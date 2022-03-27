You are here

KAEC sees a rebirth with a new strategy after its partnership with the PIF: CEO

KAEC sees a rebirth with a new strategy after its partnership with the PIF: CEO
The King Abdullah Economic City enjoys a competitive advantage as it is located an hour away by train from both the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. it has a train station nearby. (Supplied)
Updated 27 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

KAEC sees a rebirth with a new strategy after its partnership with the PIF: CEO

KAEC sees a rebirth with a new strategy after its partnership with the PIF: CEO
  • Economic city changes strategy following partnership with PIF
  • On March 20, another EV manufacturer signed a deal to establish operations in the city, Piaia told Arab News without giving out the name of the company
Updated 27 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

JEDDAH: Doing away with its old strategy of carrying out all projects itself, the King Abdullah Economic City, KAEC, now welcomes third-party developers and investors to develop the city faster.

KAEC wants to work as an enabler and facilitator for investors and third-party developers to help them benefit from the city’s existing infrastructure, KAEC CEO Cyril Piaia told Arab News in an exclusive interview.

Piaia attributed this change in approach to KAEC’s partnership with the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund and describe the new strategy as a “rebirth for the city.”

“We welcomed PIF into our shareholding with 25 percent share and that’s really the start of a new story, a rebirth for the city.” 

We cannot be experts in everything.

Cyril Piaia, KAEC CEO

The partnership with PIF will strengthen the status of the city in several ways as, when the PIF invests “in a project this is not for the short term, this is for the long term, this is actually bringing the stability that we need to develop our city,” the CEO said.




Cyril Piaia

Piaia has served in several urban projects in the Gulf including Orascom group’s cities in Oman, where he followed a strategy that limited the scope of work for the company to only become a master planner, developing only primary infrastructure and leaving the rest of the development to external investors.

“We cannot be experts in everything,” he said, criticizing KAEC’s old strategy to develop all aspects of the city on its own.

Piaia said by adopting this new strategy KAEC will be able to generate capital and fast track the city’s development as well.

HIGHLIGHTS

• The 1.8-million-kilometer city is twice the size of Paris and includes two hotels, a college, a world-class golf club, and an advanced school.

• KAEC’s main focus today is to create a special economic zone that combines its industrial valley with a port.

• On March 20, another EV manufacturer signed a deal to establish operations in the city, CEO told Arab News without giving out the name of the company.

“If I do everything myself I’m limiting my own capital, I will do one project slowly after the other, on the contrary, if I shared the business with third-party developers I can develop the city on a fast track mode,” said Piaia.

The 1.8-million kilometers city is twice the size of Paris and includes two hotels, a college, a world-class golf club, and an advanced school called “The World Academy.”

We welcomed PIF into our shareholding with 25 percent share and that’s really the start of a new story, a rebirth for the city.

Cyril Piaia, KAEC CEO

“The school started back in 2012 with 30 students, today it has around 600 students from 28 different nationalities,” Reham Shehata, operations and marketing lead, told Arab News.

KAEC and Giga projects

The CEO is finding KAEC as a good opportunity for the PIF to start testing what it wants to do in its giga projects under development.

“We, as a city, are a vision-ready platform where you can come and test your initiative with us, and then you can replicate it at a country level,” he said.

KAEC’s main focus today is to create a special economic zone that combines its industrial valley with a port. 

“What we need to do is integrate the port and the industrial valley together into one bigger entity that is 60 million square meters,” Piaia told Arab News. 

This project, he added, will be an added value for the city as it would help attract leading factories to carry out operations in the city.

He said a deal has already been signed with a huge logistics company that has agreed to set up operations in the special economic zone.

The city recently welcomed Lucid’s first electric vehicle plant outside the US.

The plant will produce up to 150,000 electric vehicles per year and help create 4,500 jobs in the city. 

The move has accelerated negotiations with similar parties to follow Lucid’s footprints.

On March 20, another EV manufacturer signed a deal to establish operations in the city, Piaia told Arab News without giving out the name of the company.

Read More: PIF-backed Lucid targets 150k EVs a year from its first $3.4bn Saudi plant

The CEO’s new strategy involves focusing on what is known as KAEC’s downtown, which would help create density. 

The only way to make a city living is by creating density, adding a heart to the city, increasing population in that area, and generating good business opportunities for retailers and F&B businesses, he said.

Tourism plan

Piaia’s strategy aims to place the rest of the city as a global tourism anchor.

KAEC signed an SR1.6 billion ($480 million) deal with the international hotel, Rixos. The CEO expects to see the hotel become operational during the last quarter of 2023. 

The CEO is not worried about competition with the Red Sea Development Project, as he believes that the targeted visitors are different.

The Red Sea project is really about luxury tourism, with seven-star hotels and high rates, while KAEC seeks to offer normal tourism, he said.

“We don’t have the same customer segment, we are more into affordable luxury,” Piaia said. 

KAEC also enjoys a competitive advantage being centered an hour away by train from both the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah. 

The city already has a train station next door. 

“We will offer pilgrim tourism where people will stay here, take the train and go directly to Makkah or Madinah.”

Topics: King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC) Cyril Piaia Investors business

Updated 27 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

How Saudi Arabia is nurturing its small and medium entrepreneurs

How Saudi Arabia is nurturing its small and medium entrepreneurs
  • Monsha’at is fueling SMEs by providing entrepreneurial platforms such as business incubators
Updated 27 March 2022
Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Abeer Al-Hashim is a busy woman who runs a chain of popular ice cream outlets called Nine Soft Serve in Alkhobar. When she is not tending to her customers, she is charting expansion plans with one of the unlikeliest business mentors: Monsha’at, or the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority in Saudi Arabia.

And she sure has had an eventful journey. Starting as a single mobile ice cream unit in 2018, Al-Hashim now operates six retail outlets — four in Riyadh and two in Alkhobar.

What makes her story truly inspiring is how Monsha’at turned around her business plans. The state-owned mentor provided her with guidance and resources to expand her operation locally and internationally, including putting her in touch with a franchising consultancy.

“The entire commercial process is simpler now. It’s so easy to communicate with the government online and, as a woman, you no longer need a man to speak on your behalf,” said Al-Hashim.

Fueling the fire

Monsha’at, on its part, is fueling the SMEs by providing entrepreneurial platforms such as businesses incubators, business accelerators, and co-working spaces. The authority also organizes government fee-refund, direct and indirect lending programs for SMEs, and fast-growing unicorns.

The state-run authority, in collaboration with the US-based Global Entrepreneurship Network, is organizing the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, with more than 180 countries taking part from March 27-30, 2022. The event will take place at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center and the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

“Our role is to provide quality programs, services, and initiatives that meet the basic needs of SMEs, which represent around 99.6 percent of all private sector establishments and more than 60 percent of all private sector employees in Saudi Arabia to increase their contribution to 35 percent of the gross domestic product by 2030,” said Saleh Ibrahim Al-Rasheed, governor of Monsha’at in Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, or GEM, Global Report 2020-2021.

FASTFACT

The state-run authority, in collaboration with the US-based Global Entrepreneurship Network, is organizing the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, with more than 180 countries taking part from March 27-30, 2022. The event will take place at King Abdulaziz International Conference Center and the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

According to the GEM report, the Kingdom ranked first out of 45 countries in the following categories: Availability of good opportunities to start a business, ease of starting a business, business response to the pandemic, and government response to the pandemic.

It ranked second in individual skills and infrastructure and third in the following categories: Ease of access to corporate and business finance and ease of access to markets and market dynamics. It was placed fourth out of the 45 countries for government support for business and lack of barriers and ease of regulations for market access.

The Kingdom also ranked first worldwide in the response of government and entrepreneurs to the pandemic and seventh in entrepreneurial progress, stated the report.

Charging the atmosphere

Besides Monsha’at, Saudi Aramco is looking at avenues to diversify the Kingdom’s economy by encouraging Wa’ed, its entrepreneurship program.

Late last year, it organized a nationwide tour to spot tech-focused startups from diverse industrial sectors and bring them to the mainstream. The reward on the stake was SR7.65 million. The winners included Slates, a web browser extension that allows people to save, curate, and share their Internet discoveries in organized collections with notes in a single URL. The company bagged SR75,000.

“By supporting the most disruptive and tech-focused Saudi-based startups and opening applications to all qualified entrepreneurs, Wa’ed’s Entrepreneurship roadshow was the perfect opportunity to provide them with the needed financial and entrepreneurial support to grow,” said Fahad Alidi, managing director at Wa’ed.

The digitalization wave

The only dampener to the entrepreneurship campaign was that much of the business activity was centered on consumer-oriented trades. According to the GEM’s KSA 2020-2021 report, entrepreneurship and established business activities in the Kingdom show low participation in medium and high-technology sectors.

Recently, Monsha’at pointed out that digitalization is actively pursued in the region and soon entrepreneurs can leverage these means to develop, deploy and thrive on new business models, effective collaborations, and the continued recovery.

The mood on the ground was best conveyed by Adib Al-Zamil, chairman of Jadwa Investment, an investment services company. He said: “It seems that everyone nowadays is really talking about IT-enabled technologies. And the young men and women of this country are very much tuned to this industry, they understand it, they like it.”

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Empowering people to shop through ‘transparent, financial solutions’

Empowering people to shop through ‘transparent, financial solutions’
Updated 27 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Empowering people to shop through 'transparent, financial solutions'

Empowering people to shop through ‘transparent, financial solutions’
  • Tamara app enables users to split payments into three installments with no fees or interest
Updated 27 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Abdulmajeed Al-Sukhan is co-founder and CEO of Tamara, one of the leading providers of Buy Now Pay Later, or BNPL, service in the MENA region.

Having obtained a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from the California State University and a master’s degree in economic policy from Boston University, Al-Sukhan launched a succession of startups. First, Habli, a product delivery app; then Nana, which became “the largest digital grocery shopping platform in Saudi Arabia,” and finally, Tamara in September 2020, with co-founders Turki bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Al-Babtain.

Tamara app enables users to split payments into three installments with no fees or interest. The company has partnered with over 1,000 online merchants, including Namshi, Floward, SACO World, and the pharmacy Whites. Headquartered in Riyadh, Tamara has offices in the UAE, Germany and Vietnam.

Tamara’s stated mission is “to empower people to shop through an honest, transparent and inclusive financial solution.”

BIO

Abdulmajeed Al-Sukhan is co-founder and CEO of Tamara.

He obtained a bachelor’s degree in financial economics from California State University.

Al-Sukhan did his master’s in economic policy from Boston University.

As the first BNPL firm to benefit from the Saudi Central Bank’s Sandbox fintech development program, Tamara announced in April 2021 that it had secured funding of $110 million from a group of investors led by London-headquartered checkout.com. At the time, it was the largest series A funding ever in the MENA region.

The company is using those funds to expand its operations across the Gulf Cooperation Council. 

“Tamara was born to make a change,” Al-Sukhan said in a press statement upon the funding announcement.

“The region and the world need payment solutions that are transparent and customer-oriented. At Tamara, we offer our customers an alternative to credit cards and cash on delivery, which enhances their shopping experience.”

A big driver for such payment facilities was the consumers’ need to manage cash and expenses, especially during 2020 when the region faced socioeconomic ramifications due to COVID-caused lockdowns, Amal Alameh, the head of consulting MEA and India at Euromonitor, a strategic research and marketing firm, earlier told Arab News.

BNPL players are partnering up with electronics retailers, beauty and fashion as well as homewares and furniture, according to Euromonitor.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Guiding corporates, startups to customer-centric design

Guiding corporates, startups to customer-centric design
Updated 26 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Guiding corporates, startups to customer-centric design

Guiding corporates, startups to customer-centric design
Updated 26 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Amal Dokhan is a partner with 500 Global, a San Francisco-based early-stage venture capital firm with an office in Riyadh. She provides mentorship to startup founders in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region.

She also works with King Abdullah University of Science and Technology’s, or KAUST, Entrepreneurship Center, where she contributes to the New Ventures Acceleration and Corporate Innovation programs.

Dokhan obtained her bachelor’s degree from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University and earned further qualifications from Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other academic institutions.

Her master’s degree at Australia’s University of Wollongong involved developing marketing strategies for the government of Dubai, Kempinski Hotels and the Korean car manufacturer Infinity.

BIO

• Amal Dokhan obtained her bachelor’s degree from Saudi Arabia’s King Abdulaziz University.

• She earned further qualifications from Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and other academic institutions.

Before joining KAUST and 500 Global, Dokhan served in research and advisory roles with numerous academic and non-profit bodies, including the Global Entrepreneurship Network and UK’s Cranfield University.

During this time, she designed educational platforms, launched initiatives in innovation and creativity, organized and marketed various events and provided commercial consultancy to large organizations.

She has also contributed to several entrepreneurial ventures focused on media and production services to clients, including Starcom Dubai and Yahoo Dubai.

Dokhan describes herself as “a passionate professional in designing experiences, guiding corporates and startups to innovation and customer-centric design, providing creative solutions, achieving mastery in the service industry and manipulating marketing tools to evoke customers’ emotions.”

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Using innovative ways to promote science education among youth

Using innovative ways to promote science education among youth
Updated 26 March 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

Using innovative ways to promote science education among youth

Using innovative ways to promote science education among youth
Updated 26 March 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: Hayat Sindi is a leading biotechnologist and a champion of science and technology in the Middle East. She is the first woman from the Gulf to earn a Ph.D. in biotechnology, studying at King’s College London, the University of Cambridge, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Harvard University.

Recognized for her work to create an ecosystem of entrepreneurship and social innovation for scientists, technologists and engineers in the Middle East and beyond, Sindi was appointed a goodwill ambassador for UNESCO in October 2012.

As founder and CEO of the Institute for Imagination and Ingenuity (i2institute) launched in 2011, Sindi aims to give every scientist, technologist and engineer the opportunity to fulfill their potential through the promotion of science education and innovation to young people.

Driven by her desire to more closely link science and social impact, she co-founded Diagnostics for All, a non-profit initiative which creates innovative, inexpensive diagnostic devices for the developing world. These devices require no power, water or trained doctors and have the ability to provide potentially life-saving medical results in minutes.

Her dream is that i2 will make stories like hers less exceptional and more possible for every young innovator.

FASTFACT

Driven by her desire to more closely link science and social impact, she co-founded Diagnostics for All, a non-profit initiative which creates innovative, inexpensive diagnostic devices for the developing world.

Sindi was selected as one of Newsweek’s 150 Women Who Shake the World, was ranked second by Forbes on a list of the most powerful Arab women in Saudi Arabia and was again selected by Newsweek, and The Daily Beast, as one of 150 fearless women. In 2018, she was named by the BBC among the 100 most inspiring and influential women in the world.

In 2015, she was appointed as an honorary adviser to the UN Environment Program for the Eye on Earth Summit and the following year joined a 10-member group supporting the technological facilitation mechanism for sustainable development goals.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Mentoring entrepreneurs to achieve excellence in world of business

Mentoring entrepreneurs to achieve excellence in world of business
Updated 26 March 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

Mentoring entrepreneurs to achieve excellence in world of business

Mentoring entrepreneurs to achieve excellence in world of business
Updated 26 March 2022
SHAFQUAT ALI

RIYADH: Badr Al-Badr is a seasoned executive with more than two decades of experience. An expert in corporate governance, leadership, and business development, he is a mentor to a number of business leaders and entrepreneurs.

Since becoming Misk CEO in July 2019, Al-Badr has led the organization’s transformation from a fast-growing startup to an organization operating in full capacity. The charity was founded in 2011 by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to develop youths’ leadership skills, and to focus on education, technology, media and culture to empower society through knowledge according to the best international standards.

Al-Bader received his bachelor’s degree in computer science from King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals in Dhahran, and holds a master’s and a Ph.D. in the same field from Washington University. 

FASTFACT

Since becoming Misk CEO in July 2019, Al-Badr has led the organization’s transformation from a fast-growing startup to an organization operating in full capacity.

As the CEO of Dur Hospitality from 2012 to 2019, Al-Badr transformed Dur into a modern hospitality and real estate company that manages and operates an expanded portfolio of hotels and residential compounds.

From 2004 through 2011, he held multiple leadership roles at Cisco Systems, starting with general manager of Saudi Arabia, multiplying revenue five times, and ending at managing director of Smart Cities in Asia and Africa.

Al-Badr is a board member and adviser to a number of publicly listed and large privately held companies.

Topics: Global Entrepreneurship Congress

