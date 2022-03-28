You are here

Sir David Amess murder trial delayed after jury COVID-19 infections 

 
The trial of a man who is accused of murdering British MP Sir David Amess has been delayed after members of the jury tested positive for COVID-19. (File/AFP)
 

 
  • Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP and for preparing acts of terrorism
  • His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay



LONDON: The trial of Ali Harbi Ali, who is accused of murdering British MP Sir David Amess, has been delayed after three members of the jury tested positive for COVID-19.

Ali is on trial for the murder of the MP, who was knifed to death last October, and for preparing acts of terrorism. 

His defense against the charges was expected on Monday, but the judge in the case at the Old Bailey said the COVID-19 cases had caused a delay.

The judge told the jury: “Three of your number have tested positive, one over the weekend and two this morning, with the result we have had to adjourn the trial — abort it.”

He told the jurors in central London that they should not return to work so that the risk of further infection is kept “to an absolute minimum.” He added: “As today has shown us clearly, COVID-19 is rife at the moment.”

Man charged with murder of London mother Yasmin Begum


Updated 28 March 2022








A man has been charged with the murder of London-based mother-of-two Yasmin Begum.

Police were called to 40-year-old Begum’s home in Bethnal Green, London on Thursday, March 24, after she did not pick up her children from school.

She was found with multiple stab wounds. Paramedics tried to save her, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Quyum Miah, 40, of High Street, Homerton, has been charged with her murder, burglary and two counts of fraud by false representation.

He was due to appear in Barkingside Magistrates Court in London on Monday.

Iran prisoner rugby-tackled diplomat while behind bars


Updated 28 March 2022





  • Kylie Moore-Gilbert, detained in Iran for more than 2 years, has revealed details of her ordeal
  • A senior IRGC intelligence official fell in love with her while behind bars, she believes



LONDON: An academic jailed in Iran for more than two years has revealed that she rugby-tackled the Australian ambassador to prevent him from leaving.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, 34, a Cambridge graduate with British and Australian nationality, was taken prisoner in 2018 after attending a seminar in Iran on Shia Islam.

She was accused of spying on Tehran, and put in a jail run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

She was later freed in 2020 after a deal was struck between the Iranian and Australian governments.

In a book, released this week, she reveals that she at one point rugby-tackled an Australian diplomat when he tried to leave a meeting with her.

Almost a year after she was jailed, Iranian guards insisted on filming her meeting with Ian Biggs, the Australian ambassador to Iran. But the guards ordered Biggs to leave when she refused to be filmed.

“This meeting isn’t over,” she shouted as she dived to grab Biggs around the legs. “It’s not over until I say it’s over.”

An extract published by The Sydney Morning Herald describes how Biggs was forced to sit down as Moore-Gilbert maintained her grip. 

“Ignore these f—,” she told him. “Tell me, what is the government doing to get me out?”

An Arabic and Hebrew speaker, Moore-Gilbert also revealed that she initially resisted learning Persian while in jail, as that would be an acknowledgment of her staying incarcerated for a long time.

“Not knowing what they were saying to me, not being able to communicate, that was just horrible. I didn’t want to study Farsi because that would mean acknowledging to myself that I would be there for a long time,” she said.

Ultimately, after more than six months in Evin prison, she relented, because “it became a reason to get up in the morning. It gave me a goal, and something to do.”

In her book, she also talked about her Iranian guards’ strategies aimed at “humiliating” her.

Whenever Moore-Gilbert stepped out of her cell, she had to put on a blindfold. For a trip to the clinic inside the prison grounds, she would be handcuffed. She was not permitted to wear a bra under her prison uniform of a pink knee-length coat and baggy pink pants. 

“It was a deliberate strategy of humiliation,” she said. “Dehumanization, also.”

She also tells of how guards and authorities numbered her, and refused to use her name, instead always addressing her by her number: 97029.

“My understanding of myself as a unique human being with a personality and a character, with likes and dislikes, with talents, with a moral compass, with dreams and ambitions, slowly diminished,” she writes in her book. “I was losing myself. I was becoming 97029.”

In another section of the book, she talks of how an IRGC intelligence official fell in love with her.

“Qazi Zadeh, head of legal affairs in the IRGC’s intelligence branch, was a psychopath. A 100 percent, genuine, bonafide psychopath,” said Moore-Gilbert.

“Extremely intelligent. Always operating on multiple levels, playing multiple games, manipulating everybody, including his own colleagues.”

He would taunt her, change his tone and try to recruit her to work for the Islamic Republic.

“It was this weird relationship,” Moore-Gilbert told the Syndey Morning Herald. “He was in love with me. It was clear to everyone, not just me.”

Kremlin says Joe Biden's comments on Vladimir Putin 'alarming'


Updated 28 March 2022





  • Moscow will ‘continue closely monitoring’ statements of the US president


MOSCOW: The Kremlin on Monday expressed concern after US President Joe Biden called the Russian leader Vladimir Putin a “butcher” over his military operation in Ukraine.
“This is a statement that is certainly alarming,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that Moscow will “continue closely monitoring” statements of the US president.

Ukraine insists on territorial integrity as talks to resume


Updated 28 March 2022





  • Kremlin spokesman: So far we cannot state any significant achievements or breakthroughs
  • Ukrainian interior ministry adviser: ‘I don’t think there will be any breakthrough on the main issues’



LVIV, Ukraine/ANKARA: Ukraine and Russia were preparing on Monday for the first face-to-face peace talks in more than two weeks, with Kyiv insisting it would make no concessions on Ukraine’s territorial integrity as battlefield momentum has shifted in its favor.

Ukrainian officials played down the chances of a major breakthrough at the talks, due to be held in Istanbul after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Russia’s Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

But the fact that they were taking place in person at all — for the first time since an acrimonious meeting between foreign ministers on March 10 — was a sign of shifts behind the scenes as Russia’s invasion has become bogged down.

The Kremlin said Monday talks between negotiators from Moscow and Kyiv have so far made no major breakthroughs on the conflict in Ukraine as the delegations prepare for a new round of talks in Istanbul.
“So far we cannot state any significant achievements or breakthroughs,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that it was “important” that it had been decided to continue the talks in person.

On the ground, there was no sign of respite for civilians in besieged cities, especially the devastated port of Mariupol, whose mayor said 160,000 people were still trapped inside, and he accused Russia of making it impossible to evacuate them.

A senior Turkish official said the Istanbul talks would start on Monday, but the Kremlin later said they were not likely to begin till Tuesday, adding it was important they take place face to face despite scant progress in negotiations so far.

Mykhailo Podolyak, head of the Ukrainian delegation, told Reuters the start time depended on when the delegations could get there.

Ukrainian officials have repeatedly suggested in recent weeks that they believe Russia could now be more willing to compromise, as any hope Moscow may have held of imposing a new government on Kyiv slipped away in the face of stiff Ukrainian resistance and heavy Russian losses.

Russia’s military signalled last week it was shifting focus to concentrate on expanding territory held by separatists in eastern Ukraine, a month after having committed the bulk of its huge invasion force to a failed assault on Kyiv.

When the sides last met in person, Ukraine accused Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov of ignoring its pleas to discuss a cease-fire, while Lavrov said a halt to fighting was not even on the agenda.

Since then, they have repeatedly met via video link, rather than face to face. Both sides have publicly discussed progress on a diplomatic formula under which Ukraine might accept some kind of formal neutral status. But neither has budged over Russia’s territorial demands, including Crimea, which Moscow seized and annexed in 2014, and eastern territories known as the Donbass, which Moscow demands that Kyiv cede to separatists.

“I don’t think there will be any breakthrough on the main issues,” Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Vadym Denysenko said on Monday.

In an interview with Russian journalists at the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned some form of “compromise” involving Donbass, although he did not suggest this might involve ceding the territory. In his latest comments overnight he made clear that “territorial integrity” remained Kyiv’s priority at the talks.

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special military operation” to disarm and “denazify” its neighbor. Kyiv and the West consider this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.

From the outset, Western countries said they believed Russia’s true aim was to swiftly topple the Kyiv government, which Moscow failed to achieve in the face of strong Ukrainian resistance, later leading to huge Russian losses.

Last week, Ukrainian forces went on the offensive, pushing Russian troops back in areas around Kyiv, the northeast and the southwest. Russia has meanwhile kept up pressure in the southeast near separatist areas, including its devastating siege of the port of Mariupol, razed to the ground with tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside for weeks.

The city’s mayor, Vadym Boichenko, who has escaped the city and was speaking from an undisclosed location, said 160,000 civilians were still trapped there, without heat and power. Twenty-six buses were waiting to evacuate them but Russian forces had not agreed to give them safe passage.

“The situation in the city remains difficult. People are beyond the line of humanitarian catastrophe,” Boichenko said on national television. “We need to completely evacuate Mariupol.”

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said there were no plans to open corridors to evacuate civilians from besieged cities on Monday, because of intelligence reports of possible Russian “provocations” along the routes.

Elsewhere, Russia’s armored columns are bogged down, with trouble resupplying and making little or no progress, despite pounding residential areas.

“As of today, the enemy is regrouping its forces, but they cannot advance anywhere in Ukraine,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar said on Monday.

Britain’s defense ministry also said there had been no major change in Russia’s positions in the past 24 hours, with most Russian gains near Mariupol and heavy fighting underway there.

Ukraine’s General Staff said Kyiv defense forces were holding back Russian troops trying to break through from the northeast and northwest and take over key roads and settlements. In the south, Ukrainian forces were focused on defending the cities of Krivy Rih, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolayiv.

19 killed in shooting in central Mexico


Updated 28 March 2022





  • Several others were injured and had been sent to hospital
  • Michoacan and neighboring Guanajuato are two of Mexico’s most violent states



MEXICO CITY: Nineteen people were shot and killed in central Mexico on Sunday, the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) said in a statement.

Authorities were called to the scene at around 10:30 p.m. (0430 GMT Monday) following reports of an attack on a festive gathering in the town of Las Tinajas, Michoacan state.

“19 lifeless bodies were found (16 men and three women), who had gunshot wounds,” the FGE said.

Several others were injured and had been sent to hospital, it added.

Authorities did not give a reason for the shooting.

But Michoacan and neighboring Guanajuato are two of Mexico’s most violent states, due to turf wars between rival gangs involved in drug trafficking and other illegal activities — including trade in stolen fuel.

Mexico has been trapped in a spiral of cartel-related violence since 2006 when the government launched a controversial anti-drug operation with federal troops.

There have been more than 340,000 murders since then, most of them blamed on fighting between criminals, according to official figures.

