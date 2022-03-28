Riz Ahmed becomes first Muslim to win Oscar for live-action

DUBAI: British-Pakistani actor Riz Ahmed has become the first Muslim to win the Academy Award for best live-action short film.
He won his debut Oscars gong for co-writing Aneil Karia’s “The Long Goodbye” at the 2022 Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles.
During his acceptance speech at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater, Ahmed talked about the importance of togetherness during “such divided times” and dedicated his accolade to everyone “who feels like they don’t belong.”
He said: “We believe that the role of story is to remind us there is no ‘us’ and ‘them.’ There’s just ‘us.’ This is for everyone who feels like they don’t belong. Anyone who feels like they’re stuck in no man’s land. You’re not alone. We’ll meet you there. That’s where the future is.”
Ahmed, who is a Briton of Pakistani descent, co-wrote “The Long Goodbye” along with Karia.
The short film follows a South Asian family from the suburbs of England preparing for a wedding before their lives are violently interrupted by masked militants.
Ahmed made history last year as the first Muslim nominated for best actor in a leading role for “The Sound of Metal,” in which he played a drummer losing his hearing.
Artist Muhannad Shono expresses Saudi’s ‘brave creative spirit’ at 59th Venice Biennale
Kingdom’s third showing at the world’s most prestigious art event
Art undergoing a contemporary rebirth ‘as we collectively step back into the sunlight’
Updated 28 March 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: The grand conceptual mixed media and thought-provoking work of Saudi’s Riyadh-based artist Muhannad Shono will take center stage at the Kingdom’s pavilion for the 59th edition of the Venice Biennale.
“It has been emotional and surreal; I never imagined I would find myself standing in this moment,” Shono told Arab News. “I don’t think of my showing in Venice as a personal achievement, I’m carrying with me a brave and irrepressible creative spirit from across Saudi Arabia.”
“The whole creative community in the Kingdom, not just in the visual or conceptual space but in terms of all kinds of forms of creative expression, is being reborn,” he said.
The pavilion, which constitutes Saudi Arabia’s third participation at the Venice Biennale, has been commissioned by the Ministry of Culture’s Visual Arts Commission.
The Kingdom last participated in 2019 with the work of Zahra Alghamdi and then in 2011 with the art of Shadia and Raja Alem.
This year’s pavilion is jointly curated by Reem Fadda and assistant curator Rotana Shaker.
Known for his conceptual mixed media and digital work, Shono has long been inspired by his childhood memories growing up in Saudi Arabia as well as his family’s long history of migration — both aspects that have strongly affected his work.
The artist finds his freedom of thought and expression using various materials, including intimate drawings, robotic and technological pieces, and large-scale sculptural works; as well as concepts and artistic techniques that allow him to transcend and explore contemporary and historical constructs, to present new forms of meaning and ways of seeing the world.
The artist’s participation in Venice comes after several intense years of ongoing social and economic change in the Kingdom as a result of Vision 2030. The Gulf nation’s participation in Venice mirrors its growing presence in the international cultural sphere as well as the development of its own artistic scene at home.
According to a statement released by the Ministry of Culture, the creative industries in Saudi Arabia are expected to provide an estimated 3 percent of the Kingdom’s gross domestic product by 2030 and create over 100,000 jobs. “All forms of creative expression in Saudi are undergoing a contemporary re-emerging, as we collectively step back into the sunlight,” he said.
The 59th International Art Exhibition of la Biennale di Venezia will be held between 23 April and 27 November 2022, curated by Cecilia Alemani under the theme, “The Milk of Dreams.” The inspiration for the theme stems from a 1950s children’s book by Surrealist artist Leonora Carrington. The curator has conversed with artists about what constitutes life, humans’ responsibilities for the planet, and how a world without people is imagined.
Mila Kunis gives moving Oscars speech wearing Zuhair Murad gown
Updated 28 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Ukrainian-born actress Mila Kunis turned heads on the 94th Academy Awards red carpet and the stage during the annual gongs ceremony.
The “That ’70s Show” star arrived at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles wearing a pastel pink silk gown from Zuhair Murad. The elegant creation was plucked from the Lebanese couturier’s spring 2022 collection.
The 38-year-old, who made her mark in two long-running television comedies and earned a Golden Globe nomination for work on the big screen in “Black Swan,” wore a rose-colored silk dress that had a ruched body, belt, and a one-sided shoulder strap. She paired the gown with diamond jewelry from Messika.
Kunis was one of the presenters of the night, and she introduced US singer Reba McEntire’s “Somehow You Do” performance, from the film “Four Good Days,” that was nominated for the best song award.
When presenting, Kunis did not mention her homeland of Ukraine by name but spoke about the devastation of recent global events, presumably referring to the eastern European country.
She said: “Recent global events have left many of us feeling gutted yet when you witness the strength and dignity of those facing devastation, it’s impossible to not be moved by their resilience.
“One cannot help but be in awe of those who find strength to keep fighting through unimaginable darkness,” she added.
Following McEntire’s performance, the Oscars planned a moment of silence.
The 2022 Oscars was also the first time Kunis and her husband, US actor Ashton Kutcher, had attended the awards ceremony together despite having been married since 2015.
The couple recently launched a GoFundMe project to help Ukrainians in need amid Russia’s invasion of their country and have raised more than $30 million in two weeks.
Meanwhile, Kunis was not the only one championing Arab design talent on Sunday evening.
Tennis star Venus Williams opted for a custom white Elie Saab dress with a plunging neckline, while Ethiopian model Liya Kebede donned a dark maroon Alaia dress with a large water-drop shaped cut-out on the torso.
Elsewhere, Colombian actress and singer Carolina Gaitan wore a Tony Ward rose pink dress with a matching puffy jacket, while US actress Niecy Nash turned heads in a hot pink ruffled gown from Bahraini label Monsoori.
As the night progressed other celebrities stunned in looks by Lebanese designers. Model Chrissy Teigen attended the renowned Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in a beautiful grey and silver Georges Hobeika dress that featured one strap, a torso cut-out, and a high leg slit.
Puerto Rican model Joan Smalls also attended the after-party and wore an Elie Saab haute couture dress that featured crystals and feathers.
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock in viral Oscars moment
Updated 28 March 2022
AFP
HOLLYWOOD: Actor Will Smith stormed the Oscars stage and struck comedian Chris Rock across the face for joking about his wife, in a moment at Sunday’s gala that immediately went viral and left viewers stunned.
Rock, presenting the best documentary prize with a short comedy routine, had cracked a joke comparing Jada Pinkett Smith’s buzzed hair to Demi Moore’s appearance in the film “G.I. Jane” and suggested she appear in a sequel.
In a moment that triggered awkward silence and confusion in the Dolby Theatre, Smith strode up to Rock and slapped him, before returning to his seat alongside Jada and shouting profanities.
“Keep my wife’s name out of your (redacted) mouth,” yelled Smith, forcing the producers to bleep out several seconds of audio from the televised broadcast in the United States.
The Los Angeles Police Department said it was “aware” of the incident that “involved one individual slapping another,” but that “the individual involved has declined to file a police report.”
“If the involved party desires a police report at a later date, LAPD will be available to complete an investigative report,” read the department statement obtained by AFP.
Jada Pinkett Smith, who is also an actress, suffers from alopecia, and publicly revealed her diagnosis in 2018.
According to The Hollywood Reporter’s Scott Feinberg, who was in attendance, a tearful Smith needed to be “pulled aside and comforted” by fellow actors Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry during a commercial break.
Then, rapper and producer Sean “Diddy” Combs, presenting the next section, said: “Will and Chris, we’re going to solve that like family. Right now, we’re moving on with love.”
Smith, 53, alluded to the chaotic incident in his acceptance speech for best actor, which he won for his role as the father of tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams in “King Richard.”
With tears running down his cheeks, Smith said that “Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family,” and that “art imitates life.”
“I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things,” he added.
“I’m hoping the Academy invites me back,” Smith said after apologizing to event organizers and his fellow nominees.
Stars bring color, glitter and some skin to Oscars red carpet
Sunday’s unbridled Oscars glamor at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold
Updated 28 March 2022
Reuters
Kristen Stewart rocked the Oscars red carpet in shorts and Timothee Chalamet went shirtless on Sunday as stars made a full-fledged return for Hollywood’s big night out after the seismic changes wrought by COVID-19.
After last year’s smaller-than-usual affair held at a train station last year due to the pandemic, Sunday’s unbridled Oscars glamor at Los Angeles’ Dolby Theatre brought lots of pastel colors punctuated by bright splashes of gold.
Jessica Chastain, a contender for the best actress statuette for her portrayal of American evangelist Tammy Faye Bakker, dazzled the carpet crowd in a two-toned Gucci dress, while actress Lupita Nyong’o’s sparkling golden dress also turned heads.
As the ceremony approached, more of the night’s biggest stars strolled down the red carpet in their haute couture garbs.
Stewart, also a nominee for best actress, wore the black shorts as part of her Chanel outfit alongside fiancee Dylan Meyer.
She said that playing the late Princess Diana in “Spencer” brought on some unexpected emotions. “It just made me feel six feet tall and, like, happy,” she told cable channel E!. “She’s cool, she’s fun and she touches you.”
“Dune” star Chalamet also opted to show some skin, wearing only a short-cropped, glitzy blazer paired with dark pants and boots — and no shirt.
Jason Momoa, who also starred in best picture nominee “Dune,” donned a blue-and-yellow pocket square in his Tuxedo in support of war-torn Ukraine.
After a scaled-down ceremony at Los Angeles’ Union Station last year, the Oscars have returned to their traditional venue, which will be filled to about three-quarters capacity with 2,500 guests, allowing for some social distancing.
“The Power of the Dog” star Kirsten Dunst, accompanied by partner and co-star Jesse Plemons, chose a ruffled red gown for the night that could see her take home the Oscar for best actress in a supporting role.
Earlier in the day, Hollywood veteran Jamie Lee Curtis stepped onto the carpet in a neck-high, glittery Stella McCartney gown.
Curtis announced that during the ceremony she will present a special tribute to late TV and movie icon Betty White, who passed away on Dec. 31, a couple of weeks shy of her 100th birthday.
“I am wearing Stella McCartney, who’s an animal rights activist, as Betty White was,” Curtis told ABC. “It felt like a perfect way to walk the walk and talk the talk.”
Saniyya Sidney, the young actress who portrayed tennis superstar Venus Williams in the Oscar-nominated biopic “King Richard,” stunned in an Armani Prive gown embroidered with floral motifs.
“We talked about boyfriends, old boyfriends,” she told cable channel E! about her interactions with tennis great Williams. “We talked about school and how growing up in Compton was like.”
Saudis embrace audiobooks as a new form of entertainment
The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles
Updated 28 March 2022
AMEERA ABID
JEDDAH: Audiobooks are quite popular worldwide, but they are a fairly new concept in Saudi Arabia.
Most people Arab News spoke to said they enjoyed listening to English audiobooks, adding that Arabic audiobooks still need to be developed.
Rawan Gashgari, a nurse, said that Arabic audiobooks often suffer from poor pronunciation. “Most of the Arabic books are narrated in a way that doesn’t seem professional, there are a lot of pronunciation mistakes that threw me off sometimes,” she said.
Gashgari added that she discovered audiobooks when she was looking for something to listen to while working a night shift, and “liked the experience a lot,” telling Arab News that they “allow her to kill two birds with one stone.”
Shama’a Jubran, a 25-year-old marketing specialist, said that the idea of listening to audiobooks never occurred to her until her friends introduced them to her. “Many book tubers recommend (them) as well,” she said.
HIGHLIGHT
The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles. Dhad, the Arabic version of Audible, has been publishing many titles in standard Arabic, and is owned by a young Saudi woman, Manar Saud Al-Omayri, who wants to strengthen the Arabic reading community and provide them with high-quality audiobooks to immerse themselves in.
However, Jubran added that the reason for the lack of popularity for Arabic audiobooks was the fact that there are not many choices available.
“I wish we could get the choice of choosing the narrator because there are some books that I stopped listening to because of a bad narrator. In the end, as much as reading teaches you, it’s also supposed to be fun. If you want people to use audiobooks give them an experience that they will never forget.”
Dina Bogari, a 20-year-old student said: “In Saudi Arabia, I don’t see … audiobooks being represented or shown a lot. (People) mostly prefer e-books or PDF books a lot more than ever, and the other half are old-school and are fond of paperback books.”
She added: “When I am listening to the book I get more immersed in it because when someone else is reading it, it’s easier to visualize.”
The Arabic audiobook scene has begun shifting a little in recent times, with audiobook applications like Storytel offering more titles. Dhad, the Arabic version of Audible, has been publishing many titles in standard Arabic, and is owned by a young Saudi woman, Manar Saud Al-Omayri, who wants to strengthen the Arabic reading community and provide them with high-quality audiobooks to immerse themselves in.
However, some people still prefer reading books over listening to them. Ahmad Khan, a Pakistani expat said: “I tried listening to an audiobook once, and immediately I started feeling like I was the loneliest person on earth and I couldn’t get past a chapter of it.”