’ education

  • The Taliban have so far refused to explain their sudden decision to renege on the pledge to allow girls to go to school beyond sixth grade
  • Schools were supposed to reopen to older girls on Wednesday, the start of the new school year
KABUL, Afghanistan: A news presenter on Afghanistan’s TOLO TV wept as he read the announcement. Images of girls crying after being turned back from school flooded social media. Aid groups and many others remained baffled.
The Taliban have so far refused to explain their sudden decision to renege on the pledge to allow girls to go to school beyond sixth grade. Schools were supposed to reopen to older girls on Wednesday, the start of the new school year.
The ban caught even the Taliban-appointed Education Ministry unprepared. In many places across Afghanistan, some girls in higher grades returned to schools, only to be told to go home.
The move may have been designed to appease the Taliban’s hard-line base but it came at the expense of further alienating the international community, which has been reluctant to officially recognize Afghanistan’s new rulers, concerned the Taliban would impose similar harsh measures and restrictions — particularly limiting women’s rights to education and work — as when they previously ruled the country in the late 1990s.
The United Nations children’s agency told The Associated Press on Thursday they were blindsided by the announcement.
“I think that yesterday was a very confusing day for all of us,” said Jeannette Vogelaar, UNICEF’s chief of education in Afghanistan.
“We were blindsided,” said Sam Mort, UNICEF’s communications chief in Afghanistan. “All the messages, all the actions that had been taking place led us to believe that schools were opening, and as we understand it, that’s what our counterparts in the Ministry of Education believed as well.”
Ahead of the planned reopening, in remote and deeply conservative villages — where women teachers may not have been available to educate girls — arrangements were made for older male teachers, who were considered acceptable, to step in and teach all-girls classes beyond sixth grade.
Coincidentally or not, the Taliban leadership was summoned on Wednesday to southern Kandahar province amid rumors of a Cabinet shuffle, which was later denied. Still, reports have persisted of declining health of the elderly, Taliban-appointed Prime Minister Hasan Akhund, a hard-liner.
Since the Taliban seized power in mid-August during the last weeks of the chaotic withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, there have been reports of divisions among Taliban leaders, with lines drawn between the hard-liners and pragmatists.
It’s unclear whether a tussle among the Taliban on how to rule the country could have contributed to Wednesday’s ban but Torek Farhadi, an analyst who has advised past Afghan governments, called it a misfire.
“They really messed up by not keeping their word,” he said of the Taliban.
Afghanistan’s PenPath Volunteers, a group that works to promote education programs for all in rural areas, is planning to launch demonstrations against the Taliban ban, said Matiullah Wesa, the organization’s founder.
Started in 2009 by two brothers from the Taliban heartland of southern Kandahar, the organization has secret schools and thousands of volunteers distributing schools supplies across the country.
In Kabul on Wednesday, sisters Raihana Mirzakhail, 18, and Suria Mirzakhail, 17, showed up at their Mawlana Jalaluddin Mohammad Balkhi School. Their teacher started taking down attendance for the eleventh grade, when another teacher came into the classroom and told all the girls to go home.
“We were told this is not our school anymore,” said Suria. “We became so hopeless.” She and her sister had dreams to go to university.
“They broke our hearts ... we have nothing else to do at home,” Raihana said. “Other Islamic countries allow their boys and girls to be educated and that is why they are able to progress.”
On TOLO TV, announcer Sebghat Sepehr broke down Wednesday as he interviewed Soraya Paikin, a former deputy higher education minister, and rights activist Mahboba Siraj about the ban.
His voice broke, he started to cry and struggled to finish his question.

3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel

3 Muslim Americans sue over religious questioning in travel

  • The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles
  • They said US border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque
LOS ANGELES: Three Muslim Americans have filed a lawsuit alleging that US border officers questioned them about their religious beliefs in violation of their constitutional rights when they returned from international travel.
The three men from Minnesota, Texas and Arizona sued Department of Homeland Security officials Thursday in a federal court in Los Angeles. The suit was filed in California because some of the questioning allegedly occurred at Los Angeles International Airport.
In the lawsuit, the men said US border officers at land crossings and international airports peppered them with questions about whether they were Muslim and attended a mosque and how often they prayed. The American Civil Liberties Union, which is representing the men, said the questioning violates the men’s constitutional rights to freedom of religion and protection against unequal treatment.
“Just as border officers may not single out Christian Americans to ask what denomination they are, which church they attend, and how regularly they pray, singling out Muslim Americans for similar questions is unconstitutional,” the plaintiffs wrote in the suit, which asks the court to bar officers from questioning the men about their faith and to expunge records containing information that was obtained through this questioning.
A message seeking comment was sent to the Department of Homeland Security.
Hameem Shah, a resident of Plano, Texas, said he was returning in 2019 from a vacation to Serbia and Bosnia when he was pulled aside at the Los Angeles airport for additional screening. There, officers separated him from other travelers and started reading his personal journal despite his protests and asked him whether he had traveled in the Middle East, saying they wanted to make sure he was a “safe person,” the lawsuit said.
They asked him about his religious beliefs and practices and searched his phone despite his opposition and released him two hours later, the suit said.
“I thought that being an American meant that I and others are free to practice any religion that we choose,” Shah said in a statement on Thursday. He said the experience still haunts him.

Suspect in UK MP’s murder ‘admitted terror crime to police’

Suspect in UK MP’s murder ‘admitted terror crime to police’

  • Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is standing trial for the alleged terrorist killing of MP David Amess
  • Ali was recorded saying ‘I was prepared to die,’ the court heard
LONDON: The man accused of killing British MP David Amess last year told police he had committed a “terror” crime, a court has heard.

Ali Harbi Ali, 26, is currently facing prosecution for murder and preparing acts of terrorism for his alleged role in the fatal stabbing of Amess. He has denied the charges.

Footage from body cameras worn by police during Ali’s arrest was shown to jurors.

Two police officers, armed only with a baton and a pepper spray-like substance, are recorded entering a church where Ali was said to be hiding, armed with a knife.

One police officer, PC Ryan Curtis, said he found Ali standing in the aisle of the church with a blood-stained knife in his hand.

He was told by Curtis and his colleague PC Scott James to “drop the knife.”

Ali did so after a short standoff.

Ali was recorded saying “I was prepared to die,” the court heard.

He was taken to Southend Police Station and asked if the crime might be domestic or hate-related. Ali told the booking officer: “Terror. Religious,” the jury heard.

Ali’s trial continues.

