BBC files UN complaint against Iran’s online violence towards women journalists

BBC Persian service presenter Fardad Farahzad gets ready to present the news, at the corporation's London headquarters. (AP/File Photo)
Updated 25 March 2022
  • Appeals calls on UN to take action against Iran’s treatment of BBC News Persian’s women journalists
DUBAI: The BBC World Service has filed a new urgent appeal to the UN this week against Iran over the online violence directed at women journalists working for BBC News Persian.

Women journalists at BBC News Persian face relentless online attacks and harassment, including threats of rape and death, the BBC said.

“We absolutely deplore the violent, misogynistic and gendered harassment our women journalists have to face every day,” said Liliane Landor, senior controller of BBC International News and director of the World Service.

The harassment includes threats of death and rape, attacks on their credibility, hacking and phishing of their emails and telephones, and false and defamatory stories about their personal lives.

The information obtained through hacking and phishing is often used to spread false stories about them online, which is then used in the interrogation of their family members in Iran, the BBC added.

The false stories not only attack them professionally but also aim to taint their character by questioning their relationship with co-workers and commenting on what they wear.

The online abuse and harassment is severely impacting female journalists at BBC News Persian, with many of them saying in interviews that they have opted out of using social media entirely due to fear of harassment.

Landor added: “Trusted and impartial journalism is fundamental to any democracy and it is only by working together that we can ensure the safety of journalists everywhere and ensure women’s voices are included. We have to be able to work unhindered, free from threats and free from abuse.”

The constant attacks have resulted in serious mental and physical health issues, including anxiety, psychological trauma and depression.

The appeal from the BBC calls on Iran to take action against those responsible for the online violence towards women journalists by investigating and prosecuting them.

International counsel for the BBC World Service, Caoilfhionn Gallagher QC and Jennifer Robinson, said: “Women journalists at BBC News Persian face abhorrent online violence every day simply because they are doing their job. This is a paradigm case of what UN experts call ‘gendered censorship’.”

They added: “Misogynist, sexist online abuse and all threats of physical or sexual violence towards journalists are intended to force women offline and to silence women journalists. It is unacceptable and it must stop.”

BBC has made multiple UN complaints since 2017. Since BBC News Persian TV started in 2009, the staff and their families have faced harassment and intimidation, the BBC said.

BBC News Persian staff cannot return home to Iran because of the risk of arrest and prosecution resulting in the media network not having any staff working in the country.

And it is not just the female journalists who are harassed. Their family members have been arrested, detained, repeatedly interrogated, fired from their jobs, had their passports confiscated and pressured to encourage their family members to leave the BBC and return to Iran.

In 2017, Iran announced a national security criminal investigation targeting 152 BBC News Persian staff members and froze any assets they had in Iran.

Iran has “international obligations of due diligence,” said Gallagher and Robinson. “We call on the UN to condemn the attacks and to ensure Iran meets its international obligations.”

Topics: Iran BBC media

Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Russian influencers re-emerge from UAE, Egypt to dodge Instagram ban

Russian influencers re-emerge from UAE, Egypt to dodge Instagram ban
  • From crying on social media to dancing on a boat, this is how Russian influencers are dealing with Instagram’s ban in Russia
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Amid a crackdown on Western social media giants, Russia banned Facebook and Instagram earlier this month, describing the platforms’ parent company Meta as an “extremist” firm.

“The activities of the Meta organization are directed against Russia and its armed forces,” Igor Kovalevsky, a representative of the Russian security service FSB, said, according to Russian state news agency TASS.

Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, said the platform’s 80 million users in Russia will be cut off because of the ban.

Moscow’s crackdown will stop individual users from posting and connecting with others, as well as hinder their ability to receive information.

But it is the country’s army of social media influencers who are paying a particularly heavy price.

Russia is home to thousands of fashion influencers with millions of followers. Influencer marketing platform Starngage alone tracks 176,070 influencers in Russia, with follower counts ranging from 1,000 to 10 million.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARINA NIGAY (@karina_nigay)

 

“Roughly half of all my income came through Instagram advertising,” said Karina Istomina, a DJ and Instagram influencer with more than 400,000 followers, reported The Guardian.

“Most likely I will have to find new sources of income and will have to rediscover myself,” she added.

Another influencer, Karina Nigay, said tearfully: “This (Instagram) is my life, this is my soul. This is what I have been waking up to and falling asleep with for the past five years.”

 

 

“I’m in a state of resentment and nowhere near a state of acceptance,” she added.

A few days later, Nigay was in Dubai, celebrating her birthday and dancing on a boat.

 

 

The influencer, who has 2.9 million Instagram followers, posted on the platform last week, complaining about the ban and claiming that any platforms which replace it will require four times as much work.

“I want to live and work in Russia, but at the same time I don’t want to lose my career in Europe, which I have built over the years.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARINA NIGAY (@karina_nigay)

 

The UAE’s sunny beaches and luxurious hotels have become a refuge for Russian influencers, who now find themselves struggling to make a living off Instagram.

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram and, previously, VKontakte, a Russian social media app, was among those who left Russia for Dubai in the wake of the government crackdown.

He has publicly posted his story on Telegram, describing how his career at VKontakte ended due to pressure from the FSB, and his determination to protect users’ privacy and data — especially that of Ukrainians.

Another influencer, Khabib Nurmagomedov, who has over 30 million Instagram followers, was also seen in Dubai recently.

 

 

Russian TV personality Olga Buzova, who had more than 20 million followers on Instagram, also broke down in a tearful video when the ban was announced and has since traveled to the UAE, according to media reports.

Her sponsors are paying for the vacation, including flights and a room at a five-star hotel, according to the Russian tabloid Komsomolskaya Pravda.

Sonia Plotnikov, the daughter of Vladimir Plotnikov, an MP and supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has over 100,000 followers on Instagram and is also currently in Dubai.

 

 

However, if the influencer was expecting sympathy, she may be disappointed. Comments on Plotnikov’s posts reveal how many people feel about influencers being able to travel to other countries, and even continue enjoying a luxurious lifestyle, while their country wages war on Ukraine.

 

 

In a separate interview, Dubai-based influencer Becky Jefferies told Arab News: “We live in a world in which many people across the globe are without basic necessities, or are otherwise in need, and that’s an unfortunate reality in both good times and bad.

“But I don’t see social media as a cause, or solution, to economic challenges on a micro or macro level.”

Increasingly, the UAE has become a safe haven for Russian influencers but it isn’t the only one. Within the region, for instance, Russian model and Instagram star Polina Malinovskaya with 2.2 million followers was seen in Egypt this month. 

Some have taken off to the relaxing comfort of hotels in Bali and the Maldives, while others are looking for normalcy in the bustling cities of New York and London. 

 

 

Vlad Berenich, for instance, who has over 800,000 followers on Instagram is relaxing in Bali, while Polina Kovaleva lives the high brow life in London. 

Maria Pevchikh, who heads investigations at Russian lawyer Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, recently posted Kovaleva’s story in a Twitter thread. 

Kovaleva is the stepdaughter of Russia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov, who, at the age of 21, bought an apartment in London on Kensington High Street for £4.4 million — in cash.

Moreover, her fancy lifestyle is evident via her Instagram profile that has since been deleted and a new temporary one, which is private, has been created. After the news broke on Twitter, Kovaleva was sanctioned by British authorities. 

Topics: Russia UAE Egypt Ukraine influencer

Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

Dozens of Ukrainian officials, journalists detained, disappeared: UN

Dozens of Ukrainian officials, journalists detained, disappeared: UN
  • The most famous case was perhaps the mayor of Ukraine's southern city of Melitopol
  • 15 journalists and civil society activists "who vocally opposed the invasion" in several regions had also been taken
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

GENEVA: Dozens of Ukrainian officials, journalists and activists have been detained or forcibly disappeared by invading Russian forces, the UN said Friday, warning that some cases resembled “hostage-taking.”
Since Russia invaded Ukraine just over a month ago, the United Nations rights office said it had documented the arbitrary detention and enforced disappearance of 22 local Ukrainian officials, 13 of whom had subsequently been released.
The most famous case was perhaps the mayor of Ukraine’s southern city of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, who Ukrainian authorities said was abducted by occupying Russian forces and held for several days before being released.
“This does seem to be a pattern that is occurring in areas that are occupied by the Russian Federation,” said Matilda Bogner, who is the UN rights office’s representative in Ukraine.
“Forces of the Russian Federation are going specifically to detain, and do not inform relatives and others where they are taking people,” she told journalists in Geneva via video link from Uzhhorod in western Ukraine.
“That does in some cases appear to be a form of hostage-taking.”
Bogner said 15 journalists and civil society activists “who vocally opposed the invasion” in several regions had also been taken.
“It certainly does appear that those who are targeted are those who are pro-Ukrainian activists or who are seen to be pro-Ukrainian by the Russian forces,” she said.
Bogner said UN staff were trying to verify reports that five of the journalists and three of the activists had since been released, but “the whereabouts of the other individuals remain unknown.”
Seven journalists have meanwhile been killed since the invasion began on February 24, she said.
They are among thousands of civilians, as well as thousands of soldiers from the two sides, who are believed to have been killed.
The UN rights office had verified 1,081 civilian deaths, including 93 children, but has stressed the true toll is likely higher.
Bogner said for instance that the rights office so far had been unable to verify many of the deaths in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol.
Authorities in the city have put the death toll in the city at over 2,000, and said Friday that a single strike last week on a theater where civilians were sheltering was feared to have killed 300 people.
Bogner said the rights office had little access, but using satellite data, it had been able to get information on mass graves in the city, including one that held around 200 bodies.
But, she stressed, so far there was no way to verify whether they were all civilians or had all died directly due to the conflict.
Overall, Bogner said the “extent of civilian casualties and the destruction of civilian objects strongly suggests” that international laws on protecting civilians were being violated in the Ukraine conflict.
“These attacks cause immeasurable human suffering and may amount to war crimes.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Journalists UN rights activists

Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

Russian ambassador sues Italian daily over Putin article

Russian ambassador sues Italian daily over Putin article
  • "Needless to say that this goes against the rules of journalism and morality," Razov told reporters
  • He said his suit accused the newspaper of soliciting and condoning a crime
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

ROME: The Russian ambassador to Italy, Sergey Razov, said on Friday he was suing Italian newspaper La Stampa over an article that had raised the possibility of killing President Vladimir Putin.
“Needless to say that this goes against the rules of journalism and morality,” Razov told reporters in front of the prosecutor’s office in Rome after he had deposited the suit.
On March 22 La Stampa published an analysis headlined “If killing the tyrant is the only option.” The piece said if all other options failed to halt the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the only solution might be for someone to kill the president.
Speaking through a translator, Razov said his suit accused the newspaper of soliciting and condoning a crime.
La Stampa editor Massimo Giannini dismissed the accusation.
“We do not take lessons from an illiberal regime that slaughters humanity and truth,” he said in a video posted on the newspaper’s website.
Giannini said La Stampa’s contested analysis had concluded by saying that killing a tyrant hardly ever resolved problems and could make things even worse.
Putin has called Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a “special military operation” to disarm Ukraine and protect it from “Nazis.” The West calls that a false pretext for an unprovoked war of aggression.
Razov also criticized on Friday Italy’s decision to send weapons to Ukraine to help it fight off the Russians.
“The thing that worries us is that the Italian weapons will be used to kill Russian citizens,” Razov said. “There are thousands and thousands of guns out there and it is not clear how and when they will be used.”
Italy had strong links with the Soviet Union during the Cold War, and these ties improved during Putin’s long rule.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi has redressed the balance since taking office in 2021, promoting a vigorous, pro-NATO line.
“I think that crises come and go and this one too will go away. But the national interest always remains. I believe that the key interest of the Russian and Italian peoples is to maintain normal relations,” Razov said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Italy La Stampa Vladimir Putin crime

Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

Tunisians protest over detained journalist

Tunisians protest over detained journalist
  • Demonstrators gather outside the national journalists’ union chanting ‘journalism isn’t a crime’
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

TUNIS: Dozens of Tunisian journalists protested on Friday to demand press freedom and the release of a reporter who was detained for refusing to reveal his sources to authorities.
Demonstrators gathered outside the SNJT national journalists’ union chanting “journalism isn’t a crime” and accusing authorities of a clampdown on the media since President Kais Saied’s July 2021 power grab.
One protester held up a placard reading “press freedom is a red line.”
Khalifa Guesmi, a correspondent for the country’s leading radio station Mosaique FM, was arrested on March 18 under anti-terrorism laws after refusing to reveal his sources for an article on the break-up of a “terrorist cell.”
He and two other Mosaique FM reporters including editor-in-chief Houcine Dabbabi appeared before an “anti-terrorism” court on Friday morning.
SNJT head Mahdi Jlassi has called Guesmi’s arrest the gravest attack on press freedom since the North African country’s 2011 revolution.
Last July, President Kais Saied suspended parliament and seized an array of powers.
He has since moved to rule by decree and seized control of the judiciary, while repeatedly vowing to protect freedoms won by the 2011 revolution which overthrew longtime dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Less than a week after Guesmi’s arrest, plain-clothes police officers prevented two journalists from covering a protest demanding a probe into the 2018 drowning of 19-year-old football fan Omar Labidia after police allegedly forced him into a river.
Thameur Mekki, editor of the Nawaat website where the reporters work, said they had been summoned to appear in court on April 14 but have not been informed of any charges.
Jlassi told demonstrators on Friday that the judiciary was implicated in authorities efforts to “silence” opposition.
“Through these practices, authorities want to send us a message: either be afraid and get in line, or you’ll face arrest and harassment,” he said.

Topics: Tunisia

Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service

Apple to sell hardware products as subscription service
  • Yet to be officially announced, the service would be Apple’s biggest push into automatically recurring sales
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Apple is reportedly working on a hardware subscription service which will allow customers to purchase iPhones and iPads in a similar manner to paying a monthly app fee.

Yet to be officially announced, the service would be Apple’s biggest push into automatically recurring sales, allowing users to subscribe to hardware for the first time rather than just digital services.

The idea is to make the process of buying an iPhone or iPad similar to that of paying for iCloud storage or an Apple Music subscription each month.

Apple would then, it is though, let customers subscribe to hardware items with the same Apple ID and App Store accounts they use to buy apps and subscribe to services with.

The company has increasingly promoted recurring subscriptions like Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple News Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, and Apple Arcade as key new revenue streams.

Reports say adopting a hardware subscription service would be a major strategy shift for Apple, which has generally sold devices at full cost outright.

Such a service might help it generate more revenue and make it easier for consumers to afford spending thousands of dollars on new devices.

It is also possible that Apple is simply looking to cut out the middleman and expand its instalment-based payment offerings to other products.

Over the years, Apple has offered several instalment programs to split up the cost of devices, though not with a subscription model.

Topics: Apple

