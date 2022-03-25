Missiles hit Ukrainian military unit near Dnipro, governor says

You are here

Above, a Ukrainian soldier looks through binoculars at a military check point in Lityn on March 16, 2022. (AP)
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

  • Two missiles cause ‘serious destruction,’ regional governor Valentyn Reznychenko says
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: Rescuers were searching for survivors among the debris on Friday after two missiles hit a Ukrainian military unit on the outskirts of the city of Dnipro, causing “serious destruction,” regional governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on social media.

Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

  • Anoosheh Ashoori was released from detention last week, after 5 years behind bars
  • ‘He did not expend even five minutes to give a telephone call to my family … Now he’s eager to see us. How would you interpret that?’
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Iranian dual national recently released from a lengthy detention in Iran has criticized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for only getting in touch with him after his release.

Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, was held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison for five years, allegedly for spying on behalf of the Israeli government.

He returned to the UK last week alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a fellow British-Iranian national.

Ashoori told Sky News that he felt let down by the British leader, but praised the “fantastic job” that civil servants had done behind the scenes.

In 2020, he had managed to record an audio message while behind bars pleading for Johnson’s help.

“I risked my safety but I managed to convey that message to him,” said Ashoori.

“Unfortunately he did not expend even five minutes to give a telephone call to my family.” 

However, on Monday, Ashoori received an invitation to meet with the prime minister.

He told Sky News: “Now he’s eager to see us. How would you interpret that?

“I think that there’s a bit of opportunism involved in it.”

Asked if he would meet with the prime minister, Ashoori said: “I’m not sure.”

Though both London and Tehran deny it, it is thought that the release of Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe was contingent upon the payment of a historic debt owed to Iran worth around $530 million.

Ashoori said: “That was not a ransom, that was a debt that the British government owed and it should have been paid. And if it had been paid, none of this would have happened.”

He also revealed that his family had to pay a £27,000 ($35,000) fine for his release — and that they received no assistance from the Foreign Office on this, instead being forced to max out credit cards.

A crowdfunder established to help the family pay has now raised more than £38,000, leaving Ashoori “bowled over by the generosity, support, and absolute kindness of strangers.”

The remaining money will be used by the family to help campaign for those who remain in Evin prison to be released, including Morad Tahbaz, a British-US national who Ashoori knows personally.

Ashoori told Sky that he feels a responsibility to help Tahbaz — whose plight was also raised by Zaghari-Ratcliffe — having witnessed prison conditions that include bed bugs, the smell of open sewers, and dental care from a dentist known for “pulling 10 teeth in 10 minutes.” 

A government spokesperson told Sky News: “From the prime minister down, this government has been committed to securing the release of Anoosheh Ashoori.

“It was always entirely in Iran’s gift to do this, but UK ministers and diplomats were tireless in working to secure his freedom and are delighted that he is now home.

“Our consular team were in close regular contact with Anoosheh’s family, with officials available to them at any time throughout his ordeal.”

Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

  • Announcement signals that many of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents will return to offices in line with civil servants’ guidelines
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will gradually resume public services from April 1, the government said on Friday, with the global financial hub posting its lowest number of daily infections in about a month.
Government departments will return to normal service by April 21, it said in a statement, part of a broader easing of strict coronavirus measures which have created widespread frustration for residents and businesses.
Leader Carrie Lam this week announced the lifting of measures including a ban on dining in restaurants after 6 p.m., and the reopening of most public venues and sports facilities.
Schools are also due to resume face to face classes by April 19.
Many people in the Chinese ruled territory have been working from home since February when a wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant swept through the city.
The government’s announcement signals that many of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents will return to offices in line with civil servants’ guidelines.
Health authorities reported 10,405 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 13,074 the previous day. The city hit a record high of over 58,000 infections on March 9. Hong Kong has officially stuck to a “dynamic zero” coronavirus strategy, which aims to curb outbreaks as they occur with contact tracing, testing and isolation. The policy largely protected it from the virus until the beginning of this year.
However the latest wave came as large numbers of elderly remained unvaccinated, causing a spike in infections with Hong Kong registering the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, Hong Kong has recorded more than 1.1 million infections and more than 6,700 deaths — most of them in the past month.

Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

  • The strikes targeted a medical center in the Osnovyansky district of the city, police said
AFP

KYIV: Russian strikes killed four civilians and wounded several others while targeting a medical facility in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.
“This morning, following a bombardment on civilian infrastructure from several rocket launchers, seven civilians were injured, four of them died,” said police in the eastern city near Russia’s border.
The strikes targeted a medical center in the Osnovyansky district of the city, police said.
It said investigators were working on the site of the strike.
“Police are documenting this crime against the Ukrainian people and are gathering all material evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city that lies near the Russian border, has seen heavy fighting and vast destruction since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack launched late last month.
Kyiv says Moscow is targeting civilian areas in its offensive.

Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

  • Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia
  • The EU announced ambitious plans to slash its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year
AFP

BRUSSELS: The US and EU announced a task force Friday aimed at reducing Europe’s reliance on Russian fossil fuels in the face of Moscow’s war on Ukraine.
The initiative being unveiled by President Joe Biden and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen will see the US work with partners to strive to supply Europe with an extra 15 billion cubic meters of liquefied natural gas this year, a statement said.
The push comes as EU member states wrangle over calls for the bloc to ban Russia’s key energy exports to punishment President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.
The Baltics and Poland are urging counterparts to pull the trigger but others, including economic powerhouse Germany, remain reluctant to impose a sudden rupture given their reliance on Russian gas imports.
Germany said Friday it was drastically slashing its energy purchases from Russia amid Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, with oil imports to be halved by June and coal deliveries to end by the autumn.
The EU has already announced ambitious plans to slash its imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year and eliminate imports entirely before the end of the decade.
As part of the task force the EU’s executive said it will work with member states “toward the goal of ensuring, until at least 2030, demand for approximately 50 bcm/year of additional US LNG.”
“This Task Force for Energy Security will be chaired by a representative from the White House and a representative of the President of the European Commission,” the statement said.
“It will work to ensure energy security for Ukraine and the EU in preparation for next winter and the following one while supporting the EU’s goal to end its dependence on Russian fossil fuels.”
Europe faces a major task in substituting supplies of Russian gas, with Moscow supplying around 150 billion cubic meters of gas each year.
US gas supplies to the EU accounted for 6.3 percent in first half of 2021, the bloc’s statistics agency says.

Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

  • When the Taliban returned to power, they promised a softer rule compared with their first regime from 1996 to 2001
KABUL: Days after the Taliban staged a cruel U-turn on allowing Afghan girls back to school, Adeeba Haidari feels as if she is in prison.
The 13-year-old was one of thousands of jubilant girls who flocked back to secondary schools reopening across the country on Wednesday, for the first time since the Taliban seized power in August.
But just hours into classes, the education ministry announced a shock policy reversal that left schoolgirls feeling betrayed and the international community outraged.
“Not only me but everyone you asked believed that the Taliban had changed,” said Adeeba, who briefly returned to Al-Fatah Girls School in the capital, Kabul.
“When they sent everyone back home from school, we understood that the Taliban were the same Taliban of 25 years ago,” her 11-year-old sister Malahat added.
“We are being treated like criminals just because we are girls. Afghanistan has turned into a jail for us.”
When the Taliban returned to power, they promised a softer rule compared with their first regime from 1996 to 2001, which became notorious for human rights abuses.
They claimed to respect women’s rights, in line with their interpretation of Islamic sharia law, and said girls would be allowed to study through to university.
But the Taliban have imposed a slew of restrictions on women, effectively banning them from many government jobs, policing what they wear and preventing them from traveling outside of their cities alone.
They have also detained several women’s rights activists.
“We miss our freedom. We miss our classmates and teachers,” said Adeeba.
There has been no clear explanation for the last-minute reversal on secondary schools, but reports leaked from a secretive leadership meeting this week suggested motives ranging from problems with uniforms to an outright rejection of the need for education for teenage girls.
The education ministry still insists schools will restart, but only when new guidelines are issued.
Across town, Nargis Jafri, from the minority Shiite Hazara community, said the Taliban feel threatened by educated women.
“They believe that if we study, we will gain knowledge and we will fight against them,” the 14-year-old said, sitting with her books spread out on her study table at home.
It is agonizing for her to watch boys her age walking past her house on their way to school each morning.
“It is really hard and painful for me,” she said.
Like many families, history is repeating itself from one generation to the next.
Nargis’s mother, Hamida, was forced to leave school during the Taliban’s first rule when she was about 10 years old.
The stories from what she thought was a distant past are flooding into her mind again.
“I used to feel strange when she told us how she wore a burqa or a chador, or how a woman was not allowed to go out without a male relative,” Nargis said.
Hamida now struggles to accept a similar fate for her daughter.
“My daughter will be held back from going to school,” she said. “The dreams she has in her heart will be shattered.”

