UAE updates COVID-19 rules for close contacts, procedures for travelers by land

DUBAI: The UAE has announced that people who have come in direct contact with COVID-19 cases must undergo a PCR test on the first and seventh day from when the patient started showing symptoms.
The update, which came into effect on Friday, was released by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) in coordination with the country’s health authorities.
Meanwhile, NCEMA and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) also announced that all travelers entering the UAE by land will no longer be obliged to conduct PCR tests prior to their arrival.
However, they will need to undergo a rapid Exponential Deep Examination (EDE) and will not be allowed to enter before the EDE test results appear.
The update applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated travelers.
NCEMA and the ICP also stressed the need for all visitors and residents to adhere to the Green Pass protocol upon entering various public places such as malls, tourist attractions, cultural sites and event venues.
The updated rules and requirements come in line with the UAE’s strategy to protect public health in order to ensure everyone’s safety.
