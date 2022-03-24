North Korean missile expected to land within Japan’s EEZ — Coast Guard

TOKYO: A North Korean missile launched earlier on Thursday looks as if it may land within Japan’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the Japanese Coast Guard said.
The coast guard had earlier reported the launch of what could be a ballistic missile.
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Afghanistan: Taliban official
Beijing hosts next week a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors to see how they can help the country
KABUL: China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Kabul on Thursday, a Taliban official said, a week before Beijing hosts a meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors to see how they can help the country following the takeover by the hard-line Islamist group.
“Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate leaders,” Ahmad Yasir, a top Taliban government official, said on Twitter.
Ukraine president to press Biden, NATO for more support
KYIV, Ukraine: Ukraine President Volodymr Zelensky called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address US President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion. “Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelensky said in English during an emotional video address late Wednesday that was recorded in the dark near the presidential offices in Kyiv. “Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.” Zelensky said he would ask in a video conference with NATO members that the alliance provide “effective and unrestricted” support to Ukraine, including any weapons the country needs to fend off the Russian onslaught. Biden was expected to discuss new sanctions and how to coordinate such measures, along with more military aid for Ukraine, with NATO members, and then talk with leaders of the G7 industrialized nations and the European Council in a series of meetings on Thursday. On the eve of a meeting with Biden, European Union nations signed off on another 500 million euros ($550 million) in military aid for Ukraine. When Russia unleashed its invasion Feb. 24 in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II, a swift toppling of Ukraine’s government seemed likely. But a month into the fighting, Moscow is bogged down in a grinding military campaign of attrition. In its last update, Russia said March 2 that nearly 500 soldiers had been killed and almost 1,600 wounded. NATO estimates, however, that between 7,000 to 15,000 Russian troops have been killed — the latter figure about what Russia lost in a decade of fighting in Afghanistan. A senior NATO military official said the alliance’s estimate was based on information from Ukrainian authorities, what Russia has released — intentionally or not — and intelligence gathered from open sources. The official spoke on condition of anonymity under ground rules set by NATO. Ukraine also claims to have killed six Russian generals. Russia acknowledges just one dead general. Ukraine has released little information about its own military losses, and the West has not given an estimate, but Zelensky said nearly two weeks ago that about 1,300 Ukrainian troops had been killed. With its ground forces slowed or stopped by hit-and-run Ukrainian units armed with Western-supplied weapons, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s troops are bombarding targets from afar, falling back on the tactics they used in reducing cities to rubble in Syria and Chechnya. A senior US defense official said Wednesday that Russian ground forces appear to be digging in and setting up defensive positions 15 to 20 kilometers (9 to 12 miles) outside Kyiv, the capital, as they make little to no progress toward the city center. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military assessments, said it appears the forces are no longer trying to advance into the city, and in some areas east of Kyiv, Ukrainian troops have pushed Russian soldiers farther away. Instead, Russian troops appear to be prioritizing the fight in the eastern Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the Donbas, in what could be an effort to cut off Ukrainian troops and prevent them from moving west to defend other cities, the official said. The US also has seen activity from Russian ships in the Sea of Azov, including what appear to be efforts to send landing ships ashore with supplies, including vehicles, the official said. Despite evidence to the contrary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov insisted the military operation is going “strictly in accordance” with plans. In an ominous sign that Moscow might consider using nuclear weapons, senior Russian official Dmitry Rogozin said the country’s nuclear arsenal would help deter the West from intervening in Ukraine. “The Russian Federation is capable of physically destroying any aggressor or any aggressor group within minutes at any distance,” said Rogozin, who heads the state aerospace corporation, Roscosmos, and oversees missile-building facilities. He noted in his televised remarks that Moscow’s nuclear stockpiles include tactical nuclear weapons, designed for use on battlefields, along with far more powerful nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles. US officials long have warned that Russia’s military doctrine envisages an “escalate to deescalate” option of using battlefield nuclear weapons to force the enemy to back down in a situation when Russian forces face imminent defeat. Moscow has denied having such plans. Rogozin, known for his bluster, did not make clear what actions by the West would be seen as meddling, but his comments almost certainly reflect thinking inside the Kremlin. Putin has warned the West that an attempt to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine would draw it into a conflict with Russia. Western nations have said they would not create a no-fly zone to protect Ukraine. Zelensky noted in his national address that Ukraine has not received the fighter jets or modern air-defense systems it requested. He said Ukraine also needs tanks and anti-ship systems. “It has been a month of defending ourselves from attempts to destroy us, wipe us off the face of the earth,” he said. In Kyiv, where near-constant shelling and gunfire shook the city Wednesday as the two sides battled for control of multiple suburbs, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said at least 264 civilians have been killed since the war broke out. The independent Russian news outlet The Insider said Russian journalist Oksana Baulina had been killed by shelling in a Kyiv neighborhood on Wednesday. In the south, the encircled port city of Mariupol has seen the worst devastation of the war, enduring weeks of bombardment and, now, street-by-street fighting. But Ukrainian forces have prevented its fall, thwarting an apparent bid by Moscow to fully secure a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, seized from Ukraine in 2014. In their last update, over a week ago, Mariupol officials said at least 2,300 people had died, but the true toll is probably much higher. Airstrikes in the past week destroyed a theater and an art school where civilians were sheltering. Zelensky said 100,000 civilians remain in the city, which had a population of 430,000 before the war. Efforts to get desperately needed food and other supplies to those trapped have often failed. In the besieged northern city of Chernihiv, Russian forces bombed and destroyed a bridge that was used for aid deliveries and civilian evacuations, regional governor Viacheslav Chaus said. Kateryna Mytkevich, 39, who arrived in Poland after fleeing Chernihiv, wiped away tears as she said the city is without gas, electricity or running water, and entire neighborhoods have been destroyed. “I don’t understand why we have such a curse,” she said.
Japan considers doubling humanitarian aid, loans to Ukraine – NHK
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he plans to unveil Japan’s new support measures for Ukraine at a G7 summit meeting
TOKYO: The Japanese government is considering extending additional humanitarian aid of $100 million to Ukraine and neighboring countries, on top of the $100 million in assistance Japan has already announced, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.
The government is also looking into doubling emergency loans to Ukraine to $200 million and dispatching Self-Defense Force medical officers to support Ukrainian refugees in Poland and other neighboring nations, NHK said.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has said he plans to unveil Japan’s new support measures for Ukraine at a G7 summit meeting scheduled to take place in Brussels on Thursday.
Trump ‘guilty’ of felonies, says prosecutor who resigned: US media
Updated 24 March 2022
WASHINGTON: Donald Trump is “guilty of numerous felony violations,” said a prosecutor who resigned from a criminal probe into the former US president’s business practices, according to his resignation letter published Wednesday by the New York Times.
Mark Pomerantz, who led the New York investigation into Trump’s finances, resigned on February 23 along with Carey Dunne, the other lead prosecutor on the case.
Pomerantz’s letter said that he had quit over the decision by new Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg not to move ahead with prosecution of the Republican billionaire.
That decision, he wrote in the letter which the US daily published in full, was “contrary to the public interest.”
“The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes — he did,” Pomerantz wrote.
The investigation had probed whether Trump fraudulently overvalued multiple assets to secure loans and then undervalued them to minimize taxes.
It was launched by Bragg’s predecessor Cyrus Vance, with Bragg taking over the case when he took office in January.
When Dunne and Pomerantz resigned last month, Bragg’s spokesperson said that the investigation was “ongoing.”
The Times reported that he has told aides the case can move forward if new evidence emerges or a Trump insider decides to turn on the former president.
But, Pomerantz wrote: “No events are likely to occur that will alter the nature of the case... There are always additional facts to be pursued.”
But the decision not to prosecute “will doom any future prospects that Mr. Trump will be prosecuted for the criminal conduct we have been investigating,” he continued.
Republican Trump, 75, has not been charged and has repeatedly described the case as a political witch hunt by a Democratic prosecutor.
In July last year, the Trump Organization and its long-serving finance chief, Allen Weisselberg, were charged with 15 felony fraud and tax evasion charges.
They pleaded not guilty, and Weisselberg’s trial is due to begin in the middle of this year.
The criminal investigation into Trump is very similar to a civil inquiry being conducted by New York state Attorney General Letitia James, who is also a Democrat.
In January, she said her probe had uncovered “significant evidence” of fraudulent or misleading practices at the Trump Organization.
James can sue the Trump Organization for damages over any alleged financial misconduct but cannot file criminal charges.
Trump has so far kept Americans guessing about whether he intends to seek the Republican presidential nomination again, but the host of legal probes threaten to complicate any bid for another run at the White House in 2024.
‘Russia will pay’: West to warn Putin in trio of summits
The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will be underlined by an emergency meeting of the G7
Updated 24 March 2022
BRUSSELS: Western nations will warn Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday that his country will pay “ruinous” costs for invading Ukraine during an unprecedented one-day trio of NATO, G7 and EU summits that will be attended by US President Joe Biden.
The hectic day of summitry to maintain Western unity will kick off at the transatlantic defense alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, where leaders will agree to ramp up military forces on Europe’s eastern flank.
Alarmed by the prospect that Russia might escalate the war with its neighbor after a grinding month-long conflict, the 30 nations of NATO will also agree to send Kyiv equipment to defend against biological, chemical and nuclear attacks.
The resolve to punish Moscow with massive sanctions will be underlined by an emergency meeting of the G7 advanced economies, including Japan. Then, with a summit of the 27-nation European Union, countries representing more than half of the world’s gross domestic product will have met in one day.
“We must ensure that the decision to invade a sovereign independent country is understood to be a strategic failure that carries with it ruinous costs for Putin and Russia,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the EU parliament on Wednesday.
Russia’s assault on Ukraine has killed thousands and driven almost a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million people from their homes, according to United Nations data, including more than 3.5 million who have fled the country.
Putin says his forces are engaged in a “special military operation” to demilitarise and “denazify” Ukraine. Ukraine and the West say Putin launched an unprovoked war of aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will address both the NATO and EU summits by video-conference.
He has pleaded, without success, for NATO to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but Western allies have imposed sweeping sanctions against Russia and provided weapons and aid worth billions of dollars for Ukraine’s defense.
NATO has sharply increased its presence on the eastern borders of the alliance, with some 40,000 troops spread from the Baltic to the Black Sea. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the leaders would discuss deploying four new combat units in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia.
“I expect leaders will agree to strengthen NATO’s posture in all domains, with major increases in the eastern part of the alliance. On land, in the air and at sea,” he told a news conference on Wednesday ahead of the summit.
Washington said Biden and his European counterparts would announce new sanctions against Russia and measures to tighten existing sanctions. However, EU diplomats played down expectations of major new sanctions.
EU measures taken so far include freezing Russian central bank assets, but some member states are resisting calls to target Russian energy exports as they are heavily reliant on them.
“I don’t expect any big announcements or decisions,” one EU diplomat said. “Its more about taking stock and looking toward the future to see where further lines of action would lie.”
EU leaders are expected to agree at their two-day summit to jointly buy gas, as they seek to cut reliance on Russian fuels and build a buffer against supply shocks.
Brussels is also aiming to strike a deal with Biden to secure additional US liquefied natural gas supplies for the next two winters.
“The consequences of this war on Europe´s security architecture will be far-reaching,” the president of the EU’s executive, Ursula von der Leyen, aid on Wednesday. “And I am not just talking about security in military terms. But also energy security, and even food security are at stake.”