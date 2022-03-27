You are here

England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints

England and Wales Cricket Board launches probe over ‘blackface’ complaints
Razaq, 31, posted an image of four members of Sileby Town Cricket Club posing with Sileby Town’s chairman and a member of the Leicestershire and Rutland cricket league on Facebook. (Umar Razaq)
Updated 27 March 2022
  • Umar Razaq says he was subjected to harassment after demanding apology
  • Asian players allege systemic racism in Leicestershire cricket, with one forced to quit his club
LONDON: The England and Wales Cricket Board has launched an investigation after an Asian cricketer was subject to disciplinary measures for criticizing rivals who attended a party in blackface, and another player left his club over systemic racism.

Umar Razaq, of Siston Town Cricket Club, said four members of rivals Sileby Town Cricket Club dressed as the Jamaican Olympic bobsled team from the movie “Cool Runnings” at a fancy dress party in 2014.

Razaq, 31, posted an image of the four posing with Nigel Kinch, Sileby Town chairman and a member of the Leicestershire and Rutland cricket league, on Facebook, demanding an apology.

The post came after previous allegations of racist language used by a member of Sileby Town against Razaq resulted only in a short ban.

But instead of fresh action, Razaq said Kinch summoned him for a disciplinary hearing, accusing him of breaching social media policy.

Razaq told The Guardian: “This guy is the figurehead of the league of 38 teams. I just wanted him to acknowledge that blackface is wrong and to apologize publicly so that younger players coming through wouldn’t be put off. 

“It was his party at his cricket club and he should have sent those boys home in disgrace, not had his picture taken with them. Excuses are being made for actions that are inexcusable.

“Last October I decided enough was enough when (the suspended member) returned to the club having called me a p— in the past and served only a short ban. I called for him to apologize on social media and I was trolled by people talking about white power.

“So I shared the photo of the party (taken in 2014) which was still up on a Sileby player’s Facebook page. An apology would have ended it. Instead, I was reported to the police for harassment, though that came to nothing, and called in for a disciplinary for breaching social media guidelines. I couldn’t believe it.

“Another Sileby player called a woman who messaged to support me the c-word on social media. There is clearly a worrying culture at that club, and it’s even more worrying that the chair is responsible for the league.”

A panel chaired by Leicestershire County Cricket Club CEO Sean Jarvis into the incident and the wider culture in the county invited Razaq to participate, and promised to “force through” change.

But Razaq said it amounted to “a box-ticking exercise. Still no apologies; Kinch still the chairman, (the member) still playing.”

A statement posted by Sileby Town Cricket Club, meanwhile, apologized to “any individual offended by the incidents … and any individual who feels they have experienced any form of discrimination from our club,” without mentioning specifics of what incidents it was referring to.

The case prompted Asian Sileby Town player Umar Afzal to leave, saying the culture of the club tolerated racism under the veneer of “banter” in the locker room.

“I now feel ashamed and angry with myself for not taking a stand earlier,” he said. “It was all so normalized I didn’t even realise how bad it was. 

“One black player joined us and left after one game because of the constant racist stereotyping of him being a gangster and a drug dealer. A Filipino player was nicknamed ‘Yellow Man.’ Racism was like a disease at Sileby. It was just part of the culture.”

The ECB has since opened an investigation, with a spokesman saying: “As with any allegations of discrimination, Umar (Razaq’s) complaints must be investigated thoroughly.

“As these issues have not yet been resolved we will now be investigating and will also be providing independent support to find a resolution.”

Razaq welcomed the move, adding: “I’m relieved the ECB is taking this seriously as I have taken this all the way to the top of Leicestershire County Cricket Club and nobody has done anything.”

Asian players make up around a third of grassroots cricket in the UK, but allegations of racism aimed specifically at Asians in the game are not new.

Azeem Rafiq, who was forced to testify in front of a parliamentary select committee in 2021 over repeated racist incidents while playing for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said Razaq “has been incredibly brave speaking out about his experiences. It’s increasingly clear that there needs to be investigations into the cultures of each county so as to get to the root of institutional racism in cricket. 

“Again, we’re reading of a victim being abused and not heard. The game needs to change or we will lose a generation of aspiring cricketers.”

Razaq said: “My case has really mirrored Azeem’s. Like all Asian players at all levels, I had put up with years of racism because I wanted to play and racism was just part of the game that we all felt we had to tolerate. Like Azeem, people turned on me for calling racism out.”

A spokesperson for the UK’s Equality and Human Rights Commission urged cricket clubs to “examine what they are doing to tackle discrimination and harassment.”

Thomas Fletcher, a racism researcher at Leeds Beckett University, said cultural divides in cricket’s hierarchy made it harder to stamp out racism.

“There is a hierarchy of cultural acceptability in cricket. If you are Asian but you’ll join in, accept the casual racism, fit in, then you are accepted. At the other end, if you fast, don’t drink and challenge racism you’re branded a troublemaker, you’re excluded,” he added.

“It comes down to leadership. The senior coaching staff need to go into the dressing room and tell the players they need to welcome and embrace people from different backgrounds, take time to learn about their cultures.”

Kinch, Jarvis, Sileby Town, the Leicestershire and Rutland League and Leicestershire CCC did not respond to requests for comment. 

LIVE: Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after epic battle with Charles Leclerc

LIVE: Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after epic battle with Charles Leclerc
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji
&
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

LIVE: Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after epic battle with Charles Leclerc

LIVE: Max Verstappen wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after epic battle with Charles Leclerc
Updated 7 min 7 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji & DANIEL FOUNTAIN

JEDDAH: Defending Formula One world champion Max Verstappen held off the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc to win Sunday's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz in the other Ferrari was third with Sergio Perez, Verstappen's teammate who had set off from pole, in fourth.

Verstappen was securing his first points of the season after retiring late on behind winner Leclerc in the season-opener in Bahrain last weekend.

"We were battling hard at the front. It was tough. I'm really happy we've finally kick-started the season," said Verstappen.

Despite defeat, Leclerc maintains his world championship lead after two rounds.

"It wasn't enough today, but I really enjoyed that race. It's hard racing but it's fair, every race should be like this. It was fun, I'm obviously disappointed, I wanted to win today," he said.

Merecedes' deposed seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who endured his worst qualifying since 2017 on Saturday, set off in the unfamiliar surroundings of 15th on the grid and crossed the line in 10th.

Follow how the race unfolded below... (All times BST)

19:35 - RESULT! Verstappen wins it! He managed to create more than half a second gap before the DRS zone and Leclerc wasn’t able to make it up before the chequered flag...

19:30 - Verstappen overtakes on the straight again! Leclerc may have only one chance remaining to overtake the Dutchman in the final lap of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Two drivers who have been racing each other since childhood are going at it with four laps to go. All eyes are on P1 and P2 as the two drivers battle it out.

Leclerc is losing grip in the rear as a yellow flag is called in sector 1 with two laps to go...

19:25 - The virtual safety car is over.

The gap between Leclerc and Verstappen is only three tenths of a second, meaning Verstappen is clear for DRS and is now waiting for his opportunity on the straight.

Verstappen is on the back of Charles Leclerc and overtakes the Monegasque!

Leclerc back at it seems like he let Verstappen go through before the DRS zone so that he could get it. If this was his plan, it worked. Leclerc gets DRS as Verstappen falls for the bait and is overtaken by Leclerc

19:20 - Drivers who came into the closed pit lane include Magnussen and Hulkenberg.

Officials say the closed pit lane was due to Alonso retiring his car followed by Ricciardo and Bottas

19:15 - McLaren find their way to top ten as Alonso faces issues in his Alpine and falls one position after the other down the grid

In a quick turn of events, Ricciardo who was also having a good drive like Alonso is now moving very slowly and dropping to the back of the field

19:10 - Perez, who grabbed his first ever pole on Saturday and led the early stages of the race, is still in P4 and has more than two seconds to try and recover to the podium with 15 laps to go.

19:05 - Leclerc posts the fastest lap of 1 minute and 32:71 seconds. The gap between himself and Red Bull’s world champion stays around 1 second as the battle for first place continues with 20 laps to go.

Hulkenberg who’s in for Sebastian Vettel chases down Norris in the McLaren after Norris overtook him to get behind his co-driver. Hulkenberg loses another position to Gasly.

19:00 - Ricciardo who struggled massively at the start has found his way to P11 as the race passes its halfway point.

18:55 - Charles Leclerc just posted the fastest time and is out of DRS range, bad news for the Dutchman. Hamilton is yet to pit, as the Mercedes pair hold P5 and and P6 into lap 24.

Magnussen fights back against Hamilton and takes back P5 after activating DRS taking him past the Mercedes.

18:50 - Leclerc leads into lap 21 being tailed by Verstappen with less than second between the two drivers. Sainz overtakes Perez and gets his redemption on the track.

18:47 - Saftey car ends on lap 20, Hamilton has pulled one pit of the bag, finding his way to P7 just before it was deployed.

18:45 - Perez may face a penalty after pushing Sainz out of his pit line causing the Spaniard to nearly crash into the barriers. Sainz is looking for answer from the stewards.

Video replays show Latifi getting on the power early through the final corner, which caused him to lose control and collide nose first into the barriers — two crashes in two days for Latifi.

18:40 - All drivers on hard compound tires now after pitting as the race goes into lap 18. Leclerc leads followed by the Red Bull duo, Verstappen and Perez

18:30 - Hamilton finds his way to top ten and into the points after using DRS down the main straight and overtaking Gasly.

Yellow flag waved after Nicholas Latifi oversteers and crashes into the wall, bad news for Perez who just pit before the crash, and with the saftey car out the Ferrari pair pit along with Russell, Alonso, Bottas, Ocon and others.

18:25 - Hamilton has made it past Norris for P11 as he continues to fight his way to the points and is creeping up on Pierre Gasly in the Alpha Taurin

Into lap 15, Perez leads while the teams using Mercedes engines are at the bottom of the grid, McLaren, Aston Martin and the Williams squads.

18:20 - Into lap 9, the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is struggling wtih grip on the hard compound tires but manages to climb to P12 after overtaking Lance Stroll.

Kevin Magnussen, racing in Saudi for the first time, put the move on Valteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo but Bottas gets the apex and successfully defends P8.

18:15 - Ricciardo who found himself in 14th after picking up a penalty for impeding Ocon in qualifying on Saturday, now finds himself up one position behind Lance Stroll with co-driver Lando Norris ahead in P11.

Alonso squeezes out teammate Ocon in lap 7 to take sixth place, although the Frenchman ambitiously attempted to fight him off despite Alonso’s faster pace around the track so far.

18:05 - Hamilton on hard tires climbs up one position to 14th after failing to qualify on Saturday. He was pushed to 15th on the grid after a massive accident from German driver Mick Schumacher caused Haas to field only one car.

George Russell goes around and overtakes Esteban Ocon in the Alpine.

18:00 - And we’re off! Perez leads, followed by Leclerc, Verstappen takes third place from Sainz off the grid. It’s Red Bull-Ferrari-Red Bull Ferrari as the race gets underway.

17:55 - Drivers have taken to the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for the formation lap before kicking off the second round of the 2022 Formula One season in Saudi Arabia

14:15 - Great news about Mick Schumacher after a heavy crash in yesterday's qualifying. Hopefully, he'll be back up and running for round three of the world championship in Melbourne in two weeks.

 

14:00 - So, just three months after the very first Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, we're back in Jeddah for another raceday. Here is a look at the starting grid for Sunday's race, the second round of the 2022 Formula One world championship:

Front row:
Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull)
Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

2nd row:
Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari)
Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull)

3rd row:
Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine-Renault)
George Russell (GBR/Mercedes)

4th row:
Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine-Renault)
Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)

5th row:
Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri-Red Bull)
Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas-Ferrari)

6th row:
Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren-Mercedes)
Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo-Ferrari)

7th row:
Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin-Mercedes)
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren-Mercedes)

8th row:
Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes)
Alexander Albon (THA/Williams-Mercedes)

9th row:
Nico Huelkenberg (GER/Aston Martin-Mercedes)
Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams-Mercedes)

10th row:
Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri-Honda)

Will not start: Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas-Ferrari)

 

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open

Medvedev, eyeing No. 1 ranking, tops Murray at Miami Open
  • Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic
Updated 27 March 2022
AP

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: Daniil Medvedev never gave Andy Murray a chance.
The top-seeded Medvedev opened his bid to reclaim the No. 1 ranking Saturday by topping Murray 6-4, 6-2 in the second round of the Miami Open. Medvedev never faced a break point in any of his nine service games.
He can regain the No. 1 spot by making the Miami semifinals.
“Definitely, I have a lot of motivation to try and get it back,” Medvedev said.
Only five men in the past 18 years have held the No. 1 ranking that is currently held by Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal are also past No. 1’s — while Medvedev and Murray are the others. Murray was No. 1 from November 2016 through August 2017, and that distinction was handed off between Djokovic, Federer and Nadal since before Medvedev got there for the first time on Feb. 28.
Medvedev’s stay was brief; his three-week reign ended officially on Monday when Djokovic returned to the top of the rankings. But with three more wins in Miami, Medvedev would be back on top.
“I still felt like in the rallies and stuff I could hang with him, and I didn’t feel like from the back of the court I was getting like really outplayed,” said Murray, who got into Miami on a wild card and is continuing his comeback after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery. “I’m sure some people will think otherwise.”
Murray is a two-time Miami Open winner, those victories coming at the tournament’s former home in nearby Key Biscayne. His loss meant only one past Miami men’s winner remains in the field — that being defending champion Hubert Hurkacz, the No. 8 seed who defeated Arthur Rinderknech 7-6 (5), 6-2 and moved into the third round.
Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka moved into the fourth round without ever taking the court. Osaka — the former women’s No. 1-ranked player who got straight-set wins on Wednesday and Thursday to get into Round 3 — got a walkover victory Saturday when Karolina Muchova withdrew citing a need for recovery.
“I’m sad that I cannot put up a battle against Naomi today,” Muchova wrote on Twitter. “After a long break from tennis, 2 tough matches in row have been a lot for my body and I need longer to recover.”
Muchova missed about seven months because of an abdominal injury and hadn’t played since the US Open before returning in Miami. She recorded straight-set wins over Tereza Martincova and Leylah Fernandez in Miami, but neither was easy — three of the four sets went to tiebreaks and she spent nearly five hours on the court.
Osaka topped No. 13 Angelique Kerber in the second round and won’t have to face another seed until at least the quarterfinals. The earliest No. 22 seed Belinda Bencic could see one is in the semifinals; Bencic, one of only three seeds — out of a possible 16 — to make the third round on the top half of the draw, rolled past Heather Watson 6-4, 6-1.
“It depends on me, how I play, how I feel,” Bencic said. “I’m not always looking at the draw so I have no idea what’s going on.”
Another seeded third-round winner on the women’s side was Australian Open finalist Danielle Collins of the US The No. 9 seed played through some neck soreness and downed Vera Zvonareva 6-1, 6-4.
A number of men’s seeds were beaten in their second-round matches Saturday, including No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime, No. 23 Karen Khachanov, No. 24 Daniel Evans, No. 27 Christian Garin and No. 32 Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Sebastian Korda of the US saved a match point on the way to topping Ramos-Vinolas 4-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3.
Tommy Paul of the US got the upset over Khachanov, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3). Paul improved to 14-7 on the year and will next meet No. 11 Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American. Fritz — coming off a win at Indian Wells, even after injuring an ankle — needed three sets to beat qualifier Mikhail Kukushkin on Saturday.
“I was a little worried about my ankle,” Fritz said. “I have been definitely kind of holding back in practice the last couple of days, kind of just went once a day, took it easy. Today it felt great, honestly. It’s getting better and better every day.”
Other seeded men’s winners included No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut, No. 25 Alex De Minaur and No. 29 Aslan Karatsev.

Sergio Perez secures first F1 pole position in Jeddah

Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Sergio Perez secures first F1 pole position in Jeddah

Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. (AFP/Reuters)
  • The Red Bull driver posted a time of 1 minute and 28.200 seconds on soft tires around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit
Updated 27 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

JEDDAH: Sergio Perez secured his first pole position in Formula One in Jeddah on Saturday for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The result was in stark contrast to the Mexican driver and his teammate Max Verstappen’s tough race in Bahrain last weekend, which saw both Red Bull drivers out of the race.

His pole position put him and Red Bull in a great place for the race on Sunday, while Mercedes struggled to make an impact with Lewis Hamilton eliminated and co-driver George Russell, who replaced Valtteri Bottas this season, in sixth place.

After setting himself up for a hot last lap in the third qualifying session, Perez found himself fastest through the sectors and closing the gap between himself and Charles Leclerc after it looked like the 24-year-old Monegasque driver was going to secure himself a back-to-back pole.

“We’ve been focusing more on race-pace,” Perez told reporters after the session. “I expect Ferrari are going to be strong but I hope we will have a stronger race tomorrow.” 

The Red Bull driver posted a time of 1 minute and 28.200 seconds on soft tires around the Jeddah Corniche Circuit. Carlos Sainz was in third after his co-driver Leclerc, followed by reigning world champion Verstappen.

For the first time since 2017, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton was knocked out of a first qualifying session after an early elimination. The Briton told reporters that he was not happy with the balance of his car and struggled for rear grip, adding that Mercedes went with the “wrong set-up.”

Esteban Ocon battled his way up to fifth on the grid, withRussell in sixth, followed by Fernando Alonso, Valteri Bottas in the Alfa Romeo, Pierre Gasly and Kevin Magnussen.

The qualifying sessions were marred by two major red flag incidents.

Williams’ Nicholas Latifi crashed in Q1 causing an early stoppage, and then, with under five minutes to go in Q2 Haas driver Mick Schumacher rammed into the wall on Turn 10 and into 11 and 12, wrecking his car and being taken to the hospital. 

Thankfully, the young German was not left with any injuries as reports came in during the third qualifyingsession that he was conscious and communicating.

The Jeddah Corniche Circuit staged the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix last December as the penultimate race of the 2021 season.

Leclerc who is currently leading the championship with 26 points secured his tenth pole position in Bahrain last weekend — the race which saw him lead his teammate Carlos Sainz home in a 1-2 podium win for Ferrari — the team’s first win since 2019. 

Hamilton blasts Mercedes car as ‘undriveable’ in five-year low

Hamilton blasts Mercedes car as ‘undriveable’ in five-year low
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

Hamilton blasts Mercedes car as ‘undriveable’ in five-year low

Hamilton blasts Mercedes car as ‘undriveable’ in five-year low
  • "Of course, I am very disappointed," said Hamilton, who apologised to the team
  • "The car was so nervous it was undriveable"
Updated 27 March 2022
AFP

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia: Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton described his Mercedes car as “undriveable” on Saturday after qualifying only 16th on the grid for Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
It was the first time since the 2017 Brazilian Grand Prix, where he crashed, that he had failed to progress from the Q1 section of a qualifying session and the first time since 2009 in Britain for only speed and performance reasons.
“Of course, I am very disappointed,” said Hamilton, who apologized to the team.
“We have a serious issue — something in the set-up — and it was looking good in P3 (practice) so I tried to progress further in a similar direction, but maybe went too far.
“The car was so nervous it was undriveable.”
Hamilton started the inaugural Saudi Arabian race on pole position last December and has a record 103 poles in his career.
His new Mercedes team-mate and fellow-Briton George Russell qualified sixth, but said he was also struggling with the car designed this year to meet new regulations.
Russell said the team did not understand the new car yet, but believed it had great potential which needed to be unlocked.
“For the team, it’s not a good day. We don’t have a handle on the car at the moment and it has been inconsistent. We are fighting for such a small window (of performance).”
Hamilton said he was unlikely to be able to produce one of his trademark swashbuckling attacking drives from the back of the field to a podium finish on Sunday.
“It’s the same car that I had in qualifying so I don’t anticipate moving very far forward, but I’ll give it everything.”
The 37-year-old Briton, who last weekend finished third in Bahrain to establish a record of standing on the podium in every one of his 16 seasons in F1, said he was considering breaking the parc ferme regulations to make changes to his car and to start from the pit lane.
“Maybe I’ll start from the pit lane and change the car again to make sure it doesn’t handle the way it just did today,” he said.
“For sure, there is something wrong, but I don’t know what it is so I can’t comment on it. I just had no rear end. It was just too loose.
“I just apologize to my team because everyone works so hard and when you don’t deliver for them it’s just gutting.”

WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from ring

WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from ring
Updated 26 March 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from ring

WWE legend Triple H announces retirement from ring
  • The 52-year-old made his debut in 1995 and is a 14-time world champion
  • He has been widely praised for helping cultivate the brand and recruiting new talent
Updated 26 March 2022
HUSSAM AL-MAYMAN

RIYADH: Paul Levesque, better known to World Wrestling Entertainment fans as Triple H, has announced his retirement from the ring. 

In an interview with ESPN show “First Take,” Triple H discussed his cardiac issues that led to his decision, and what the experience has meant for his family.

Now 52, he made his WWE debut in 1995 and is a 14-time world champion. He currently serves as executive vice president for global talent strategy and development at WWE. Levesque has been widely praised for helping cultivate the brand and recruiting new talent.

Triple H was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 with his late-1990s group D-Generation X. 

Paul Levesque. (WWE.com)

He is a five-time world heavyweight champion, a five-time WWE intercontinental champion, and the winner of two Royal Rumble matches.

The Connecticut resident was one of the most successful wrestlers of the 2000s. His wife is WWE chief brand officer Stephanie McMahon, who is the daughter of Chairman Vince McMahon.

Triple H had his last televised match on June 7, 2019, against long-time rival Randy Orton in Saudi Arabia.

His last WrestleMania match was also in 2019, with a win over long-time wrestling colleague turned Hollywood star Dave Bautista.

Triple H is considered one of the greatest WWE superstars of all time, and received most of his fame working as a villain. He had rivalries with legends such as The Rock and Kurt Angle.

His matches against John Cena, The Undertaker and Daniel Bryan have been praised by fans as the best matches in WrestleMania history.

