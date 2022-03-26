You are here

Giant white diamond ‘The Rock’ makes debut in Dubai

A Christie's auction house staff displays for the media a giant diamond nicknamed
A Christie's auction house staff displays for the media a giant diamond nicknamed "The Rock", in Dubai on March 25 2022, ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million. (AFP)
AFP

  • The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie’s
DUBAI: A giant diamond nicknamed “The Rock” went on display for the first time in Dubai on Friday ahead of an auction where it is expected to fetch up to $30 million.
The 228.31-carat pear-shaped gem, which was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago, is the largest white diamond ever to come to auction, said auction house Christie’s.
After making its debut at Christie’s Dubai, where it will be displayed from March 26-29, The Rock will travel to Taipei, New York and Geneva, where it will be auctioned on May 11.
“The Middle East has always had such a great appreciation for important jewels and gemstones,” Rahul Kadakia, international head of jewelry at Christie’s, said.
“We thought it would be nice for us to launch the diamond in an area where there are so many great collectors for important gems of this nature.”
The diamond is the “largest existing D-Z color pear-shaped diamond ever graded” by the Gemological Institute of America, Christie’s said in a statement, adding it is “G color, VS1 clarity.”
The previous auction record for the largest colorless diamond was a 163.41 carat sparkler which sold in November 2017 for $33.7 million, Christie’s said.

 

Saudi designer making a change in fashion industry 

Munif Al-Shammari, one talented young Saudi fashion designer, launched his own label, MNF, in 2019, which gained a lot of popularity in the Saudi market. (Supplied)
Munif Al-Shammari, one talented young Saudi fashion designer, launched his own label, MNF, in 2019, which gained a lot of popularity in the Saudi market. (Supplied)
  • To the upcoming generation of young designers, Al-Shammari strongly recommends they never give up on their dreams, follow their passion and find their own touch within it
JEDDAH: The rise of the fashion industry in Saudi Arabia can be attributed, at least in part, to the Kingdom’s rising designers and models, many of whom are working hard to gain recognition internationally.
The fashion industry in the Kingdom is striving to be more inclusive and diverse, specifically in menswear. From smart outfits to jewelry, men are catching up to women and hopping on the fashion bandwagon, with social media, celebrities, fashion blogs and brands all influencing consumer behavior trends.
Munif Al-Shammari, one talented young Saudi fashion designer, is breaking with stereotypes and encouraging individuals to embrace themselves in their own way.
“I firmly believe fashion is genderless, and has the power to make our bodies socially noticeable and reasonable,” he said. “My style is contemporary; I choose the fabric and design the way I want. Fashion, for me, is like a gateway.”

I firmly believe fashion is genderless, and has the power to make our bodies socially noticeable and reasonable. My style is contemporary; I choose the fabric and design the way I want. Fashion, for me, is like a gateway.

Munif Al-Shammari

Al-Shammari launched his own label, MNF, in 2019, which gained a lot of popularity in the Saudi market.
“I started off with (a collection of) six designs combined with simplicity and elegance, which was sold out within 10 days. This encouraged me to invest more in myself and my brand,” he said. “In the year 2021, I got nominated to participate in the 100 Saudi Brands Program, the first fashion exhibition organized by the Saudi Fashion Commission, which generated a great opportunity for everyone in the fashion industry.”
Being a self-taught designer, Al-Shammari works on creating new design and style that can really stand out. His creations are usually influenced by his birth city, Hail, and its diverse nature that is streamlined into his clothing pieces representing peacefulness and power at the same time.
The fabric incorporated into his designs is not something usually worn or used by men in Saudi Arabia. “I combine my expertise with how the world is evolving nowadays … in terms of freedom of expression, individual empowerment and gender equality, to create a fashion solution and empower both men and women through my designs and help them look elegant and stylish for every occasion.”
Although not a professional model, Al-Shammari considers it a side hobby, and started modeling in 2017. For him, modeling is not just posing or taking good-looking pictures, but more about self-expression.
“Through clothes, I learned how to express myself as if it was a language. This enabled me to empower myself to become the strong person I am.”
To the upcoming generation of young designers, Al-Shammari strongly recommends they never give up on their dreams, follow their passion and find their own touch within it. The fashion industry requires time, effort, accuracy, commitment and never quitting or giving up.
“As a form of self-expression, fashion can make you and others feel empowered. Most importantly, it is essential to humbly accept criticism and make the best out of it,” he said. “As long as you believe you can do it then work hard to do your best at it. Have positive thinking and surround yourself with supportive people.”

Arab Fashion Week kicks off with glitzy designs

Arab Fashion Week kicks off with glitzy designs
DUBAI: Dubai’s Arab Fashion Week kicked off on Thursday with presentations from Egyptian couturier Maram Borhan, Lebanese-Dominican Giannina Azar, and Palestinian Ihab Jiryis.

Borhan opened the couture spring/summer 2022 shows with gowns that had a spirit in weight and design.

The sleeveless gowns had texture on the bodice with impeccable floral details. (Supplied)

The dresses were constructed with large eyelet white lace and soft silk fabrics in subtle hues of pink, silver, lavender, and blue. They also featured bold tones of fuchsia and electric blue.

The sleeveless gowns had texture on the bodice with impeccable floral details.

Exaggerated shoulders and asymmetrical style were showcased in delicate sheer gossamer fabrics. (Supplied)

Azar’s collections focused on reflective details and embellishments. Exaggerated shoulders and asymmetrical style were showcased in delicate sheer gossamer fabrics.

Jiryis closed off the first day.

He created asymmetrical flounced pieces with a retro-inspired flare. (Supplied)

His creations featured long sleeveless structured-bodice gowns with flowing designand side slits. He also created asymmetrical flounced pieces with a retro-inspired flare. Many silhouettes gave a modern 1980s aesthetic.

Dubai-based Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi, who was earlier this week named as the Arab Fashion Council's first plus-size ambassador, closed off Jiryis’s show.

Arab Fashion Week, which runs until March 28, sees regional and international designers present their 2022 ready-to-wear collections at Dubai Design District and online through a partnership with Meta.

Luxury handbag label Tyler Ellis launches collaboration with Emirati brand Hamda Al-Fahim

Luxury handbag label Tyler Ellis launches collaboration with Emirati brand Hamda Al-Fahim
The new capsule collection merges Ellis’s classic silhouettes with Al-Fahim’s hand-embellished designs. Supplied
DUBAI: US luxury handbag designer Tyler Ellis has teamed up with bespoke Emirati couturier Hamda Al-Fahim on a limited edition capsule collection.

The collaboration marks the first time that the celeb-favorite handbag label has partnered with a regional brand.

Entitled “Love and Romance,” the new capsule collection merges Ellis’s classic silhouettes with Al-Fahim’s hand-embellished designs.

For the collection, the Los Angeles-based brand’s signature bags, including the Meme Pouch, Lee Pouchet, Perry and Lily Clutches, got a makeover using different textiles, patterns and embellishments such as crystals, feathers, delicate beading and sequins.

The Emirati designer selected all of the rich fabrics used in the offering, including satin, and embroidered all of the bags in her Abu Dhabi atelier, before they were sent to Italy — where Ellis manufactures her bags — to be meticulously handcrafted by highly skilled local artisans.

The collection is entitled "Love and Romance." Supplied

“I am truly excited to launch my first-ever partnership in the Middle East with the talented Hamda Al-Fahim,” said Ellis of the collaboration.

“The ‘Love and Romance’ collection celebrates two women of the same age from completely different cultures and backgrounds, coming together to create unique pieces of art,” she shared.

“We are entrepreneurial designers who’ve built independent, successful, female-owned brands that highlight craftsmanship, true luxury and timeless designs, and this capsule collection is a testament to the passion and dedication we both feel towards our creations,” Al-Fahim chimed in.

Los Angeles-born Ellis launched her eponymous handbag line in 2011.

Her creations have been sported by nearly every celebrity you can think of, including Jennifer Lopez, Tracee Ellis Ross, Sarah Paulson and Olivia Munn.

The capsule collection is available to purchase online on tylerellis.com and Hamda Al-Fahim’s design studio in Abu Dhabi.   

Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi named Arab Fashion Council ambassador

Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi named Arab Fashion Council ambassador
DUBAI: The Arab Fashion Council, a non-profit organization representing the fashion industry in the Middle East and North Africa, has named Dubai-based Tunisian model Ameni Esseibi as its new ambassador.

The announcement coincided with the launch of Arab Fashion Week, which includes 28 shows divided into three main programs, namely couture on Thursday and Friday, ready-to-wear from March 26 to 28, and events that will run throughout the five-day gathering.

Esseibi prides herself on being the Arab Fashion Council’s first-ever plus-size ambassador.

She said: “I feel proud. This is a huge step to acknowledge every woman, which is just the first milestone toward a new era for the fashion and retail industries to update the standards boldly and make them more inclusive for every woman. With my new title, I thrive on being a role model for self-confidence.”

The 24-year-old, considered the first plus-size model in the Middle East, is a staunch advocate for inclusivity and diversity in the fashion industry.

Esseibi’s new role marks the first time that the Arab Fashion Council has acknowledged a plus-size model as an envoy, a move it hopes will show its commitment to making a difference in the fashion industry when it comes to inclusivity and tolerance.

Mohammed Aqra, the Arab Fashion Council’s chief strategy officer, said: “It strategically encourages designers to take a step closer to include diverse profiles of the consumers, offering a wider choice for them at offline and online retail.

“We are heading in the right direction to make the industry more sustainable in all forms and more accessible by people of all sizes, races, and genders.”

In addition to being a council ambassador, Esseibi has worked with a number of esteemed brands including Jean Paul Gautier and H&M and has featured in the pages of multiple publications including Vogue Arabia and Elle Arabia.

May Calamawy was impossible to miss at Los Angeles ‘Moon Knight’ screening

May Calamawy was impossible to miss at Los Angeles ‘Moon Knight’ screening
May Calamawy just may be the red carpet’s most exciting new face.

The Palestinian-Egyptian actress is currently on a promotional tour for her latest project, Marvel Studios’ upcoming miniseries “Moon Knight,” and she has been serving up bold and glamorous looks that showcase her willingness to take fashion risks.

May Calamawy wearing Tom Ford fall 2020 ready-to-wear. Getty Images

Calamawy set the tone for what was about to come when she attended the London premiere of “Moon Knight” at the British Museum wearing a red velvet power suit from Gucci.

Shortly after, the Bahrain-born star flew to the US to attend the Los Angeles premiere of the upcoming Disney+ miniseries with her co-star Oscar Isaac and for the occasion donned a Tom Ford fall 2020 gown.

The plunging, ombre dress was bedecked in pink and purple degrade sequins that rivalled the KiraKira app, which bathes everything in shimmering sparkles. The gown comes as a set with a matching sequined cardigan, however Calamawy decided to eschew the overlay, adding the right amount of tasteful risk-taking to her outfit. Featuring a halter neckline, an exposed low back, and a slit on the hemline, the “Ramy” star was impossible to miss in the showstopping party dress.

