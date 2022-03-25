British embassy in Lebanon ‘deeply concerned’ at bank account closures

You are here

A view shows fortified Bank Audi branch in Beirut. (Reuters)
  • In a statement, the embassy said “this unilateral action” by banks had singled out account holders on the basis of their British residency or nationality
  • The statement did not name any lenders in Lebanon’s crisis-hit banking sector
BEIRUT: The British embassy in Beirut said on Friday it was “deeply concerned” by Lebanese banks closing accounts belonging to people who are nationals or residents of the United Kingdom.
In a statement, the embassy said “this unilateral action” by banks had singled out account holders on the basis of their British residency or nationality, in “what appears to be a targeted and discriminatory manner.”
The statement did not name any lenders in Lebanon’s crisis-hit banking sector, where more than $100 billion of hard currency savings remain stuck, with most depositors unable to access their funds.
A union for savers with funds stuck in Lebanese banks says that more than 50 British savers have been in touch because their accounts were unilaterally closed or they feared their closure, since a Feb. 28 UK court ruling ordering two Lebanese banks to transfer funds to a UK client.
The Feb. 28 UK court order required Lebanon’s Bank Audi and its peer SGBL to transfer $4 million to a client, the first UK ruling obliging Lebanese banks to transfer dollars out of the banking system, raising the prospect of similar actions.
Lebanon’s financial system collapsed in 2019 under the weight of massive public debts caused by decades of corruption, waste and patronage by the government, which borrowed heavily from the Lebanese banks.
In the absence of any capital control law in Lebanon, banks began imposing informal restrictions on withdrawals and transfers abroad as the financial system collapsed in 2019.
These controls were never formalized with legislation and have been challenged in local and international courts, with mixed results.
In meetings with officials including the central bank governor and the prime minister, British Ambassador Ian Collard had “made clear his concerns about the treatment of British national and British resident depositors,” the statement said.
He urged “the Lebanese authorities to ensure that all depositors are properly and fairly treated, and he underlined the importance of Lebanese banks not discriminating against account holders on the basis of their British nationality or residency.”

JERICHO, Palestinian Territories: Israelis and Palestinians braved wind and rain to hold a “peace conference” Friday by the Dead Sea bringing together two major women’s movements from both sides for the first time.
Hundreds of activists from the Palestinian initiative “Women of the Sun” and Israeli movement “Women Wage Peace” shared in the poetry of Mahmoud Darwish, planted flags on the Dead Sea’s shore and vowed to carry on the push for peace despite the stagnation of political talks.
“As women, when we start to sit and speak about our children and about life, we feel like we’ve known each other for a long time,” Layla Sheikh from Bethlehem in the West Bank told AFP.
“We can understand each other’s suffering and share it,” she said.
“I hope that by coming together, we will prevent the loss of live,” said Pascale Chen from Tel Aviv.
“In 10 days, my son will go for military service. He has to do his duty... but still we are mothers all together. We feel we have a role to play in peace,” she said.
Peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians have largely ground to a halt.
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who opposes Palestinian statehood, has ruled out formal peace talks during his tenure, but says he is committed to expanding economic opportunities for Palestinians in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.
Ties between Israel and the Palestinian Authority led by president Mahmud Abbas have showed signs of thawing in recent months, following a series of high-level meetings, including Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz hosting Abbas at his home.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is to travel to Israel and the West Bank next week to hold talks with the leadership from both sides.

Updated 25 March 2022
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: Palestinians have welcomed international organizations’ reports supporting their claim of Israeli racial discrimination against them for more than five decades.

UN special rapporteur on human rights in the Occupied Territories Michael Lynk concluded that the situation amounted to apartheid.

Lynk’s report, which was submitted to the UN Human Rights Council and published by Amnesty International on its website, examined the current human rights situation with a particular focus on the question of apartheid.

It found that Israeli Jews and Palestinians in the Occupied Territories lived “under a single regime which differentiates its distribution of rights and benefits on the basis of national and ethnic identity, and which ensures the supremacy of one group over, and to the detriment of, the other.”

It set out how this system endowed “one racial-national-ethnic group with substantial rights, benefits, and privileges, while intentionally subjecting another group to live behind walls, checkpoints and under a permanent military rule,” and concluded that this satisfied the “prevailing evidentiary standard for the existence of apartheid.”

Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, told Arab News: “Finally, this UN report confirms what we warned 22 years ago about the emergence of a racist apartheid regime, as it has been proven today that Israel practices oppression and persecution against the Palestinian people.

“The core issue is not revealing the incident, but what is being done about this matter. The world fails to impose sanctions on Israel for what it is doing against the Palestinian people.”

Barghouthi believed the report would form a solid basis for Palestinians to demand sanctions and a boycott of Israel and give the Palestinians hope to develop their struggle against apartheid, as happened in South Africa.

Senior Israeli peace activist Gershon Baskin told Arab News: “We need to find a new word to describe the systemic discrimination against Palestinians in the state of Israel and the occupied territories because, by using the word ‘apartheid,’ the essence of the issue is lost when we differentiate between Israel and the apartheid regime of South Africa.

“The point is that many laws give Israeli Jews superiority over Palestinian citizens in the state of Israel, including the nation-state law and the citizenship law. In the Occupied Territories, there are two completely different legal systems for Jewish Israelis and Palestinians under which Jewish Israelis enjoy full human and civil rights while Israel severely limits Palestinian rights.

“From now on, the Palestinians must not be satisfied with their struggle to overthrow the (Israeli) occupation. They must get rid of the Israeli apartheid regime that affects the Palestinians inside Israel and the Palestinian diaspora."

While the report upset Israeli hawks, Hamas welcomed it.

“We in Hamas value Lynk's call to the international community to take immediate action to help end the (Israeli) occupation's crimes and protect the rights of our Palestinian people,” Jihad Taha, a spokesman for Hamas, said in a statement.

“Hamas stresses the importance of the report and considers it a new and essential addition to the series of positions and reports issued by international and human rights organizations; the latest of which is the Amnesty report, which documented the crimes and violations against our Palestinian people.”

Hamas renewed its call to the UN and the international community to take deterrent measures against the occupying power, activate the procedures to prosecute its leaders, work to end the occupation and give the Palestinian people their rights.

Outrage as Iran’s Revolutionary Guards display weapons at Doha show

A visitor stands behind a machine gun in Iran's Pavilion at the DIMDEX exhibition in Doha, Qatar, on March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)
Arab News

  • US blasts participation of Iran, ‘which is single-handedly threatening maritime stability in the Gulf’
JEDDAH: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has caused outrage by displaying missile models and other weapons at a defense show in Qatar in which the US also took part.

Guard commanders held meetings in their booth, which featured a giant poster of a fast boat filled with commandos, while others strolled around the trade floor.

“We reject the presence of Iran at a maritime defense exhibition, considering that it’s Iran that single-handedly is threatening maritime stability throughout the Gulf region,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price saidon Thursday.

Qatari officials said the IRGC had not been invited to the three-day event in Doha, which concluded on Wednesday. “The participation in the event and pavilion was by the Iranian Ministry of Defense and there were no invitations sent to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard,” a spokesman said.

A model of an Iranian launch system missile is seen at a stand at the DIMDEX exhibition in Doha, Qatar, on March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

During the show, Iranian delegates passed the entourage surrounding the commander of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, took photos of an Italian armored personnel carrier and handled Turkish machine guns.
Qatar’s DIMDEX exhibition drew international defense companies hoping to boost sales to Gulf states that are expanding the military capabilities.

In a booth next to Iran’s, the US supplier General Atomics showcased its MQ-9B predator drone, which is engineered to conduct anti-surface warfare, including maritime surveillance and precision-guided munitions.The US State Department has authorized the company to sell 18 of the drones to the UAE in a deal worth up to $2.9 billion.

The Revolutionary Guards, who answer directly to Iran’s supreme leader, have expanded in the region via proxies, including the Houthis in Yemen, who last weekend launched a barrage of strikes on Saudi oil facilities.

AP

DOHA: At first glance, the Souq Waqif clinic in the historic center of Doha, the capital of Qatar, could be any other state-of-the-art hospital.

Nurses in blue scrubs move briskly through the bright wards, conducting rounds. Radiology and operating rooms whir with the beeps and blinks of monitors. Specialists squint at X-rays and masked doctors make incisions with all the high-tech tools of modern surgery on hand.

There’s just one thing: The rooms are filled with falcons.

In the tiny, wealthy emirate of Qatar, the desert birds are among the nation’s most pampered residents.

Long revered across the Arabian Peninsula for their ferocity and hunting prowess, falcons today serve as status symbols recalling a Bedouin past. The bond between falconers and their falcons has been an inspiration since the Paleolithic period, when drawings of the creatures first appeared on cave walls.

Although less fashionable now than in the days of yore, the art of falconry is still passed down from one generation to the next in Qatar and other Arabian Gulf countries.

With demand growing in recent years, clubs that teach the sport have sprouted up across the region. Falcons compete in an increasing number of races and beauty contests. The finest falcons fetch at least a few thousand dollars and Qataris spare no expense to maintain their good health.

“The establishment of the hospital was to support the hobby and heritage of raising falcons ... it’s a pastime that stretches its veins into multiple generations,” Souq Waqif hospital director Dr. Ikdam Al Karkhi said. “Keeping them alive and well is an essential duty.”

Public hospitals like Souq Waqif offer expert care to sick and wounded hawks, roughly 30,000 a year. The marbled reception area bustles with owners and handlers bringing their birds in for check-ups, medical tests, feather replacements, orthopedic surgeries — and even something akin to mani-pedis.

Falcon nail filing is very serious business, as birds transplanted from the desert wild to opulent homes in skyscraper-studded Doha or bred in captivity cannot easily find sharp surfaces on which to trim their talons.

The falcon’s hunt may be a long-venerated tradition, but it’s also grisly work. The cornered prey at times puts up a fight, clawing an attacking falcon and hobbling its wings. Each of a falcon’s feathers is vital to its flight, necessitating careful feather replacement after a scuffle.

Doctors pull from a bank of shed feathers to find one that perfectly matches the wounded bird’s breed — plumage of the same pattern, length and color.

“If these damaged feathers remain, it can cause loss or reduction of the bird’s fitness,” Al Karkhi said. “They must be treated.”

Hospital surgeons treat other casualties of the hunt, too. Falcons’ beaks and talons suffer damage from all that swooping and plunging and gobbling.

In the clinic waiting room, falcons perch regally on their owners’ gloved wrists. The Qatari men in their flowing white robes treat the prized birds like children, stroking their feathers and misting their beaks with water.

“If a person is neglecting their bird, it’s a huge problem,” said Hamad Al-Mehshadi, a falcon festival manager taking his raptor for a regular medical checkup. “When one holds onto their bird, it is something else. The love of the bird is extraordinary.”

Oil wealth and global business may have transformed Doha into a futuristic capital with a gleaming array of skyscrapers and megaprojects, including giant stadiums soon to host millions of soccer fans for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup. But Souq Waqif still sees a steady stream of 150 falcons a day — a sign that the echoes of Qatar’s ancient past are not lost.

“Even the look that a falcon and its owner share, it’s different than any other look,” Al Karkhi said. Falconers “feel the loyalty of this bird — a fierce warrior in the wild and yet a pet in my hand.”

NAJIA HOUSSARI

  • Mikati pledges commitment to all Arab League resolutions amid Iranian FM visit 
BEIRUT: The Saudi and Kuwaiti foreign ministries have responded warmly to the Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s call to restore diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states.

The Lebanese are hoping for a swift resumption of the suspended relations, hopes which have been bolstered by statements from Riyadh and Kuwait City. 

Saudi Arabia praised the “positive points” in Mikati’s statement, adding that it hoped it would “contribute to the restoration of Lebanon’s role and status on the Arab and international levels.” The Kuwaiti government, meanwhile, said it was looking forward to engaging in practical measures that would contribute to more security, stability and prosperity for Lebanon.

Mikati’s expression has also been enhanced by the announcement of the launch of the French-Saudi joint fund to support the Lebanese people.

The Saudi and Kuwaiti statements came after Mikati issued an official statement pledging that the Lebanese government would commit to taking all necessary measures to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Mikati also pledged that Lebanon would abide by all Arab League resolutions, focus on international legitimacy and complete the implementation of their decisions in a way that guarantees civil peace and national stability for Lebanon and fortifies its unity.

In the statement published on Monday evening, Mikati stressed the “necessity to stop all political, military, security and media activities that affect the sovereignty, security and stability of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, which originate from Lebanon.”

Mikati affirmed “the obligation to take all measures to prevent the smuggling of contraband, especially drugs, to Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, directly or indirectly, tighten controls at all border crossings.”

He pledged Lebanon’s commitment to the Riyadh Agreement for judicial cooperation and the extradition of wanted persons to Saudi Arabia.

Mikati pledged that the “Lebanese government will work to prevent the use of Lebanese financial and banking channels to conduct financial transactions that might harm the security of Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

In the Cabinet session that was held on Wednesday afternoon, Mikati welcomed “the statements issued by Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, which indicate that the cloud that disturbed Lebanon’s relations will soon disappear, and we are keen to implement the ministerial statement and call on the Arabs to stand by Lebanon.”

Lebanese political commentators declared that this step will help usher in the return of the Saudi and Kuwaiti ambassadors to Lebanon and that relationships between Lebanon and the Gulf countries should return to normal before the next Arab summit is held.

Saudi Arabia’s return to diplomatic engagement with Lebanon will be achieved primarily through the French-Saudi joint fund, according to some observers, who said that it will help the Lebanese people from beyond the framework of the state.

Politician and author Dr. Khaldoun Al-Sharif said the Saudi Foreign Ministry’s position on Lebanon is a good response to Mikati’s statement.

“As for the political return of the Kingdom, it needs a regional settlement, and Lebanon is not a party to it. The strong party in Lebanon is Hezbollah, which supports forces opposed to the Arabian Gulf directly or indirectly, and this affects the relationship between Lebanon and the Gulf,” said Al-Sharif.

He added: “What is currently required is the stability of Yemen, then Iraq, and Lebanon comes after that.”

The reopening of closed doors between Lebanon and the Arabian Gulf states came about 36 hours before the arrival of Iranian Foreign Minister Hussein Amir Abdollahian to Beirut.

Flying over from Damascus, Abdollahian’s visit was supposed to take place a week ago after he visited Moscow, but developments related to the so-called nuclear deal delayed it until Thursday.

The Iranian official’s visit fell the day after Lebanese President Michel Aoun defended Hezbollah’s weapons and said in an interview during his stay in Rome that the group’s arms “have no security effect inside Lebanon, and resisting the occupation is not terrorism.”

At Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport, the Iranian minister said that there are many important political developments and all parties must ensure everyone has an opportunity to exchange views.

The minister reaffirmed “Iran’s official readiness to extend bridges of cooperation with Lebanon in various fields, especially economic and commercial ones.”

Abdollahian also reiterated the proposal he made during his meeting with Mikati on the sidelines of the Munich Security Forum about a month ago regarding Iran’s willingness to contribute to building two power plants in Lebanon with a capacity of 1,000 MW each.

