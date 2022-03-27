Turkey says world cannot ‘burn bridges’ with Moscow

You are here

Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, meets with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Sochi on September 29, 2021. (AFP)
  • ‘If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day’
  • Turkey’s economy relies heavily on Russian energy, trade and tourism
DOHA: Turkey and other nations must still talk to Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, Turkey’s presidential spokesman said on Sunday, adding that Kyiv needed more support to defend itself.
NATO member Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine and has sought to mediate in the month-long conflict.
“If everybody burns bridges with Russia then who is going to talk to them at the end of the day,” Ibrahim Kalin told the Doha international forum.
“Ukrainians need to be supported by every means possible so they can defend themselves ... but the Russian case must be heard, one way or the other,” so that its grievances could be understood if not justified, Kalin added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to give his country tanks, planes and missiles to fend off Russian forces. The West has responded to Russia’s invasion by slapping sweeping economic sanctions on Moscow.
Ankara says Russia’s invasion is unacceptable but opposes the Western sanctions on principle and has not joined them.
Turkey’s economy, already strained by a December currency crisis, relies heavily on Russian energy, trade and tourism, and since the war began on Feb. 24 thousands of Russians have arrived in Turkey, seeing it as a safe haven from the sanctions.
Ahmet Burak Daglioglu, head of Turkey’s investment office, told the forum separately that some Russian companies were relocating operations to Turkey.
Asked on a panel about Turkey doing business with any people which could be of benefit to President Vladimir Putin, he said: “We are not targeting, we are not chasing, we are not pursuing any investment or capital that has a question mark on it.”
Two superyachts linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich have docked in Turkish resorts.
Western governments have targeted Abramovich and several other Russian oligarchs with sanctions as they seek to isolate Putin and his allies over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

GAZA: Hani Al-Masarai turned up the volume when the presenter on a local radio station in Gaza started talking about the municipal elections in the West Bank.

As a guest from Nablus was asked about the local elections, Al-Masarai, 32, who works as a barber, asked, “Why do we not have elections in Gaza?”

The second phase of local elections took place in the West Bank on Saturday, They included 50 cities and villages, including major cities, amid competition between the electoral lists affiliated with the Palestinian factions and independents, without the participation of Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

“Politics controls all the details of our lives, they don’t want our voice to appear, they don’t want us to say no, they look at us as sheep. We don’t have an opinion, they choose for us who rules us and controls us.” Al-Masarai told Arab News.

FASTFACTS

• Divisions between Palestinian leaders have deprived the people of Gaza the right to vote for 16 years.

• Fatah and Hamas have more than once agreed to organize the elections, but each time they have been canceled for different reasons.

He has never taken part in any elections in Gaza — he has only watched elections on television when they take place in other parts of the world.

“The last elections in Gaza were in 2006, and at the time, I was about 16 years old and did not have the right to vote. I have waited for a long time for the day I can go to the elections, but unfortunately, this has not happened,” he said.

Fatah and Hamas have more than once agreed to organize the legislative and local elections, but each time they have been canceled for different reasons. Most recently the legislative elections were canceled last May — President Mahmoud Abbas said Israel prevented them from being held in Jerusalem.

Rawan Yunis, 44, is upset that she cannot exercise her right to vote — that Palestinians are exercising their right in the West Bank but not in Gaza.

“We are victims of division. No one looks at us as normal citizens. We have the right to choose who represents us. Each party holds the other party responsible, and in the end there are no elections,” she said.

Rawan has voted twice in elections, the first time in 2005 when Abbas was elected, and then in 2006 for the Legislative Council elections.

“I look at my children and wonder what their future will be without democracy. Democracy gives the citizen the power to influence public policies.”

Hamas has appointed municipal councils in the Gaza Strip every few years without elections since it took control in 2007.

Ahmed Al-Rabai, 73, is not interested in the local elections taking place in the West Bank. “This is an unnecessary political play.”

Sitting in his house with some of his neighbors, he said: “We don’t want elections, we want freedom for our children, we want a decent life. Elections are a game for politicians. Whoever has money and power wins the elections.

“We voted in the elections before that more than once. What happens is, every time an election takes place, the worst comes. Everyone we elected, whether from Hamas or Fatah, tightened their grip on the people, and made us poorer.”

Topics: Gaza elections Palestine

