Jordan eases COVID-19 restrictions

DUBAI: Jordan has eased COVID-19 restrictions that were implemented more than two years ago as the country aims for a return to normality.
Social distancing rules in places of worship and removing capacity limits in restaurants, cafes and wedding venues have been lifted and would go into effect as soon as they are published in the Official Gazette, state news agency Petra reported.
“Mosques and churches are now allowed to receive worshippers at full capacity under a new defense order relaxing much of the restrictions which have been in place for more than two years in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” Defense Order No. 36 of 2022, issued by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday, stated.
Worshippers however are still required to wear masks.
Meanwhile, the use of facial coverings is no longer required in open places and businesses and other entities are no longer required to observe a limit for on-premise staff.
Jordan on Sunday reported 3,171 coronavirus cases and 28 COVID-19 related deaths for the week ending March 25, bringing the country’s caseload to 1,692,485 infections and 14,031 deaths since the pandemic started.
A total of 4,730,727 individuals have taken the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines so far, while 4,438,091 persons have been double-jabbed.
