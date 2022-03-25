You are here

'Fight was leading us nowhere': former Abu Sayyaf militants speak after surrender to Philippines forces 

A soldier stands guard in Marawi City, where a five-month operation to reclaim the city has seen a decline in ASG-related incidents. (Reuters/File Photo)
A soldier stands guard in Marawi City, where a five-month operation to reclaim the city has seen a decline in ASG-related incidents. (Reuters/File Photo)
Ellie Aben

'Fight was leading us nowhere': former Abu Sayyaf militants speak after surrender to Philippines forces 

A soldier stands guard in Marawi City, where a five-month operation to reclaim the city has seen a decline in ASG-related incidents. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • Decline in incidents related to Abu Sayyaf Group observed since 2017, when a military crackdown on its leadership intensified
  • Philippine government has stepped up programs designed to encourage surrenders among militants
Ellie Aben

JOLO, Sulu: Former fighters from one of the most dangerous militant outfits in the Philippines have claimed that they no longer believed their fight was worth it. They were speaking as local army officers report a fall in the number of active members in the organisation, the Abu Sayyaf Group.

The ASG was formed in 1991 as a splinter group of the Moro National Liberation Front, which seeks autonomy for Filipino Muslims in the southern Philippines. Initially influenced by Al-Qaeda, since the early 2000s it has been notorious for assassinations, extortion and kidnappings — often beheading hostages if a ransom was not paid. Often described as a criminal gang whose activity is more profit-driven than ideological, ASG was behind many violent incidents between 2011 and 2018. In 2014, some of its factions pledged allegiance to Daesh.

There has been a decline in ASG-related incidents since 2017, following a five-month operation to reclaim the city of Marawi in the southern Philippines, where militants affiliated with Daesh had taken control, and the subsequent crackdown on the ASG leadership.  

Since 2018, the Philippine government has stepped up programs designed to encourage ASG members to surrender.  

Data from the 11th Infantry Division, a Philippine army unit designated to fight militancy in southwestern Sulu island — the stronghold of ASG — shows that the number of militants active in the area has decreased from about 300 in 2019 to an estimated 100.

In an interview at a military facility in Jolo, capital of Sulu province, former fighters who are cooperating with the army spoke to Arab News about why they left the organization.

“Our fight was leading us nowhere,” said Faizal Umadjadi, now 21, who joined ASG in 2012. According to the military, he was involved in at least four encounters with government troops, the first time in 2014. Many ASG recruits come from local communities where the militants have their hideouts.

“I ran away from home, I didn’t listen to my parents,” Umadjadi said.

Six years later, the decision to surrender came during one of his meetings with family. “My parents cried a lot, so I thought I wouldn’t go back (to ASG), because I felt sorry for them,” he said. “They said there is no chance that we (ASG) can beat the government and it’s leading us nowhere.”

Arab Abdulmain Yousoff, 29, said he also chose family over combat eventually. It took him 10 years to make the decision. Military documentation shows he was a sub-leader in the group. He claimed he was close to Radullan Sahiron — ASG’s leader and one of its first members, who remains at large with a $1 million bounty on his head. Yousoff joined the group in 2010, following a promise that he would earn money from kidnaping for ransoms. In ASG, he was responsible for transporting and guarding hostages. He was involved in nine operations against government forces. At the same time, his elder brother, a soldier, was fighting ASG.

“My mother had a stroke because of me,” he said. “When there was a war in Marawi, that’s when my mother started to become ill. My brother was fighting in Marawi. My family said ‘if you still want to see your mother alive, it’s up to you. If you don’t want to see her alive anymore, it’s still up to you.’”

For Bennajar Jalmaani, recruited at the age of 15 in 2014, it was the ASG’s brutality toward hostages that he said made him want to leave. He started in reconnaissance and organizing food supplies. Military records show he was also involved in combat and participated in four encounters with the army.

He was with the group when it abducted two Canadians, a Norwegian and a Filipina from the Holiday Oceanview Resort on the island of Samal in Davao del Norte in 2015. The hostages were later taken to the jungles of Jolo island. He was also there when the Canadians were decapitated in 2016, after $6.4 million in ransom was not paid.

“When they beheaded the hostages, that’s when I decided to get out,” he said. He surrendered last year and now makes charcoal for a living. Like others who gave up arms, he receives assistance from the government to keep his family. This week alone, nine ASG members followed in his footsteps, and surrendered to the Joint Task Force Sulu.

Col. Giovanni Franza, who leads the Army 1102nd Brigade which received them, said the decision showed they wanted to return to “normal lives.” “We in the government are here to help you live normally,” he added in a message to those who remain within the group. “Take this opportunity to return to the folds of the law.”

Australian SAS ‘incentivized’ to kill Afghan prisoners, minister admits

Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Australian SAS ‘incentivized’ to kill Afghan prisoners, minister admits

Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
  • Serving minister ‘no longer proud’ of decorated Aussie soldier accused of atrocities
  • Andrew Hastie was subpoenaed to the defamation trial brought by Ben Roberts-Smith against two papers that accused him of executions
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A senior Australian minister has admitted that the country’s special forces were “incentivized” to execute detained Afghans because suspected insurgents were being released within days of capture.

Andrew Hastie, 39, a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister, told a Sydney court that the Australian military’s “catch and release” policy, in which insurgents captured on operations were often freed after three days by Afghanistan’s judicial system, had “incentivized extrajudicial killing” by coalition troops.

Hastie, who was deployed several times to Afghanistan as a SAS captain, made the comments while giving evidence as part of defamation proceedings raised by Ben Roberts-Smith — Australia’s most decorated living soldier — in response to media allegations that he was involved in extrajudicial killings of Afghans.

Roberts-Smith is suing Australian papers The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, and Hastie was subpoenaed to testify.

An official Australian Defence Force inquiry reported in late 2020 that there had been 39 suspected unlawful killings by Australian special forces in Afghanistan. The report is expected to result in criminal prosecutions and compensation payments to the families of those who died.

Hastie, now Australia’s assistant minister for defense, also said it was a “fairly well-established rumor” that Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed prisoner off a cliff. He heard that allegation from “multiple people.”

Hastie entered parliament in 2016 and is considered a potential future leader of the governing Liberal Party.

Asked on his views on Roberts-Smith himself, the minister said: “I pity him. I pity this whole process. I don’t want to be here; I was subpoenaed for this.

“That’s how I feel about this because this is terrible for our country, it’s terrible for the SAS, it’s terrible for the army, it’s touched a lot of lives, no one wants to see this. But until we deal with it, we can’t move forward.”

Hastie said that he “started from a very high regard for Roberts-Smith” but that he was “no longer proud” of him.

He explained that he had previously raised concerns that the “catch and release” policy incentivized killing rather than capturing alleged Taliban insurgents, because prisoners were released quickly “if you don’t have evidence to put into (the) Afghan judicial system.”

Roberts-Smith, 43, denies any wrongdoing and maintains that any killings in Afghanistan in which he was involved were carried out lawfully in the heat of battle.

The trial continues.

Topics: Australia Afghanistan Ben Roberts-Smith

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
Updated 25 March 2022
AP

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride

Teen falls to death from Florida amusement park ride
  • Sheriff's officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park
  • The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year
Updated 25 March 2022
AP

ORLANDO: A 14-year-old boy fell to his death late at night from a free-fall amusement park ride that is taller than the Statue of Liberty along a busy street in the heart of Orlando’s tourist district.
Sheriff’s officials and emergency crews responded to a call late Thursday at Icon Park, which is located in the city’s tourist district along International Drive. The boy fell from the Orlando Free Fall ride, which opened late last year.
He was taken to a hospital, where he died, sheriff’s officials said. No additional details about the teen or the incident were immediately released.
A video aired by NBC’s “Today” show Friday morning appears to show passengers on the ride discussing issues with a seat restraint Thursday night. The ride then began its trek up the tower before someone is later seen falling from the ride.
“We are absolutely saddened and devastated by what happened, and our hearts go out this young man’s family,” John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group which owns the ride, told The Associated Press on Friday morning.
The Free Fall ride and an adjacent ride, the Sling Shot, have been closed indefinitely, Stine said. His company operates the two rides at Icon Park.
“We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened,” Stine said.
Stine said there had been no issues reported previously with the Free Fall ride, which opened over the holidays.
The Florida Department of Agriculture, which oversees amusement ride inspections with the exception of the state’s largest theme parks, has launched an investigation and inspectors were at the site Friday, spokesperson Caroline Stoneciper said in an email.
The ride stands 430-feet (131-meters) tall, and is billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower, according to the park’s website.
The ride holds 30 passengers as it rises in the air, rotates around the tower and then tilts to face the ground before free falling at more than 75 mph (120 kph), the website said.
The ride has over-the shoulder restraint harnesses, with two hand grips at the chest level, that riders pull down and then they are released automatically at the end of the ride.
In 2021, a maintenance technician who was not properly hooked up to a safety device plunged 225 feet (68.5 meters) to his death at a neighboring ride at the park, the 450-foot-tall (137-kilometer-tall) StarFlyer swing ride.

Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release

Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release

Former Iran detainee criticizes UK PM’s ‘opportunism’ after release
  • Anoosheh Ashoori was released from detention last week, after 5 years behind bars
  • ‘He did not expend even five minutes to give a telephone call to my family … Now he’s eager to see us. How would you interpret that?’
Updated 25 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A British-Iranian dual national recently released from a lengthy detention in Iran has criticized British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for only getting in touch with him after his release.

Anoosheh Ashoori, 67, was held in Tehran’s notorious Evin prison for five years, allegedly for spying on behalf of the Israeli government.

He returned to the UK last week alongside Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a fellow British-Iranian national.

Ashoori told Sky News that he felt let down by the British leader, but praised the “fantastic job” that civil servants had done behind the scenes.

In 2020, he had managed to record an audio message while behind bars pleading for Johnson’s help.

“I risked my safety but I managed to convey that message to him,” said Ashoori.

“Unfortunately he did not expend even five minutes to give a telephone call to my family.” 

However, on Monday, Ashoori received an invitation to meet with the prime minister.

He told Sky News: “Now he’s eager to see us. How would you interpret that?

“I think that there’s a bit of opportunism involved in it.”

Asked if he would meet with the prime minister, Ashoori said: “I’m not sure.”

Though both London and Tehran deny it, it is thought that the release of Ashoori and Zaghari-Ratcliffe was contingent upon the payment of a historic debt owed to Iran worth around $530 million.

Ashoori said: “That was not a ransom, that was a debt that the British government owed and it should have been paid. And if it had been paid, none of this would have happened.”

He also revealed that his family had to pay a £27,000 ($35,000) fine for his release — and that they received no assistance from the Foreign Office on this, instead being forced to max out credit cards.

A crowdfunder established to help the family pay has now raised more than £38,000, leaving Ashoori “bowled over by the generosity, support, and absolute kindness of strangers.”

The remaining money will be used by the family to help campaign for those who remain in Evin prison to be released, including Morad Tahbaz, a British-US national who Ashoori knows personally.

Ashoori told Sky that he feels a responsibility to help Tahbaz — whose plight was also raised by Zaghari-Ratcliffe — having witnessed prison conditions that include bed bugs, the smell of open sewers, and dental care from a dentist known for “pulling 10 teeth in 10 minutes.” 

A government spokesperson told Sky News: “From the prime minister down, this government has been committed to securing the release of Anoosheh Ashoori.

“It was always entirely in Iran’s gift to do this, but UK ministers and diplomats were tireless in working to secure his freedom and are delighted that he is now home.

“Our consular team were in close regular contact with Anoosheh’s family, with officials available to them at any time throughout his ordeal.”

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month

Hong Kong government to resume services as city logs lowest COVID-19 cases in a month
  • Announcement signals that many of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents will return to offices in line with civil servants’ guidelines
Updated 25 March 2022
Reuters

HONG KONG: Hong Kong will gradually resume public services from April 1, the government said on Friday, with the global financial hub posting its lowest number of daily infections in about a month.
Government departments will return to normal service by April 21, it said in a statement, part of a broader easing of strict coronavirus measures which have created widespread frustration for residents and businesses.
Leader Carrie Lam this week announced the lifting of measures including a ban on dining in restaurants after 6 p.m., and the reopening of most public venues and sports facilities.
Schools are also due to resume face to face classes by April 19.
Many people in the Chinese ruled territory have been working from home since February when a wave of the highly transmissible omicron variant swept through the city.
The government’s announcement signals that many of Hong Kong’s 7.4 million residents will return to offices in line with civil servants’ guidelines.
Health authorities reported 10,405 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down from 13,074 the previous day. The city hit a record high of over 58,000 infections on March 9. Hong Kong has officially stuck to a “dynamic zero” coronavirus strategy, which aims to curb outbreaks as they occur with contact tracing, testing and isolation. The policy largely protected it from the virus until the beginning of this year.
However the latest wave came as large numbers of elderly remained unvaccinated, causing a spike in infections with Hong Kong registering the most deaths per million people globally in recent weeks.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, Hong Kong has recorded more than 1.1 million infections and more than 6,700 deaths — most of them in the past month.

Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility: police

Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility: police
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility: police

Russian strikes kill four at Kharkiv medical facility: police
  • The strikes targeted a medical center in the Osnovyansky district of the city, police said
Updated 25 March 2022
AFP

KYIV: Russian strikes killed four civilians and wounded several others while targeting a medical facility in Ukraine’s second city of Kharkiv on Friday, Ukrainian officials said.
“This morning, following a bombardment on civilian infrastructure from several rocket launchers, seven civilians were injured, four of them died,” said police in the eastern city near Russia’s border.
The strikes targeted a medical center in the Osnovyansky district of the city, police said.
It said investigators were working on the site of the strike.
“Police are documenting this crime against the Ukrainian people and are gathering all material evidence to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the statement said.
Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second city that lies near the Russian border, has seen heavy fighting and vast destruction since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s attack launched late last month.
Kyiv says Moscow is targeting civilian areas in its offensive.

