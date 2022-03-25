Highlights from Dubai’s ‘Entangled Existence’

Zawyeh Gallery’s latest exhibition brings together work from six artists “to express how their existence is entangled with the land and nature.” Anani’s contributions, the gallery states, are “dreamy landscapes that can only be found in a utopic Palestine free of occupation.” The series follows the show’s brief to the letter, showing female forms entwined with tree roots — symbolizing Mother Earth and ‘the motherland.’
Bashir Qonqar
‘The Red Tree’
The Austria-based artist used his work for the show to explore the woods “as a metaphor for life and existence,” in bright, vibrant, layered paintings. “Although the woods stand as a metaphor for a safe internal sanctuary, they also become a source of constant fear of him,” the gallery states in the show brochure.
Bashar Alhroub
‘Meditation 1’
Ramallah-based multimedia artist Alhroub shares a major influence with many of his compatriots: A longing for “a feeling of attachment and a sense of significant ownership of that place.” His “Meditation” series reflects “a colorful connection between his soul and the colorful skies, but this connection is obstructed by entangled branches of tall trees.”
Rawaa Talass
DUBAI: The Syrian musician Maya Youssef was only eight years old when she was told something that changed her life. Youssef was on her way through Damascus to a music lesson in a taxi with her mother, when she heard the intriguing sounds of the qanun on the radio. She asked the taxi driver what the instrument was and he said that the qanun was traditionally played only by men.
“I said: ‘I will play it. You’ll see.’ And he just laughed at me,” Youssef tells Arab News.
It was no laughing matter for Youssef. She signed up for qanun classes and studied music for five years at the prestigious Higher Institute of Music in Damascus.
Youssef recalls that time — long before the harrowing civil war — as a “golden age” for Syria’s art scene; buzzing and full of opportunities. She joined a traveling ensemble of female musicians reviving traditional Arabic music. They performed as far away as China. “The qanun has been my companion ever since,” she says.
Youssef always had the head — or the ears — for music. Every evening, she and her family enjoyed listening sessions, taking in African, Western and Arabic classical compositions, from Umm Kulthum to Bach.
“I was humming and tapping all the time, since I was very little,” she says with a chuckle. She is known today as the ‘Queen of the Qanun,’ but when she first started out professionally, a few eyebrows were raised.
“Music should never be gendered,” she says. “But the reality is that, in Arab (music), women are a very small minority. We are maybe three to five percent of qanun players. I have a theory about that. I think because the qanun is such an important instrument — it sits at the heart of the ensemble — the minute you have a qanun in your lap, then you have the spotlight on you. Perhaps for somebody who doesn’t accept a woman being in the spotlight or being powerful, they would find that radical. It’s not very long ago that somebody called me a radical. It’s a symbol of hidden power, so to speak, which is why I think we don’t see many women playing it.”
The qanun is held in great reverence in Arabic culture. It is mentioned in the famed folk tale collection “One Thousand and One Nights” and its name translates means ‘law.’ With 78 strings, it’s not an easy instrument to master. Youssef’s qanun is made of maple wood, and was constructed by a craftsman in Aleppo.
It is often referred to as ‘the piano of the Arab world,’ and like the piano it is capable of producing melodies that are nostalgic, melancholic, and/or cheerful.
“It’s very closely connected to human emotion,” Youssef says. “It makes me feel everything across the spectrum. All of my music is a journey through sorrow and loss, but it always goes towards hope and joy.”
In 2007, Youssef left Damascus for Dubai and then moved to Oman, where she taught music. London has been her home for the past 10 years. When the war broke out in her country, it was a heartbreaking experience that inspired her to compose her own music for the first time, leading to “Syrian Dreams,” her debut album.
“Making music was like an act of defiance: I am playing music, I am alive, I am carrying the tradition of my ancestors in me,” she says. “If you are in a state of destruction and then you hear a bird sing, you cannot not feel hope.”
2022 is set to be a busy year for Youssef. This week she will embark on a UK tour that will last nearly three months. She is also going to release a new concept album “Finding Home,” on March 25, introducing some Western instruments to her sound.
“Before, ‘home,’ to me, was a physical place. Syria will always be in my heart, but now I feel ‘home’ has changed from a place to a state. A state where you feel at peace,” she explains.
A special commission from London’s Leighton House Museum also awaits Youssef. She will compose music inspired by the museum’s interiors, particularly its stunning Arab Hall, which is full of tiles from Damascus. The refurbished museum is expected to reopen its doors in the summer, and Youssef will perform her piece in a setting that is emotionally and physically familiar. It is, in a way, a moment of coming full circle.
Arab achievement award winner hails Saudi royal for championing women’s rights
Nine Arab women were recognized for their diverse achievements in London
This year’s awards ceremony was titled ‘Unlock Her Future,’ a new initiative launched by event organizer London Arabia
Updated 24 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: A 20-year-old recipient of an Arab Women of the Year award has hailed Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for championing women’s rights.
Yemeni human rights activist Nada Al-Ahdal, who escaped two different child marriages by the age of 10, dedicated her achievement in social awareness award to the crown prince who she lauded for having helped bring about great changes over a short period of time.
“As influencers, we’ve been working on spreading awareness for years, and he made it in one decision. That’s one decision only, he saved millions of lives in Saudi Arabia, and that’s what we really need,” Al-Ahdal told Arab News.
She said that after running away from her family at the age of 11, she had been fortunate that a video she posted on social media had gone viral and pushed on the Yemeni government to protect her.
“You don’t have to be on the big screen to influence people or change their minds. Just the phone now, the impact is not local anymore, it’s international. So, a video saved my life, and we need to talk about the victims in our countries, about violations, child marriage, and everything women suffer from.
“Believe me, we will find soldiers that can protect women and help us to build a better generation,” she added.
Al-Ahdal noted that there were no laws in Yemen protecting girls from child marriages but after her case spread online the Yemeni government introduced legislation to protect girls under the age of 18.
She pointed out that exposure of her ordeal on social media platforms had helped to raise awareness about the issue and she urged Arab women to reveal their experiences too.
“Even though there is a gap between men and women in the Arab world, we need to show that as women we can do it, we can still be leaders, and can change in our society and empower ourselves by ourselves,” she said.
This year’s awards ceremony, held at the Carlton Tower Jumeirah Hotel in London, was titled “Unlock Her Future,” a new initiative launched by event organizer London Arabia.
Omar Bdour, chief executive officer of London Arabia, said: “We believe by unlocking futures for young girls in the Arab world, we can unlock futures for every man and woman in the Arab world. We can’t think of a better future if young girls can’t find their way.”
He added that the organization would be working with institutions, universities, individuals, businesses, and parents to unlock futures, with Egyptian actress Yasmine Sabri helping to further raise awareness as the campaign’s ambassador.
This year’s awards, which celebrate the achievements of Arab women around the world, were unique due to the diversity of winners, Bdour said.
Among those recognized for their work was Egyptian Magi Gobran in community service, Qatari Sheikha Alanoud Al-Thani in financial services, Omani Areej Mohsin Darwish in business, Bahraini Sheikha Rana Al-Khalifa for social leadership, Jordanian Caroline Faraj in media, Emirati Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza Al-Nahyan in culture, Moroccan Leila Benali in sustainable development leadership, and Kuwaiti Fatemah Al-Zelzela for youth achievement in environmental impact.
Al-Zelzela said: “An international award like that means that we’re going to deliver our messages to other parts of the world, and we need international voices to raise awareness and collaborate about the environmental impacts that the whole world is facing.
“So, this is something that might be helpful for Kuwaiti citizens to overcome the challenges that we are facing with regard to recycling and waste management.”
The 25-year-old environmentalist founded EcoStar, an initiative that recycles waste in exchange for trees and plants, and in 2020 she was named a Young Champion of the Earth by the UN Environment Program.
Kuwaiti ambassador to the UK and dean of the Diplomatic Corps in London, Khaled Al-Duwaisan, said the awards showed how Arab women had achieved their goals in competing in a range of fields.
“Fatemah did a wonderful job as a representative of the UN and here when she won the women’s prize. I am very proud of her, and we are proud as Kuwaitis of her achievement,” he added.
5 things to know about Perrie, the Arab singer who’s taking over New York Times Square
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: If you haven’t heard the name Perrie El-Hariri, soon you’ll be seeing it everywhere. This is especially true if you live in New York City, where the emerging Moroccan-Egyptian singer has her very own Spotify billboard in the heart of New York’s Times Square.
The 23-year-old first gained recognition when she responded to Egyptian artist Tameem Youness’ viral hit song “Salmonella” with her very own rendition titled “Shigella.”
The song clearly caught the attention of global streaming giant Spotify, who tapped the up-and-comer as its ambassador for EQUAL, an initiative that launched in the region this month and that aims to amplify the work of women creators by giving them international recognition.
Her appearance on the billboard is part of the initiative, which launched in celebration of International Women’s Month.
Since her musical debut in 2020, Perrie has been making waves in the rap scene by collaborating with some of the genre’s key figures in Egypt, such as Abyusif on “Mamlaka,” Lil Baba on “Perrie Taniya,” and more.
Read on for five fast facts you need to know about the rising star.
She comes from a creative background
Perrie started singing aged eight. She was introduced to music from a young age by her mother, who is a Moroccan singer and performer. Her mom used to take her to the studio with her when she was younger, which Perrie admits that she hated. Meanwhile, her father is the late Egyptian actor Omar El-Hariri, who is known for his work in “The Black Cat” and “El-Hobb fi El-Kharif.”
She studied sound engineering
The singer was always destined to pursue a career in music. The artist graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sound engineering from a university in Leicester after she graduated from the Lycée Francais Maadi in Cairo.
She counts Beyonce as an inspiration
In a previous interview, Perrie stated that multi-Grammy award-winning singer Beyonce is her “idol.” She also revealed that she looks up to US rapper and producer Travis Scott.
She identifies as a feminist
The rising star is a staunch advocate for women’s rights. In fact, her song “Shigella” was created out of her frustration at the way women were depicted in Youness’ viral hit “Salmonella.” She said in a previous interview: “I was so shocked, both due to the lyrics and the absence of women in the video…I think [Salmonella] is amazing, but the way [Youness] delivered the message was not the best way.”
‘Shigella’ was her first-ever Arabic song
“I honestly didn’t expect it to go that viral and that’s when I decided to write in Arabic because I felt that otherwise, it’s cultural colonization and a language barrier in Egypt,” Perrie told Identity Mag of her hit song. However, she reveals that she will continue to mix Arabic and English in her music.
Luxury handbag label Tyler Ellis launches collaboration with Emirati brand Hamda Al-Fahim
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: US luxury handbag designer Tyler Ellis has teamed up with bespoke Emirati couturier Hamda Al-Fahim on a limited edition capsule collection.
The collaboration marks the first time that the celeb-favorite handbag label has partnered with a regional brand.
Entitled “Love and Romance,” the new capsule collection merges Ellis’s classic silhouettes with Al-Fahim’s hand-embellished designs.
For the collection, the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature bags, including the Meme Pouch, Lee Pouchet, Perry and Lily Clutches, got a makeover using different textiles, patterns and embellishments such as crystals, feathers, delicate beading and sequins.
The Emirati designer selected all of the rich fabrics used in the offering, including satin, and embroidered all of the bags in her Abu Dhabi atelier, before they were sent to Italy — where Ellis manufactures her bags — to be meticulously handcrafted by highly skilled local artisans.
“I am truly excited to launch my first-ever partnership in the Middle East with the talented Hamda Al-Fahim,” said Ellis of the collaboration.
“The ‘Love and Romance’ collection celebrates two women of the same age from completely different cultures and backgrounds, coming together to create unique pieces of art,” she shared.
“We are entrepreneurial designers who’ve built independent, successful, female-owned brands that highlight craftsmanship, true luxury and timeless designs, and this capsule collection is a testament to the passion and dedication we both feel towards our creations,” Al-Fahim chimed in.
Los Angeles-born Ellis launched her eponymous handbag line in 2011.
Her creations have been sported by nearly every celebrity you can think of, including Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson and Olivia Munn.
The capsule collection is available to purchase online on tylerellis.com and Hamda Al-Fahim’s design studio in Abu Dhabi.
Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi named Arab Fashion Council ambassador
Updated 24 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The Arab Fashion Council, a non-profit organization representing the fashion industry in the Middle East and North Africa, has named Dubai-based Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi as its new ambassador.
The announcement coincided with the launch of Arab Fashion Week, which includes 28 shows divided into three main programs, namely couture on Thursday and Friday, ready-to-wear from March 26 to 28, and events that will run throughout the five-day gathering.
Esseibi prides herself on being the Arab Fashion Council’s first-ever plus-size ambassador.
She said: “I feel proud. This is a huge step to acknowledge every woman, which is just the first milestone toward a new era for the fashion and retail industries to update the standards boldly and make them more inclusive for every woman. With my new title, I thrive on being a role model for self-confidence.”
The 24-year-old, considered the first plus-size model in the Middle East, is a staunch advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry.
Esseibi’s new role marks the first time that the Arab Fashion Council has acknowledged a plus-size model as an envoy, a move it hopes will show its commitment to making a difference in the fashion industry when it comes to inclusivity and tolerance.
Mohammed Aqra, the Arab Fashion Council’s chief strategy officer, said: “It strategically encourages designers to take a step closer to include diverse profiles of the consumers, offering a wider choice for them at offline and online retail.
“We are heading in the right direction to make the industry more sustainable in all forms and more accessible by people of all sizes, races, and genders.”
In addition to being a council ambassador, Esseibi has worked with a number of esteemed brands including Jean Paul Gautier and H&M and has featured in the pages of multiple publications including Vogue Arabia and Elle Arabia.