Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia

Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia
Smoke filled the sky above Jeddah and was seen around the world on televsion by viewers of F1. (AFP)
Updated 14 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia

Italy slams Houthi attack against Saudi Arabia
  • Black smoke filled the sky in Jeddah
Updated 14 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy has condemned Friday’s attack by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia that targeted a petroleum products distribution station in Jeddah.

Italy’s Foreign Ministry said it “condemned the serious attacks on civilian and energy infrastructures in Saudi Arabia claimed by Houthi rebels,” adding that they are a “violation of international law that puts regional security at risk.” Rome said it “reiterates its support for UN mediation efforts in Yemen.”

The Italian government’s statement came after European Commission spokesman Peter Stano condemned the attack in Jeddah and called for a stop to “unacceptable attacks against cities and civilian infrastructures.”

Sources in Italy’s Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of Parliament, told Arab News: “The foreign affairs committee is following events closely and may dedicate one of its meetings next week to this difficult situation.”

Malta PM claims victory in general election

Malta PM claims victory in general election
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP

Malta PM claims victory in general election

Malta PM claims victory in general election
  • Prime Minister Robert Abela says that his Labour party had won a majority
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
NAXXAR, Malta: Malta’s governing Labour party claimed victory Sunday following general elections, citing preliminary results from a vote marked by the lowest turnout in decades.
Prime Minister Robert Abela said in a call with TVM News that his party had won a majority, without giving details, while in the counting hall in Naxxar, Labour delegates cheered and jumped for joy.

Nigeria's ruling party names new chief to end disunity

Nigeria’s ruling party names new chief to end disunity
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Nigeria’s ruling party names new chief to end disunity

Nigeria’s ruling party names new chief to end disunity
  • Political jockeying has already begun to replace Buhari as leader of Africa’s most populous nation
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

ABUJA: Nigeria’s ruling party has appointed a new chairman at a national convention meant to end infighting as it prepares to select a candidate to replace President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 election.
Buhari, who was first elected in 2015, spent weeks negotiating with the party’s state governors and delegates to push a consensus position before the convention on Saturday.
Late Saturday night, the party agreed on Abdullahi Adamu, a senator who had been backed by Buhari to avoid more infighting, according to All Progressives Congress (APC) party electoral committee.
“I had cause to intervene in the leadership crisis which was about to cause confusion,” Buhari said in a statement. “We must avoid overheating the polity and not allow our differences to tear and frustrate the party.”
Political jockeying has already begun to replace Buhari as leader of Africa’s most populous nation but the race remains open with several heavyweights in the running.
Thousands of delegates and supporters had packed into a stadium in the capital Abuja, where the APC sought to end the bickering that Buhari warned could undermine its success in the 2023 vote.
The appointment of a new party chairman and delegates was a final stage before primaries later this year for a presidential candidate.
Formed in an alliance of several parties in 2013, the APC managed to win in 2015 over the long-ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which at the time was battling its own internal splits.
Buhari, who came to power promising to bring security and fight corruption, steps down pointing to his successes in infrastructure and transport projects.
But Nigeria is still battling militants in its northeast and its northwest region has been hit hard by criminal gangs behind a spate of attacks and mass kidnappings.
On Saturday, an armed gang attacked Kaduna City airport, killing one security guard and briefly disrupting flights, in another escalation of bandit violence in the northwest region.
Africa’s largest economy and top oil producer is recovering from the setback of the coronavirus pandemic, but recent fuel and electricity shortages have underlined cost-of-living woes for Nigerians.
Several presidential candidates have already made their ambitions known, including former Lagos State governor and APC strongman Bola Tinubu, and opposition PDP stalwart and former vice president Atiku Abubakar.
Under an unwritten agreement among elites, Nigeria’s presidency is expected to rotate between a candidate from the mostly Muslim north and the predominantly Christian south.
After two terms with Buhari, a Muslim from the north, many southern leaders are pushing for the presidency to return to a candidate from their region.

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities
Updated 27 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan condemned the Houthis for the attack on a Saudi oil facility in Jeddah on Friday, part of a wave of assaults on Aramco facilities.

A huge fire erupted at an Aramco oil storage facility after one attack ahead of a Formula One race in the kingdom.

Smoke billowed near the circuit and the second practice was delayed in the attack, one of 16 drone-and-missile attacks by the Iran-backed group around the kingdom. No injuries were reported in the attack.

“The Japanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia strongly condemns the attacks on the Kingdom’s infrastructure, including Aramco’s oil facilities in Jeddah and that the Government of Japan has called on all parties to dialogue for an immediate ceasefire and a political solution in Yemen,” a statement issued by the Embassy of Japan in Saudi Arabia said in a tweet.

Saudi authorities pledged the upcoming grand prix would go on as scheduled.

• with AFP

This article originally appeared in the Japanese edition of Arab News

Philippines slams Chinese ship's 'close distance maneuvering' at Scarborough Shoal

Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal

Philippines slams Chinese ship’s ‘close distance maneuvering’ at Scarborough Shoal
  • It is yet unclear whether the Philippines had lodged a diplomatic protest for the incident
Updated 27 March 2022
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday reported a recent incident of “close distance maneuvering” by a Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) vessel in the disputed South China Sea that “constrained” the movement of a Philippine ship sailing nearby.
The March 2 incident took place during the PCG’s maritime patrol operations around the Scarborough Shoal, locally known as Bajo de Masinloc, the PCG said in a news release.
It was yet unclear whether the Philippines had lodged a diplomatic protest for the incident. The PCG said it had to wait for the go-signal from the country’s National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea before making the incident public.
The incident involved a CCG vessel with bow number 3305 that conducted close distance maneuvering over an area of approximately 21 yards (19.2 meters) in the direction of Philippine vessel BRP Malabrigo, the PCG said.
“This constrained the maneuvering space of BRP Malabrigo — a clear violation of the 1972 International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREGS),” the PCG said.
The PCG had asked the country’s Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to help address the issue through “rules-based and peaceful approaches,” according to the PCG commandant, Admiral Artemio Abu.
The DFA and the Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
China lays claim to most of the waters within a so-called Nine Dash Line in the South China Sea, which is also contested by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Abu said it was the fourth reported incident of close distance maneuvering involving CCG and Philippine vessels in the Scarborough Shoal since May last year.
Despite the risks, Abu said the deployment of Philippine assets and personnel to waters within the country’s exclusive economic zones would continue.

Myanmar army says will 'annihilate' coup opponents on crackdown anniversary

Myanmar army says will ‘annihilate’ coup opponents on crackdown anniversary
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Myanmar army says will ‘annihilate’ coup opponents on crackdown anniversary

Myanmar army says will ‘annihilate’ coup opponents on crackdown anniversary
  • The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a putsch in February 2021
  • The junta has become increasingly isolated, with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen the only foreign leader to visit since the putsch
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

NAYPYIDAW, Myanmar: Myanmar’s junta will “annihilate” coup opponents, army chief Min Aung Hlaing said Sunday as the military staged a show of force on the anniversary of its bloodiest crackdown so far on democracy protests.
The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since a putsch in February 2021, with more than 1,700 people killed in crackdowns on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.
Anti-coup “People’s Defense Force” fighters clash regularly with junta troops, while fighting has also flared in border areas with more established ethnic rebel groups.
Presiding over the annual parade that showcased tanks, truck-mounted missiles, artillery and troops on horseback, Min Aung Hlaing told some 8,000 assembled security personnel that the army would not let up.
The military will “no longer negotiate ... and annihilate until the end” groups fighting to overturn its rule, he said ahead of the Armed Forces Day procession in army-built capital Naypyidaw.
Jets flew overhead trailing the yellow, red and green of the national flag, while state media showed women lining the streets leading to the parade ground to give flowers and place garlands on the marching soldiers.
Meanwhile, anti-coup protesters called on social media for a national “power strike” demonstration on Sunday evening.
Armed Forces Day commemorates the start of local resistance to the Japanese occupation during World War II, and usually features a military parade attended by foreign officers and diplomats.
Last year, as new junta chief Min Aung Hlaing inspected the parade, troops brutalized those protesting the coup that had ousted Aung San Suu Kyi’s government.
The violence was the bloodiest day so far in the military’s crackdown on democracy rallies and left 163 protesters dead, according to a local monitoring group, and sparked widespread international condemnation.
The junta has become increasingly isolated, with Cambodian strongman Hun Sen the only foreign leader to visit since the putsch.
The vice defense minister of Russia – a major arms supplier and ally – had been due to attend this year’s parade but was unable to because of his “country’s affairs,” junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said.
In February a UN expert on Myanmar said Russia – along with other major ally China – was continuing to supply the military with weapons, including fighter jets and armored vehicles.
The United States and Britain on Friday announced new sanctions against Myanmar’s army.
The new measures came days after Washington said it has concluded that the country’s military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.
Since the putsch more than 1,700 people have been killed in a military crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

