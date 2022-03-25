Review: Arcane

Arcane is not a traditional video game-to-show adaptation, it is a cinematic masterpiece made for those who enjoy brilliant storylines that tug at the heartstrings.
it was originally adapted from League of Legends, an online multiplayer game published by riot Games. The creators of the show have developed characters that are engaging and compelling.
The story is set in the fictional cities of Piltover and Zaun — that are complete opposites of each other — and revolves around the lives of two sisters, Vi and Powder. The two live in Zaun, a dark and gritty city compared to Piltover, which is a technological marvel with sophisticated politicians.
Vi, Powder, and their friends break into the apartment of a scientist named Jayce, where they find magic crystals that he had been attempting to create in secret.
From the very first episode, it feels like you’re riding a roller coaster with the characters.
An outstanding feature of the show is how the negative characters are portrayed; the villains are not showcased as single-mindedly evil but are presented with complex emotions and motivations.
Arcane may initially appear to be an animated show for children, but the relationships of the characters provide it with a great deal of realism suitable for more mature audiences.
The animation is absolutely breathtaking to the point that every frame looks like a beautiful painting rather than a cartoon. At times it appears as if actual actors have been filmed rather created with an artist’s pen.
Saudi women can now apply to be in the Border Guards
Updated 7 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior announced on Thursday that it has opened admission and registration for females to join the Border Guards at the rank of private.
The ministry’s General Department of Central Admission said that applications for admission will be received from Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, March 31 10 a.m., through the jobs section on the Absher portal.
In February 2021, the Saudi Ministry of Defense opened the way for both genders to join Saudi Arabia's armed forces.
Military ranks from private to sergeant were made available for women in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.
In September, the first group of female Saudi soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women’s Cadre Training Center, after completing 14 weeks of basic training.
Outrage as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards display weapons at Doha show
US blasts participation of Iran, ‘which is single-handedly threatening maritime stability in the Gulf’
Updated 14 min 58 sec ago
Arab News
JEDDAH: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has caused outrage by displaying missile models and other weapons at a defense show in Qatar in which the US also took part.
Guard commanders held meetings in their booth, which featured a giant poster of a fast boat filled with commandos, while others strolled around the trade floor.
“We reject the presence of Iran at a maritime defense exhibition, considering that it’s Iran that single-handedly is threatening maritime stability throughout the Gulf region,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price saidon Thursday.
Qatari officials said the IRGC had not been invited to the three-day event in Doha, which concluded on Wednesday. “The participation in the event and pavilion was by the Iranian Ministry of Defense and there were no invitations sent to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard,” a spokesman said.
During the show, Iranian delegates passed the entourage surrounding the commander of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, took photos of an Italian armored personnel carrier and handled Turkish machine guns.
Qatar’s DIMDEX exhibition drew international defense companies hoping to boost sales to Gulf states that are expanding the military capabilities.
In a booth next to Iran’s, the US supplier General Atomics showcased its MQ-9B predator drone, which is engineered to conduct anti-surface warfare, including maritime surveillance and precision-guided munitions.The US State Department has authorized the company to sell 18 of the drones to the UAE in a deal worth up to $2.9 billion.
The Revolutionary Guards, who answer directly to Iran’s supreme leader, have expanded in the region via proxies, including the Houthis in Yemen, who last weekend launched a barrage of strikes on Saudi oil facilities.
Russia and US trade accusations of complicity in war in Syria
Russian envoy accused UN secretary-general of employing double standards; US envoy said Moscow is using same “barbaric tactics” in Syria and Ukraine
Arab League’s assistant secretary-general called on council members to take the “same level of interest” in Syria as they do in the war in Ukraine
Updated 59 min 45 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify
NEW YORK: Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, told his fellow members of the Security Council on Thursday that the root causes of the volatility in Syria lie in Western countries’ continuing policy of “pandering to terrorists” and their attempt to use the activities of those terrorists for their own gain.
“Despite the fact the Washington presents its military presence (in Syria) as a counterterrorist operation, we fail to see any active measure to combat terrorists there,” Polyanskiy said.
“The US and their allies have repeatedly used the far-fetched pretext of destroying chemical weapons, in violation of international law and the UN charter, to launch massive missile and bomb strikes on the military and industrial infrastructure of the Syrian republic.”
His remarks came during a regular meeting of the council to discuss the ongoing conflict in Syria and the resultant humanitarian catastrophe.
Polyanskiy also took aim also at UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, accusing him of abandoning “the customary neutral language that is appropriate to an international official” in his repeated pleas to Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
“We ask Guterres to be consistent and to finally provide his assessment of the compliance of the presence of the US and other forces in Syria with the UN Charter,” said Polyanskiy.
“We expect him to publicly name those who are illegally occupying Syrian territory and indicate who is responsible for the situation in IDP (internally displaced people) camps outside the control of Damascus. Otherwise we will regard the silence of the secretary-general as a vivid example of double standards.
“After emotional assessment of what is happening in Ukraine, assessments based on unverified information, the head of UN is simply obligated to call a spade a spade in the context of the ongoing US occupation of Syrian territory.”
Richard Mills, the deputy US representative to the UN, reiterated that his country will not normalize relations with the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad. He urged states who are considering engaging or are already engaged with the regime to “weigh carefully the horrific atrocities visited by Assad on Syrians over the last decade, as well as the regime’s continuing efforts to deny much of the country access to humanitarian aid and security.”
He accused Russia of fueling and perpetuating the conflict in Syria “with reckless attacks” on civilians and infrastructure.
“We are watching with horror as Russia uses some of the same barbaric tactics in Ukraine,” he added. “Russia’s relentless disinformation, including debasing the work of this council and falsely alleging that other forces are responsible for these cruel attacks, whether in Syria or Ukraine, defies all credibility. It is disgraceful.”
Mills also said his country is “deeply troubled” by reports that Russia has recruited Syrians to fight on its behalf in Ukraine.
“This would demonstrate Russia’s true disdain for the Syrian people,” he said. “Russia has hundreds of thousands of troops but would instead send Syrians to die in President Putin’s war of choice.”
The bickering followed sobering remarks by Geir Pedersen, the UN’s special envoy for Syria, who addressed the council from Geneva where the seventh round of the Small Body of the Syrian Constitutional Committee was set to hold its final day of meetings on Friday.
“We are at an important moment in the week’s deliberations (which) have not been easy,” said Pedersen. Committee members from both sides were busy revising the constitutional texts that each side submitted to reflect the deliberations of the past few days of meetings, he added, and are expected to submit the final revisions on Friday.
“We will therefore see if the next 24 hours help to move us forward,” he said. “There are significant differences but it is possible to find and build on common points, if the will exists to do so.”
The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee was established in 2019. It includes 50 representatives of the Syrian government, 50 from the opposition, and 50 civil society representatives who are the so-called “middle third.”
The committee’s Small Body consists of 15 members from each bloc and is tasked with deciding the draft text for a new constitution.
Pedersen called on committee members to make serious efforts to begin to narrow the differences between them and adopt the “sense of seriousness and spirit of compromise” that the situation requires.
“A constitution-making effort that actually starts to explore compromises could help build trust and confidence in this process — something sorely lacking among the Syrians at present,” he said.
The envoy reiterated that the idea of “a military solution is an illusion. This was always the case but it is not plain for all to see.”
The UN’s humanitarian chief, Martin Griffiths, delivered another sobering briefing to the council. He told members that the devastation wrought on Syria over the past 11 years of war “finds few parallels” in recent history.
More than 350,000 people have been killed, he said, and nearly 14 million have been displaced from their homes. As civilian deaths and injuries continue in the northwest and the northeast, Griffiths called for the intensification of early recovery efforts, noting that about 15 million Syrians are now in need of humanitarian assistance, “more than at any time since the start of the conflict.”
Hussam Zaki, the assistant secretary-general of the Arab League, warned the council about the negative effect of the war in Ukraine in exacerbating the Syrian conflict and causing the resultant humanitarian catastrophe to worsen.
“We express our deep concern over the impact of the war in Ukraine on the Syrian crisis, whether on the ground or the way your council deals with the situation in Syria,” Zaki said.
“Given the global challenges resulting from the war in Ukraine, we hope that the international community will continue to address the humanitarian situation with the same level of interest, and we hope that purely political considerations will not prevent the council from addressing the humanitarian aspect.
Zaki called on the council to renew the cross-border mechanism for aid delivery in Syria in July and to avoid any politicization of humanitarian assistance.
Saudi Shoura delegation participates in IPU meetings
Updated 25 March 2022
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
JEDDAH:With the participation of Saudi Arabia, the 144th session of the General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, held at the Bali International Convention Centre in Indonesia, has come to an end.
Representing Saudi Arabia, the Shoura Council delegation, headed by Dr. Abdullah Al-Asheikh, took part in the meetings, held under the topic ‘“Getting to Zero: Mobilizing Parliaments to Act on Climate Change.”
Mohammed bin Dakheel Al-Mutairi, secretary-general of the Shoura Council, participated in the meetings of the Assembly of Secretaries-General of the IPU, during which the latest developments in the union and the draft agenda for the next meeting were discussed.
Dr. Ayman bin Saleh Fadel, a member of the Shoura Council, participated in the meeting of the Standing Committee for Sustainable Development, titled “Leveraging information and communication technology as an enabler for the education sector, including in times of pandemic.”
Dr. Amal Al-Shaman, another member of the Shoura Council, participated in the meetings of the Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights in the IPU. During the meetings, the parties discussed the draft resolution to be adopted in the upcoming General Assembly regarding the parliamentary motion to advance local and regional development in countries with high levels of international migration. Participants discussed the importance of stopping all forms of human trafficking, in addition to other topics on the committee's agenda.
Hoda Al-Helaissi, also a Shoura Council member, took part in the meetings of the IPU’s Standing Committee on UN Affairs. She, along with her colleagues, discussed the UN’s High-Level Political Forum on Sustainable Development, among other topics.
Meanwhile, members of the Permanent Committee for International Peace and Security in the IPU, including Dr. Hani bin Yousuf Khashoggi, held a meeting during which they discussed a draft resolution on reformulating the approach to peace operations in order to promote lasting stability.
The IPU is an international organization of national parliaments. It began in 1889 as a small group of parliamentarians dedicated to promoting peace through diplomacy and has since grown into a global organization.
With 178 member parliaments, 14 associate members and increasing numbers of parliamentarians from all over the world, IPU assemblies are held twice a year, with more than 1,200 representatives attending.
RIYADH: Members of the Federation of Saudi Chambers held talks with Mexico’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard on Thursday.
The meeting in Riyadh, which was chaired by the first deputy chairman of the chambers Tareq Al-Haidari and attended by a number of Saudi businessmen, discussed ways to strengthen commercial, economic and investment cooperation between the Kingdom and Mexico.
Al-Haidari welcomed the Mexican delegation, saying he hoped to explore ways to boost bilateral trade and investment.
He said that trade between the two countries rose by about 7 percent last year to SR3.6 billion ($960 million) after falling to SR3.3 billion in 2020 — from SR3.9 billion in 2019 — because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and that there was great potential for further expansion.
He added that the Saudi economy grew by 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, and that the contribution of the private sector to gross domestic product increased to 39.7 percent in the year, from 38.6 percent in 2020.
Ebrard said Mexico was also keen to find new opportunities for the two nations. “We are here today to look into the Kingdom’s distinctive investment opportunities,” he said.