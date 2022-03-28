Two Israeli police killed in Daesh gun attack

You are here

The gunmen were said to be Arab-Israelis. (AFP)
  • Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account
  • The gunmen were said to be Arab-Israelis
JERUSALEM: Two gunmen killed two police officers on a city street in Israel on Sunday and were then shot dead, as the US secretary of state and three Arab foreign ministers visited the country for a summit.
Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram account.
The two assailants in Hadera, a city about 50 km (30 miles) north of Tel Aviv, were Arab citizens of Israel and sympathizers of the group, Israeli security officials said.
“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter. “Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims.”
The attack occurred five days after an Arab from southern Israel killed at least four Israelis in a stabbing and car ramming spree in the city of Beersheba, before he was fatally shot by a passerby.
Surveillance camera footage broadcast on Israeli television stations showed two men opening fire with assault rifles on a main street in Hadera, raising fears in Israel of a wave of such attacks.
Two members of Israel’s paramilitary border police were killed by the assailants, police said. The two gunmen were shot dead by police officers who had been dining at a nearby restaurant.
“Luckily, our officers managed to neutralize the assailants and prevent a bigger terrorist attack,” national police spokesman Eli Levy said on Israel’s Kan television.
In Israel’s southern Negev desert, the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, three countries that normalized relations with Israel in 2020, convened for a summit with Blinken in attendance.
Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid “updated the foreign ministers participating in the Negev Summit on the details of the terror attack in Hadera,” the Israeli foreign ministry tweeted.
“All the foreign ministers condemned the attack, and asked to send their condolences to the families of the victims & wishes for the recovery of the wounded,” the ministry said.
Israeli security officials have cautioned about an escalation in attacks on Israelis in the run-up to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in April — a volatile period in the past.
Jordan’s King Abdullah is due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the occupied West Bank on Monday in what is widely seen in Israel as an attempt to calm tensions ahead of the holiday period, which also includes Easter and Passover.

DUBAI: Jordan has eased COVID-19 restrictions that were implemented more than two years ago as the country aims for a return to normality.
Social distancing rules in places of worship and removing capacity limits in restaurants, cafes and wedding venues have been lifted and would go into effect as soon as they are published in the Official Gazette, state news agency Petra reported.
“Mosques and churches are now allowed to receive worshippers at full capacity under a new defense order relaxing much of the restrictions which have been in place for more than two years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” Defense Order No. 36 of 2022, issued by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday, stated.
Worshippers however are still required to wear masks.
Meanwhile, the use of facial coverings is no longer required in open places and businesses and other entities are no longer required to observe a limit for on-premise staff.
Jordan on Sunday reported 3,171 coronavirus cases and 28 COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending March 25, bringing the country’s caseload to 1,692,485 infections and 14,031 deaths since the pandemic started.
A total of 4,730,727 individuals have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines so far, while 4,438,091 persons have been double-jabbed.

  • US envoy ‘not confident’ pact is imminent
AMMAN: The US and Israel “see eye to eye” on preventing Iran from obtaining atomic weapons, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday ahead of talks in Israel with Arab foreign ministers skeptical of a nuclear pact with Tehran.

Blinken sought to reassure Washington’s Gulf allies and Israel that the administration of President Joe Biden is committed to their security ahead of the possible renewal of the international nuclear deal with Iran.

Israel and its neighbors believe any easing of sanctions and the delisting of the IRGC would embolden Iranian-backed militant groups, including Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Wadie Abunassar, the Haifa-based director of the International Center for Consultations, told Arab News that countries taking part in the summit “are concerned about the Iran deal.”

He added: “All participants wish to ask the US to introduce additional conditions not only regard- ing Iran’s nuclear program, but also other Iran-related issues such as production of ballistic missiles and drones.”

Blinken met Israeli officials in Jerusalem on Sunday amid growing hints that the tattered 2015 landmark deal Tehran signed with major powers will soon be restored.

Speaking alongside his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid, Blinken said the US believes restoring the agreement is “the best way to put Iran’s program back in the box that it was in but escaped” after the US withdrew from the deal under former president Donald Trump in 2018.

Lapid said Israel had “disagreements” with Washington about the Iranian nuclear issue, which it was airing with its key ally in “open and honest dialogue.”

He added: “Israel will do anything we believe is needed to stop the Iranian nuclear program. Anything.”

Blinken’s remarks came as US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley said he was “not confident” that a nuclear deal was likely.

“I can’t be confident it is imminent. A few months ago we thought we were pretty close as well,” Malley told the Doha Forum international conference on Sunday.

Blinken and Lapid both plan a series of diplomatic meetings on Monday in Israel’s Negev desert with the foreign ministers of the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Egypt.

Gershon Baskin, an Israeli analyst, told Arab News that “while the Iran deal is the reason for the meeting, it will not change the US position.”

  • The two sides also discussed a number of regional and global topics of mutual interest
DUBAI: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, met with Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government, to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between UAE and Iraq.

During the meeting, the two ‘explored new avenues to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region, in various fields to serve the development goals of both nations,’ state news agency WAM reported.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and global topics of mutual interest, the report added.

HILLA, Iraq: An American tourist poses for a holiday snap in Iraq, in front of the blue-brick Ishtar Gate that was rebuilt at the ancient site of Babylon under dictator Saddam Hussein.

Most foreigners here since Saddam’s ouster in a 2003 US-led invasion have worn army fatigues and carried guns — but more recently there has been a trickle of camera-toting travel pioneers.

“Iraq was in my top three countries,” said the visitor to Babylon, 50-year-old Californian Ileana Ovalle, who was excited to see the millennia-old Mesopotamian site.

“This is where civilization started,” said the passionate globetrotter with some 40 countries under her belt. “I think too few people understand how important this region is.”

Most Western governments still issue travel warnings for all or parts of Iraq, pointing to risks from kidnappings to militant bombings and unexploded ordnance from multiple wars.

But for some explorers who are unafraid of the odd military roadblock, Iraq is a hot new destination with multiple World Heritage sites that is slowly reopening to the world.

Retirees and YouTubers, on package tours or lugging backpacks, are braving Iraq’s still basic tourist infrastructure to visit ancient sites that rival those of Egypt, Syria and Jordan.

Whether in Baghdad or Mosul, the northern city that was a militant stronghold, they can be seen strolling through streets that still bear the scars of years of conflict.

Blogs and vlogs have proliferated with names such as “American in Baghdad, Iraq,” “Two German guys alone in Iraq” and “Exploring Baghdad — how dangerous is it?”

The tourist mini-boom has gained momentum since Iraq started granting visas on arrival for dozens of nationalities a year ago.

Ovalle, along with 14 other tourists, said she was happy to take part in a trip organized by a travel agency which offers cultural, sports and adventure trips.

“The first thing that I noticed is the warmth, the generosity and the kindness of the Iraqi people,” she said. “They smile, they welcome you, they are very polite.” In Babylon, more than 4,000 years old, weeds grow among the old bricks and rubbish is strewn about. Not so long ago, a nearby base housed US and Polish coalition troops.

“I think everyone has hesitations, especially coming from the United States,” said another visitor, 35-year-old New Yorker Justin Gonzales.

“If you go on our government website, they have a travel advisory saying: ‘Do not travel to Iraq, it’s dangerous, you can get kidnapped, there is often violence.’

“But I haven’t seen any of that, and I don’t think I will.”

Last year, Iraq attracted 107,000 tourists including from Britain, France, the US, Turkey and Norway. That was over three times more than the 30,000 in 2020, according to Tourism Authority data.

Apart from tourists, hundreds of thousands of religious pilgrims — especially Shiite Muslims, mostly from Iran — flock each year to the shrine cities of Karbala and Najaf, south of Baghdad.

Elsewhere in Iraq, however, “we need infrastructure, private investment to have hotels, buses,” said the owner of the Bil Weekend agency, Ali Al-Makhzoumi, who has 30 to 40 clients a month.

There has been progress.

Baghdad’s National Museum reopened earlier in March after three years of closure, and the city’s famed booksellers’ street Al-Mutanabi was given a facelift in December.

Ur, the birthplace of Abraham, is attracting more Westerners following a much-publicized Iraq visit by Pope Francis in 2021.

But industry trailblazers want to see more done — among them Aya Salih, who runs the Safraty travel agency with her husband.

The government “has authorized visas on arrival, but everything else is still complicated,” she said. “Half of the trip is wasted at roadblocks even though we have the necessary permits.”

Some visitors love the more edgy, authentic travel experience.

“I like to go to places that are not so touristy yet,” said Emma Witters, 54, who has over 70,000 subscribers on her YouTube channel.

After so much war and isolation, she said, “you would think that they would be unhappy, miserable people. But they are so happy to see people and foreigners, they are so generous.”

AMMAN: The second round of Palestinian local elections has brought little sign of a clear political direction, leading analysts told Arab News.

Palestinians went to the polls in major cities across the West Bank on Saturday after the first round of municipal voting was held in early December.

About 52 percent of those eligible voted, according to Hanna Nasser, head of the Palestinian Central Election Commission.

Rana Abu Farah, who anchored numerous election debates for the Ma’an TV network, said that Fatah is claiming to have won 60 percent of the seats in major cities.

“But the results should not be considered an indication of their success because of the low turnout, and the absence of any sign of when legislative and presidential elections will take place.”

BACKGROUND

Political factions, including Fatah, are now jumping on the tribal bandwagon and naming candidates with a tribal base.

At least one analyst blamed the low voter turnout on Palestinians’ frustration at the lack of political vision on offer.

Ali Jarbawi, a political science professor at Bir Zeit University, said: “People don’t see any positive value in participating and the political factions are experiencing weakness.”

Political factions, including Fatah, are now jumping on the tribal bandwagon and naming candidates with a tribal base, he added.

Palestinian general legislative and presidential elections were canceled in April 2021, and there is no sign when they will take place.

Leading Palestinian pollster Khalil Shikaki told Arab News that presidential elections will take place only when President Mahmoud Abbas decides to leave office. “There is no doubt that Abbas will lose if elections are held,” Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research, said.

Ghassan Andoni, an academic who ran on an independent list for the Beit Sahour council, said that the local elections highlighted the political diversity in Palestine.

“The elections reflect a wide political map, but in the absence of real competition, Fatah does better.” Andoni said he believes that parliamentary and presidential elections are still far away.

“The new councils will undoubtedly play an important role in the near future due to the political and financial weakness of the Palestinian Authority,” he said.

Former Palestinian Cabinet minister Ziad Abu Zayyad criticized the “tribal atmosphere” that predominated in the local elections.

“People young and old came out to support their relatives and tribes,” he said.

Abu Zayyad argues that Palestinians have failed to install a democratic culture “because democracy is not only about voting booths — democracy is a way of life.”

He added: “We have also failed to build political life and a political system that believes in pluralism, and is guaranteed by the constitution and the rule of law.”

