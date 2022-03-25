You are here

Iraq stun the UAE: 5 things we learned from the battle for the AFC's World Cup playoff spot 

Iraq stun the UAE: 5 things we learned from the battle for the AFC’s World Cup playoff spot 
John Duerden

Iraq stun the UAE: 5 things we learned from the battle for the AFC’s World Cup playoff spot 

Iraq stun the UAE: 5 things we learned from the battle for the AFC’s World Cup playoff spot 
  A draw would have been enough for the Emiratis to secure a cash against Australia, but the fight for Group A third spot will now go down to the last matchday
John Duerden

DUBAI: Asia’s Arab teams were in action in the penultimate round of World Cup qualifiers on Thursday and, while Saudi Arabia secured qualification in Group B, results in Group A were mixed in the hunt for that vital third-place play-off spot, and the right to meet Australia.

The UAE are still in that position with nine points, but are now just one point above Iraq, who beat them 1-0. Lebanon has six points, with Syria in last place on five. Over in Group B, Oman have fourth spot sewn up.

Here are five things we learned from the latest action.

UAE are in trouble

Losing 1-0 to Iraq in Riyadh was perhaps the worst result in a stage that has seen a few bad results for the Emiratis. The UAE seemed to have everything going for them as they fought for third.

Their crucial game against Iraq had been moved from Baghdad to Riyadh. Earlier in the day, Syria had defeated Lebanon which meant that even a draw against Iraq would be enough to secure that all-important third place and that play-off against Australia. Yet the Whites still blew it. But it was not that much of a surprise for a team that has underperformed consistently throughout this stage of qualification.

There may have been injuries for new coach Rodolfo Arrubarrena to contend with, but every team has injuries. Selecting three center-backs was a big call and it didn’t work. Going forward, there was plenty of possession but not much idea of what to do with it all and Iraq deserved to win.

Now there is one game left in Dubai against group leaders South Korea. As well as the venue, there is only one thing in the UAE’s favor: Korea will arrive having already qualified. The game in east Asia may have been a 1-0 defeat but that tight scoreline does not reflect the dominance of the Taeguk Warriors. The UAE still control their own fate but need to win to be sure and given current form, it would be something of a surprise.

Iraq finally show their spirit 

Amazingly, Iraq are still very much in it having just won their first game in the group, at the ninth time of asking. The 1-0 victory over the UAE was a deserved win and the performance was spirited. It could have been more as the Lions of Mesopotamia had two decent shouts for a penalty turned down. 

Under a new coach of their own, Abdulghani Shahad, Iraq were well-organized and aggressive on and off the ball. When Hussein Ali gave the 2007 Asian champions the lead after 53 minutes, the “hosts” were happy to sit back and look to hit on the counter. It worked as they continued to look dangerous and could have won more convincingly.

Now there is a chance of third place. If Iraq can beat Syria in the final game, as they will now be confident of doing, and UAE fail to beat South Korea, then the play-off spot against Australia is theirs. 

Too little, too late for Syria, but positive signs shine through

Syria saved their best performance until almost last. Lebanon are not an easy team to beat and to come away with a 3-0 win was impressive. It should be remembered that the veteran stars such as Omar Khribin and Omar Al-Somah, for so long the standard bearers and symbols of Syrian football, were absent from this fixture. 

But they weren’t missed. Syria were full of energy and pressured the home team, giving them little time on the ball or space to pass. The likes of Alaa Al-Dali defended from the front and when he opened the scoring after just 14 minutes, there looked to be only one winner. It gave Syria what they had been lacking for much of the campaign: Confidence.

The Qasioun Eagles went from strength to strength and put in a composed and intelligent performance in what were difficult circumstances. It means that they can look forward to the future with a little more optimism and have a decent chance of not finishing bottom of the group — indeed, if they beat Iraq at home on Tuesday, a fourth place finish is possible.

Lebanon’s home woes continue

Lebanon has fought long and hard in this qualification campaign against a backdrop of economic, social and political problems back home. This was their worst day however, on and off the pitch for the Cedars. Going into the game, they were still in contention for a third-place finish and just needed to beat the team that had collected just two points from the previous eight games. Yet they lost 3-0. 

The team’s form at home has been worse than poor. Lebanon have collected just one of their six points at home — and that solitary point has come from five games. In four away games, they have managed five points. Had home form just matched the away form then Lebanon would have been securely in third place. 

On Thursday, however, Lebanon also performed poorly off the pitch. When the team was 3-0 down, a section of fans pelted officials with bottles and the game was suspended for a period. Perhaps the supporters were hoping for the match to be called off and replayed. That was never going to happen and when the action restarted, the game fizzled out. It was not a great way for Lebanon to end their journey on the road to Qatar. The team is totally out of contention for World Cup glory.

Oman will wish they were in Group A

Fourth place in Group B is now officially Oman’s following a 1-0 win over Vietnam in Hanoi. It was a fine performance. Oman were the better team in the first half and Vietnam had the better of things after the break.

Before the game, Vietnam coach Park Hang-seo had talked about the need to defend well against Oman’s set pieces. They did not do so in the 65th minute, conceding from a perfectly delivered corner that was met by Khalid Al-Hajri’s towering header, rocketing the ball into the top corner.

It was the kind of tidy and compact performance we have come to expect from Oman, who have shown that while they may not quite be able to match the big three of Japan, Saudi Arabia and Australia, they are a level above Vietnam and China.

Had Oman been in the other group, then they would have safely finished the qualifying campaign in third place and looking forward to the play-offs. 

Women are catching up to men in motorsports, says Aston Martin ambassador

Women are catching up to men in motorsports, says Aston Martin ambassador
Updated 25 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Women are catching up to men in motorsports, says Aston Martin ambassador

Women are catching up to men in motorsports, says Aston Martin ambassador
  • Stunt driver and racer Jessica Hawkins is hoping to inspire young Saudi girls to consider a career in motorsports
  • The Briton is attending the second Jeddah Grand Prix weekend
Updated 25 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: Aston Martin Racing ambassador, racer and film stunt driver Jessica Hawkins has proved to the world that female drivers can excel in motorsports.

Her young career has brought her many highlights, and now she is attending Saudi Arabia’s second Formula One Grand Prix weekend in Jeddah.

Hawkins, who hails from East Hampshire in Britain, made her professional motorsports debut in the British Formula Ford at Silverstone in a one-off event where she twice finished inside the top 10.

Currently competing in the W Series and the British Touring Car Championship, Hawkins told Arab News that the ratio of female to male drivers entering motorsports has tipped in favor of women in recent years, and while significant progress has been made, she is calling on more women to pursue racing careers.

“It’s not something that’s going to happen just overnight. It does take time, but I do think that it is recognized and we are pushing to make changes.” Hawkins said. “When I first started there weren’t many females, but certainly, Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant Formula One team are a driving force behind that, or at least one of the driving forces behind that because there are a good few females within the team.”

Hawkins addressed students at the British International School of Jeddah on Thursday ahead of the race weekend, telling them what it means to be a woman racing driver in the male-dominated sport.

AN Photo by Abdulmalek Khashogji

“They were all so cute and really heartwarming, and if I can help even just one of them pursue a career in something that they would love to do, then? I don’t know what to say, they were all really enthusiastic.

“Hopefully, they all listened and they’ll all work hard in school and hopefully, I’ve helped them realize that there’s more to racing than just the driving, there are loads of different areas of motorsport, and they should, if they like motorsport, go and explore all the different avenues within motorsports.”

Hawkins said she pursued a racing career because she was always an sporty kid and one day asked her father to let her go karting.

“I begged my dad to let me have a go and he was unsure at the time. It must have just stuck in my mind and I kept begging him to take me back and let me have a have a go. So it’s not something that I just decided one day, it was just a passion that I followed.”

However, a racing career doesn’t come without its many obstacles, and pushing through gender stereotypes was a regular effort. Finding financial backing was another major challenge.

“Honestly, my main obstacle was finding the budget to go racing, because it’s no secret that racing as a driver can be very expensive, in all areas of motorsport,” the British racing driver said. “You have to bring in budgets to be able to raise which I really struggled to find the sponsors and the backers and have the funding to do that. But, you know, I’ve kept trying, and I never give up, so while it was frustrating at the time, actually paid dividends now.”

Hawkins returned to the VW Cup in 2018, and spent most of that year working as a stunt driver on Fast and Furious Live.

“Never did I ever think that I was going to be stunt driving for big productions like that, they’re amazing, and an opportunity and experience that I will never, ever forget,” she said. “Fast and Furious Live was arguably one of the best times in my life and I'll hold those memories so deep in my heart.”

Hawkins continued working as a stunt driver in 2021, featuring on the James Bond film “No Time to Die,” and in May of that year became Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team’s ambassador.

“I do a lot of work with the sponsors and a lot of hot laps, which is good. That’s always fun,” she said. “I interact with Seb and Lance, and Hulk (male F1 drivers), I’ll often go on track walks with them. And honestly I’ll just learn as much as I can off of them them.

“They’ve obviously got a wealth of experience behind them, way superior to mine. So anything that I can learn and pick off of them is obviously an advantage to me.”

The Jeddah race weekend starts on Friday, with the first practice set for 5:00 p.m. before the second practice at 8:00 p.m.

Boxing champion Usyk leaves Ukraine for Joshua rematch preparation

Boxing champion Usyk leaves Ukraine for Joshua rematch preparation
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

Boxing champion Usyk leaves Ukraine for Joshua rematch preparation

Boxing champion Usyk leaves Ukraine for Joshua rematch preparation
  • The 35-year-old holder of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts came back to Ukraine to defend his family as soon as Russia invaded his country
  • "He went abroad to prepare for the rematch," Usyk's Kyiv-based manager told AFP by phone
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: Reigning world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk has left war-torn Ukraine to begin his preparation for a rematch with Britain’s Anthony Joshua, his manager told AFP on Friday.
The 35-year-old holder of the WBA, IBF and WBO belts came back to Ukraine to defend his family as soon as Russia invaded his home country on February 24.
“He went abroad to prepare for the rematch,” Usyk’s Kyiv-based manager, Yaroslav Lordkipanidze, told AFP by phone.
He said that Usyk left “several days ago,” without providing further details of his current whereabouts.
Usyk defeated then champion Joshua last September by a unanimous decision in front of a home crowd in London.
Joshua immediately voiced his readiness to face Usyk again, in a bout that might take place as early as this summer.
Usyk became one of several top Ukrainian sports people who expressed their intention to resist Russian invasion of their country.
The boxer said he was “defending my home, my wife, my children, my close ones” in an interview with CNN from the basement of his home in the Kyiv area, days after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion.
Former world lightweight champion and two-time Olympic gold medallist Vasiliy Lomachenko has also returned home to help defend the town of Belgorod-Dnistrovsky near the city of Odessa.

East Asia looking for more giant-killing at Dubai World Cup for trainer Ian Williams

Trainer Ian Williams -here with Magic Circle - is hoping that East Asia, once again, punches above his weight at the Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al-Tayer Motors. (Supplied)
Trainer Ian Williams - here with Magic Circle - is hoping that East Asia, once again, punches above his weight at the Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al-Tayer Motors. (Supplied)
Updated 25 March 2022
Ali Khaled

East Asia looking for more giant-killing at Dubai World Cup for trainer Ian Williams

Trainer Ian Williams -here with Magic Circle - is hoping that East Asia, once again, punches above his weight at the Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al-Tayer Motors. (Supplied)
  • The seven-year-old will take part in the $1m Dubai Gold Cup at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday
Updated 25 March 2022
Ali Khaled

If seven-year-old East Asia comes first in the $1m Dubai Gold Cup on Saturday, it will be one of the biggest upsets of the 2022 Dubai World Cup. Indeed, of any Dubai World Cup.

As his British trainer Ian Williams puts it, it would be like a Championship team winning the UEFA Champions League.

“It’s quite an interesting story because East Asia was trained in Dubai, and he was transferred to us by his Dubai-based owner Sayed Hashish. He was a six-year-old maiden rated 70. A 70-rated maiden is a horse that has never won a race and is not particularly highly regarded.”

Williams had a major task on his hands to improve East Asia, but made progress, after a difficult start.

“He came over to the UK in March last year and settled in very slowly,” said Williams. “We had to use the paddocks and get him some grass because he didn’t travel the best.”

“But he kicked off with a win first time at Newbury, which was great,” he said. “He then went on and won a couple of times at Goodwood. His handicap was slowly rising, and after a couple of also-rans, he got back on track at Nottingham in October, and he was put up to the threshold of 90, which qualified him for the Carnival. Which had always been the dream, if you like, with him coming over to the UK. So at that stage he was invited to run in the Carnival and travelled back to Dubai.”

On his return to the UAE at the end of December, however, East Asia suffered very badly with travel sickness.

“He missed his first engagement because he’s been terribly ill,” said Williams. “Megg [Burton], one of our team members, did a great job of getting him back. He finished second in the Meydan Group 3. And that got him ultimately an invite to run on World Cup night. So he’s now rated 102, which is some 32 pounds of improvement in the last 12 months for a horse that’s seven years old.”

Despite that tough end to the year, recent preparations in Dubai have gone more smoothly.

“He’s in good shape at the moment,” said Williams. “And we’re comfortable going into a race that is like a championship football team playing in a UEFA cup final, really. So he’s trying to do some more giant-killing.”

Williams is clearly doing something right, as he is the only British trainer to have trained a winner at every racecourse in the UK – flat and jumps.

A combination of Williams’ training methods and a stint at Dominion Racing Stables has unlocked East Asia’s potential. Even by the high standards of Britain’s world class training facilities, Williams’ West Midlands base is something to behold, with more than 100 stables completed to the very highest specifications, private grass and all-weather gallops and an international sized indoor arena.

“Ian’s record speaks for itself,” said Minty Farquhar, who is in the UAE for the Dubai World Cup as General Manager of Great British Racing International, the organisation dedicated to helping international parties navigate the UK’s racing industry.

“His handling of East Asia has been exemplary, and the horse has clearly relished his new surroundings,” she said. “There is a reason why one in three turf horses rated above 120 in the world in 2021 were trained in Britain – the landscape and training facilities are second to none for the development of thoroughbreds and there is real strength in depth in terms of trainer talent. We are thrilled that his owner, Sayed Hashish, has discovered this through entrusting East Asia to Ian, and we wish the team the best of luck on Saturday.”

Williams has fond memories of a winner at Meydan.

“We’ve been very lucky to have a winner in the Carnival at the Al-Quoz Sprint, five or six years ago,” he said. “And that was a fantastic evening. It’s the one night when Meydan comes alive and it’s full of full of passion, it’s full of fun. It’s more resemblant of a meeting in Europe, then it can ever be on any other evening.”

On Saturday, Williams is hoping that East Asia, once again, punches above his weight at the Dubai Gold Cup sponsored by Al-Tayer Motors.

“We’re really looking forward to taking our chance,” Williams said. “Our expectations probably aren’t high but this little horse keeps achieving certainly more than I expect him to. And his run last time was exceptional. If he can run to that sort of level again, I’m sure he’ll be in the first half as opposed to the second half.”

Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification

Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
Updated 25 March 2022
Wael Jabir

Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification

Saudi football chief praises ‘intelligent leader’ Renard, promises Jeddah party after World Cup qualification
  • Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal lauds players for repaying faith of nation’s leaders, recounts moment team learned of qualification for Qatar 2022
Updated 25 March 2022
Wael Jabir

SHARJAH: Twenty months after the arrival of Herve Renard as Saudi Arabia national team manager, it was a night for everyone involved in Saudi football to revel in the joy of reaping the rewards of months of hard work, culminating in a second consecutive qualification to the FIFA World Cup.

Not since South Korea/Japan 2002 and Germany 2006 have the Green Falcons made it to the finals on two consecutive occasions, but at Sharjah Stadium on Thursday evening, the Saudi Arabia bus arrived for the clash against China carrying a buoyant squad, safe in the knowledge that their place in Qatar 2022 had been booked before a ball was kicked, thanks to Japan’s 2-0 victory over Australia earlier in the day.

“Fortune favors the brave,” according to the old Latin saying, and brave indeed were the Saudi players who navigated the battles of two-and-a-half years of the qualifiers journey that started in September 2019 with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Yemen, a game that needed the Green Falcons to come from behind on two occasions.

That night in Bahrain may seem a moment of distant history now, but along every step of the journey, it was vividly present in the mind of Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal whose tears of joy told the tale of a man basking in the glory of achieving something he, and many working under him, have worked toward since his election to the post in 2019.

“We were not watching the (Japan versus Australia) game. It was lunchtime, so we were having lunch with the team,” Al-Misehal said, recounting how the news of Saudi Arabia’s progress to Qatar 2022 was received at the Green Falcons’ camp.

“After lunch, it was the last minutes of the game and we heard the sounds of the coaching and backroom staff screaming with joy, that is how we learned of our qualification to the World Cup.

“The first person who called me to congratulate me was my mother. This is an opportunity for me to thank her for the incredible support she has always given me. Minister of Sport Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal also called instantly, we are blessed to have this man as minister of sport,” he added.

The call from the Kingdom’s sport chief not only carried a congratulations message, but also a promise of wild celebrations upon the team’s return to Jeddah for the final game of the qualifiers against Australia on Tuesday.

Al-Misehal said: “Prince Abdulaziz always takes the initiative when it comes to supporting us, and he has informed me that a huge celebration event befitting the occasion is being prepared, and there will be surprises for the fans too. I know the fans in Jeddah need no invitation. We are already receiving requests for tickets.”

On the pitch, with no fans present at China’s adopted home of Sharjah, it was a muted atmosphere as the Green Falcons took the lead on the stroke of halftime thanks to Saleh Al-Shehri’s header from Salman Al-Faraj’s corner. The hosts responded late on, equalizing against the run of play as Zhu Chenjie converted a penalty eight minutes from time after Abdulelah Al-Amri handled the ball inside the Saudi box.

Al-Misehal had no qualms about the result, heaping praise on the players and head coach Renard for the work they have done throughout the campaign, while turning attention to the homecoming fixture at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in a few days’ time.

“We controlled the match from start to finish and wasted many opportunities, but of course, when the main objective you have been working toward for more than two years is already achieved, it is natural that a bit of a drop happens.

“Anyway, I do not want to discuss this game extensively, we are delighted to have qualified and want to enjoy the moment. Of course, we wanted the three points, but it wasn’t to be. The players vowed to make up for it in the next game and get the three points against Australia,” he added.

The draw against China meant the Green Falcons surpassed their final tally of 19 points in the Asian Qualifiers to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with a game to go. Renard’s men led the group since October and looked comfortably headed to the finals from day one, despite facing 2015 AFC Asian Cup winners Australia and 2019 runners-up Japan, both sides of international pedigree and with an endless stream of talent in top European leagues, in contrast with the entirely domestic-based Saudi Arabia squad.

Al-Misehal said: “Our goal was clear from the start; we came into every match as a final. We played eight games before tonight and collected 19 points which helped us secure qualification after Australia lost earlier today. This is a big achievement; it is the first time in Saudi football history that we have reached the World Cup with two games to spare.

“I want to congratulate King Salman, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Prince Abdulaziz, and all our leaders who have continued to shower us with their generous support.

“This was an effort from the players to repay that faith. I must congratulate the players and first and foremost this incredible, intelligent leader we have in Renard, as well as every member of the backroom staff who have worked tirelessly for the past two-and-a-half years to reach this point and that is the most important thing,” he added.

With next week’s World Cup draw in Qatar fast approaching, Al-Misehal was adamant victory against the Socceroos was important for the team to improve their FIFA rankings, with the upcoming March 31 rankings forming the basis for seeding in the draw.

“We want to beat Australia in the final game, they are a strong team and we have not beaten them in a long time.

“Of course, it is a dead rubber game because even Australia have secured third place, so there isn’t much to play for, but we want to get the three points and hope Japan lose their game so we can finish top of the group. But what matters most for us is not just finishing top but climbing up the FIFA rankings too,” he said.

Lauded by the nation’s football chief, Renard is set for a second appearance on the global stage, having led Morocco to the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and with two continental titles to his name with Zambia 2012 and the Ivory Coast 2015 he further cements his status as one of the finest international managers in the modern game.

The 53-year-old Frenchman was in a grateful mood as he reflected on a 16-match journey in the qualifiers, hailing the efforts of his players.

Renard said: “First of all, congratulations to everyone in Saudi Arabia for qualifying. Two games before the end, we are already qualified and that’s a very good thing. Of course, we also wanted to win this game and we had so many chances, but we didn’t score the second goal.

“In football, it’s very important to be efficient. I don’t think they had any shots on goal, but we conceded a handball. This is a part of football, maybe we were not fully concentrated in defense. I don’t want to blame the players because they gave me a lot and I want to thank them for it.

“We played 16 games of qualifiers before this game. It was difficult, so they made a lot of effort to be in first position and qualify with two games to spare and that’s what we have done. Saudi Arabia will be at the draw on April 1 and that is the most important. With already 20 points. In 2018 we ended with 19 points, and we can still get more.”

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s successful World Cup qualification journey

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s successful World Cup qualification journey
Updated 25 March 2022
John Duerden

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s successful World Cup qualification journey

5 things we learned from Saudi Arabia’s successful World Cup qualification journey
  • The Green Falcons are heading to Qatar 2022 after a relatively tension-free end to their Group B campaign
Updated 25 March 2022
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia are heading to the World Cup for a sixth time.

On Thursday afternoon, qualification for Qatar 2022 was confirmed when Japan beat Australia 2-0 in Sydney, and later that day the Green Falcons drew 1-1 with China in Sharjah.

Herve Renard, his players and Saudi fans can now start looking forward to a winter in Doha.

Here are five things we learned about their successful qualifying campaign.

1. Such an early dead-rubber is testament to the team’s success

Saudi Arabia just had to match whatever Australia did against Japan, to book a place at a sixth World Cup. With a minute of normal time remaining, the scoreline was 0-0 but then Kaoru Mitoma, the Brighton and Hove Albion star who is currently on loan in Belgium, came off the bench and scored twice in four minutes to write himself in a place in the history of Saudi Arabian football. And that was it. Suddenly the Green Falcons were through and didn’t need anything from the match against China.

It must have been a strange atmosphere for coach Herve Renard to prepare his team for especially as there was an absence of fans in the stadium. The players had to cut short celebrations and play a game. In such circumstances, a 1-1 draw probably suited both parties. China will be happy to avoid defeat against the long-time group leaders and Saudi Arabia will not have wanted to lose against the struggling team.

Yet clinching a place at the World Cup when you still have two games left to play is something to be proud of. There were no late nerves or pressure, it was all so easy in the end.

2. Fighting point in Australia showed the spirit

There were some famous wins on the road to Qatar but it was a 0-0 draw in Sydney last November that really showed that there is a new-found steel in the side. Saudi Arabia had won the first four games in the group before the trip down under while Australia had just lost in Japan and were desperate to get the three points. Most people there assumed they would get them — the Saudis have often struggled against the physicality of the Socceroos in the past.

Yet the visitors produced a battling performance on a wet night to take a point back home. Australia threw everything they had but such was the quality of the defending that the home team were reduced to punting long and hopeful balls forward. As time passed, Saudi Arabia, missing a number of players, started to create chances and by the end looked likelier to score.

It was a message to the rest of the group and to the fans at home – Saudi Arabia could go anywhere in Asia and get a result. It also maintained the lead over Australia and that lead was to prove crucial.

3. The strikers repeatedly rose to the occasion

Everyone knows, and this writer has mentioned on more than one occasion, that there is a lack of strikers in Saudi Arabia. Each club team is able to import top-class attacking talent from around the world and that does not give the locals too many chances — or the national team coach too many options.

Yet Renard has put his faith in Saleh Al-Shehri and Firas Al-Buraikan as the men to lead the line and they have more than repaid the trust shown. Together they have scored seven of the 11 Saudi goals in the group stage. The likes of Salem Al-Dawsari and Salman Al-Faraj often get the headlines, and rightly so, but against China it was Al-Shehri who got the goal. In the crucial home win over Japan, it was his younger compatriot who did the job. Both have earned a ticket to Qatar and it will be fascinating to see how they perform.

4. China away was forgettable, at home it was thrilling

While the point in Australia showed that Saudi Arabia could battle for results, the highlight of the group stage is unmistakable. There had been three wins out of three when China arrived in Jeddah and there was excitement at the prospect of victory number four.

What really impressed, however, was the 55,000 fans in Jeddah who contributed to an unforgettable evening, one that showed what we had missed during the pandemic. It produced the kind of shared experience that all teams need, inspiring the action on the pitch and then feeding off it.

Two goals from the unlikely source of Sami Al-Najei seemed to have the points in the bag but a beauty from China changed things soon after the break. Al-Buraikan restored the two goal advantage but with 20 minutes remaining, goalkeeper Mohamed Al-Owais went off injured, his replacement Fawaz Al-Qarni made an immediate mistake and it was 3-2. There were some serious nerves, not helped by 10 minutes of added time, but Saudi Arabia hung on for a crucial, dramatic and exhilarating win.

5. The team has improved over the months

Apart from the defeat in Japan, partly down to a rare misstep from coach Herve Renard whose tactical changes seemed to confuse rather than inspire his players, the impressive part about the team is that it has improved over the months. The longer the Frenchman has spent with his players, the better it has been.

After he took over in 2019, it took time for the effects to show and pandemic disruption obviously did not help. But while performances in the previous rounds were patchy, in the final group stage and against better teams, Saudi Arabia have risen to the occasion. When the pressure has been on, they have performed.

Impressively, when players have been absent, the replacements have come in, done the job and ensured that the level of performances remain the same.

