UK terror survivors call on government to fund post-attack support

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox and co-founder of Survivors Against Terror, will tell Priti Patel that granting terror victims minimum guarantees of support should be a key part of the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy. (FILE/AFP)
  • Husband of murdered MP leading calls for heightened state support in wake of attacks
  • French and Belgian approaches putting UK to ‘shame,’ says Brendan Cox
LONDON: A group of campaigners who have survived or been left bereaved by terrorist attacks will meet the UK’s home secretary Tuesday to call for a state-funded support scheme.

Brendan Cox, the widower of murdered MP Jo Cox and co-founder of Survivors Against Terror, will tell Priti Patel that granting terror victims minimum guarantees of support should be a key part of the UK’s counter-terrorism strategy.

Ahead of the meeting, he told The Guardian: “Part of our way of saying ‘f*** you’ to terrorists is to show that survivors won’t be left to stew, but will be properly supported by the state.

“Whenever a terror attack happens, ministers get up and talk about how we will look after the survivors, but in reality that isn’t happening.”

SAT will present Patel with a proposed terrorist survivors’ charter that guarantees them immediate financial support, rapid access to psychological support, and a compensation fund.

The eight-point charter also includes guaranteed legal support and a national memorial day for terrorist survivors.

The charter was drawn up in consultation with SAT’s network of 300 people caught up in terrorist incidents across Britain, including the Manchester Arena bombing, the Fishmonger’s Hall stabbings, and the London Bridge attack.

Cox said it was vital that support was coordinated through a state-backed survivors’ hub or agency.

He said: “This shouldn’t be left to the lottery of charity. The shift that we’re calling for is one where there are minimum legal rights. That needs to happen quickly, because we don’t want another generation of survivors to go through what the survivors of the Manchester attack or London Bridge attack had, which was just completely inadequate.”

He added: “There have been survivors who have contemplated suicide, and survivors who have ended up self harming because of that lack of support.”

Cox compared Britain’s approach with that of France or Belgium, saying: “In the UK terror survivors are treated like the victims of a traffic accident, but in France and Belgium and some other countries, attacks on civilians are seen as proxy attacks on the state and therefore the state has a duty to look after them.”

Even French citizens caught up in the London Bridge attack opted to use the French system because it is “more efficient and more generous.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has previously promised to consult on a survivors’ charter, and Cox said he and SAT are determined to hold him to that pledge.

“Committing to a consultation isn’t the same as committing to bringing it in, so we are going to keep campaigning until we see the details,” he said. “We need a sort of survivors and victims champion, as opposed to something that just sits within government and does what it is told.”

The Home Office told The Guardian: “We will continue to collaborate closely with Survivors Against Terror to ensure the Survivors Charter informs our review into the wider support package available to victims of terrorism and any subsequent recommendations of that review.”

Man charged with murder of London student, 19

Man charged with murder of London student, 19
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

Man charged with murder of London student, 19

Man charged with murder of London student, 19
  • Maher Maaroufe, 22, accused of homicide and assaulting an emergency worker
  • Psychology student Sabita Thanwani was found dead on Saturday in her student accommodation
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: A 22-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Sabita Thanwani, who was found dead in her student accommodation over the weekend.

Maher Maaroufe, 22, has been accused of her murder and assaulting an emergency worker.

According to a post-mortem, the cause of 19-year-old Thanwani’s death was sharp force trauma to the neck.

Maaroufe, who has no fixed address and is reportedly a Tunisian national, will appear in Highbury Corner Magistrates’ court on Tuesday.

Thanwani was studying psychology at London’s City University.

Her family paid tribute to her on Monday, describing her as an “angel” who “did not see bad in anyone.”

The family said: “Sabita was the most caring and loving person we have ever known. She inspired us every day of her precious 19 years of life. Her mission was to help everyone.”

Topics: Tunisia United Kingdom crime

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia

Japan condemns Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia
  • Foreign Press Secretary ONO Hikariko called on the Houthis to immediately cease their cross-border warfare
Updated 22 March 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: The Japanese government on Tuesday condemned the Houthis for launching several attacks on Saudi Arabia over the past weekend.

Foreign Press Secretary ONO Hikariko called on the Houthis to immediately cease their cross-border warfare.

“The Government of Japan, once again, calls on all parties concerned for an immediate ceasefire and the early start of dialogue towards achieving a political solution (for) the situation in Yemen,” a statement issued by the foreign ministry said.

Japan has been providing support for Yemen, including aid of about $23 million in 2022, which was part of the UN-backed High-Level Pledging Event for the Humanitarian Crisis in Yemen, held on March 16.

The ministry said that Japan remains committed to continue efforts, in cooperation with other countries, to achieve peace and stability in Yemen.

This article originally appeared in the Japanese edition of Arab News

Topics: Japan Houthi Saudi Arabia

‘Ashes of a dead land’ - Ukrainian plea as more bombs hit besieged Mariupol

‘Ashes of a dead land’ - Ukrainian plea as more bombs hit besieged Mariupol
Updated 11 min 9 sec ago
AP

‘Ashes of a dead land’ - Ukrainian plea as more bombs hit besieged Mariupol

‘Ashes of a dead land’ - Ukrainian plea as more bombs hit besieged Mariupol
  • Residents sheltered at home or underground under a 35-hour curfew imposed by city authorities that runs to Wednesday morning
  • Early Tuesday, Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle
Updated 11 min 9 sec ago
AP

KYIV, Ukraine: Ukrainian forces said they retook a strategically important suburb of Kyiv early Tuesday, as Russian forces squeezed other areas near the capital and their attack on the embattled southern port of Mariupol raged unabated.
Explosions and bursts of gunfire shook Kyiv, and black smoke rose from a spot in the north. Intensified artillery fire could be heard from the northwest, where Russia has sought to encircle and capture several suburban areas of the capital, a crucial target.
Residents sheltered at home or underground under a 35-hour curfew imposed by city authorities that runs to Wednesday morning.
Russian forces also carried on with their siege of Mariupol after the southern port city's defenders refused demands to surrender, with fleeing civilians describing relentless bombardments and corpses lying in the streets. But the Kremlin’s ground offensive in other parts of the country advanced slowly or not at all, knocked back by lethal hit-and-run attacks by the Ukrainians.
Early Tuesday, Ukrainian troops forced Russian forces out of the Kyiv suburb of Makariv after a fierce battle, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said. The regained territory allowed Ukrainian forces to retake control of a key highway and block Russian troops from surrounding Kyiv from the northwest.
Still, the Defense Ministry said Russian forces battling toward Kyiv were able to partially take other northwest suburbs, Bucha, Hostomel and Irpin, some of which had been under attack almost since Russia's military invaded almost a month ago.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces are increasingly concentrating their air power and artillery on Ukraine’s cities and the civilians living there. Moscow's invasion has driven nearly 3.5 million people from Ukraine, according to the United Nations, with another 6.5 million displaced inside the country. The U.N. has confirmed over 900 civilian deaths while saying the real toll is probably much higher. Estimates of Russian deaths vary, but even conservative figures are in the low thousands.
US and British officials say Kyiv remains Russia's primary objective. The bulk of Moscow’s forces remain miles from the center, but missiles and artillery have destroyed apartment buildings and a large shopping mall, which was left a smoking ruin after being hit late Sunday by strikes that killed eight people, according to emergency officials.
A senior US defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss the military’s assessment, said Russia had increased air sorties over the past two days, carrying out as many as 300 in the past 24 hours, and has fired more than 1,100 missiles into Ukraine since the invasion began.
U.S. President Joe Biden, who is heading to Europe later in the week to meet with allies, suggested Monday evening that worse may be still to come.
“Putin’s back is against the wall,” Biden said. “He wasn’t anticipating the extent or the strength of our unity. And the more his back is against the wall, the greater the severity of the tactics he may employ."
Biden reiterated accusations that Putin is considering resorting to using chemical weapons.
As Russian forces try to squeeze Kyiv, talks to end the fighting have continued by video but failed to bridge the chasm between the two sides. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainian television late Monday that he would be prepared to consider waiving any NATO bid by Ukraine — a key Russian demand — in exchange for a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and a guarantee of Ukraine’s security.
Zelenskyy also suggested Kyiv would be open to future discussions on the status of Crimea, which Russia seized in 2014, and the regions of the eastern Donbas region held by Russian-backed separatists. But he said that was a topic for another time. Zelenskyy plans to speak to Italy's lawmakers Tuesday and Japanese lawmakers on Wednesday, part of a series of addresses to foreign legislatures as he seeks to drum up support.
In Mariupol, with communications crippled, movement restricted and many residents in hiding, the fate of those inside an art school flattened on Sunday and a theater that was blown apart four days earlier was unclear. More than 1,300 people were believed to be sheltering in the theater, and 400 were estimated to have been in the art school.
Perched on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is crucial port for Ukraine and lies along a stretch of territory between Russia and Crimea. As such, it is a key target that has been besieged for more than three weeks and has seen some of the worst suffering of the war.
It is not clear how close its capture might be. Ukraine's Defense Ministry said Tuesday that their forces were still defending the city and had destroyed a Russian patrol boat and electronic warfare complex.
Over the weekend, Moscow had offered safe passage out of Mariupol — one corridor leading east to Russia, another going west to other parts of Ukraine — in return for the city's surrender before daybreak Monday. Ukraine flatly rejected the offer well before the deadline.
Mariupol had a prewar population of about 430,000. Around a quarter were believed to have left in the opening days of the war, and tens of thousands escaped over the past week by way of the humanitarian corridors. Other attempts have been thwarted by the fighting.
Mariupol officials said on March 15 that at least 2,300 people had died in the siege, with some buried in mass graves. There has been no official estimate since then, but the number is feared to be far higher after six more days of bombardment.
For those who remain, conditions have become brutal. The assault has cut off Mariupol’s electricity, water and food supplies and severed communication with the outside world, plunging residents into a fight for survival. Fresh commercial satellite images showed smoke rising from buildings newly hit by Russian artillery.
Those who have made it out of Mariupol told of a devastated city.
“There are no buildings there anymore,” said 77-year-old Maria Fiodorova, who crossed the border to Poland on Monday after five days of travel.
Olga Nikitina, who fled Mariupol for the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where she arrived Sunday, said gunfire blew out her windows, and her apartment dropped below freezing.
“Battles took place over every street. Every house became a target,” she said.
A long line of vehicles stood on a road in Bezimenne, east of Mariupol, as residents of the besieged city sought shelter at a temporary camp set up by Russian-backed separatists in the Donetsk region. An estimated 5,000 people from Mariupol have taken refuge in the camp. Many arrived in cars with signs that said “children” in Russian.
A woman who gave her name as Yulia said she and her family sought shelter in Bezimenne after a bombing destroyed six houses behind her home.
“That’s why we got in the car, at our own risk, and left in 15 minutes because everything is destroyed there, dead bodies are lying around,” she said. “They don’t let us pass through everywhere — there are shootings.”
In all, more than 8,000 people escaped to safer areas Monday through humanitarian corridors, including about 3,000 from Mariupol, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Russian shelling of a corridor wounded four children on a route leading out of Mariupol, Zelenskyy said.
Matthew Saltmarsh, a spokesman for the UN refugee agency called the speed and scale of people fleeing danger in Ukraine "unprecedented in recent memory.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Chinese recovery teams sift debris of crashed China Eastern jet

Chinese recovery teams sift debris of crashed China Eastern jet
Updated 22 March 2022
AFP

Chinese recovery teams sift debris of crashed China Eastern jet

Chinese recovery teams sift debris of crashed China Eastern jet
  • The airline has acknowledged that some aboard the jet, which was travelling from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou, had died
  • Hopes of finding any survivors had all but vanished a day after the Boeing 737-800 passenger jet nosedived into the mountain
Updated 22 March 2022
AFP

WUZHOU, China: Chinese recovery teams on Tuesday picked through the debris of a crashed China Eastern jet after it inexplicably plummeted from the sky into a mountainside with 132 people on board.
Hopes of finding any survivors had all but vanished a day after the Boeing 737-800 passenger jet nosedived into the mountain -- likely making it China's deadliest air crash in nearly three decades.
Questions mounted over the cause of the crash, which saw the stricken jet drop 20,000 feet (6,096 metres) in just over a minute before plunging into rugged terrain in southern China on Monday afternoon.
The airline has acknowledged that some aboard the jet, which was travelling from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou, had died, but there has been no official confirmation of the number of dead.
President Xi Jinping quickly called for a full probe following the crash as search teams armed with drones descended upon the site in a forested, rural area of Guangxi province.
On Tuesday, scorch marks were visible from the crash and resulting fire, rescue workers told AFP, with one speculating that passengers had been "totally incinerated" from the intensity of the blaze.
A villager near the sprawling crash site, giving only his surname Ou, recounted hearing a "sound like thunder" followed by a blaze that blistered the surrounding hills.
State media showed uniformed search teams clambering over upturned earth, blasted trees and scattered debris, including a section of plane bearing the carrier's blue and red livery.
A torn wallet and a burned camera lens were among the eviscerated possessions captured on video by a reporter from the state-run People's Daily who was able to enter the crash site.
But AFP journalists were blocked at a hillside checkpoint by a group of men identifying themselves as Communist Party members who said they had "orders from above" to prevent access.
The disaster occurred after a high-speed vertical nosedive, according to a video carried by Chinese media. AFP could not immediately verify the video's authenticity.
Flight MU5735, which took off from Kunming shortly after 1:00 pm (0500 GMT), lost contact over Wuzhou, a city in the Guangxi region, according to China's aviation authority.
The foreign ministry said Tuesday they believed all passengers on board were Chinese nationals.
In Guangzhou airport, staff assisted loved ones of the 123 passengers and nine crew members aboard the plane, which stopped sending any flight information after dropping a total of 26,000 feet in altitude in just three minutes.
Relatives and friends of those onboard endured a grim wait for news.
A user on Weibo, China's Twitter-like platform, wrote that he was a friend of a crew member on the crashed plane.
"I will miss you forever," he wrote, describing the "enthusiasm" his friend took to his new job this year.
The disaster prompted an unusually swift public reaction from Xi, who said he was "shocked" and called for "absolute safety" in air travel.
State media said Vice Premier Liu He, a powerful official close to Xi who usually deals with economic matters, had been dispatched to the area to oversee rescue and investigation work.
The US National Transportation Safety Board said it had named a senior investigator as a representative to the probe, and that officials from Boeing, General Electric and the Federal Aviation Administration would be technical advisers.
Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 showed the plane sharply dropped from an altitude of 29,100 feet to 7,850 feet in just over a minute.
After a brief upswing, it plunged to 3,225 feet, the tracker said.
Jean-Paul Troadec, former director of France's Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety, told AFP it was "far too early" to draw conclusions, but said the FlightRadar data pattern was "very unusual".
China had enjoyed an enviable air safety record in recent years, despite a huge boom in travel.
Chinese media reported that the airline will now ground all the 737-800 jets.
The deadliest Chinese commercial flight accident was a China Northwest Airlines crash in 1994 that killed all 160 onboard.

Topics: China

Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine

Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine
Updated 22 March 2022
AFP

Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine

Japan protests Russia move to drop peace talks over Ukraine
  • Japan and Russia have for years attempted to reach agreement on a post-World War II treaty
Updated 22 March 2022
AFP

TOKYO: Japan said Tuesday it "strongly protests" Russia's decision to abandon talks on a World War II peace treaty because of Tokyo's strong response to the invasion of Ukraine.
"The latest situation occurred as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and Russia's attempt to shift the issue to Japan-Russia relations is extremely unjustified and absolutely unacceptable," Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in parliament.
Japan "strongly protests," he added, condemning Russia for its actions to "unilaterally change the status quo by force."
Japan and Russia have for years attempted to reach agreement on a post-World War II treaty, but the status of four islands held by Moscow and claimed by Tokyo have been a key sticking point.
But overnight Russia said it would drop the talks, citing the "impossibility" of continuing discussions "with a country that has taken an openly hostile position and is striving to cause harm to the interest of our country."
Moscow said it was also ending a visa-free regime for Japanese people to visit the disputed islands and was pulling out of talks on joint economic activity there.
Japan has marched in lockstep with allies in the Group of Seven in imposing tough sanctions hitting Russian financial institutions and the country's leadership.
Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe pushed hard for progress in talks with Russia, but years of efforts have so far produced little agreement on the disputed islands, which Moscow calls the Kurils and Tokyo the Northern Territories.
Analysts say the lack of progress helped free Tokyo to take tougher action against Russia than in the past, when chances for a resolution appeared stronger.
"Japan's position of resolving the Northern Territories issue to sign a peace treaty is unchanged," Kishida said Tuesday.
"But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has left us with no prospects for the issue," he added.
He said it was also now "impossible" to imagine new economic cooperation with Russia, though Japan has not yet withdrawn from key joint energy projects, seen as necessary for the resource-poor country.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Japan

