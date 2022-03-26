You are here

  North Korea says new ICBM will curb 'dangerous' US; Washington seeks new sanctions

North Korea says new ICBM will curb ‘dangerous’ US; Washington seeks new sanctions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking near a new type inter-continental ballistic missile before its test launch in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking near a new type inter-continental ballistic missile before its test launch in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
Reuters

North Korea says new ICBM will curb ‘dangerous’ US; Washington seeks new sanctions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (C) walking near a new type inter-continental ballistic missile before its test launch in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
  • The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the European Union condemned the test as a “reckless” threat to peace and security and a danger to international civil aviation and maritime navigation
Reuters

SEOUL/UNITED NATIONS: North Korea said on Friday its launch of a big new intercontinental ballistic missile this week was designed to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any US military moves.
The United States responded by saying it would push the UN Security Council to “update and strengthen” sanctions on North Korea over its “increasingly dangerous provocations,” a move Pyongyang’s allies China and Russia are likely to oppose.
Thursday’s launch was the first full ICBM test by nuclear-armed North Korea since 2017. Flight data indicated the missile flew higher and for a longer period than any of North Korea’s previous tests before crashing into the sea west of Japan.
What North Korea calls the Hwasong-17 would be the largest liquid-fueled missile ever launched by any country from a road-mobile launcher, analysts say.
Its range and size suggest North Korea plans to tip it with multiple warheads that could hit several targets or with decoys to confuse missile defenses, they say.
The leaders of the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the European Union condemned the test as a “reckless” threat to peace and security and a danger to international civil aviation and maritime navigation. They said it demanded a united response.
North Korea’s return to testing weapons experts believe are capable of striking the United States is an unwelcome additional challenge to President Joe Biden as he responds to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
North Korea’s last ICBM launches and nuclear tests in 2017 prompted UN Security Council sanctions, but the United States and its allies are at odds with Russia and China over the Ukraine war, making such a response more difficult.
US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield nevertheless announced a new sanctions push at a meeting of the 15-member Security Council on Friday.
North Korea’s nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches have long been banned by the Security Council and subjected to sanctions that have been strengthened over the years.
However, while they backed sanctions in 2017, China and Russia have since pushed for their easing to encourage North Korea to return to denuclearization talks with the United States and others.
“Now is not the time to end our sanctions, now is the time to enforce them,” Thomas-Greenfield said.
“Offering sanctions relief, without substantive diplomatic progress, would only funnel more revenue to the regime and accelerate the realization of its WMD (weapons of mass destruction) and ballistic-weapons goals.”
China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told the council “no party should take any action that would lead to greater tensions” and added, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name: “The US must not continue to brush aside the DPRK’s justified demands. It should offer an attractive proposal to pave the way for early resumed dialogue.”
Russia’s RIA news agency earlier quoted the Russian foreign ministry as saying that Russia and China had agreed to coordinate closely on the Korean situation.
“Concern was expressed over the latest developments in the sub-region” at a meeting between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov and China’s representative for the Korean Peninsula, it said, adding that they emphasised the need to step up efforts toward fair political and diplomatic solutions.
North Korean state media said leader Kim Jong Un ordered the test because of “daily-escalating military tension in and around the Korean peninsula” and the “inevitability of the long-standing confrontation with the US imperialists accompanied by the danger of a nuclear war.”
“The strategic forces ... are fully ready to thoroughly curb and contain any dangerous military attempts of the US imperialists,” Kim said while overseeing the launch.
It came after the election of a new, conservative South Korean administration that has pledged a more muscular military strategy toward North Korea.
In a call with Chinese President Xi Jinping after the launch, South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol called for close coordination on North Korea’s complete denuclearization, his office said. Xi said Beijing and Seoul should bolster mutual political trust, Chinese state media said.
China urged restraint on “all sides” after the test.

’STRIKING DEMONSTRATION’
Washington announced its own sanctions on Thursday on two Russian companies, a Russian and a North Korean individual, and North Korea’s Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau for transferring sensitive items to North Korea’s missile program.
Kim said the test would help convince the world of the power of his strategic forces.
“Any forces should be made to be well aware of the fact that they will have to pay a very dear price before daring to attempt to infringe upon the security of our country,” he said.
North Korean state media showed a massive missile, painted black with a white nosecone, rising on a column of flame from a launch vehicle.
It said the Hwasong-17 flew for 1,090 km (680 miles) to an altitude of 6,248.5 km (3,905 miles) and hit a target in the sea. Similar numbers were reported by Japan and South Korea.
Seoul-based website NK Pro said discrepancies in the imagery and video on state media suggested it may have been shot on different dates, raising the possibility that North Korea was hiding details.
Pyongyang never acknowledged what South Korea said was a failed launch from the same airport last week, and on Thursday South Korea’s Yonhap news agency cited unnamed officials who said they were examining whether the latest test may have been a smaller Hwasong-15 ICBM, which was test fired in November 2017.
Officials in Seoul and Washington previously said launches on Feb. 27 and March 5 involved parts of the Hwasong-17 ICBM system, likely in preparation for a full test.
North Korea called Thursday’s test a “striking demonstration of great military muscle.”
Kim, shown in video at the launch site dressed in a leather jacket and sunglasses, called it a “miraculous” and “priceless” victory for the Korean people.

Russia reframes war goals as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv

Russia reframes war goals as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv
Reuters

Russia reframes war goals as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv

Russia reframes war goals as Ukrainians advance near Kyiv
  • Reframing Russia’s goals may make it easier for President Vladimir Putin to claim a face-saving victory, military analysts said
Reuters

BUCHA/LVIV: Moscow signalled on Friday it was scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine to focus on territory claimed by Russian-backed separatists in the East as Ukrainian forces went on the offensive to recapture towns outside the capital Kyiv.
In an announcement that appeared to indicate more limited goals, the Russian Defense Ministry said a first phase of its operation was mostly complete and it would now focus on the eastern Donbass region, which has pro-Russia separatist enclaves.
“The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which ... makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbass,” said Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff’s Main Operational Directorate.
Reframing Russia’s goals may make it easier for President Vladimir Putin to claim a face-saving victory, military analysts said. Moscow had said its goals included demilitarising Ukraine. Western officials dismiss this as a baseless pretext for a war they say is aimed at toppling Ukraine’s government.
Facing stiff resistance, Russian troops have failed to capture any major city in the month since invading Ukraine. Instead, they have bombarded cities, laid waste to urban areas and driven a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes.
More than 3.7 million of them have fled abroad, half to neighboring Poland, where US President Joe Biden met soldiers from the US Army’s 82nd Airborne Division bolstering the NATO alliance’s eastern flank.
“Hundreds of thousands of people are being cut off from help by Russian forces and are besieged in places like Mariupol,” Biden said, referring to the besieged southeastern port.
“It’s like something out of a science fiction movie.”
Battlelines near Kyiv have been frozen for weeks with two main Russian armored columns stuck northwest and east of the capital. A British intelligence report described a Ukrainian counter-offensive that had pushed Russians back in the east.
“Ukrainian counter-attacks, and Russian forces falling back on overextended supply lines, have allowed Ukraine to reoccupy towns and defensive positions up to 35 km east of Kyiv,” the report said. Both the United States and Britain have given Ukraine arms.

‘UNPREPARED TROOPS’
Russia’s defense ministry said 1,351 Russian soldiers had been killed 3,825 wounded, the Interfax news agency reported. Ukraine says 15,000 Russian soldiers have died.
Volodymyr Borysenko, mayor of Boryspol, an eastern suburb where Kyiv’s main airport is located, said 20,000 civilians had evacuated the area, answering a call to clear out so Ukrainian troops could counter-attack.
Ukrainian forces recaptured a nearby village the previous day and would have pushed on but halted to avoid putting civilians in danger, Borysenko said.
On the other main front outside Kyiv, to the capital’s northwest, Ukrainian forces have been trying to encircle Russian troops in the suburbs of Irpin, Bucha and Hostomel, reduced to ruins by heavy fighting.
In Bucha, 25 km (15 miles) northwest of Kyiv, a small group of Ukrainian troops armed with anti-tank missiles was digging foxholes. A Ukrainian soldier who identified himself only as Andriy told Reuters he enlisted as soon as the invasion began.
“I told my wife to grab the children and to hide in the basement, and I went to the drafting station and joined my unit straight away,” he said.
In the Vinnytsia area west of Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force said Russian cruise missiles hit several buildings while attempting to strike the Air Force’s command in the area.
The United Nations said it had confirmed 1,081 civilian deaths and 1,707 injuries in Ukraine since the Feb. 24 invasion, adding that the real toll was likely higher.
Mariupol, a city of 400,000 before the war, has been among the worst hit by the Russian bombardment. Tens of thousands of people are still believed to be trapped with little access to food, power or heat.
Local officials, citing witness accounts, said they estimated that 300 people were killed in the bombing of a theater in Mariupol on March 16. The city council had not previously provided a toll and made clear it was not possible to determine an exact figure after the incident. Russia has denied bombing the theater.
The governor of Ukraine’s Donetsk region, Pavlo Kyrylenko, said Ukrainian forces still controlled Mariupol. Around 65,000 people had fled but efforts to organize mass evacuations under cease-fires had mostly failed.
The cities of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Sumy in the east have also endured devastating bombardment. Chernihiv was effectively surrounded by Russian forces, its governor said.

CULTURE WAR?
Weeks of on-and-off peace talks have failed to make significant progress. In a video address late Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his troops’ resistance had dealt Russia “powerful blows.”
“Our defenders are leading the Russian leadership to a simple and logical idea: we must talk, talk meaningfully, urgently and fairly,” Zelensky said.
Western sanctions have isolated Russia from global trade. President Vladimir Putin accused the West of trying to “cancel” Russian culture, including composers Pyotr Tchaikovsky and Sergei Rachmaninov, comparing it to actions by Nazi Germany in the 1930s.
China is the biggest power not to have condemned the Russian invasion and has repeatedly voiced opposition to the sanctions.
But in the first big sign that Western sanctions on Moscow were hurting investment from China, sources said state-run Sinopec Group, Asia’s biggest oil refiner, halted talks on a petrochemical investment and a venture to market Russian gas.
“Companies will rigidly follow Beijing’s foreign policy in this crisis,” said an executive at a Chinese state oil company. “There’s no room whatsoever for companies to take any initiatives in terms of new investment.”

France, Turkey, Greece working on 'humanitarian operation' for Mariupol evacuations: Macron

France, Turkey, Greece working on ‘humanitarian operation’ for Mariupol evacuations: Macron
AFP

France, Turkey, Greece working on ‘humanitarian operation’ for Mariupol evacuations: Macron

France, Turkey, Greece working on ‘humanitarian operation’ for Mariupol evacuations: Macron
  • "We are going to work with Turkey and Greece to launch a humanitarian operation to evacuate all those who wish to leave Mariupol," Macron said
  • 150,000 remaining residents were left trapped in "dramatic conditions"
AFP

BRUSSELS: President Emmanuel Macron said Friday France was working with Turkey and Greece on a “humanitarian operation” to evacuate people from the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol under attack by Russian forces.
“We are going to work with Turkey and Greece to launch a humanitarian operation to evacuate all those who wish to leave Mariupol,” Macron said after an EU summit in Brussels.
“I will have a new discussion with (Russian) President Vladimir Putin within the next 48 to 72 hours to work out the details and secure the modalities,” he said.
The French leader said he hoped to “be able to involve the maximum number of stakeholders in this operation.”
He said that he wanted to be “in a position” to conduct the evacuation “in the next few days.”
Macron said that French officials had spoken Friday to the mayor of Mariupol and that the 150,000 remaining residents were left trapped in “dramatic conditions.”
Authorities in the city have put the death toll in the city at over 2,000, and said Friday that a single strike last week on a theater where civilians were sheltering was feared to have killed 300 people.
Russia has made the port city a major focus of its brutal onslaught on Ukraine as it tries to link up the annexed Crimea peninsula with Moscow-controlled areas in the east.
The Kremlin’s devastating attack on Mariupol has drawn parallels with the bombardments by Russian forces that flattened Chechen capital Grozny and Syria’s Aleppo.

India tells Chinese FM no return to normal ties until border standoff resolved

CAPTION: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before their meeting in New Delhi Friday. (AP)
CAPTION: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before their meeting in New Delhi Friday. (AP)
India tells Chinese FM no return to normal ties until border standoff resolved

CAPTION: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, left, and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar before their meeting in New Delhi Friday. (AP)
  • Wang Yi is the most senior official from Beijing to visit India since relations deteriorated after border clashes in 2020
  • He met India’s foreign minister and national security adviser during the unannounced trip
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart on Friday that a return to normalcy in New Delhi-Beijing ties depended on disengagement of troops from a face-off on their remote border.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in New Delhi on an unannounced trip on Thursday evening. He is the most senior official from Beijing to visit India since border tensions in the northern Himalayan region of Ladakh in April 2020 escalated into deadly clashes.

The face-off led to a deterioration in relations between the Asian giants and the deployment of tens of thousands of extra troops into Ladakh. Senior military commanders from both sides have engaged in 15 rounds of talks to defuse tensions, but there has been little progress.

Jaishankar told reporters after his meeting with Wang that New Delhi wanted a “stable and predictable relationship.”

“It cannot be normal if the situation in the border areas is abnormal. And surely the presence of a large number of troops there, in contravention of agreements, is (an) abnormality,” he said. “Restoration of normalcy will obviously require restoration of peace and tranquility.”

He said the current situation was a “work in progress obviously at a slower pace than desirable” and Friday’s talks with Wang were aimed at expediting the process.

Wang, who also met India’s national security adviser, Ajit Doval, said in a statement that the two sides should resolve their differences.

His discussion with Jaishankar also covered their governments’ approaches to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Both of us agreed on the importance of an immediate ceasefire as well as a return to diplomacy and dialogue,” Jaishankar said.

Foreign policy experts welcomed the renewed engagement between India and China, but cast doubt over any sudden positive changes. 

“I am skeptical that we will see a fundamental shift in the trajectory of India-China relationship. Even if today we agree on a protocol of going back to status quo on April 2020, there is still a long way to go before we can see normalization,” Manoj Kewalramani, a China expert at the Bangalore-based public policy think tank Takshashila Institution, told Arab News. 

He added that the 2020 clashes in the Galwan Valley ruptured a long-established trust between the two countries. “What happened in 2020 in Galwan was that established protocols, those established practices, fundamentally broke down, which broke down the trust between the two armed forces, which broke down the trust between two governments.”

Kewalramani said: “To build that is a long-term process so even if you see disengagement and de-escalation after the visit, (of) which I am very skeptical, it’s going to be a long process to have that normalization come back.”

Prof. Srikanth Kondapalli, a Chinese studies lecturer at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi, told Arab News that Yi’s visit and meetings with Indian officials were a “sounding box on each other’s concerns on the things that have happened.”

“I think the meeting with the national security adviser and the external affairs minister was very frank and stormy because of so many issues, especially the Galwan incident, which has resulted in lots of ill will for both sides,” he said.

He said that Wang’s trip was related to an upcoming summit of the BRICS, a grouping made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which Beijing is scheduled to host this year.

“The visit is coming in the background of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said, adding: “The Ukrainian incident is having a huge impact on the visit.”

Ellie Aben

Ellie Aben

Australian SAS 'incentivized' to kill Afghan prisoners, minister admits

Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
Arab News

Australian SAS ‘incentivized’ to kill Afghan prisoners, minister admits

Andrew Hastie, 39, is a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister. (Screenshot/ABC News)
  • Serving minister ‘no longer proud’ of decorated Aussie soldier accused of atrocities
  • Andrew Hastie was subpoenaed to the defamation trial brought by Ben Roberts-Smith against two papers that accused him of executions
Arab News

LONDON: A senior Australian minister has admitted that the country’s special forces were “incentivized” to execute detained Afghans because suspected insurgents were being released within days of capture.

Andrew Hastie, 39, a former Australian SAS officer who is now the assistant defense minister, told a Sydney court that the Australian military’s “catch and release” policy, in which insurgents captured on operations were often freed after three days by Afghanistan’s judicial system, had “incentivized extrajudicial killing” by coalition troops.

Hastie, who was deployed several times to Afghanistan as a SAS captain, made the comments while giving evidence as part of defamation proceedings raised by Ben Roberts-Smith — Australia’s most decorated living soldier — in response to media allegations that he was involved in extrajudicial killings of Afghans.

Roberts-Smith is suing Australian papers The Age and The Sydney Morning Herald, and Hastie was subpoenaed to testify.

An official Australian Defence Force inquiry reported in late 2020 that there had been 39 suspected unlawful killings by Australian special forces in Afghanistan. The report is expected to result in criminal prosecutions and compensation payments to the families of those who died.

Hastie, now Australia’s assistant minister for defense, also said it was a “fairly well-established rumor” that Roberts-Smith had kicked an unarmed prisoner off a cliff. He heard that allegation from “multiple people.”

Hastie entered parliament in 2016 and is considered a potential future leader of the governing Liberal Party.

Asked on his views on Roberts-Smith himself, the minister said: “I pity him. I pity this whole process. I don’t want to be here; I was subpoenaed for this.

“That’s how I feel about this because this is terrible for our country, it’s terrible for the SAS, it’s terrible for the army, it’s touched a lot of lives, no one wants to see this. But until we deal with it, we can’t move forward.”

Hastie said that he “started from a very high regard for Roberts-Smith” but that he was “no longer proud” of him.

He explained that he had previously raised concerns that the “catch and release” policy incentivized killing rather than capturing alleged Taliban insurgents, because prisoners were released quickly “if you don’t have evidence to put into (the) Afghan judicial system.”

Roberts-Smith, 43, denies any wrongdoing and maintains that any killings in Afghanistan in which he was involved were carried out lawfully in the heat of battle.

The trial continues.

